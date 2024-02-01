El Gringo Redondo Beach 821 Torrance Blvd
FOOD MENU (Online)
Appetizers
Soup
A La Carte
Tacos
- Classic Chicken Taco$7.00
Hard shell shredded house chicken (marinated with bell pepper & onion) with lettuce, cheese, & tomato
- Classic Shredded Beef Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled "house beef" (shredded with bell peppers and onions), lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Classic Ground Beef Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Classic Ground Turkey Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with ground turkey, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Xcholti Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with unseasoned, shredded chicken breast, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Carne Asada Taco$8.00
soft corn tortilla filled with grilled steak, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Carnitas Taco$8.00
soft corn tortilla filled with hand-pulled grilled pork, guacamole, onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Pollo Negro Taco$8.00
soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned chunks of grilled chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Pollo Asado Taco$8.00
soft flour tortilla filled with lightly-seasoned chunks of grilled chicken breast, guacamole, lettuce, cheese and tomato
- Fried Fish Taco$8.00
soft corn tortilla filled with fried red snapper, guacamole, lettuce, onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco$9.00
soft flour tortilla filled with grilled mahi mahi (either "blanco"-lemon pepper, or "negro"-cajun seasoning), spicy ranch, and cabbage
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$9.00
soft flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp (either "blanco"-lemon pepper, or "negro"-cajun seasoning), onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Impossible Taco$9.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with ground Impossible (vegan ground beef substitute), lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Refried Bean Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with refried beans, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Black Bean Taco$7.00
hard shell corn tortilla filled with black beans, lettuce, cheese, and tomato
- Grilled Veggie Taco$7.00
soft flour tortilla filled with zucchini, squash, and carrots. topped with onion, cilantro, and guacamole
- Asada Baja Tacos$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with grilled steak sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Carnitas Baja Tacos$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with hand-pulled grilled pork sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Chicken Baja Tacos$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with shredded chicken breast suateed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Impossible Baja Tacos$14.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with Impossible (vegan ground beef substitute) sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
- Baja Tacos 1\2 & 1\2$12.00
4 hand sized soft corn tortillas with choice of 2 meats: asada, carnitas, or chicken, sauteed in red sauce, topped with onion, cilantro, and tomato
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchilada$8.00
- House Chicken Enchilada$8.00
- House Shredded Beef Enchilada$8.00
- Ground Beef Enchilada$8.00
- Ground Turkey Enchilada$8.00
- Refried Beans Enchilada$8.00
- Black Beans Enchilada$8.00
- Asada Enchilada$9.00
- Carnitas Enchilada$9.00
- Pollo Asado Enchilada$9.00
- Pollo Negro Enchilada$9.00
- Xcholti Chicken Enchilada$9.00
- Mahi Mahi Enchilada$9.00
- Shrimp Enchilada$9.00
- Impossible Enchilada$9.00
Salads
- Pollo Negro Salad$17.00
chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, corn, and cheese, topped with grilled pollo negro (seasoned/blackend chicken breast). choice of dressing
- Ensalada Del Mar$19.00
chopped romaine with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and cabbage. choice between grilled mahi or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
- Zacatecas Salad$17.00
chopped romaine with tomato, onion, cilantro, black beans, corn, cheese, and tortilla strips. choice of carne asada (grilled steak) or carnitas (grilled pork). choice of dressing
- Beet Salad$17.00
red beets over a bed of spinach, with tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese, and roasted pine nuts. choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
- SIDE House Salad$6.00
chopped romaine with tomato and cheese. choice of dressing
- 1/2 Pollo Negro Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, avocado, tomato, corn, and cheese, topped with grilled pollo negro (seasoned/blackend chicken breast). choice of dressing
- 1/2 Ensalada Del Mar$14.00
chopped romaine with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and cabbage. choice between grilled mahi or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
- 1/2 Zacatecas Salad$13.00
chopped romaine with tomato, onion, cilantro, black beans, corn, cheese, and tortilla strips. choice of carne asada (grilled steak) or carnitas (grilled pork). choice of dressing
- 1/2 Beet Salad$13.00
red beets over a bed of spinach, with tomato, onion, avocado, feta cheese, and roasted pine nuts. choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp. choice of dressing
Tostada
- House Chicken Tostada$16.00
- Ground Beef Tostada$16.00
- House Shredded Beef Tostada$16.00
- Ground Turkey Tostada$16.00
- Xcholti Tostada$18.00
- Pollo Negro Tostada$18.00
- Pollo Asado Tostada$18.00
- Asada Tostada$18.00
- Carnitas Tostada$18.00
- Mahi Mahi Tostada$19.00
- Grilled Shrimp Tostada$19.00
- Impossible Tostada$19.00
- Refried Bean Tostada$14.00
- Black Bean Tostada$14.00
Quesadilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.00
- Carnitas Quesadilla$16.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
- Impossible Quesadilla$17.00
- Mexi-Cali Asada Quesadilla$16.00
- Mexi-Cali Carnitas Quesadilla$16.00
- Mexi-Cali Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Fajita Asada Quesadilla$16.00
- Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
- Black Bean Quesadilla$14.00
- BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Burritos
- House Chicken Burrito$16.00
- Ground Beef Burrito$16.00
- House Beef Burrito$16.00
- Turkey Burrito$16.00
- Carne Asada Burrito$17.00
- Diablo Burrito$17.00
- Carnitas Burritto$17.00
- Pollo Negro Burrito$16.00
- Pollo Asado Burrito$16.00
- Xcholti Burrito$18.00
- Mahi Burrito$18.00
- Shrimp Burrito$18.00
- Impossible Burrito$18.00
- Veggie Burrito$16.00
- Taco Burrito$15.00
- Fajita Pollo Burrito$17.00
- Fajita Asada Burrito$17.00
- Fajita Shrimp Burrito$18.00
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$12.00
- Asher Burrito$17.00
- Breakfast Burrito$17.00
- House Beef & Egg Burrito$16.00
Burrito Bowls
- House Chicken Bowl$16.00
- Ground Beef Bowl$16.00
- House Beef Bowl$16.00
- Turkey Bowl$16.00
- Carne Asada Bowl$17.00
- Diablo Bowl$17.00
- Carnitas Bowl$17.00
- Pollo Negro Bowl$16.00
- Pollo Asado Bowl$16.00
- Xcholti Burrito Bowl$18.00
- Mahi Bowl$18.00
- Shrimp Bowl$18.00
- Impossible Bowl$18.00
- Veggie Bowl$16.00
- Taco Bowl$15.00
- Fajita Pollo Bowl$17.00
- Fajita Asada Bowl$17.00
- Fajita Shrimp Bowl$18.00
- Asher Bowl$17.00
- Breakfast Bowl$17.00
- House Beef & Egg Bowl$16.00
Combos
Dinners
Burgers/Sandwiches
Sides
- SIDE Rice$5.00
- SIDE Refried Beans$5.00
- SIDE Rice & Beans$5.00
- SIDE Black Beans$5.00
- SIDE Black Beans & Rice$5.00
- SIDE House Salad$6.00
- SIDE Grilled Veggies$6.00
- SIDE Spinach$6.00
- SIDE Corn Tortillas$0.50
- SIDE Flour Tortillas$0.50
- SIDE Avocado$2.00
- SIDE Cheese$1.00
- SIDE Pico de Gallo 4oz$2.00
- SIDE Sour Cream$1.00
- SIDE Jalapenos$2.00
- SIDE Cabbage$2.00
- SIDE Romaine$2.00
- SIDE Red Sauce$0.35
- SIDE Green Sauce$0.35
- Chips and Salsa$3.00
KIDS Menu
ALCOHOL (Online)
Tap Beers
Cerveza
Domestic Beers
Craft Beers
Wine by the Glass
- Glass La Crema Chardonnay$15.00
- Glass Calina Chardonnay$12.00
- Glass Calina Cabernet$12.00
- Glass Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio$13.00
- Glass Rodney Strong Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
- Glass Campo Viejo Rose$15.00
- Glass Castle Rock Pinot Noir$15.00
- Glass Josh Cabernet$14.00
- Glass Sangria$13.00
- Glass Prosecco$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00