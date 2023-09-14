Food

Appetizers

Alcapuria de yuca

$3.25

Alcapuria de Guineo

$3.00

Relleno de papa

$3.00

Sorullitos(6)/Corn Fritters(6)

$7.00

Tostones con Ajo

$8.00

Queso Frito/Cheese Bites

$6.00

El Trio

$15.00

CARNE FRITA, CHICHARRONES Y TOSTONES

Pastelillos

Carne y Queso

$3.25

Beef & Cheese

Pollo

$3.25

Chicken & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$4.25

Camarones

$4.50

Pizza

$2.50

Platos Principales/Entrees

Carne Frita con Mofongo

$15.95

Carne Frita con Tostones / Fried Pork Pieces

$14.95

Pernil / Roasted Pork

$16.95

served with your choice of yellow or white rice. beans and sweet plantains

Bistec Encebollado / Cubed Steak

$16.95

served with your choice of yellow or white rice. bean and sweet plantains

Chuletas Frita / Fried pork chops

$14.95

served with your choice of yellow or white rice. beans and sweet plantains

Pechuga a la plancha / Grilled chicken breast

$17.95

served with your choice of yellow or white rice. beans and sweet plantains

Pollo Frito/Fried chicken

$14.95

served with your choice of yellow or white rice. bean and sweet plantains

Chicharrones de pollo / Fried chicken bites

$15.95

served with your choice of yellow or white rice. bean and sweet plantains

Carne Frita

$15.95

Pollo a la BBQ

$14.95

Sandwiches

Pernil / Roasted Pork

$12.00

Pernil con lechuga, tomate y mayonesa

Bistec / cubed steak

$13.00

Ham and cheese with egg

$10.00

Tripleta

$14.00

Especialidades/Specilty Dishes

Steak with shrimp in garlic sauce served with 1 side and a house salad

Mar y Tierra

$29.95

Camarones Al Ajillo/Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Chillo Entero/Whole Red Snapper

$21.95

Boricua Wings

$15.95

Canoa de Carne Molida/Stuffed Sweet Plantain

$12.95

Ensalada Verde con Pechuga/Chichen Salad

$15.95

Sides

Mofongo

$6.00

Trifongo

$7.00

Mofongo Mixto

$7.00

Yuca Frita/Fried Casava

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Tostones

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$5.95

White Rice

$4.95

Maduros/Fried Sweet Plantains

$4.95

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Flan de Coco

$6.50

Tres Leche

$6.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Quesitos

$2.50

Beverages

Coladas

Pina / pineapple colada

$6.95+

Guava Colada

$6.95+

Fresa / strawberry colada

$6.95+

Parcha / passion fruit colada

$6.95+

Sodas

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Malta

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.00

Parcha Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Soda

$2.75

Sprite

$2.00

Tropi Cola

$2.85

Bottled Water

$2.00

Specials

Carne Frita con Tostones / Fried Pork Pieces

$13.00

Chicharones con Papas/Chichen Bites with FF

$12.00

Carne Frita con Papas/fried Pork pieces with FF

$13.00

Chuletas con Arroz/Pork Chops with Rice

$13.50

Pollo Frito con Papas/Fried Chicken with FF

$12.00

Boricua Wings con FF

$12.00