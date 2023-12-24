El Jefe Luchador
- TACO AL CARBON$3.99
- BURRITO "PHATTY"$11.50
Protein, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Cilantro, Lettuce, Queso Blanco, Wrapped in Locally-Made Flour Tortilla
- MEXICAN QUESADILLA$4.50
Open-Faced Corn Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Cilantro, Onion (Small)
- AMERICAN QUESADILLA$10.99
Closed Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream (Large)
- NACHOS$10.99
Protein, White Corn Tortilla Chips, Mild Jalapeño Queso, Refried Beans, Jalapeño Pickles, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
- SALAD "EL JARDINERO"$11.99
Protein, Romaine Hearts, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips Make it heavyweight: Salad Served over Rice and Beans
- HEAVYWEIGHT SALAD "EL JARDINERO"$12.99
Protein, Romaine Hearts, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Queso Fresco, Crispy Tortilla Strips (Salad Served over Rice and Beans)
- SMOKIN' BOWL$10.99
Protein, Served over Rice & Beans, Topped with Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Smoked Ranchero Salsa. w. Warm Corn Tortillas
- SOUP "POZOLE"$4.99
Tomato Broth, Hominy, Roasted Corn, Lime, Cilantro
- CHICHARRACHOS$10.99
Protein, Refried Beans, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeño Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.25
- Kids Steak Quesadilla$6.25
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.25
- Kids Chicken Taco$6.25
- Kids Steak Taco$6.25
- Chicken Fingers$6.25
- Combo Meal$15.99
SPECIALTY TACOS
- FISH TACO$4.99
Smoky Agave Glaze, Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple Pico Served Grilled or Crispy
- PORK BELLY$4.99
Ancho-Smoked Tomato Salsa Suave, Guacamole, Cabbage Slaw
- LAMB BARABACOA$4.99
Cashew-Chili Arbol Salsa, Pickled Onion, Cotija, Cilantro
- ANGUS SKIRT STEAK$4.99
Roasted Corn-Jalapeño Salsa Fresca, Avocado Crema, Charred Green Onion, Cilantro
- EL DON HAMBURGUESO$4.99
Charm City Burger Blend w. Queso Sauce, Mayonesa Picante, LTO, Double Decker Taco Shell
- KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN$4.99
Chicken,Gochujang Honey Glaze, Sesame Aioli, Kimchee Slaw
- SHRIMP TACO$4.99
Shrimp, Mango-Habanero Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Poblano Slaw
JEFE VEGAN
- VEGAN TACOS$3.99
your choice of plant based protein, grilled white corn tortilla, tomato, cilantro, onion
- VEGAN ANCIENT GRAIN BURRITO$11.99
your choice of plant based protein, ancient grain rice blend, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cilantro, lettuce, wrapped in locally made flour tortilla
- VEGAN MEXICAN QUESADILLA$4.99
your choice of plant based protein, open-faced corn tortilla, cilantro, onion (small)
- VEGAN AMERICAN QUESADILLA$10.99
your choice of plant based protein, closed flour tortilla, pico de gallo (large)
- VEGAN NACHOS$10.99
your choice of plant based protein, white corn tortilla chips, refried beans, jalapeño pickles, pico de gallo, guacamole, topped with vegan cheese
- VEGAN SALAD$11.99
your choice of plant based protein, romaine hearts, pico de gallo, guacamole, roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips. served with vegan chipotle agave
- VEGAN SMOKIN' BOWL$11.99
your choice of plant based protein, served over ancient grain rice, topped w. roasted corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, and smoked ranchero salsa, and vegan cheese. served with warm corn tortillas
EXTRAS
- Side Of
- Chips$1.99
white corn tortilla chips
- Mexican Rice$2.75
rice cooked with tomato and chicken broth
- Refried Beans$3.25
pinto refried beans.
- Combo Rice & Beans$3.25
- Chicharrones (Chili Spiced)$3.75
crispy pork skins
- Sweet Plantains (Chili Agave Glaze)$3.50
sweet plantains served with agave sauce, cheese , cilantro
- Ancient Grain (Brown Rice Blend)$5.00
VEGAN red and brown rice cooked with grains and roasdted vegetables
- Roasted Corn w. Cotija Aioli$5.50Out of stock
ELOTE roasted corn with mayo, cheese
- Combo Ancient Grains & Beans$5.50
- Sm Chips & Queso$3.70
- Lg Chips & Queso$5.50
- Sm Queso$1.75
- Lg Queso$3.50
- Sm Chips & Guac$4.20
- Lg Chips & Guac$6.00
- Sm Guac$2.25
- Lg Guac$5.00
- Sm Chips & Pico$3.70
- Lg Chips & Pico$5.50
- Sm Pico$1.75
- Lg Pico$3.50
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Steak$6.00
- Side Beef Brisket$6.00
- Side Ground Beef$6.00
- Side Vegetarian$6.00
- Side Spit Roasted Pork w. Pineapple$6.00
- Side Slow Roasted Pork$6.00
- Side Pork Sausage$6.00
- Side Skirt Steak$9.00
- Side Pork Belly$9.00
- Side Lamb$9.00
- Side Fried Chicken$9.00
- Side Mahi$9.00
- Side Shrimp$9.00
- Side Jackfruit$7.50
- Side Grilled Cactus$7.50
DESSERTS
SPECIALS
- Torta$14.99
Mexican Sandwich choice of protein, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, cheese on telera bread
- Especial Vegan Crunch Wrap$10.50
Jackfruit in chili Verde, vegan cheese, ancient grain brown rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, crispy corn tortilla wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with agave glaze
- Jefe Plate$13.99
grilled chicken, side of mexican rice, refried beans, salad and 3 warm corn tortillas
- Tostada$3.99
choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese on a crispy flat corn tortilla
- Birria Quesadillas$14.50
Three beef birria quesadillas , side of consome topped with cilantro , radish and onion
- Crunch Wrap$10.99
Choice of protein, white American cheese,queso fresco, guacamo!e, pico de gallo, corn, crispy corn tortilla wrapped on a flour tortilla topped with spicy lettuce and crema
- JEFE WINGS$11.00
8pcs of Drumettes wings covered in you choice of sauce.
- BBQ VEGAN JACKFRUIT TACO$3.99
BBQ JACKFRUIT, GUACAMOLE, RED PICKLED ONIONS, CILANTRO, ON A CORN TORTILLA