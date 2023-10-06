El Moose
DRINKS
- CERVEZAS -
- COCKTAILS TO GO -
- MIXERS -
- WINE -
- OTHER BEVERAGES -
Mexican Coke
Diet Coke
7-UP
Root Beer
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarine
Jarritos Tamarind
Mineral Water
Guava Juice
Mango Juice
Orange Juice
Strawberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Horchata
Lemonade
Milk
Coffee
Cafe de Olla
Tea
Water Bottle
- ESPRESSO BAR -
SMALL MENU
APPETIZERS
TOSTADAS
TACOS
ENTREES
DINNER
- ANTOJITOS (APPETIZERS) -
Esquites
Fresh corn cut off the cob with lime, chile, epazote, cheese and cream served with house-made tostadas
Guacamole
Avocado, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, and onion. Served with fresh chips
Guacamole & 5 Salsas
Chips & 5 Salsas
Fresh tortilla chips with a sample of 5 salsas
- FAMOUS TACOS -
Tacos De Carne Asada
Four steak tacos topped with salsa, diced onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Tacos De Carnitas
Four crispy and moist carnitas tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Tacos De Frijol
Four black bean tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Tacos De Machaca
Four shredded crispy brisket tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro. Garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Tacos De Pollo
Four chicken tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado
Tacos Al Pastor
Pineapple marinated ponded pork tacos topped with cilantro, diced onions, pineapple and a fresh avocado salsa.
- PLATILLOS FUERTES (MAIN DISHES) -
Alambres
Shredded beef, chorizo, and green pepper grilled together and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans and tortillas.
Calabacitas Guisadas
Zucchini, corn, and onion stewed together and topped with panela cheese. Served with black beans, chile oil and tortillas.
Camarones Al Tequila
Shrimp sautéed and finished with tequila cream sauce and a dash of chile. Served with rice and black beans.
Camarones Enchipotlados
Shrimp sautéed, finished with cream and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with black beans and rice.
Carne Asada A La Tampiqueña
Seared skirtsteak, a green enchilada, poblano strips, guacamole, and refried beans. Served with tortillas.
Carne De Puerco Con Calabacitas
Chunks of pork slow simmered with zucchini, corn, and panela cheese. Served with refried beans and tortillas.
Carnitas
Crispy, moist pork served with avocado, beans, and tortillas for making tacos
Chilaquiles
Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with cream cheese and served with black beans.
Chilaquiles w/Carne Asada
Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with steak, cream, cheese and served with black beans.
Chilaquiles w/Carne de Puerco
Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with crispy pork, cream, cheese and served with black beans.
Chilaquiles w/Shredded Chicken
Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with grilled chicken, cream, cheese and served with black beans.
Enchiladas De Machaca
Three tortillas filled with crispy shredded beef, topped with a spicy mole, made with morita, ancho, and guajillo chiles with a splash of cream. Served with black beans and shredded salad.
Enchiladas De Puya
Three tortillas rolled around two cheeses, doused with spicy salsa of chile de puya and cream. Served with salad and black beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Tortillas filled with chicken in creamy green salsa. Served with salad and black beans.
Frijolitos Con Platano
A bowl of soupy black beans and sliced fried plantains, cream, cheese and salsa fresca. Served with tortillas.
Hongos Guisados
Mushrooms in butter with poblano chile and epazote topped with cream. Served with rice and black beans
Manchamanteles
Pork cooked in tangy sweet and spicy mole of plantains, pineapple, aromatic spices, and chile guajillo. Served with mashed yams and black beans.
Mole Coloradito De Tututepec
Beef off the rib braised and covered in a rich mole of 25 ingredients. Served with mashed yams and black beans.
Mole Negro Tlaxcalteca
One of the classic sauces of Mexico. Choose pork or chicken. Served with refried beans and rice.
Papas Con Rajas
Potatoes, roasted poblano chiles, corn, and onions lightly sauteed then cooked in cream sauce. Served with black beans and tortillas.
Pollo Adobado
Chicken breasts pounded thin and marinated in adobo salsa, then pan-fried. Served with mashed yams and black beans.
Puerco con Nopales En Chile Verde
Quesadilla
Quesadilla w/Machaca
Quesadilla w/Pollo
Rajas con Hongos
Roasted poblano chiles, corn, onions, and mushrooms cooked in cream. Served with black beans and tortillas.
Sopes Con Huevo
Two masa cakes topped with beans, two eggs and green salsa, dolloped with cream, cheese and salsa fresca.
Sopes Con Platano
Two masa cakes topped with black beans and fried plantains, dolloped with cream, cheese and salsa fresca.