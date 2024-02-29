El Mariachi #2 National Turnpike
Food
Tacos/Torta
- Taco De Maiz
Mexican taco on a corn tortilla topped with chopped cilantro and diced onions. Served with grilled onions and limes.
- Taco Clasico$3.99
Taco on a flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and cream.
- Crunchy Taco$3.49
One crispy corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with tomato, lettuce and cheese
- Tacos de Birria$12.99
Slow cook beef with very popular annatto and dried peppers. By the order
- Torta
A mexican white bread sandwich with your choice of meat, fresh cheess, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapeno, avocado, mayonaise and sou cream
Antojitos
- Gorditas$3.99
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, fresh cilantro, and chopped onion
- Gorditas de Birria$11.99
Two corn meal gorditas filled with slow cook beef and birria seaonings
- Huaraches$9.99
Consisting of an oblong, fried masa base with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
- Huarache de Birria$10.99
Corn meal patty topped with slow cook beef, annatto and dried peppers
- Sopesitos$3.99
Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese
- Sopecitos de Birria$11.99
Two corn meal sopesitos topped with our birria beef meat.
New Items!
- Burrito Norteno$13.99
Carnitas, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, stuffed with beans, topped with cheese dip and green sauce
- Chori Pollo$13.99
Grilled chicken, chorizo, with cheese dip. served with rice and beans
- Chori Queso$7.00
- Fiesta Grill$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp. served with rice.
- Ensalada Mariachi$13.99
A bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken, steak, shrimps, avocado, tomato, and limes
- Ensalada con Camarones Empanizados$14.99
Romaine lettuce with pico de gallo,, avocado, cucumbers, limes Topped with slightly shrimp.
- Rogelio Special's$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, grilled ribeye, shrimp, served with rice, beans, and pico
- Arroz con Camarones$13.99
Stirred fried shrimp on top of a rice bed cover with cheese dip sauce
- Chiles Rellenos$12.99
- Chicken Wings$6.99+
- Filete Pescado Empanizado (Breaded)$13.99
Slightly breaded tilapia filet on top of a iceberg salad with pico de gallo, avocado cucumbers, limes. Served with mexican rice.
- Espaghetty Mix$12.99
A 9oz ribeye grilled steak served with mexican style spaghetti, rice and a small salad with avocado and tomato slice
- Pollo Asado$12.99
Have of bone in chicken slowly roasted. Topped with grilled onions and jalapeno pepper Served with a black bean soup and white steam rice.
- Birria Fires$14.99
French fries topped with birria meat, cheese, roasted onions guacamole and sour cream
- Molcajete de la Casa$35.99
Tex-Mex
- Quesadilla Chica$10.99
8" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
- Quesadilla Grande$13.99
10" quesadilla. One flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, your choice of meat, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
- Quesadilla Camaron$10.99+
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, bell peppers, onions and shrimp.
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.99
- Quesadilla Fajita$14.99
- Chimichanga Clasica$11.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga Especial$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, served with rice and beans.
- Taco Salad Clasico$10.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
- Taco Salad$12.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
- Taco Salad Fajita$14.99
Crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese sauce, topped with your choice of meat, fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Burritos
- Burrito Clasico$12.99
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
- Burrito Especial$13.99
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
- Burrito Dinner$14.99
A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling. Served with rice and beans on the side
- Burrito de Mariscos$15.99
Seafood Burrito. A wheat flour tortilla folded into a cylindrical shape to completely enclose the filling
- Burrito Vegetariano$6.99
- Burrito Frijol$5.99
- Burrito Ahogado$12.99
- Burrito Fajita$14.99
Fajitas
- Fajita Pollo$15.99
Chicken Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Steak$18.99
Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Camaron$18.99
Shrimp Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Mixtas$19.99
Shrimp, Chicken, and Steak Fajita. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Tropical$19.99
Shrimps, chicken, steak, chorizo, and pineapple. Stir-fried choice of meat with bell peppers, tomato and onion. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas.
- Fajita Guanajuato$20.99
Our specialty one whole filet of arrachera. served with grilled onions, roasted peppers, and a portion of Mexican sausage
- Fajita Veggies$12.99
- Nachos Fajitas$16.99
a bed or corn nachos covered with cheese dip, your choice between steak or chicken fajita
- Nachos Campechanos$12.99
Nacho chips topped with grilled steak, Mexican sausage (chorizo) onions, avocado and cheese dip
Favorites
- Carne Asada (Skirt Steak)$19.99
Long, thin sliced steak, grilled and topped with grilled onions. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Pollo a la Plancha$13.99
Grilled breaded steak filet, served with rice, beans, salad and corn tortillas
- Arroz con Pollo$12.99
A rice bed covered with grilled chicken and topped with cheese dip
- Enchiladas$13.99
Four enchiladas, stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef then covered with cheese sauce. served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Carne Asada$12.99
- Enchiladas de la Casa$13.99
Chicken, cheese or chorizo filled enchiladas covered with red or green sauce, topped with sour cream, fresh cheese and avocado slices
- Milanesa de Pollo$12.99
Slightly breaded chicken breast served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas
Caldos
- Chico Caldo de Res$11.99
Beef stew cooked with carrots, corn, potato, and chayote
- Grande Caldo de Res$16.99
Beef Broth
- Menudo Chico$11.99
Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Grande Menudo$16.99
Traditional beef stomach soup from Mexico. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Consome$3.99
Molcajetes
- Molcajete Mariachi$24.99
A combination of strips of steak or grilled chicken, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado
- Molcajete Norteno$29.99
A combination of strips of steak, grilled shrimps, chicken fajita, beef ribs, Mexican sausage, fresh cheese, grilled onion, roasted jalapenos and nopales, and grilled cactus, in a handmade bowl. served with tortillas, rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and avocado
Side Orders
- Tortillas$1.99
- Sour Cream$1.99
- Arroz y Frijoles (Rice & Beans)$3.99
- Frijoles (Refried Beans)$2.49
- Limones (Limes)$1.99
- Aguacate$2.99
- Salsa$1.99
- Jalapeños vinagre$1.99
- Chile Toreado$1.99
- Guacamole$4.99
- Chips & Salsa$5.99
- Cebollines$1.99
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- Papas Fritas$2.99
- Pico de Gallo$2.99
- Side of Shrimp (6pc)$5.99
- Side of Shrimp (12pc)$10.90
- Queso (Fresh Cheese)$1.99
- Nopales$2.49
- Arroz (Mexican Rice)$2.99
- Side Pepinos (Cucumbers)$0.99
- Chori Dip$5.99
- Bean Dip$4.49
- Side Tortilla Chips$1.99
- Cebolla Asada$1.49
- 3 Rebanadas Queso$3.49
- Orden de Tostadas$2.99
- Ensalada$4.99
- Ensalada de Faja$6.99
- Vegetales de Faja$4.99
- Mayonesa Side$1.99
Desayunos (Breakfast)
- L Especial del Dia$12.99
- L Tamales Mexicanos$6.99
Your choice of chicken or pork tamales covered with tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with papitas mexicanas and refried beans
- L Chilaquiles Huevo y Papa$8.99
- L Chilaquiles Pollo O Asada$12.99
Choose between red or green chilaquiles topped with 2 eggs, cheese and sour cream. Sedrved with mexican papitas
- L Huevos Al Gusto$7.99
Choose from a different types eggs accompanied with fresh chees, rice and flour or corn tortillas
- L Omelette Con Papas$7.99
Omeletted stuffed with chorizo covered with green sauce accompanied wit papitas mexicanas
- L Combination #1$10.99
- L Quesadilla Clasica$9.99
Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef toped with cheese dip, Served with charro beans on the side
- L Chimichanga Classica$9.99
A classic shredded chicken or ground beef chimichanga topped with cheese dip. Served with a small salad and charro beans on the side
- L Quesadilla Ahogada de Asada$13.99
A steak and cheese quesadilla toped with charro beans.
- L Fajita de Pollo$13.99
Our classic chicken fajita. Serve with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans
- L Fajita de Asada$14.99
Our classic steak fajita. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans
- L 2 Crunchy Classic Tacos$4.99
2 Crunchy tacos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
- L 2 Soft Classic Tacos$5.99
2 Flour tortillas tacos with your choice pf shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese dip and sour cream
- L Taco Salad Classico$8.99
A all time classic shredded chicken or ground beef served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese dip and sour cream
- L Burrito Clasico$9.99
A rolled up flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese dip and rice
- L Burrito Ahogado$9.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef rice, onions and cilatro, bathed with a guajillo sauce, fresh cheese and sour cream. Served with charro beans
Kids Menu
Seafood Menu
Seafood
- Chapuzon Marisquero$25.00
Sautéed shrimp and black mussels in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce
- Torre De Mariscos$27.99
Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp, octopus, oysters and scallops with cucumbers, red onions and top with avocado, served on a mirror of Nayarit style spicy black sauce
- Ceviche Mitotero$22.99
Parboiled and the lime-cook shrimp with cucumbers, chopped mango and a special homemade spicy sauce. Topped with avocado and red onions
- Aguachile Verde$20.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and serrano homemade special sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
- Aguachile Rojo$20.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and chiltepin homemade special red sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
- Aguachile Negro$20.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook shrimp with red onions and roasted serrano and chiltepin homemade special black sauce. Served with fresh sliced cucumber
- Botana Mariachi$29.99
Sautéed prawns, shrimp and crab legs in butter and spicy Nayarit style red sauce
- Huachinango Stylo Nayarit$25.99
Sauteed shrimp on top of a whole fried red snapper served with rice, fries, lettuce tomato and avocado slices.
- Mejillones Botaneros$19.99
Sautéed black mussels in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Camarones Cucarachas$29.99
Sautéed shrimp in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Langostinos$27.99
Sautéed prawns in butter and Nayarit style spicy sauce
- Ceviche De Pescado$9.99
Parboiled and then lime-cook tilapia fish, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, and red onions. Served with tortilla chips
- Camarones Al Ajillo$22.99
Sautéed shrimp in butter, garlic, onions and our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice, lettuce tomato, and avocado slices.
- Mojarra Frita$15.99
A whole fried tilapia fish served with French fries, rice lettuce, tomato and avocado slices
- Coctel de Camaron$16.99
Shrimp cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados
- Coctel Campechano$17.99
Shrimp and octopus cocktail served on a cup of special tomato sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocados
- Tostadas$6.99
- Tostadas Pulpo$7.99
- Tostadas Trio$15.99
- 1/2 dozen Ostiones Preparados$14.00
- Dozen Ostiones Preparados$26.00
- Caldo de Camaron$19.99
Shrimp Broth
- 7 Mares$24.99
A shrimp, muscles, crab legs clams soup
- Pina On The Beach$19.99
- Molcajete de Mariscos$39.99
a molcajete with shrimp, crab legs, mussels, and fish filet
- Coco On The Beach$29.99
- Camarones Momia$15.99
- Fajita Camaron y Pulpo$43.99
- Cazuela Nortena$45.99