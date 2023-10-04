EL JALAPENO MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Menu 2023
From the Bar
Appetizers & Dips
Guacamole
White Queso
Yellow Queso
Queso w/Chorizo
$6.99
Queso w/Ground Beef
$6.59
Spinach Dip
$5.59
Bean Dip
$4.49
Pico de Gallo
$1.29
Salsa Brava
$0.89
Salsa Verde
$0.89
Sliced Jalapenos
$0.89
Fried Whole Jalapeno
$0.75
Chili Cheese Fries
$9.89
Onion Rings
$3.99
Cheese Fries
$6.79
Bacon Cheese Fries
$7.99
Chips To Go
Salsa To Go
Nachos
A la carte
Sides/Extras
Rice
$2.49
Rice/Bean
$2.49
Bean
$2.49
Mixed Veggies
$3.99
Corn
$1.89
French Fries
$3.29
Sour Cream
$0.79
Charro Beans
$3.99
Mashed Potatoes
$2.49
Potato Wedges
$2.99
Tater Totes
$3.29
Shredded Cheese
$0.79
Tortillas
$1.25
Onion
$0.59
Cilantro
$0.59
Grilled Mushroom
$1.89
Waffle Fries
$4.29
Corn
$2.49
Mash Pot
$2.49
Side Grilled Chicken
$5.99
American/Pollo
Burger Baskets
Burritos
Dinner
Fajita Dinner
Chile Relleno Dinner
$12.79
Chimichanga Dinner
$10.99
Quesadilla Dinner
Steak Picado Dinner
$13.79
Combination of Mexico
$13.79
Carne Asada Dinner
$17.99
Burrito Dinner
Green Chile Burrito Dinner
$12.79
Pollo El Jalapeno
$11.49
Carne Asada Fries
$13.99
Street Tacos Dinner
$12.99
Torta
$14.79
Chalupa Dinner
$9.59
Pollo Fiesta
$12.49
Haymaker
Sopes
$10.39
Pollo Ranchero
$11.49
Grilled Chicken Dinner
$10.79
Create Your Own Dinner
Kids Meals
Kids Enchilada
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Quesadilla
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Taco
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Bean Burrito
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Cheese Sticks
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Pizza
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Corn Dog
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.49
All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries
Kids Nuggets
$6.49
Promo
Lunch 2023
Lunch
Lunch Chicken Fajitas
$11.29
Lunch Steak Fajitas
$12.59
Lunch One Item
$8.29
Lunch 2 Item
$9.49
Lunch Super Nachos
$10.99
Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.99
Lunch Philly Sandwich
$10.99
Lunch Chicken Salad
$10.99
Lunch Cheeseburger
$10.99
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Fanta
Lemonade
Mello Yellow
Sprite
Sweet
Unsweet
Half and Half Tea
EL JALAPENO MEXICAN RESTAURANT Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 482-6868
Open now • Closes at 8PM