Menu 2023

From the Bar

Imported Beer*

$4.49

Domestic Bucket (5)*

$15.00

Margarita*

Cantarito*

$5.89

Shot Of Tequila* (2oz House Tequila)

$2.99

Whisky and Coke

$4.49

Bacardi and Coke

$5.99

Mexican Mule (Ginger Beer/Tequila)

$5.99

Old Fashion (Knob Creek Bourbon)

$6.49

Shot Of Skyy (2oz)

$3.99

Appetizers & Dips

Guacamole

White Queso

Yellow Queso

Queso w/Chorizo

$6.99

Queso w/Ground Beef

$6.59

Spinach Dip

$5.59

Bean Dip

$4.49

Pico de Gallo

$1.29

Salsa Brava

$0.89

Salsa Verde

$0.89

Sliced Jalapenos

$0.89

Fried Whole Jalapeno

$0.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.89

Onion Rings

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$6.79

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chips To Go

Salsa To Go

Salads

Taco Salad

Fajita Salad

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.29

House Salad

$4.99

Soup

Baja Soup

Pablano Soup

Chili

Nachos

Fajita Nachos

Bean Nachos

$5.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Super Nachos

$9.49

Beef Nachos

$6.79

Chicken Nachos

$6.79

A la carte

Taco

$2.29

Tostada

Enchiladas

Street Taco

$3.99

Tamale

$2.59

Flauta

$2.99

Chimichanga

$6.79

Chille Relleno

$7.59

Quesadillas

Side of Shrimp

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.49

The Angry Mexican

$9.49

Fajita Burger

$8.99

Hamburger

$7.49

Cheeseburger

$8.09

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chili Cheeseburger

$9.99

Sides/Extras

Rice

$2.49

Rice/Bean

$2.49

Bean

$2.49

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Corn

$1.89

French Fries

$3.29

Sour Cream

$0.79

Charro Beans

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Tater Totes

$3.29

Shredded Cheese

$0.79

Tortillas

$1.25

Onion

$0.59

Cilantro

$0.59

Grilled Mushroom

$1.89

Waffle Fries

$4.29

Corn

$2.49

Mash Pot

$2.49

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

American/Pollo

Chicken Tenders w/FF

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Sandwich

Philly Sandwich w/FF

$12.95

BLT w/FF

$11.95

Jalapeno Melt w/FF

$11.59

Burger Baskets

Ham Basket

$8.99

CB Basket

$10.50

Bacon CB Basket

$12.99

Chili CB Basket

$12.99

Angry Mexican Basket

$12.49

Fajita Burger Basket

$11.49

BunLess Burger

$9.99

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$5.99

Beef and Bean Burrito

$8.59

Chicken and Bean Burrito

$8.39

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Wet Burrito

Green Chile Burrito

$9.99

Burrito Supreme

$9.59

Cali Burrito

$15.99

Dinner

Fajita Dinner

Chile Relleno Dinner

$12.79

Chimichanga Dinner

$10.99

Quesadilla Dinner

Steak Picado Dinner

$13.79

Combination of Mexico

$13.79

Carne Asada Dinner

$17.99

Burrito Dinner

Green Chile Burrito Dinner

$12.79

Pollo El Jalapeno

$11.49

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Street Tacos Dinner

$12.99

Torta

$14.79

Chalupa Dinner

$9.59

Pollo Fiesta

$12.49

Haymaker

Sopes

$10.39

Pollo Ranchero

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.79

Create Your Own Dinner

Dinner Choose 3

$12.09

Dinner Choose 2

$9.89

Kids Meals

Kids Enchilada

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Taco

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Cheese Sticks

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Pizza

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Corn Dog

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

All Kids meals come with your choice of rice, beans or french fries

Kids Nuggets

$6.49

Mariscos

Fish Tacos

$8.99

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$11.59

Steaks

7oz Ribeye

$17.99

12oz Ribeye

$22.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Desserts

Tres Leche Cheesecake

$6.99

Sopapilla

$0.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Churro Sundae

$6.99

Promo

Small Margarita

$3.49

Water

Coke

Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

Fanta

Lemonade

Mello Yellow

Sprite

Sweet

Unsweet

Half and Half Tea

Lunch 2023

Lunch

Lunch Chicken Fajitas

$11.29

Lunch Steak Fajitas

$12.59

Lunch One Item

$8.29

Lunch 2 Item

$9.49

Lunch Super Nachos

$10.99

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lunch Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Lunch Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lunch Cheeseburger

$10.99

