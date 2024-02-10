2x points now for loyalty members
El Corazon Cantina
APPETIZERS
- ESQUITE$12.00
Cut grilled street corn topped with cotija, paprika, and el corazon sauce
- CHIPS & GUAC$10.00
Avocado, lime juice, onion, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and chips
- CHORIQUESO$15.00
- MEXICAN KABOBS$16.00
- HUMMUS$15.00
Fresh Mediterranean hummus served with pita bread.
- MUCHAS FRIES$16.00
French fries topped with your choice of asada, pollo, or al pastor. Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and cheese.
- WINGS & TENDERS COMBO$28.00
Crispy chicken tenders and wings. Tossed with buffalo sauce, served with fries and ranch
- 6 PIECE WINGS$16.00
Crispy bone in chicken wings, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with fries and ranch.
- 12 PIECE WINGS$25.99
Crispy bone in chicken wings, tossed in buffalo sauce,. Served with a side of fries and ranch.
- 3 PIECE TENDERS$14.00
Crispy chicken tenders, tossed buffalo sauce. Served with a side of fries and ranch.
- 6 PIECE TENDERS$25.99
Crispy chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with a side of fries and ranch.
- QUESADILLA$12.00
Tortilla, blended cheese, dressed with cilantro and sour cream.
- STREET DOGG$14.00
Bacon wrapped hot dog served with grilled onions, peppers, jalapenos, ketchup, mayo, mustard by request. Comes with fries
- NACHOS$15.00
Chips topped with your choice of carne asada, pollo, or al pastor. Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans, and cheese
BOWLS
TACOS
- TRES TACOS$15.00
Your choice of carne asada, pollo asado, al pastor. topped with onion and cilantro
- CRISPY TACOS$15.00
2 crispy tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with lettuce cheese sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- SHRIMP TACOS$15.00
2 shrimp tacos, cabbage, special el corazon sauce. Topped with pickled onions
- EL CORAZON TACO$65.00
Giant taco, served with your choice of asada, pollo, al pastor, or shrimp.
- STREET TACOS FAMILIA STYLE$28.00
Choice of asada, al pastor, or pollo, served with onions, cilantro, rice, and beans.