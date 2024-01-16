El Indio - New Baden 7551 Illinois 160
Food
Appetizer
- El Indio Dip$5.99
Seasoned ground beef and pico de gallo smothered in cheese sauce
- Bean Dip$5.99
- Queso Fundido$7.99
Grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) mixed with pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Papas Eddy$9.99
Juicy Grilled Chicken served on top of seasoned fries, topped with cheese dip, green sauce, cilantro, onion and sour cream can sub chorizo, pastor, carnitas, or steak for an upcharge
- Small Chips$1.99
- Cheese Dip$4.29
- Guacamole Dip$4.29
- Chunky Guacamole$7.99
Made-to-order with ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, and fresh-squeezed lime juice
- Medium Chunky Guacamole Togo$8.99
- 20 oz Smooth Guac$15.99
- Cheese Dip Medium$8.99
- Guacamole Medium$8.99
- 20 oz Chunky Guacamole Togo$15.99
- Queso Dip Large$14.99
- 20 oz Family Salsa$4.99
- Cheese Dip 20oz$15.99
- Small Salsa$0.99
- Family Chips$5.99
- Medium Hot Sauce$5.99
- Chips & Salsa$0.99
- Medium Salsa$3.99
- Hot salsa$1.99
- Cheese Dip Togo/small chips$4.25
- large pico$8.99
QUESADILLAS
- Quesadilla Monterrey$10.99
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken, and mushrooms, smothered with cheese sauce. Served with your choice of Mexican rice or french fries
- Quesadilla Al Carbon$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken smothered with cheese sauce
- Quesadilla Fajita$10.99
Tender grilled chicken strips cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$9.99
A cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of vegetables, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice
- Quesa Birria$10.99
- Gringas$10.99
- Quesadilla Chicken$6.99
- Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$7.99
- Quesadilla steak$8.99
- Quesadilla Deluxe$11.99
- Quesa Birria (Paisa)$10.99
Soups & Salad
- Mexican Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chicken and guacamole. Available with ranch or French dressing
- Chicken Soup$10.99
Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro and avocado
- Shrimp Soup$12.99
Chunks of shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeño, cilantro & avocado
- Taco Salad$10.99
- Taco Salad Fajta$11.99
NACHOS
- Nachos El Indio$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Nachos El Roble$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken and sour cream
- Nachos Fajitas$10.99
Cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Nacho Chicken$7.99
- Nacho Beef$7.99
- Taco Salad Fajitas$11.99
- Taco Salad$10.99
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
Especialidades El Indio
- Taquitos Mexicanos$11.99
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips or shredded chicken and deep-fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Torta$10.99
Mexican sandwich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with french fries
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Grilled chicken cooked in our special red ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Jalisco Special$13.99
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served over a bed of rice and covered with our special cheese sauce
- Chiles Poblanos$12.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with white Mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried. Topped with green sauce. Served with rice, beans & flour tortillas
- El Numero Tres$11.99
Two tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso
- Durango Special$13.99
Juicy, marinated grilled chicken breast smothered with melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with grilled shrimp, rice, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Toreados Special$15.99
Burritos, Enchiladas & CHIMICHANGAS
- Burrito Loco$8.99
A 10" flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice
- El Indio Fajita Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream
- Burrito California$10.99
A burrito stuffed with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken & smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Giant Burrito Ranchero$11.99
A huge flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Smothered with cheese sauce
- Yolandas$10.99
Three enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken smothered in cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Mexican Flag Combo$10.99
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Acapulco$11.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sautéed onion, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
- Enchiladas Suizas$10.99
Three grilled chicken enchiladas smothered in cheese dip and green salsa. Topped with cilantro, diced onions and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole
- Chimichanga$10.99
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown and smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Chimichangas Supremas$11.99
Four small chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean & one shrimp. Served with a salad of lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Chimichanga Fajita$11.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies, deep fried until golden brown & smothered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo
- El Indio Burrito$11.99
- Monster Chimichanga$13.99
- Burrito Supre$11.99
Kids Menu
Plates - Steak
- Tacos De Carne Asada$11.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and beans
- Carne Asada$13.99
Served with flour tortillas. Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Arandas Cheese Steak$12.99
Three flour tortillas filled with thinly sliced steak, cooked with pico de Gallo, and topped with our special cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
- Tacos De Birria$10.99
Three tacos with beef birria, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans
- Street Tacos$12.99
Plates - Pork
- Chile Verde$10.49
Served with flour tortillas. Shredded pork cooked with our special green sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Carnitas$12.99
Served with flour tortillas. Pork tips served with rice, beans, lettuce, onions, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and guacamole
- Tacos Pastor$10.99
Three tacos with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice of rice or beans
Plates - Chicken
- La Gaviota$10.99
A bed of rice topped with juicy marinated chicken and smothered with cheese sauce
- Chicken Fiesta$10.99
Grilled chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip
- Pollo Feliz$10.99
Juicy and tender grilled chicken smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- pollo loco$9.99
- Steamed Veg Chicken$13.99
- Pollo Jalisco$17.99
Plates - Seafood
- Camaron a La Diabla$14.99
Grilled shrimp with our secret spicy sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Tacos Yucatan$11.99
Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled fish. Topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and salsa
- Steamed Vegetable Shrimp$15.99
- El Indio Seafood$15.99
Plates - Create a Combo
From the Grill - FAJITAS
- Fajitas$14.99
Cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortillas
- Fajitas El Indio$17.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp
- Fajitas Mexicanas$17.99
Steak, chicken, and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce
- Fajitas Tropicanas$18.99
Tender strips of steak, chicken, shrimp, and chorizo (spicy Mexican sausage) cooked with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with sweet pineapple
- Vegetarian Fajitas$12.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots
- Molcajate Indio$19.99
A La Carte
- Beef Taco$2.29
Hard or soft
- Chicken Taco$2.29
Hard or soft
- Tacos Delux Steak$3.49
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.29
- Steak Taco$3.29
- Shrimp Taco$3.49
- Fish Taco$3.29
Hard or soft
- Soft Taco Supremo$2.99
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Taco Deluxe Chick$3.29
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Taco paisa$3.85
- Hard Taco Supremo$2.99
Beef or chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese
- Tortillas$1.29
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
- Grilled Quesadilla$6.99
- Bean Burrito$3.99
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$4.99
- Beef Burrito$4.99
- Burrito with Grilled Chicken$6.29
- Burrito with Steak$6.29
- Tamal$3.99
- Chile Relleno$4.99
- Tostada$3.59
- Flauta$1.99
- Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Grilled Steak$7.99
- Grilled Chorizo$6.99
- Grilled Shrimp$8.99
- 1 Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Cheese Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Beef Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Beef Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- 3 Chicken Enchilada$7.99
- 1 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Grilled Chicken Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Steak Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Steak Enchilada$9.99
- 1 Shrimp Enchilada$3.99
- 3 Shrimp Enchilada$9.99
- Small Salsa$0.99
- chimi carta$5.99
- Chalupa$3.59
- chips & salsa$0.99
- Taco paisa$3.85
- Large beans$9.16
Sides
- Cheesy Rice$5.99
- Mexican Rice$2.29
- Beans$2.29
- Rice & Beans$4.29
- Sour Cream$1.29
- Tomatoes$1.49
- Onions$1.49
- Grilled Onions$2.99
- Cilantro$1.49
- Shredded Cheese$1.99
- Hot Sauce$1.99
- Green Sauce$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.49
- Avocado Slices$2.29
- Limes$0.99
- Pickled Jalapeno$1.29
- Fresh Jalapeno$1.29
- French Fries$2.99
- Chiles Toreados$5.99
- Steam Vegetables$6.99
- Enchilada Salsa$1.99
- Pescado$7.00
- Grilled Shrimp$8.99
- Side Grilled Steak$7.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Jalapenos fritos$1.49
Desserts
Drinks
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Mr Pibb$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- SKI$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Jarrito Piña$3.49
- Jarrito Tamarindo$3.49
- Jarrito Fresa$3.49
- Jarrito limon$3.49
- Jarrito Mandarina$3.49
- Jamaica Agua Fresca$3.49
- Horchata Agua Fresca$3.49
- Tamarindo Agua Fresca$3.49
- Kids Agua Fresca$2.99
- HL Mexican Bottled Coke$4.99
- Kids Drink$1.99
- Strawberry Horchata$4.99
- HL Fanta Bottle$4.99
- Watter
- Milk$1.99