El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers NEW 4383 Colonial Boulevard
FOOD
Vegeterian
- Caesar Salad$8.99
- Caprese Salad$12.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella in balsamic reduction.
- Arugula Salad$8.99
Baby arugula, tomatoes, garlic, red onions Olive oil and balsamic reduction.
- Arroz Chaufa Vegetariano$15.99
Fried rice sauteed with peppers, scallions, soy sauce.
- Lomo Saltado Vegetarian$15.99
Sauteed Soy Meat with soy sauce, tomatos, onions, cilantro, served with french fries and white rice.
- Tallarin Saltado vegetariano$14.99
Sautéed noodles with soy meat, soy sauce, cilantro, tomato and onions.
- Noquis De Papa$16.99
Potatoes Gnocchi,
- Spaguetti W/ Tomato Sauce$13.99
Spaguetti with Tomato sauce.
- Cheese Ravioles$14.99
Cheese Ravioles.
- Spinach Ravioles$18.99
Spinach Ravioles
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
DRINKS
- Coke$3.99
- Sprite$3.99
- fanta$3.99
- lemonade fountain$3.99
- Ice Tea$3.99
- Inca Kola$3.99
- Chicha Morada Bottle$3.99
- Coffee–Espresso- Tea$3.99
- Double Espresso$4.99
- Cappuccino$4.99
- Latte$3.99
- Apple juice$3.49
- Nectar de maracuya$3.99
- Nectar de mango$3.99
- Inca cola diet$3.99
- Pellegrino$3.99
- Water Agua$2.99
- Chocolat Milk$3.99
- Jugo De Naranja$3.99
DRINKS
Agua
El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers NEW 4383 Colonial Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(631) 204-7867
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12PM