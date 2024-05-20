2x points for loyalty members
El Indio Mexican Restaurant 13th St 407 NW 13th St
EL INDIO FOOD MENU
COMBOS
- #1 One Taco Combo$7.79
One taco,(Hard shell, Soft shell, or street style) served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
- #2 TWO TACOS COMBO$9.39
Two tacos, (Hard shell, Soft shell, or street style) served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
- #3 BURRITO COMBO$9.69
Burrito served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
- #4 QUESADILLA COMBO$9.79
Quesadilla served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
- #5 Taco & Enchilada COMBO$10.89
One taco, (Hard shell, Soft shell, or street style). and one enchilada served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
- #6 Burrito & Taco COMBO$10.99
One Burrito. One taco,(Hard shell, Soft shell, or street style) served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
- #7 Burrito & Enchilada COMBO$11.49
One burrito and one enchilada served with a side of black beans & rice, and a regular drink. Choice of: ground beef, shredded chicken, veggie, or black beans. Extra charge for premium protein.
TACOS
- 3 Base Taco Bundle$9.29
3 hard shell (corn) or soft shell (flour) tacos garnished whith lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese. Your choice of black beans, veggie, ground beef, or shredded chicken.
- 3 Premium Taco Bundle$10.79
3 Tacos hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- 3 Lengua Taco Bundle$11.39
3 Beef tongTacos street style. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Ground Beef Taco$3.59
Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Chicken Taco$3.59
Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Veggie Taco$3.59
Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Black Bean Taco$3.59
Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Grilled Chicken Taco$4.09
Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Al Pastor Street Taco$4.09
Pork and pineapple Taco street style. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Lengua Street Taco$4.29
Cow tongue Taco street style. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Shredded Beef Taco$4.09
Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Fish Taco$4.09
Fried fish fillet Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with spicy sauce, shredded cabbage, and cheddar cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Carnitas Taco$4.09
Pork Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, sour cram, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Carne Asada Taco$4.09
Grilled Steak Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with salsa fresca, guacamole, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
- Tempeh Taco$4.09
Tempeh (Soybeans) Taco hard shell (corn), soft shell (flour), or street style. Hard shell and soft shell garnished with lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese. (Street style tacos come with: soft corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, lime wedge, and salsa al pastor)
QUESADILLAS
- Cheese Q$5.99
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted jack cheese and salsa fresca.
- Beef Q$8.99
10" Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
- Chicken Q$8.99
10" Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
- Veggie Q$8.99
10" Flour tortilla filled with black beans, melted jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa fresca.
- Carne Asada Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, melted jack cheese, guacamole, and salsa fresca.
- Shredded Beef Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
- Carnitas Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with pork, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
- Tempeh Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with tempeh (soybeans), black beans, melted jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa fresca.
- Pastor Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with pork, pineapple, melted jack cheese, onions, and cilantro.
- Grilled Chicken Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, melted jack cheese, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
- Fish Q$10.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with fried fish fillet, spicy sauce, shredded cabbage, and melted jack cheese.
- Lengua Q$12.29
10" Flour tortilla filled with cow tongue, melted jack cheese, onion and cilantro.
- Steak Fajita Q$11.59
10" Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, grilled peppers, grilled scallions, grilled tomatoes, cheese dip, sour cream, guacamole, and melted jack cheese.
- Chicken Fajita Q$11.59
10" Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, grilled peppers, grilled scallions, grilled tomatoes, cheese dip, sour cream, guacamole, and melted jack cheese.
- Mix Fajita Q$11.59
10" Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and grilled chicken, grilled peppers, grilled scallions, grilled tomatoes, cheese dip, sour cream, guacamole, and melted jack cheese.
ENCHILADAS
- Combo Enchilada$14.49
Your choice of 3 enchiladas (cheese, black beans, ground beef, or shredded chicken). Served with a side of black beans and rice, salsa fresca, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and a regular drink. Extra charge for premium protein.
- Bean E$3.49
Corn tortilla filled with black beans covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Cheese E$3.49
Corn tortilla filled with cheddar cheese covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Beef E$3.89
Corn tortilla filled with ground beef covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Chicken E$3.89
Corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Suiza E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken covered with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce.
- Shredded Beef E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with shredded beef covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Carne Asada E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with grilled steak covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- CARNITAS E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with pork covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Tempeh E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with tempeh (soybeans) covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Grilled Chicken E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with grilled chicken strips covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Lengua E$4.59
Corn tortilla filled with cow tongue covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
- Pastor E$4.09
Corn tortilla filled with pork mixed with pineapple covered with ranchero sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese.
BURRITOS
- Bean B$4.49
10" flour tortilla filled with black beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Beef B$6.89
10" flour tortilla filled with ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Chicken B$6.89
10" flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, black beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Veggie B$6.89
10" flour tortilla filled with black beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Carne Asada B$7.59
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, salsa fresca, guacamole, and cheese.
- Carnitas B$7.59
10" flour tortilla filled with pork, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, and cheese.
- Shredded Beef B$7.59
10" flour tortilla filled with shredded beef, black beans, sour cream, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Tempeh B$7.59
10" flour tortilla filled with tempeh (soybeans), sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Pastor B$9.99
10" flour tortilla filled with pork mixed with pineapple, black beans, rice, onion, cilantro, and cheese.
- Lengua B$10.99
10" flour tortilla filled with cow tongue, black beans, rice, onion, cilantro, and cheese.
- Fajita B$10.99
12" flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, or mixed. Grilled veggies, black beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese dip.
- Fish B$7.59
10" flour tortilla filled with fried fish fillet, spicy sauce, shredded cabbage, and cheese.
- Grilled Chicken B$7.59
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken strips, black beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
BOWLS
- Bean B Bowl$4.49
Bowl filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Beef B Bowl$6.89
Bowl filled with ground beef, black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Chicken B Bowl$6.89
Bowl filled with shredded chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Veggie B Bowl$6.89
Bowl filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Carne Asada B Bowl$7.59
Bowl filled with grilled steak, black beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Carnitas B Bowl$7.59
Bowl filled with pork, black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- SH Beef B Bowl$7.59
Bowl filled with shredded beef, black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, and cheese.
- Tempeh B Bowl$7.59
Bowl filled with tempeh (soybeans), black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
- Pastor B Bowl$9.99
Bowl filled with pork mixed with pineapple, black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and cheese.
- Lengua B Bowl$10.99
Bowl filled with cow tongue, black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro, and cheese.
- Fish B Bowl$7.59
Bowl filled with fried fish fillet, black beans, rice, spicy sauce, shredde cabbage, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
- Fajita Bowl$10.99
Bowl filled with your choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, or mixed. grilled veggies, black beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, salsa fresca, and cheese dip.
- Grilled Chicken B Bowl$7.59
Bowl filled with grilled chicken strips, black beans, rice, lettuce, salsa fresca, and cheese.
TAQUITOS
- Beef Taquitos$6.29
3 rolled yellow corn tortillas filled with Shredded beef, deep fried and placed on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream and guacamole, melted cheese on top of the taquitos.
- Chicken Taq$6.29
3 rolled yellow corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, deep fried and placed on a bed of lettuce, garnished with sour cream and guacamole, melted cheese on top of the taquitos.
NACHOS
- Nachos$7.69
Tortilla chips with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken smothered with beans, jack & cheddar cheese, then topped with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa fresca. Extra charge for premium protein.
- Nacho Fries$10.79
Bowl filled with french fries, your choice of protein, and cheese dip on top.