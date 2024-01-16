El Indio - Manchester 9865 Manchester Road
Food
Appetizer
- Queso Dip
Start your journey through our authentic Mexican cuisine with our home-made$4.29
- Medium Cheese Dip$8.99
- Family Cheese Dip$13.99
- El Indio Dip
Seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo smothered in cheese sauce$6.99
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Queso Fundido
Grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) mixed with pico de gallo and cheese dip$7.99
- Guacamole Dip
Start your journey through our authentic Mexican cuisine with our home-made$5.29
- Chunky Guacamole
Made-to-order with ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh-squeezed lime juice$7.99
- Medium Chunky Guacamole$8.99
- Family Chunky Guacamole$13.99
- Medium Smooth Guac$8.99
- Family Smooth Guac$13.99
- Salsa$0.99
- Chips & Salsa$0.99
- Medium Salsa$4.99
- Family Salsa$5.99
- Small Chips
- Family Chips$5.99
- Medium Tomatillo Salsa$5.99
- Family Tomatillo Salsa$5.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Monterrey
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken, and mushrooms, smothered with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Mexican rice or french fries$10.99
- Quesadilla Al Carbon
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken smothered with cheese sauce$10.99
- Quesadilla Fajita
Tender grilled chicken strips cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole$11.99
- Quesadilla Vegetariana
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of vegetables, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice$10.99
Soups and Salad
- Mexican Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken and guacamole. Available with ranch or French dressing$9.99
- Chicken Soup
Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and avocado$11.99
- Shrimp Soup
Chunks of shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & avocado$12.99
- Taco Salad$10.99
- Taco Salad Fajita$11.99
Nachos
- Nachos El Indio
Cheese nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$10.99
- Nachos El Roble
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken and sour cream$10.99
- Nachos Fajitas
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$11.99
- Papas Eddy
Juicy, grilled chicken served on top of seasoned fries. Topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion, and sour cream.$9.99
Especialidades El Indio
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and deep-fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo$13.99
- Torta
Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with french fries$11.99
- Chile Colorado
Grilled chicken cooked in our special red ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas$12.99
- Jalisco Special
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and covered with our special cheese sauce$15.99
- Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried. Topped with green sauce. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas$13.99
- El Numero Tres
Two tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso$11.99
- Durango Special
Juicy, marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with grilled shrimp, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo$15.99
- Tacos De Birria
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans$10.99
- Quesa Birria
A 10" flour tortilla tortilla filled with melted cheese, birria, cilantro, onion, and a side of consommé for dipping$9.99
Burritos, Enchiladas & Chimichangas
- Burrito Loco
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice$10.99
- El Indio Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream$11.99
- Burrito California
A burrito stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole$10.99
- Giant Burrito Ranchero
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Smothered with cheese sauce$12.99
- Yolandas
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$11.49
- Mexican Flag Combo
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$11.49
- Enchiladas Acapulco
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onion, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole$12.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
Three grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in cheese dip and green salsa. Topped with cilantro, diced onions and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole$10.49
- Chimichanga
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$11.99
- Chimichangas Supremas
Four small chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean & one shrimp. Served with a salad of lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$12.99
- Chimichanga Fajita
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies, deep fried until golden brown & smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo$12.49
Kids Menu
Savory Tamales
Gringas
Plates - Steak
- Tacos De Carne Asada
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and beans$13.99
- Carne Asada
Served with flour tortillas. Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole$17.99
- Arandas Cheese Steak
Three flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak, cooked with pico de Gallo, and topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice$14.99
Plates - Pork
- Chile Verde
Served with flour tortillas. Shredded pork cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice and beans$10.99
- Carnitas
Served with flour tortillas. Pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole$13.99
- Tacos Pastor
Three tacos with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans$13.99
Plates - Chicken
- La Gaviota
A bed of rice topped with juicy marinated chicken and smothered with cheese sauce$10.99
- Chicken Fiesta
Grilled chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip$11.99
- Pollo Feliz
Juicy and tender grilled chicken smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans$12.99
Plates - Seafood
Plates - Create a Combo
From the Grill - Fajitas
- chicken fajita
Cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortillas$16.99
- Fajitas El Indio
Steak, chicken and shrimp$19.99
- Fajitas Mexicanas
Steak, chicken, and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce$19.99
- Fajitas Tropicanas
Tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (spicy Mexican sausage) cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with sweet pineapple$20.99
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots$13.99
- steak fajita$17.99
- mixed fajita$17.99
- shrimp fajita$19.99
Desserts
Sides
- Sour Cream$1.29
- Tomato$1.29
- 2oz Smooth Guacamole$1.99
- 2oz Cheese Dip$1.99
- Shredded Cheese$1.29
- Tortillas$1.29
- Mexican Rice$2.29
- Refried Beans$2.29
- Rice & Beans$4.29
- Avocado Slices$2.29
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.29
- Fresh Jalapenos$1.29
- Green Sauce (2oz)$2.29
- Pico de Gallo$1.50
- Cilantro$1.29
- Chopped Onion$1.29
- Grilled Onions$2.29
- Grilled Bell Peppers$2.29
- Lettuce$1.29
- Limes$0.99
- French Fries$2.29
- Chiles Toreados$4.99
- Chorizo$5.99
- Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Grilled Steak$6.99
- Side of Shrimp$7.99
- Side of Shredded Chicken$4.99
- Side of Ground Beef$5.99
- hot sauce$1.29
- cheese & rice$4.99
A La Carte
Lunch
- Lunch Special #1
One chile relleno, one taco, beans, and guacamole salad$10.49
- Lunch Special #2
One burrito with rice and beans$9.49
- Lunch Special #3
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and rice$9.49
- Lunch Special #4
One burrito with your choice of beef tips, shredded chicken or ground beef smothered with cheese sauce and enchilada sauce. Served with rice$9.49
- Lunch Special #5
One quesadilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef tips & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice$9.49
- Lunch Special #6
Two enchiladas stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, smothered with cheese sauce and our special enchilada sauce. Served with rice$9.49
- Lunch Fajitas
Tender strips of marinated chicken or beef cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and a Mexican salad$9.99
- Taco Salad
A fried flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beef tips or beans. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and sour cream$9.99
- Lunch Chimichanga
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$9.99
Cocktails
Margaritas
- Regular House Margarita$7.99
- Jumbo House Margarita$10.99
- House Margarita Pitcher$24.99
- Regular Flavored Margarita$8.99
- Jumbo Flavored Margarita$12.99
- Flavored Margarita Pitcher$27.99
- Regular Top Shelf Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Top Shelf Margarita$13.99
- Top Shelf Margarita Pitcher$39.99
- Regular Skinny Margarita$9.99
- Jumbo Skinny Margarita$12.99
- Margarona$14.99
- spicy jumbo$13.99
- spicy regular$9.99
- orange regular$14.99
- orange jumbo$16.99
Premium Margaritas
- Regular Silver Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, Herradura, patron$10.99
- Jumbo Silver Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, Herradura, patron$15.99
- Regular Reposado Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, herradura, patron, cazadores$11.99
- Jumbo Reposado Tequila Margarita
Don Julio, tequila 1800, herradura, patron, cazadores$16.99