El Jefe 2450 West 44th
Dinner
Appetizers
- Barbacoa Nachos$16.00
- Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño & red onion tossed in avocado salsa. Topped with fresh radish and cilantro
- Chicharrones$7.00
Fried pork skin dusted with chile piquin
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Crab Nachos$15.00
Local chorizo, asadero cheese. Topped with salsa verde, crema, onions and cilantro
- Chorizo Nachos$11.00
Asadero cheese. Topped with xni-pec, mojo crema, blue crab, onions and cilantro
- Farm Quesadilla$9.00
Seasonal selection of local farm vegetables
- Guacamole$11.00
Hand mashed to order
- Pulpo$16.00Out of stock
Grilled octopus, served with Sikil Pak, greens. Topped with pineapple, olive & radish
- Queso$8.00
Asadero, queso fresco, cheddar, cotija cheeses and pepitas
- Salsa Trio$10.00
Salsa roja, xni-pec, salsa verde
- Salsa Trio LG$16.00
- Brussel$10.00
- Street Corn$7.00
Charred corn, coated with chipotle aioli & topped with cotija cheese and cilantro
Dessert
- Churros$8.00
Fried pastry dough covered in cinnamon sugar. Served with dulce del leche and vanilla bean ice cream.
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
Fresh key lime, graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped cream and pepitas
- Plantain Split$8.00
Fried plantains, with cinnamon, sugar, vanilla bean ice cream
- Dessert Platter$18.00
- Whole Pumpkin Pie$32.00Out of stock
- Ice Cream Scoop$3.00
- Pumpkin Pie$7.00Out of stock
- Whole Key Lime$42.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Pie$7.00Out of stock
- Mexican Chocolate Coffee Pie$8.00Out of stock
Entrees
- Al Pastor$17.00
Local pork belly, pickled red onion, pineapple, greens, served with tortillas
- Barbacoa Taco$6.00
- Barbacoa Taco(2)$16.00
Slow braised Colorado brisket on corn tortillas. Topped with roasted poblano crema, radish slaw, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese.
- Barbacoa Taco(3)$22.00
- Carnitas Bowl$16.00
Yucatan style braised pork, served with pickled onions, papas bravas, mixed greens, salsa and corn tortillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
- Chorizo Taco$4.00
- Chorizo Tacos (3)$18.00
- Chorizo Tacos(2)$14.00
- El Jefe Burrito$14.00
- Family Chicken Fajitas$42.00
- Family Chicken Fajitas$42.00
- Family Vegetable Fajitas$28.00
- Lamb Barbacoa$24.00Out of stock
- Mole Enchiladas$22.00
Grilled chicken thighs. Topped with mole Poblano, crema and toasted sesame seeds. Side of greens, homemade pinto beans and tortillas.
- Mushroom Taco$5.00
- Mushroom Taco(2)$15.00
Sautéed mushrooms on corn tortillas. Topped with salsa maya, ripe mango, cucumber and pickled serrano.
- Mushroom Taco(3)$20.00
- Panuchos$13.00
- Pescado Taco$6.00
- Pescado Taco(2)$16.00
Beer battered cod on corn tortillas, with chipotle aioli. Topped with chipotle lime slaw.
- Pescado Taco(3)$22.00
- Plantain Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Grilled chicken, asadero cheese, plantains. Served with crema and salsa roja
- Plantain Quesadilla (No Chicken)$10.00
- Quesa-Birria$19.00
- Ramen$18.00
- Ribeye Fajitas$24.00Out of stock
Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions and poblano peppers. Served with plantains, pinto beans, crema and salsa roja
- Taco Kit$38.00
- Take & Bake Crab Nachos$24.00
Salads
Sauces
Sides
- Plantains$6.00
- Side Chorizo$4.00
- Beans$4.00
Topped with cotija cheese
- Mixed Greens$3.00
- Extra Chips
- Extra Tortillas$1.50
- Papas Bravas$5.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Fruit$5.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Guac$4.50
- Tortillas$1.50
- Chips$1.00
- Side Cheese$1.75
- Side Carnitas$6.00
- Side Barbacoa$6.00Out of stock
- Side Toreados$4.00
Specials
- Watermelon Salad$10.00Out of stock
- Shrimp Patacon$22.00Out of stock
- Tortilla Soup$13.00
- Lamb Mole$25.95Out of stock
- Lamb Barbacoa$24.95Out of stock
- NY Fajitas$28.00Out of stock
- Cinco Lamb Birria$22.00Out of stock
- Verde$7.00Out of stock
- Blanco$7.00Out of stock
- Rojo$7.00Out of stock
- Lava Cake SV$7.00Out of stock