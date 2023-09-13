Spend $40, get 1 TO GO Chips Salsa free
Spend $40, get 1 TO GO Chips Salsa free
Popular Items

Birria Quesadilla

$16.99

melted cheese, chile marinated beef, lime, birria consome

Queso Fundido

$10.99

melted chihuahua & jack cheese, flour tortillas

Chips & Salsa

$3.50


Starters

Caesar Salad

$11.99

romaine, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Ceviche

$15.99

shrimp, mahi mahi, mango de gallo, avocado, lime crisp tortillas

Elote

$10.99

charred corn, pico de gallo, aioli, fresno chili, queso cotija, tajin

Guacamole

$10.99

hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic

Loaded Papas Fritas

$11.99

french fries, queso, pico, jalapenos, crema

Nachos Bean & Cheese

$9.99

Nachos Carnitas

$12.99

Nachos Chicken Tinga

$12.99

Nachos Carne Asada

$13.99

Nachos Shrimp

$13.99
Quesadilla Carne Asada

$15.49

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, carne asada, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Carnitas

$14.49

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, carnitas, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Cheese

$10.99

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Chicken Tinga

$12.99

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, marinated pulled chicken, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Chorizo

$13.49

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, chorizo, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Grilled Chicken

$15.49

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, grilled chicken, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Ground Beef

$13.49

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, ground beef, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Quesadilla Shrimp

$15.49

skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, shrimp, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream

Queso Fundido

$10.99

melted chihuahua & jack cheese, flour tortillas

Taco Salad

$13.99
Taquitos

$12.99

rolled corn tortillas, adobo beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cotija

Tostada

$14.99

choice of adobo beef, carnitas, chicken tinga, refried beans, lettuce, crema, cotija, pico de gallo

Birria

Birria Quesadilla

$16.99

melted cheese, chile marinated beef, lime, birria consome

Birria Tacos

$18.99

soft corn tortillas, adobo marinated beef roasted salsa, cilantro-onions, birria consome, luchador rice, refried beans

Birria Torta

$18.99

chile marinated beef, telera bread, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, aioli, birria consome, french fries

Birria Burrito

$19.99

flour tortilla, chile marinated beef, melted cheese, ranchero beans, sauteed onions, birria consome, luchador rice, refried beans

Birria Consome

$2.00

Burritos & Bowls

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$15.99

salsa de frijoles, whole pinto beans, luchador cheese blend

Asada Classico Burrito

$18.99

carne asada, fingerling potatoes, cheese blend

Super Fly Burrito

$17.99

marinated pulled chicken, pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese blend

Camaron Burrito

$17.99
Triple Threat Chimichanga

$19.99

adobo beef, chicken or pork, pinto bean puree, cotija cheese, jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro crema, salsa de enchilada

Green Chile Carnitas Burrito

$17.99

carnitas, ranchero beans, pickled onion, covered in salsa verde

Fajita Burrito Chicken

$18.99

grilled chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, cheese blend

Fajita Burrito Steak

$19.99

grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, cheese, blend

Tazón De Proteínas

$17.99

grilled chicken, rice, ranchero beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, crema

Tacos

2 tacos served with luchador rice & refried beans

Adobo Beef Tacos

$18.99

shredded beef, roasted salsa, cilantro-onions, corn tortilla

Al Pastor Tacos

$18.99

al pastor, avocado crema, flour tortilla

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.99

carne asada, ranchero beans, grilled tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, roasted salsa, corn tortilla

Carnitas Tacos

$17.99

braised pork, salsa arbol, cilantro-onions, corn tortilla

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$17.99

grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$17.99

achiote marinated braised chicken, salsa verde, lettuce, cotija, corn tortilla

Crispy Quinoa Tacos

$16.99

quinoa fritters, cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli slaw, soft corn tortillas

Camaron Tacos

$18.99

tempura shrimp, mango slaw, onion, cilantro, avocado puree, salsa arbol, corn tortilla

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.99

Carne Asada Taco W/Shrimp

$21.99
Torta Luchador

$17.99

choice of adobo beef, carnitas, or pulled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, aioli, talera bread

A La Carte Adobo Beef Taco

$7.50

A La Carte Carne Asada Taco

$8.00

A La Carte Carnitas Taco

$7.50

A La Carte Ground Beef Taco

$6.50

A La Carte Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.50

A La Carte Chicken Tinga Taco

$7.50

A La Carte Quinoa Taco

$7.00

A La Carte Shrimp Taco

$8.00

A La Carte Pastor Taco

$7.50

Ala Carte Grilled Chicken Taco

$7.50

Enchiladas

2 Enchiladas, Choice of Sauce, served with Luchador Rice & Refried Beans
Adobo Beef Enchiladas

$17.99

braised abodo beef, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Carne Asada Enchiladas

$18.99

carne asada, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Carnitas Enchiladas

$17.99

carnitas, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Grilled Chicken Enchiladas

$17.99

grilled chicken, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Fajita Steak Enchiladas

$18.99

grilled steak, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$17.99

ground beef, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Veggie Enchiladas

$15.99

bell peppers, charred onions, corn, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Chicken Tinga Enchiladas

$17.99

marinated braised pulled chicken, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Queso Enchiladas

$15.99

melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.99

grilled shrimp, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce

Ala Carte Adobo Beef Enchilada

$7.50

Ala Carte Carnitas Enchilada

$7.50

Ala Carte Ground Beef Enchilada

$7.50

Ala Carte Chicken Tinga Enchilada

$7.50

Ala Carte Veggie Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Queso Enchilada

$6.50

Ala Carte Carne Asada Enchilada

$8.00

Ala Carte Fajita Chicken Enchilada

$7.50

Ala Carte Fajita Steak Enchlada

$8.00

Ala Carte Shrimp Enchilada

$8.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

grilled chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Steak Fajitas

$23.99

grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

grilled shrimp, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Steak & Shrimp

$23.99

grilled steak & shrimp, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Steak & Chicken

$22.99

grilled steak & chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Shrimp & Chicken

$21.99

grilled shrimp & chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Veggie Fajitas

$17.99

bell peppers, charred onions, corn, portabella mushroom, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice

Combinations

Served with Luchador Rice & Refried Beans

1 ITEM COMBINATION

$13.49

2 ITEM COMBINATION

$17.99

3 ITEM COMBINATION

$19.99

Especialades

Arrachera Steak

$26.99

grilled skirt steak, smashed potatoes, bell peppers, onions, jalapeno, chimichurri

Ala Carte Chile Relleno

$10.99

Luchador Burger

$18.99

Especial Del La Semana Salmon

$17.99

Pozole

$12.99

Dessert

Warm Bread Pudding

$8.00

Churro Sundae

$12.00
Flan

$8.00

Churros Solamente

$6.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Kids

Kids Turnbuckle Tacos

$5.99

Kids Pollo Pequeno Burrito

$5.99

Kids Beefcake Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tendies

$5.99

Kids No Sell Nachos

$6.99

Kids Super Crazy Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Classy Freddy's Fries

$5.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Sides

Avocado Crema

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Crema

$1.00

French Fries

$3.50

Green Enchilada Sauce

$1.50

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Mango De Gallo

$1.50

Mole Sauce

$1.50

Peppers & Onions

$3.99

Pickled Jalepenos

$1.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Pico

$1.50

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Quart Salsa

$15.00

Ranchero Beans

$3.00

Red Enchilada Sauce

$1.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Roasted Salsa

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Side Adobo Beef

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Carne Asada

$7.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Cotija

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Grilled Jalapeno

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$5.00

Side Queso Chz

$2.50

Tortillas

$1.50

Elote Side

$6.00

Off The Strip Burger

The Vegas

$14.59

The Summerlin

$16.49

The Hendo

$15.59

The Nellis

$16.49

The Rebel

$16.49

The Strip

$15.59

The Mojave

$16.49

The Blue Diamond

$21.99

Basket Fries

$4.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Basket Tater Tots

$5.99

Basket Onion Rings

$5.99

Queso Fries

$8.99

Sweet Potato Life

$9.99

Tater Tot Melt

$9.99

Restaurant Week

$30.00