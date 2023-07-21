Main Menu

Starter's, Warm chips & Dips

Traditional queso

$5.50

Salsa Uno

$2.00

choose from salsa verde, mango jalapeno, and peach morita chile.

Salsa Trio

$7.00

A trio of fresh salsa's. Salsa Verde, Mango Jalepeno, And Peach Morita Chile.

Chori-Queso

$6.50

House made queso with mexican sausage.

Fresh Guacamole

$6.50

Frijoles Dip

$5.50

Seasoned Refried beans with mexican cheeses

El Gordo Burro Nachos

$11.00

Grilled Quesadilla

$7.00

mexican cheese grilled on tortilla. choose from chicken beef or cheese. served with salsa and sour cream.

Cerviche Tostada

$10.00

shrimp cerviche with fresh pico de galloon a fried corn tortilla.

Baja shrimp cocktail- medium

$15.00

Baja shrimp cocktail- large

$19.00

citrus marinated shrimp with fresh avacado and pico de gallo

Burritos

El Gordo Burro

$19.00

Steak chicken and shrimp wrapped in flour tortilla with onions peppers tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with tomatillo and queso sauces. served with lettuce sour cream pico rice and beans.

Super Burrito

$13.00

your choice of grilled steak or marinated chicken stuffed in a flour tortilla with rice and beans then topped with queso served with lettuce pico guac and sour cream

Vaquero's

$13.00

two flower tortillas filled with grilled Angus steak topped with queso and salsa verde served with lettuce Pico rice and beans

Frontera

$16.00

two road flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken chorizo and onion topped with queso and served with lettuce if you go to Gallo sour cream rice and beans

Wet Burrito

$13.00

two flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef smothered in queso and served with rice and beans

Garden Burrito

$13.00

seasoned grilled vegetables stuffed in a flour tortilla topped with salsa verde lettuce Pico and guac

Enchiladas

Suprema's

$13.00

one beef one chicken one cheese and one bean enchilada all rolled and corn tortillas smothered in rojo sauce served with lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and guac

Zuiza's

$13.00

two chicken and two beef enchiladas rolled in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde served with lettuce if you could have Gallo sour cream and guac

Nortena's

$16.00

shrimp and crab stuffed enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla topped with house queso served with lettuce sour cream if you go to gallo and guacamole

Capitana's

$16.00

one Grove steak two marinated chicken and two crab and shrimp enchiladas rolled in flour tortilla talk with house queso and served with lettuce pico de gallo sour cream and guacamole

Ranchera's

$13.00

two cheese enchiladas and corn tortillas with pork carnitas and grilled vegetable blend serve the salad and guac

Specialties

Duroc Kan Kan Chop

$40.00

pork chop masterpiece meal for two slow roasted finish in the fryer for that crackling you'll love served with roasted corn and black bean rice salad soft drinks included

Steak Chimichurri Meal

$35.00

Brazilian cut churrasco steak grilled and chocolate chimichurri served with rice salad guac and flour tortillas

El Amigo

$17.00

two flour tortillas filled with grilled steak smothered in house queso topped with sauteed shrimp and served with rice and salad

Calamar

$18.00

sauteed shrimp and marinated chicken on two seafood enchiladas with sauteed peppers onions rice and salad

Pollo Con Crema

$13.00

marinated chicken and jalapeno peppers in a creamy sauce served with rice beans and flour tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

seasoned grilled chicken over rice topped with house queso

Carnitas

$16.00

slow roasted marinated pork served with rice bean salad and flour tortillas

Chimichanga

$13.00

deep fried burrito stuff with your choice of marinated chicken beef or seafood Taco queso and serve with rice beans and salad

Pollo y camerones

$18.00

Tacos & Tamales

Surf & Turf tacos

$16.00

soft tortillas with grilled steak shrimp fresh Pico sour cream and housemade guac serve with rice and beans

Quesabirria Tacos

$8.00

beef barbacoa tacos fried and Birria broth with queso blanco cilantro and onion served with lime and a side of Birria for dipping

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$8.00

slow roasted pork carnitas citrus tomatillo slaw case of Blanco Chipotle crema avocado and fresh cilantro wrapped in flour tortillas

Chimichurri Steak Tacos

$13.00

Black Angus grilled churrasco style steak chimichurri slaw queso blanco avocado fresh cilantro and chipotle creme

Tacos De Camarones

$9.00

cilantro lime shrimp with lemon slaw queso fresco avocado cilantro and chipotle cream

Tamales

$10.00

choose two chicken beef or pork tamales each wrapped in a masa and corn husk served piping hot talk with house case so queso fresco cilantro rice and roasted corn

Kids Menu

3 Tacos

$4.75

traditional beef or chicken tacos in a hard or soft shell

Cheese Enchilada

$3.50

stuffed with case of Blanco and talked with rojo or salsa verde

3 Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

stuffed with queso blanco and Thomas rojo or salsa

Burrito

$5.95

Beef or chicken burrito served with rice and beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

grilled tortilla stuffed with Mexican cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

breaded and fried to perfection

Hamburger

$10.00

pound with lettuce tomato pickle ketchup and Mayo served with fries

Cheeseburger

$11.00

with American cheese lettuce tomato pickle ketchup and Mayo served with fries

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

fajitas served with onions tomatoes peppers mushrooms and broccoli

beef Fajitas

$17.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

vegetarian Fajitas

$14.00

Trio Fajitas

$20.00

chicken steak or shrimp

Fajita Quesadilla

$17.00

chicken steak or shrimp

Fajita Taco Salad

$15.00

chicken steak or shrimp

Fajita Chimichanga

$18.00

chicken steak or shrimp

A La Carte

Beef Burritos

$6.00

Chicken Burrito

$5.00

Beef Enchilada

$3.50

Chicken Enchilada

$3.50

Shrimp Enchilada

$4.00

Tostada

$3.75

crunchy flat corn tortilla top with your choice of marinated chicken or beef lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and guacamole

Chalupa

$4.00

flat crunchy corn shell layered with refried beans lettuce pico de gallo sour cream and guacamole

Chile Relleno

$5.00

fresh poblano pepper stuffed with beef or potato smothered in rojo sauce or house queso.

Grilled House Veggies

$6.00

onions peppers mushrooms and tomatoes

rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Salad

$6.00

lettuce and fresh veggies with cheese pico de gallo and choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$9.00

a traditional salad with your choice of chicken or beef and a fried tortilla bowl topped with cheese pico de gallo and your choice of dressing

Taco

$2.50

your choice of chicken beef Bean soft Rita's or tofu and toppings.

3 Tacos

$7.00

your choice of chicken beef Bean soft Rita's or tofu and toppings.

Cheese enchilada

$3.00

BYOB Build Own Burrito or Bowl

marinated Chicken

$9.00

Grilled angus steak

$11.00

Pork Carnitas

$10.00

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$10.00

Softritas

$9.00

Beef barbacoa

$11.00

Tofu

$9.00

Deserts

Sopapillas

$5.50

warm cinnamon coated fried tortilla crisps served with ice cream topped with chocolate syrup honey whipped cream and a cherry

Fried Ice cream

$7.00

ball of vanilla ice cream coated in flakes deep fried and covered in chocolate syrup honey whipped cream and Cherry

Flan

$7.00

caramel custard serve cold topped with whipped cream

Churros

$6.00

four deep fried dough dipped in cinnamon and sugar your choice of apple or Berry filled and served with chocolate cream cheese and raspberry dipping sauces

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Churro bites

$8.00

no filling serve with your choice of two dipping sauces chocolate cream cheese and raspberry

Add ons

Tortillas

$1.50

Pico

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Sour cream

$1.00

Grilled chicken

$10.00

Grilled steak

$10.00

Extra queso

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain

Flavors

kids drink

$0.50

Pours

coffee

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Bottled soda

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Watermelon

$2.50

Manadrin

$2.50

Tamarind

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Gauva

$2.50

Fanta orange

$2.50

Drafts

The Local

$4.50

1896 Pilsner

$4.50

Plank Road

$5.50

Wit Wicky

$4.50

The Shandy

$6.50

Just an IPA

$6.50