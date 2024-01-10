El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant
APPETIZERS
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
- Guacamole appetizer$12.00Out of stock
avocados,lime, salt
- Pico de Gallo appetizer$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers. 8oz container
- Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapenos, onions, avocado, cucumber and lime vinaigrette.
- Queso Fundido$11.50
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and pickled jalapenos.
- Sincronizadas$13.99
12" flour tortilla, melted cheese, choice of meat, avocado, pico de gallo and beans.
- Papas Lokas$14.00
French fries with choice of meat, melted cheese, sour cream, grilled onions, and jalapeños.
- Coctel de Camaron$15.95
Shrimp, homemade cocktail sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, and avocado.
- Salsa Roja & Chips$7.25
- Salsa Verde & Chips$7.25
NACHOS
- Guacamole Nachos$14.00Out of stock
Melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Pico de Gallo Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, pico de gallo , sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Nachos Supremos$14.00
Melted cheese, steak, chicken, chorizo, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and pickled jalapenos
- Carne Asada Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, grilled steak, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Pollo Asado Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, grilled chicken, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Camarones Nachos$14.00
Melted cheese, grilled shrimp, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
- Al Pastor Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese, marinated pork with pineapple, sour cream, queso fresco, pickled jalapenos
BIRRIA
- Quesabirria$17.00
Slow cooked shredded beef with melted cheese filled with of cilantro and onions.
- Tacos de Birria$17.00
Marinated slow cooked beef with cilantro and onions.
- Birria Platillo$22.00
Slowed cooked shredded marinated beef with rice, beans and guacamole.
- Torta de Birria$17.00
Mexican style sandwich, Birria (shredded beef), Mayo, shredded cheese, cilantro, onions, avocado, and pickled jalapeños.
SALADS
- Mariachi Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Shrimp, mix greens, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatoes and onions
- Shrimp Salad$13.00
Shrimp, mix greens, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatoes and onions
- Pollo Asado Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, mix greens, avocado, pico de gallo, queso fresco, tomatoes and onions
TACOS
- Carne Asada Tacos$13.00
Grilled steak. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Al Pastor Tacos (3)$13.00
Marinated pork with pineapple. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Carne Enchilada Tacos (3)$13.00
Marinated pork. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Chorizo Tacos (3)$13.00
Mexican sausage. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Campechanos Tacos (3)$13.00
Mexican sausage and steak. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Pollo Asada Tacos (3)$13.00
Grilled chicken. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Tinga de Pollo Tacos (3)$13.00
Shredded chipotle chicken. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Carnitas Tacos (3)$13.00
Slow-cooked pork. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Camarones Tacos (3)$14.00
Grilled shrimp. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Pescado Tacos (3)$14.00
Grilled tilapia fish. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Chuleta Tacos (3)$14.00
Pork chops. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Vegetarian Tacos (3)$12.00
Rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Lengua Tacos (3)$15.00
Beef tongue. Choice of corn or flour tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, scallions and grilled jalapeno.
- Taco de Cabeza$15.00
HARD-SHELL TACOS
- Carne Asada Crispy Tacos$14.75
Steak, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Al Pastor Crispy Tacos$14.75
Marinated pork with pineapple, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Carne Enchilada Crispy Tacos$14.75
Marinated pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Chorizo Crispy Tacos$14.75
Mexican Sasuage, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Campechanos Crispy Tacos$14.75
Chorizo, and steak topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Pollo Asada Crispy Tacos$14.75
Grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Tinga de Pollo Crispy Tacos$14.75
Shredded chipotle chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Carnitas Crispy Tacos$14.75
Slow-cooked pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Camarones Crispy Tacos$14.75
Grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Pescado Crispy Tacos$14.75
Tilapia fish, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Chuleta Crispy Tacos$14.75
Pork chop, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
- Lengua Crispy Tacos$14.75
Beef tongue, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheese.
ENTREES
- Enchiladas Verdes$19.00
Traditional green mild sauce. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Rojas$19.00
Traditional spicy red sauce. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Mole$19.00Out of stock
Traditional chocolate sauce. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, and queso fresco.
- Enchiladas Suizas$19.00
Green or red sauce with a sour cream base. Served with rice and beans and topped with lettuce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream.
- Chilaquiles Verdes$17.00
Mild sauce. Fried corn tortillas cooked with green sauce, topped with onions, sour cream, cheese, and meat.
- Chilaquiles Rojas$17.00
Spicy sauce. Fried corn tortillas cooked with red salsa, topped with onions, sour cream, cheese, and meat.
- Flautas$12.00
3 large deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken or cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Tacos Dorados$11.00
4 small deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken or cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Tostadas$12.00
With your choice of meat, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions, sour cream, and cheese
BURRITOS
- Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Al Pastor Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Carne Enchilada Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Chorizo Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Campechanos Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Pollo Asada Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Tinga de Pollo Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Carnitas Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Camarones Burrito$14.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Pescado Burrito$15.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Lengua Burrito$16.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Chuleta Burrito$15.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
- Vegetarian Burrito$12.00
Choice of meat, wrapped in a 12' flour tortilla with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca cheese, and lettuce.
MARIACHI BURRITO BOWLS
ALAMBRE BURRITO
- Grilled Steak Alambre burrito$14.75
Mariachi style Burritos: Choice of meat, Sauteed peppers with onions, melted Oaxaca cheese, rice and beans.
- Hawaiano (chicken, ham, pineapple) Alambre burrito$14.75
Mariachi style Burritos: Choice of meat, Sauteed peppers with onions, melted Oaxaca cheese, rice and beans.
- Al Pastor (marinated pork, grilled pineapple) Alambre burrito$14.75
Mariachi style Burritos: Choice of meat, Sauteed peppers with onions, melted Oaxaca cheese, rice and beans.
CHIMICHANGAS
- Carne Asada | Grilled Steak Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Pollo Asado | Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Tinga de pollo | Shredded Chicken Chipotle Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Plain Shredded Chicken Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- AL Pastor | Marinated Pork w/ Pineapple Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Carne Enchilada | Marinated Pork Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Campechano | Steak and Chorizo Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Chorizo | Mexican Sausage Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Carnitas | slow cooked pork Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Camarones | Shrimp Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Pescado | Tilapia Fish Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Fajitas | No meat Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Cheese | No meat Chimichanga$17.00
Choice of meat, choice of sauce , stuffed with Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, refried beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
HANDMADE
- Huaraches$15.00
Large handmade thick tortilla with choice of meat, topped with beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco, grilled onions and cactus.
- Sopes$14.00
3 handmade thick tortillas with choice of meat and refried beans, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Quesadillas echo a mano$9.00
Handmade quesadilla, choice of meat, side of sour cream, queso fresco, and lettuce.
- Pork Tamales$3.00
Flour or Corn quesadillas
- Cheese | No meat Quesadilla$9.75
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Carne Asada | Grilled steak Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Pollo Asado | Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Tinga De Pollo | Shredded Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Al Pastor | Marinated Pork with grilled pineapple Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Carne Enchilada | Marinated Pork Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Carnitas | Slow cooked Pork Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Chorizo | Mexican Sausage Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Campechano | Mexican Sausage and Steak Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Lengua | Beef Tongue Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Chuleta | Pork Chop Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Camarones | Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Pescado | Grilled Tilapia Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Fajitas and Onions | No meat Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
- Rice and beans | No meat Quesadilla$13.00
melted cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco.
FAJITAS
- Fajitas de Pollo Platter$19.00
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Fajitas de Res Platter$19.00
Grilled steak, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Fajitas Mixtas Platter$21.00
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, sauteed onions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
- Carne Asada Platter$19.50
Steak, cactus, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Bistec a la Mexicana platter$20.50
Steak made with a spicy tomato sauce, jalapenos, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Costillas de Res Platter$21.00
Beef ribs, homemade sope, cactus, pico de gallo, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Tampiquena Platter$22.00
Thin sirloin steak, house salad, enchilada verde, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Fiesta el Mariachi Platter$19.00
Pork chops, guacamole, rice, beans, and taco dorado. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Alambre Platter$19.00
Chopped steak, chopped bell peppers, and onions topped with Oaxaca cheese, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Alambre Hawaiiano Platter$19.00
Chopped grilled chicken, ham, pineapple, bell peppers, and onions topped with Oaxaca cheese, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Alambre Al Pastor Platter$19.00
Marinated pork, pineapple, bell peppers, and onions topped with melted cheese, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Parrilla Nortena Platter$22.00
Chopped steak, Mexican sausage, grilled chicken, cactus, scallions, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Choriqueso Platter$19.00
Grilled steak, Mexican sausage, cactus, and sauteed onions topped with melted cheese, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Mar y Tierra Platter$21.00
Chopped steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, pico de gallo, and rice. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Pechuga empanizada platter$18.50
Breaded chicken breast, French fries, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
- Pechuga a la plancha platter$18.50
Grilled chicken breast, house salad, rice and beans.
- Pechuga Vladostana Platter$19.50
Breaded chicken stuffed with melted cheese, ham, side of French fries, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- Molcajete Platter$38.00
Served on a lava stone bowl in homemade sauce with beef ribs, pork chops, Mexican sausage, grilled chicken, shrimp, cactus, pineapple, pico de gallo, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
- El Comal Platter$44.00
Serves 2 people. Served in a large skillet with beef ribs, pork chops, Mexican sausage, grilled chicken, carne asada, shrimp, corn, cactus, pineapple, rice, and beans. Garnished with grilled jalapenos, scallions, and queso fresco.
SEAFOOD
- Camarones Empanizado$18.00
Breaded shrimp, rice, and house salad.
- Camarones a la diabla$19.00
Shrimp pan stirred with chipotle peppers, rice, and beans
- Camarones al Ajillo$19.00
Shrimp pan stirred with guajillo pepper, mushroom, laminated garlic, rice and house salad.
- Tostadas de ceviche | Shrimp$16.00
3 crispy tortillas topped with our homemade shrimp ceviche and avocado.
- Filete con Marisco$22.00
Grilled tilapia fish with salsa Suiza, shrimp, sea clams, mixed seafood, rice, and house salad.
- Filete Empanizado$19.00
Breaded tilapia fish, rice, and house salad.
- Filete a la Parilla$19.00
Grilled tilapia fish, rice and house salad.
- Mojarras Frita$25.00
Fried fish, rice, beans and salad
- Caldo de Camaron$22.00
Mexican shrimp soup, spicy borth, with vegatables
- Caldo de Mariscos$25.00
Mexican seafood mix soup, spicy borth, with vegatables
TORTAS
- Torta Mariachi$13.00
mayonnaise, onions, jalapenos, avocado, beans and Oaxaca cheese.
- Torta Milanesa de Pollo$13.00
Breaded chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos, and Oaxaca cheese.
- Torta Milanesa de Res$13.00
Breaded steak, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos, and Oaxaca cheese.
- Torta Cubana$15.00
Breaded chicken, scrambled eggs and chorizo, ham, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos, and Oaxaca cheese.
- Torta Hawaiana$15.00
Breaded chicken and scrambled eggs, ham, pineapple, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos, and Oaxaca cheese.
- Torta Mariachi Loco$15.00
Breaded chicken, Mexican sausage, cactus, scallions, and refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos, and Oaxaca cheese.