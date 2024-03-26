EL MACHO TAQUERIA & RESTAURANT 402 Harrison Ave
TACOS BY ORDER
- CARNE ENCHILADA$9.20
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- CARNITAS$9.20
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- CUERITOS$9.20
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- POLLO$9.20
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- SURTIDA$9.20
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- Chorizo$9.20
- CARNE ENCHILADA$9.20
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
TACOS BY THE ORDER
- BISTECK Taco$11.50
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- CECINA Taco$11.50
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- OREJA Taco$11.50Out of stock
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- PASTOR Taco$11.50
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
- LENGUA Taco$11.50
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
TORTAS
- MILANESA DE RES Tortas$11.50
Mexican style sandwich served in a portuguese roll with lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,jalapeno,mayonaise and oaxaca cheese
- MILANESA DE POLLO Tortas$11.50
Mexican style sandwich served in a portuguese roll with lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,jalapeno,mayonaise and oaxaca cheese
- CARNITAS Tortas$11.50
Mexican style sandwich served in a portuguese roll with oaxaca cheese,cilantro,onions,chipotle
- CECINA Tortas$11.50
Mexican style sandwich served in a portuguese roll with oaxaca cheese,two fried eggs,avocado and mayonaise
- CARNE ENCHILADA Tortas$11.50
Mexican style sandwich served in a portuguese roll with lettuce,tomatoes,avocado,jalapeno,mayonaise and oaxaca cheese
DESAYUNOS
- HUEVOS CON CHORIZO$10.95
Three escramble eggs with chorizo,refried beans,slice avocado and side of tortillas
- HUEVOS ALA MEXICANA$10.95
Three scramble eggs with onion,jalapeno and tomato,refried beans,slice avocado and a side oftortillas
- CHILAQUILES$14.95
Deepfried corn tortilla,choice of salsa,choice of meat,lettuce,sour cream,cotija cheese and two fried eggs
PARA COMPARTIR
- CHIPS N' SALSA$6.90
Deep fried corn tortillas,home made salsa
- GUACK N' CHIPS$12.65
Deep fried corn tortillas, home made guacamole
- Pico Gallo - Chips$6.90
- NACHOS SUPREME$13.80
Deep fried corn tortilla topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo,black beans,pickle jalapeno,sour cream,fried chicken
- MEXICAN DIRTY FRIES$13.25
French fries topped with cheese sauce, black beans, sour cream,guacamole,chorizo and red onions
- Nachos Fiesta$13.80
- Nachos Locos$13.80
ANTOJITOS
- BURRITOS$14.95
Stuff flour tortilla with rice, refried beans,guacamole,lettuce,creme fresh,with a side of french fries and your choice of meat,
- DIRTY TACOS$13.80
Four tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo
- FLAUTAS/ TAQUITOS$14.95
Hard shell chicken tacos topped with lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese and a side of guacamole and pico de gallo
- SOPES$13.80
Three home made gorditas topped with refried beans your choice of meat, lettuce,sour cream
- TOSTADAS$11.50
Three deep fried corn tortillas with a meat of your choice over a bed of refried beans topped with lettuce, cotija cheese and creme fresh
- TACOS DE CAMARON$13.80
Beer batter shrimp tacos,served with red cabbage and jalapeno in escabeche style, topped with mango habanero sauce
- TACOS DE PESCADO$13.80
Beer batter fish tacos,served with red cabbage and jalapeno in escabeche style, topped with mango habanero sauce
- TAMAL ROJO WEEKEND ONLY$3.45
- TAMAL VERDE WEEKENDS ONLY$3.45
- RAJAS CON QUESO TAMAL WEEKEND ONLY$3.45
BOWLS
- POLLO Bowl$10.35
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- CARNITAS Bowl$10.35
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- CARNE ENCHILADA Bowl$10.35
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- CECINA Bowl$12.65
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- BISTECK Bowl$12.65
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- PASTOR Bowl$10.35
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- CHORIZO Bowl$10.35
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- CAMARON Bowl$12.65
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
- STAKE N' SHRIMP Bowl$16.10
Bake flour tortilla fill with rice,refried beans,guacamole,pico de gallo,sour cream and topped with mexican cheese
ALA CARTA
- EL MACHO$18.40
Marinated Grilled chicken and shrimp over our special sauce
- FAJITA DE POLLO$18.40
Marinated strip grill chicken saute with onions,green and red peppers
- FAJITA DE RES$20.70
Strip grill skirt steak saute with onions,green and red peppers
- FAJITA DE CAMARON$19.55
Grill Shrimp saute with onions,green and red peppers served with our special sauce
- MILANESA DE POLLO$13.80
Breaded Chicken breast
- CARNE AZADA$19.55
Marinated skirt steak
- VAQUITA MARINA$23.00
Marinated skirt steak serve with shrimp in garlic sauce
- BISTECK ALA MEXICANA$19.55
Mexican style Skirt steak served with saute onions,strip jalapenos and tomatoes
- CAMARONES ALA DIABLA$18.40
Grilled shrimp bathed on a chile de arbol red sauce
- CARNE AZADA MIXTA$36.80
Combo for two Grilled chicken,choriso,carne enchilada,grilled steak and shrimp
- CESINA PLATER$19.55
Salted beef served with jalapenos and sauted onions
FULL SIDES
SIDE
Daily Specials (Copy)
- Chicken Alambres$12.00
Marinated chicken cubes, sautéed with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, melted cheese, crumble bacon and tomatoes with a side of rice and flour tortillas
- Beef Alambres$15.00
Marinated Beef cubes sauteed with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, crumble bacon, and tomatoes served with a side of rice and flour tortillas
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$13.00
Corn tortillas filled with sauteed zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, black beans simmered in green or red sauce and melted cheese with a side of rice
- NY Steak$22.00
12 oz NY steak grilled to perfection served with wedge potatoes, chile toreado, rice and flour tortillas
Mexican smoothies
- MANGONADAS$9.10
Frozen mango beverage that combines spicy sweet,tart and savoryauthentic mexican flavors
- PICA PINAS$9.10
Frozen pina beverage that combines spicy sweet,tart and savoryauthentic mexican flavors
- PICA FRESA$9.10
Frozen strawberry beverage that combines spicy sweet,tart and savoryauthentic mexican flavors