EL FOGONCITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT 711 W Indiantown Rd, Suite c4
FOOD
APPETIZERS
CALAMARI PLAYA AZUL
Deep fried fresh calamari tossed in a white wine garlic butter, diced tomatoes, cherry peppers. Garnished with cilantro.
SHRIMP CEVICHE TOSTADAS
Shrimp Marinated & cooked in fresh lime juice mixed with onions, diced tomatoes, Chile Serrano, cilantro, diced cucumbers served on (3) homemade corn tostadas over a bed of guacamole garnished with Avocado.
MEXICAN SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Shrimp cooked in a citrus tangy tomato sauce, onions, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, cilantro, sliced avocado. Served with saltine crackers.
LOCO NACHOS
Homemade Corn tortilla chips, refried beans, mixture of Monterrey Jack, Cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream.
RANCHERO BEAN DIP
QUESO FLAMIADO
GUACAMOLE
FIESTA PLATTER
AGUACHILES
TOSTADAS
SALADS
LIME CILANTRO CHICKEN SALAD
Char-grilled chicken breast cut into strips, diced cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, Monterrey Jack cheese, tortilla strips, on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce. Served with our house lime cilantro dressing.
LIME CILANTRO MAHI MAHI SALAD
LIME CILANTRO SHRIMP SALAD
ACAPULCO GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Chargrilled chicken breast cut into strips served over a bed of mixed romaine and cabbage, tomatoes, red onions, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco served with spicy peanut dressing.
ACAPULCO GRILLED MAHI MAHI SALAD
ACAPULCO GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD
Chargrilled chicken breast cut into strips, avocado, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, queso fresco, cilantro served over a bed of romaine & iceberg lettuce. Ranch chipotle dressing.
CHIPOTLE MAHI MAHI SALAD
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP SALAD
SOUPS
GREEN ENCHILADA SOUP
HALF ORDER OF ENCHILADA SOUP
VUELVE A LA VIDA
Seafood soup shrimp, fish, calamari, Crab Legs, mussels, scallops, red potatoes, carrots. Cooked in a spicy Chile guajillo broth, served with (4) corn tortillas. “muy Bueno.”
CALDO DE POLLO
HALF ORDER OF CALDO DE POLLO
QUESADILLAS
BURGERS
CHORIZO BURGER
1/2 lb. Beef Patty, topped with Mexican Chorizo, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed onions, finished with a fried egg, shaved iceberg lettuce fresh pico de Gallo; Served with a side of Green Tomatillo Salsa.
NICOS BURGER
1⁄2 lb. patty topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, guacamole, jalapeño wrapped in bacon. “Hot And Spicy.”
QUESADILLA BURGER
1⁄2 lb. Beef patty topped with sautéed onions, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli. Served inside a cheese quesadilla. “Think Outside The Box.”
SOPES
GORDITAS
TACOS
OUR FAMOUS TACOS
(3) homemade corn tortillas filled with your choice of carne, asada, chorizo, or carnitas. Grilled chicken, Al Pastor, lengua. Garnished with cilantro and onion.
FISH TACOS
(3) flour tortillas filled with blackened Mahi-mahi shaved cabbage. Topped with our fresh mango pineapple salsa, drizzled with chipotle aioli.
SHRIMP TACOS
(3) flour tortillas filled with lightly breaded shrimp, shaved cabbage. Topped with our mango and pineapple salsa, drizzled with our jalapeño aioli.
VEGETARIAN TACOS
(3) homemade corn tortillas filled with seasoned mixed vegetables served with fresh pico de Gallo.
TACOS DE LENGUA
TORTAS
TORTA DE MILANESA
Chicken breast pounded thin, lightly breaded deep-fried. Served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños & Avocado on a torta roll.
TORTA DE LOMO
Pork loin cooked in a tomato chipotle sauce served with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado on a Torta roll.
TORTA MI GUSTO ES
Have it your way! Just the way you like it! Your choice of meat (chicken, chorizo, al pastor, or carne asada), refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Avocado & Queso Fresco served on a torta roll.
TORTA MI RANCHO
Carnitas, Chorizo sauteed onions, queso fresco , avocado chipotle mayo served on a torta roll.
TORTA LOS CABOS
Mahi-Mahi Fillet pan Blackened, Topped with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, drizzled with jalapeno aioli Served on a Torta Roll.
MOLCAJETES
MOLCAJETE VEGETARIANO
Our signature dish served with chorizo, bell peppers, onions, sautéed in our signature green tomatillo salsa, topped with ranchero beans, Garnished with grilled cactus, queso fresco, scallions. Served in a hot lava rock molcajete your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
MOLCAJETE CHICKEN
MOLCAJETE STEAK
MOLCAJETE COSTA AZUL
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, sautéed in our signature green tomatillo salsa, topped with ranchero beans. Served in a hot lava rock Molcajeta Garnished with cactus, queso fresco, scallions. your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
MOLCAJETE STEAK AND CHICKEN
MOLCAJETE MIXTO DE 3
TAMALES
VEGETARIAN TAMALES
(3) corn husk stuffed with corn masa, bell peppers, spinach, green tomatillo salsa. Served with a side of green tomatillo salsa.
CHICKEN TAMALES
(3) corn husk stuffed with corn masa, green tomatillo salsa shredded chicken. Served with a side of green tomatillo salsa & Mexican crema.
PORK TAMALES
(3) corn husk stuffed with corn masa, red chili salsa marinated pork. Served with red sauce & Mexican crema.
1 TAMAL SOLO
OUR SPECIALTIES
ENCHILADAS VERDES
(4) lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a green tomatillo salsa, shaved lettuce, sautéed carrots & potatoes. Garnished with queso fresco.
ENCHILADAS ROJAS
4) corn tortillas dipped in Chile cascabel salsa lightly fried stuffed with sautéed carrots & potatoes, topped with lettuce, carrots and potatoes, pickled jalapeños. Garnished with queso fresco.
VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS
(4) lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, carrots, potatoes, bell peppers. Topped with a green tomatillo salsa, shredded lettuce. Garnished with queso fresco.
ENCHILADAS DE MOLE
(4) lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with shredded chicken topped with Abuelitas Mole sauce, queso fresco.
FLAUTAS
(4) corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with Seasoned shredded chicken, deep fried. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled carrots, Queso Fresco & Mexican Crema.
HUARACHE
(1) oblong masa dough Pattie topped with refried beans, cilantro, onions, queso fresco. With your choice of meat (steak, chicken, chorizo, al pastor, or vegetarian.
CAZUELA
Your choice of Carne Asada, Al Pastor or Carnitas served with a side of rice and beans, shaved lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers. Served with (4) corn tortillas “Build your own tacos”
CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADAS
(3) homemade corn tostadas, refried beans spread, shredded chicken, onions cooked in a chipotle tomato sauce. Topped with lettuce, queso fresco.
CHILE RELLENO
(1) Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, egg battered deep fried. Topped with ranchero sauce served with rice & refried beans (4) corn tortillas.
GREEN CHILI PORK
Chunks of diced pork loin cooked in our homemade green tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans (4) Corn or Flour Tortillas. “Hot and Spicy”
CHICKEN MOLE
Chicken leg quarters cooked in our homemade mole Michoacano served with Mexican rice (4) Corn Tortillas.
VEGETARIAN FAJITAS
Your Choice of meat, sautéed with grilled onions, peppers, Melted cheese, served in a hot skillet. Side of rice and beans, shredded lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream, flour or corn Tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
STEAK FAJITAS
SHRIMP FAJITAS
PICK 2 FAJITAS
PICK 3 FAJITA
SEAFOOD
MAHI COSTA MAYA
Mahi-Mahi Fillet pan blackened served over a bed of guacamole & pico de Gallo Served with fresh vegetables, side of rice and beans garnished with Guacamole Drizzled with jalapeño aioli.
CAMARONES BRAVOS
Shrimp, bell peppers, onions, sautéed in a spicy salsa de arbol served over a bed of Mexican Rice, topped with Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.
CAMARONES MIGUELITO
Chargrilled Shrimp over a bed of Mexican Rice. Topped with, chipotle aioli served with ranchero beans, Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and side of mango pineapple salsa.
MEATS
CHICKEN FOGONCITO
Char-grilled chicken breast, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, poblano peppers, onions, chorizo. Served with rice and beans, guacamole, sour cream, fresh Pico de Gallo, (4) homemade corn tortillas.
ARRACHERA A LA TAMPIQUENA
Marinated char-grilled skirt steak topped with sautéed onions roasted poblano peppers. Served with Mexican rice and beans, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, (4) homemade corn tortillas.
CHICKEN WINGS
TRADITIONAL WINGS Your choice of buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch, celery sticks. MEXICAN FIRE WINGS Smothered in our chile de arbol salsa garnished with Queso fresco cilantro and diced onions. “SPICY”
PECHUGA DE POLLO SOLA
PECHUGA DE POLLO CON ARROZ Y FRIJOLES
BURRITOS
AL PASTOR BURRITO
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, marinated pork, Mexican rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro. Topped with green tomatillo salsa, melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo, sour cream.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, marinated carne Asada, Mexican rice. Topped with green tomatillo salsa, melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo, sour cream.
CHICKEN BURRITO
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, chicken, Mexican rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro. Topped with green tomatillo salsa, melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo, sour cream.
FISH BURRITO
Large flour tortilla stuffed with blackened fish, lettuce, Mexican rice, diced tomatoes. Served with guacamole, fresh Pico de Gallo, sour cream. Side of chipotle aioli.
VEGETARIAN BURRITO`
BURRITO BOWL
Ranchero Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream your Choice of meat garnished with queso fresco
COMBOS
COMBO LOS REYES
Marinated char-grilled skirt steak, Grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, homemade corn tortillas.
COMO LOS COMPADRES
Char-grilled skirt steak (2) chicken enchiladas. Served with refried beans, side of rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream.
INDIVIDUAL TACOS
SOFT DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
AGUA FRESCA
JARRITOS
COFFEE
WEEKENDS
WEEKENDS ONLY
MENUDO
Traditional Mexican Soup, made with beef stomach cooked in a red chile Cascabel broth, served with lime, cilantro, onions, Chile de arbol, fresh diced jalapeño pepper homemade corn tortillas. A must-try hot & spicy!!!
POZOLE
Hot and spicy red chili broth, pork shoulder, hominy. Garnished with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro, diced avocado oregano. Served with lime homemade tostadas.
QUESA TACOS DE BIRRIA
(4) Homemade corn tortillas dipped in birria consommé filled with melted Monterrey Jack cheese, Beef Birria lightly grilled topped with cilantro and onion served with a side of consommé and spicy salsa.
BIRRIA DE RES
Beef Chuck Roast cooked in a Exquisite savory chile guajillo & chile de Ancho Consommé garnished with cilantro and onions served with 4 corn tortillas and our homemade spicy salsa.