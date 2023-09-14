El Encanto Puerto Rican Cuisine 257 Virginia Street
Food
Appetizers
Pastelillos
Platos Principales/Entrees
Carne Frita con Mofongo
$15.95
Carne Frita con Tostones / Fried Pork Pieces
$14.95
Pernil / Roasted Pork
$16.95
served with your choice of yellow or white rice. beans and sweet plantains
Bistec Encebollado / Cubed Steak
$16.95
served with your choice of yellow or white rice. bean and sweet plantains
Chuletas Frita / Fried pork chops
$14.95
served with your choice of yellow or white rice. beans and sweet plantains
Pechuga a la plancha / Grilled chicken breast
$17.95
served with your choice of yellow or white rice. beans and sweet plantains
Pollo Frito/Fried chicken
$14.95
served with your choice of yellow or white rice. bean and sweet plantains
Chicharrones de pollo / Fried chicken bites
$15.95
served with your choice of yellow or white rice. bean and sweet plantains
Carne Frita
$15.95
Pollo a la BBQ
$14.95
Sandwiches
Especialidades/Specilty Dishes
Steak with shrimp in garlic sauce served with 1 side and a house salad
Sides
El Encanto Puerto Rican Cuisine Location and Ordering Hours
(716) 322-1952
Closed • Opens Friday at 11:30AM