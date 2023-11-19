El Jefe's Taqueria Boston Common
ONLINE MENU (STORE FRONT)
Appetizers
- Chimichangas$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection). "Add rice and beans optional"
- Chips (Plain)$2.75
Corn Tortilla chips
- Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made Guacamole
- Chips & Queso$5.00
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla chips + famous El Jefe's Salsa.
- Nachos (Meat+Jalapenos+Pico+Sour Cream)$9.00
Corn Tortilla chips with queso + protein of your choice + jalapenos + pico de galo + sour cream
- Veggie Nachos (veggie + Toppings of your choice)$9.75
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
- SUPER Nachos (Meat + Toppings of your choice)$10.25
Corn Tortilla chips, with queso + protein of your choice +any of your favorite toppings
- Cheese only Quesadilla$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese. served with sour cream and salsa.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.75
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
- Rice & beans Side$3.75
Mexican Rice - Cilantro Lime Rice - Black Beans - Pinto Beans - Refried Beans -
- Chili Nachos (Chili+Onions&Cilantro+Sour Cream)$9.00
- MEXICAN STREET CORN$5.00
8OZ CUP OF CORN TOSSED WITH HOUSEMADE CREMA, MEXICAN SPICES AND COTIJA CHEESE.
Bowls
- Mexican Bowl (o)$10.50
Choose a protein + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
- Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.75
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
- Chicken only Fajita Bowl$12.75
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
- Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.75
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
- Shrimp only Fajita Bowl$12.75
Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Burritos
