El Guacamole Patio & Cantina 752 W. Hickman Road
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Nachos
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Would you like to make them supreme for $3 more? (Lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo)$11.00
- Nachos Plain
Only cheese$7.00
- Nachos Supreme
Topped with bacon$13.00
- Chunky Fresh Guacamole
Diced and chunky avocados perfectly seasoned with lemon juice for taste. Served on a volcanic molcajete stone$12.00
- Fogon Dip
Delicious blend of perfectly seasoned grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and mushrooms in our savory house cheese sauce and diced pickled jalapeños$14.00
- Ceviche
The dish is typically made from fresh fish cured in citrus juices, such as lime, and perfectly spiced with our chef's recipe. Served with avocado and mango$14.00
- Guacamole Dip$6.00
- Street Corn$8.00
- Cheese Dip$6.00
- Large Cheese Dip$12.00
- Bean Dip$8.00
- Cheese Sauce Chori-queso dip$13.00
- Ultimate Loaded Fries$8.00
- Guacalicious Artesanal Mango Experience$13.00
- Guaca Salad$5.50
- Guacamole Power Bowl$13.00
- Tosta-Guac$4.50
- Chiri-queso Flameado$14.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Mexican Party Sampler$12.00
- Warrior Combo Appetizer$15.00
- Waukee Pride Platter$15.00
- Golden Coast Shrimp$7.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$9.00
Fajitas
- Bronco Fajita
Fresh grilled pineapple stuffed with shrimp, fish, grilled veggies, imitation crab meat and scallops. Topped with melted cheese$22.00
- Tropical Fajita
Steak, chorizo, carnitas and beef ribs$21.00
- Fajita Guacamole
Chicken, steak, shrimp and pineapple$23.00
- Classic Fajita
Chicken, steak, mixed or shrimp$19.00
- Pork Fajita
Like "Good old days" perfect combination of pork tips, grilled pineapple and irresistible juicy veggies$18.00
- Chef Hugo's Fajita$20.00
Salads
- Lemon Pepper Chicken Garden Salad
Classic bed of greens with onions, tomato, bell pepper, grilled pineapple and cheese with deliciously lime pepper seasoned grilled chicken$14.00
- Mexican Salad
Bed of romaine lettuce mixed with spinach, tomato, black beans, corn, cheese and avocado slices. Choice of charbroiled chicken breast, salmon, or shrimp$16.00
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream$12.00
- Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell served with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$14.00
Soups
- Aztec Chicken Soup
It's shredded chicken in a rich and spicy tomato broth with house corn salsa, balanced with avocado, cheese and sour cream with tortilla strips added for crunch$14.00
- 7 Seas Seafood Soup (7 mares)
(From the náhuatl, word michi, meaning fish) this savory soup is cooked on the seafood's own juices blending the flavors of fresh shrimp, tilapia fish, octopus, clams, crab legs, mixed with potato and carrots$28.00
- Shrimp Mariners Broth (caldo de camaron)$20.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Burritos
- Burrito California
The beast of a thing for hungry ones! Carne asada, grilled chicken or both mixed, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Topped with 3 salsas: white cheese, green and red$17.00
- Shrimp Burrito
Large tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, onions, mushrooms and white rice, topped with flavorsome blend of green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with coleslaw and corn salsa$16.00
- Super Burrito
Amazing flavor fusion! This grilled ground beef and chorizo mixed with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo$14.00
- Burritos Deluxe
One beef and one chicken, covered with house burrito sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream$11.50
- Cheese Steak Burritos
House favorite! Two steak and lettuce burritos topped with a bunch of cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$14.00
- Dinner Burrito Verde
Marinated carnitas (pork) burrito topped with a blend of green salsa and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo$14.00
- Fajita Burrito Texano
This yummy breakfast of cooked crumbled chorizo sausage with onions, and scrambled eggs mixed throughout with cheese and black beans. Topped with our house red burrito sauce$15.00
- Street Burrito Birria c/Consome$15.00
- Mole Burrito$15.00
Enchiladas
- Classic Enchiladas
4 house special enchiladas filled with beef, chicken, cheese, or beans. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$14.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas
Two tasty enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, colored peppers, mushrooms, and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with white rice, corn salsa, sour cream and coleslaw$15.00
- Seafood Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with grilled shrimp, imitation crabmeat, colored peppers, onion, and spinach topped with house blend cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, sour cream, and avocado slices$16.00
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three melted cheese enchiladas topped with house-marinated pork meat and distinctive green sauce. Served with a side of beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$14.00
- Enchiladas Blancas
Two chicken enchiladas topped with creamy delicious cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa and sour cream$13.00
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.00
- Enchiladas Guacamole$15.00
Tacos
- Tacos Pacifico
Delightful mix of fish and fresh shrimp grilled with mango-pico de gallo savory salsa served on our fresh handmade corn tortillas. Topped with coleslaw, corn salsa, and avocado slices, with a side of white rice and chipotle sauce$16.00
- Quesabirrias
A traditional Mexican way of eating barbacoa is having it served on handmade corn tortilla "Doraditas" (toasted), served with a side of beans, fresh cilantro and onion. Can't get it wrong, this is the way to go!$16.00
- Tacos Hawaiianos
Pork and pineapple are the perfect food fusion cooked with grilled colored peppers and onions. Served with a side of beans, house-special coleslaw, corn salsa, and avocado slices$15.00
- Classic Tacos De Pescado
Three tilapia fillet grilled tacos on our fresh handmade corn tortillas topped with coleslaw, corn salsa, and avocado slices. Served with a side of white rice and chipotle sauce$15.00
- Classic Shrimp Tacos
Three grilled shrimp tacos on our fresh handmade corn tortillas topped with coleslaw, corn salsa and avocado slices. Served with a side of white rice and chipotle sauce$16.00
- Tacos Locos
Two tacos filled with grilled poblano and colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, and chicken topped with delicious cheese sauce and lettuce. Served on soft flour shells and a side of rice$14.00
- Street Quesadillas
Two savory grilled corn tortillas filled with cheese and steak. Served with beans, spicy salsa, and sour cream (on the side)$12.00
- Quesataco Birria
3 cheese and birria tacos made with our handmade corn tortillas "Doraditas" (toasted), served with a side of birria consome broth, fresh cilantro, and onion. Deliciously trending$16.00
- Street Tacos
Steak, chorizo, carnitas, grilled chicken, or lengua 4.75. Served on a handmade corn tortilla, with fresh chopped cilantro and onion$3.75
- Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$16.00
- Tacos Guacamole$15.00
- Brisket Tacos$17.00
- Cochinita Pibil Tacos$16.00
Quesadillas
- Fajita Quesadilla
The most popular quesadilla, filled with quality melted cheese, choice of steak, grilled chicken or both. Mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers, served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$14.00
- Mexican-Italian Quesadilla
Choice of grilled chicken and cheese or steak and cheese quesadilla topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$14.50
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Warm folded tortilla filled with grilled onion, bell pepper, and shrimp. Served with white rice, coleslaw, and corn salsa$15.50
- Seafood Quesadilla
Cheese melted quesadilla filled with ocean goods: shrimp, imitation crab meat, scallops, perfectly grilled peppers, and onion. Served with white rice, coleslaw, and corn salsa$16.50
- Chori-Quesadilla
10-Inch tortilla filled with grilled chicken and chorizo with melted cheese and cheese sauce on top. Served with a side of Mexican rice$15.00
- Hawaiian Sincronizada Quesadilla$15.00
Vegetarian
- Potato Burrito
Filled with potatoes, topped with house salsa and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans$13.00
- Mushroom Quesadilla
Golden brown cheese melted quesadilla is filled with grilled mushrooms, onions and bell pepper. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato$14.00
- Veggie Zucchini Boats
Roasted zucchini stuffed with grilled colored peppers, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and black beans topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with lettuce and sour cream$14.00
- Veggie Sizzling Fajitas
Perfectly grilled onions, colored peppers, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms and spinach. Served with rice, beans coleslaw, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh handmade corn tortillas$16.00
- Spinach Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, spinach and onions topped with cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw and corn salsa$14.00
Healthy Choices
- Avocado Athlete's Choice
Seasoned to perfection salmon, tilapia, or charbroiled chicken cooked with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, colored bell peppers, and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices$18.00
- Fit Fajitas
Perfectly grilled mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, colored peppers with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices$18.00
- Green Leaf Taco Twist
Tender juicy ribeye and grilled shrimp with colored bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado slices$15.00
Kids Menu
Sides
- Beans$3.00
- Beef Quesadillas$4.75
- Burritos$4.50
- Cheese Quesadillas$3.50
- Chicken Quesadillas$4.75
- Chile Relleno$5.00
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Corn Salsa$2.00
- Enchiladas$3.75
- Pico de Gallo$2.00
- Fries$3.50
- Grilled Chicken Burrito
Topped with cheese sauce$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.75
- Hard Shell Tacos$3.50
- Jalapeños$1.50
- Rice$3.50
- Rice & Beans$6.00
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Soft Shell Tacos$3.50
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Steak Burrito
Topped with cheese sauce$7.00
- Steak Quesadilla$6.50
- Super Taco$4.00
- Tamales$4.50
- Corn Tortillas$2.75
- Tostada$4.50
- Cebollitas$2.00
- 2 Nopal$3.00
- Side Shrimp 10$7.00
- Side Chicken Breast$9.50
- Side Chorizo$2.00
- Side Mole Sauce$2.00
- Side Avocado Slices$1.75
- Side Fish Fillet$9.00
- Side Queso Fresco$1.75
- 1 Chile Toreado$1.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Lettuce$2.00
- Side of Mushrooms$2.00
- Side of Broccoli$2.00
- Side of Zucchini$2.00
- Side Fajita Salad$6.50
- Side White Rice$3.50
- Side Whole Beans$3.00
- Side Black Beans$3.00
- Side Carne Asada$13.00
- Fresh Onion$1.00
- Tomato$1.00
- Rice with Cheese Sauce$5.00
Served Anytime
- Pa'la Generala
Tender seasoned ribeye steak served with red chilaquiles and two sunny side up eggs, with beans and queso fresco$18.00
- Mole Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with our exquisite mole poblano sauce, topped with two sunny side up eggs. Served with white rice and house corn salsa, sour cream and coleslaw$15.00
- Huevos Divorciados
Divorced eggs" featuring two over-easy eggs, separated by rice, beans, and queso fresco. One egg is covered in salsa roja, while the other is covered in salsa Verde, giving them distinct and complimentary flavors. Served with a side of fresh handmade corn$13.00
- Huevos Rancheros
Ranch over easy eggs smothered in cooked tomato salsa. When you cut into them, the egg yolks mix in with everything. Served with rice, beans, queso fresco, and with a side of fresh handmade tortillas$13.00
- Huevos Con Chorizo
It's made by mixing chorizo with scrambled eggs, and served with rice, beans, and queso fresco. Accompanied by a side of fresh handmade corn tortillas$14.00
- En Frijoladas
Four enchiladas filled with cheese. Topped with house bean salsa, queso fresco, lettuce, sour cream and corn salsa$13.00
- Huarache$15.00
- Chori-Nachos$14.00
- Mari-Nachos$16.00
Especialidad De La Casa
- Iowa RibEye Carne Asada
Tender juicy broiled ribeye steak, served with grilled nopal (cactus), onions, whole pinto beans, rice, coleslaw, queso fresco, and a side of handmade tortillas$22.00
- Trio Tamales
A traditional mesoamerican dish made of masa or corn dough steamed in a corn husk the wrapping is discarded before eating. Topped one with green salsa and one with red salsa$13.00
- Mole Poblano
Tender chicken breast topped with house specialty mole sauce and sesame seeds, served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas. Consumption of mole is strongly associated with celebrations$18.00
- Classic Molcajete
Combines classic flavors of carne asada ribeye, broiled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, chorizo sausage, nopal (cactus), cambray (green) onion, jalapeño toreado, queso fresco, and avocados served on top of house salsa in a molcajete stone with a side of ri$30.00
- Los Tr3s Chivos
Tender grilled ribeye steak, broiled chicken breast and grilled shrimp, served on a bed of fresh grilled veggies: peppers, onion and mushrooms, with a side of rice, beans and handmade corn tortillas$22.50
- Pollo a La Crema
This perfectly cooked sliced grilled chicken breast with mushrooms, broccoli, and pickled jalapeño topped with creamy sauce is served with rice, romaine lettuce, avocado slices, and corn salsa$20.00
- Camarones Chipotle
Grilled shrimp and mushrooms, topped with creamy chipotle sauce. Served with white rice, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices$21.00
- Lengua en Salsa Verde
Covered with our house green sauce and served with rice, beans and a side of handmade corn tortillas$20.00
- Camarones Al Mango
Fresh sautéed shrimp topped with a delicious mango, honey spicy salsa. Served with white rice, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices$21.00
- Sopes
Corn dough small thick tortilla with your favorite topping, a little bit of beans, lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo and sour cream$6.00
- Piña del Mar Fajita$25.00
- Jalapeño Bacon Fajita$24.00
- Plato Regio$21.00
- Volcano Molcajete$32.00
- Pollo al Chipotle$20.00
- Lengua Mexicana$21.00
The Classics
- Chimichanga
Prepared by filling a flour tortilla with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, perfectly golden deep fried, topped with house-special cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$13.00
- Chile Poblano
Consists of a cheese-stuffed roasted poblano pepper covered in egg battering deep fried, topped with a choice of steak or grilled chicken and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$14.00
- Taquitos Dorados
Four rolled-up tortillas filled with a choice of crispy deep-fried shredded chicken or potato. Served with fresh lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco$12.00
- Torta
Mexican sandwich bread spread with mayo, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, pickled jalapeños, queso fresco and is served with a side of fries. Choice of steak, grilled chicken, pork carnitas or chorizo$15.00
- Nachos Fajita
Grilled bell pepper, onion, with steak, or grilled chicken with cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole$15.50
- Hungry Iowan
This is a mexican-style meal, made up of a selection of various dishes, for a hungry one who wants to try a little of everything: potato taquito, Tamal, chile relleno, cheese quesadilla, and sope de chorizo sausage$18.00
- Quesabirria Torta$16.00
- Tostadas Chicken Tinga$13.00
- Tostadas Cochinita Pibil$14.00
Pork
- Chile Verde
Traditional fresh grilled pork tips are covered with our house green sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$17.00
- Carnitas
Tender chunks of crisp roast pork meat topped with grilled onions and pickled jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$18.50
- Chuletas de Puerco$19.00
Steak
- Tampiqueño Steak
Tender ribeye steak with juicy broiled chicken breast and chorizo sausage topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$22.00
- Ribeye Steak
Served with house salad and French fries$21.00
- Steak Jalisco
Tender grilled steak strips with caramelized onion, pineapple, and chorizo topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$18.00
- Chile Colorado
Juicy steak strips with our special blend of red sauces. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$17.50
- Steak Acapulco
T-bone steak topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onion and mushroom served with rice, beans and a side of handmade corn tortillas$25.00
- Steak a La Mexicana
T-bone steak topped with fresh grilled jalapeño, onion and tomato. Served with rice, beans and a side of handmade corn tortillas$22.00
- Steak Ranchero
T-bone topped with a house blend of cheese fundido and salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$21.00
Chicken Dinner
- Pollo Loco
Tender broiled chicken breast topped with grilled onions and house cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$18.00
- Chori-pollo
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with chorizo sausage, caramelized onions, and smothered with melted cheese. Served with white rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$18.50
- Blanca's Favorite Chicken
Mole marinated chicken breast with perfectly grilled zucchini, onion, mushrooms, colored bell peppers and broccoli. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, sour cream and a side of handmade corn tortillas$20.00
- Pollo Guacamole
Tender broiled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and our creamy spinach cheese sauce. Served with rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$18.00
- Pollo Tropical
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with golden grilled pineapple slices, shrimp and cheese sauce. Served with white rice, coleslaw, corn salsa, and a side of handmade corn tortillas$20.00
- Pollo Con Arroz
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce$14.50
- Pollo Feliz$20.00