El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie Luchador - Henderson
Starters
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Ceviche
shrimp, mahi mahi, mango de gallo, avocado, lime crisp tortillas
Elote
charred corn, pico de gallo, aioli, fresno chili, queso cotija, tajin
Guacamole
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Loaded Papas Fritas
french fries, queso, pico, jalapenos, crema
Nachos Bean & Cheese
Nachos Carnitas
Nachos Chicken Tinga
Nachos Carne Asada
Nachos Shrimp
Quesadilla Carne Asada
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, carne asada, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Carnitas
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, carnitas, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Cheese
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Chicken Tinga
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, marinated pulled chicken, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Chorizo
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, chorizo, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, grilled chicken, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Ground Beef
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, ground beef, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla Shrimp
skillet melted queso chihuahua & oaxaca, shrimp, roasted salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream
Queso Fundido
melted chihuahua & jack cheese, flour tortillas
Taco Salad
Taquitos
rolled corn tortillas, adobo beef, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cotija
Tostada
choice of adobo beef, carnitas, chicken tinga, refried beans, lettuce, crema, cotija, pico de gallo
Birria
Birria Quesadilla
melted cheese, chile marinated beef, lime, birria consome
Birria Tacos
soft corn tortillas, adobo marinated beef roasted salsa, cilantro-onions, birria consome, luchador rice, refried beans
Birria Torta
chile marinated beef, telera bread, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, aioli, birria consome, french fries
Birria Burrito
flour tortilla, chile marinated beef, melted cheese, ranchero beans, sauteed onions, birria consome, luchador rice, refried beans
Birria Consome
Burritos & Bowls
Bean & Cheese Burrito
salsa de frijoles, whole pinto beans, luchador cheese blend
Asada Classico Burrito
carne asada, fingerling potatoes, cheese blend
Super Fly Burrito
marinated pulled chicken, pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese blend
Camaron Burrito
Triple Threat Chimichanga
adobo beef, chicken or pork, pinto bean puree, cotija cheese, jack cheese, salsa verde, cilantro crema, salsa de enchilada
Green Chile Carnitas Burrito
carnitas, ranchero beans, pickled onion, covered in salsa verde
Fajita Burrito Chicken
grilled chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, cheese blend
Fajita Burrito Steak
grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, cheese, blend
Tazón De Proteínas
grilled chicken, rice, ranchero beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, crema
Tacos
Adobo Beef Tacos
shredded beef, roasted salsa, cilantro-onions, corn tortilla
Al Pastor Tacos
al pastor, avocado crema, flour tortilla
Carne Asada Tacos
carne asada, ranchero beans, grilled tomato, guacamole, melted cheese, roasted salsa, corn tortilla
Carnitas Tacos
braised pork, salsa arbol, cilantro-onions, corn tortilla
Mahi Mahi Tacos
grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, chipotle aioli, crisp & soft corn tortillas
Chicken Tinga Tacos
achiote marinated braised chicken, salsa verde, lettuce, cotija, corn tortilla
Crispy Quinoa Tacos
quinoa fritters, cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli slaw, soft corn tortillas
Camaron Tacos
tempura shrimp, mango slaw, onion, cilantro, avocado puree, salsa arbol, corn tortilla
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Carne Asada Taco W/Shrimp
Torta Luchador
choice of adobo beef, carnitas, or pulled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, refried beans, aioli, talera bread
A La Carte Adobo Beef Taco
A La Carte Carne Asada Taco
A La Carte Carnitas Taco
A La Carte Ground Beef Taco
A La Carte Mahi Mahi Taco
A La Carte Chicken Tinga Taco
A La Carte Quinoa Taco
A La Carte Shrimp Taco
A La Carte Pastor Taco
Ala Carte Grilled Chicken Taco
Enchiladas
Adobo Beef Enchiladas
braised abodo beef, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Carne Asada Enchiladas
carne asada, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Carnitas Enchiladas
carnitas, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Grilled Chicken Enchiladas
grilled chicken, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Fajita Steak Enchiladas
grilled steak, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Ground Beef Enchiladas
ground beef, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Veggie Enchiladas
bell peppers, charred onions, corn, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Chicken Tinga Enchiladas
marinated braised pulled chicken, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Queso Enchiladas
melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas
grilled shrimp, melted cheese, crema, choice of rojo, salsa verde or mole sauce
Ala Carte Adobo Beef Enchilada
Ala Carte Carnitas Enchilada
Ala Carte Ground Beef Enchilada
Ala Carte Chicken Tinga Enchilada
Ala Carte Veggie Enchilada
Ala Carte Queso Enchilada
Ala Carte Carne Asada Enchilada
Ala Carte Fajita Chicken Enchilada
Ala Carte Fajita Steak Enchlada
Ala Carte Shrimp Enchilada
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
grilled chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
Steak Fajitas
grilled steak, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
Shrimp Fajitas
grilled shrimp, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
Steak & Shrimp
grilled steak & shrimp, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
Steak & Chicken
grilled steak & chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
Shrimp & Chicken
grilled shrimp & chicken, bell peppers, charred onions, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice
Veggie Fajitas
bell peppers, charred onions, corn, portabella mushroom, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, refired beans & rice