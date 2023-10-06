Popular Items

DRINKS

- CERVEZAS -

Victoria

$6.00

- COCKTAILS TO GO -

House Margarita

$13.00

House citrus, Lunazul Blanco Tequila and triple sec

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Lime, agave, Mi Campo Blanco Tequila and Gran Marnier

- MIXERS -

Get your Margarita mixes and shake your drinks at home!

House Mixer (16 oz)

$7.00

Fresh citrus juices and simple syrup

Lime Mixer (16 oz)

$7.00

Fresh lime juice and simple syrup

Sangrita Mixer (16 oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet and spicy chaser of lime, chile and dried fruits

House-made Triple Sec (8 oz)

$10.00

Sugar, oranges and tequila

- WINE -

Bottle of Prosecco

$20.00

Bottle of White Wine

$20.00

Bottle of Rose Wine

$20.00

Bottle of Red Wine

$20.00

- OTHER BEVERAGES -

- ESPRESSO BAR -

Americano

$3.00

Cafe De Olla

$5.00
House Tea

$4.00
Mocha

$6.00
Steamed Milk

$3.00

SMALL MENU

APPETIZERS

Fresh tortilla chips with a sample of 5 salsas

Esquites

$10.00
Avocado, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, and onion. Served with fresh chips

TOSTADAS

TACOS

Pineapple marinated ponded pork tacos topped with cilantro, diced onions, pineapple and a fresh avocado salsa.

Four steak tacos topped with salsa, diced onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Four crispy and moist carnitas tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Four black bean tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Four shredded crispy brisket tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro. Garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

Four chicken tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions, radishes, limes and avocado

ENTREES

Shredded beef, chorizo, and green pepper grilled together and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans and tortillas.

Shrimp sautéed and finished with tequila cream sauce and a dash of chile. Served with rice and black beans.

Shrimp sautéed, finished with cream and smoky chipotle sauce. Served with black beans and rice.

Carne Asada A La Tampiqueña

$23.00
Crispy, moist pork served with avocado, beans, and tortillas for making tacos

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with cream cheese and served with black beans.

Chilaquiles w/Carne de Puerco

$18.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with crispy pork, cream, cheese and served with black beans.

Enchiladas De Machaca

$20.00

Enchiladas De Puya

$20.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$20.00

Mole Negro Tlaxcalteca

$22.00

Quesadilla

$11.00
Quesadilla w/Machaca

Quesadilla w/Machaca

$17.00

Quesadilla w/Pollo

$17.00

DINNER

- ANTOJITOS (APPETIZERS) -

Fresh corn cut off the cob with lime, chile, epazote, cheese and cream served with house-made tostadas

Avocado, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, and onion. Served with fresh chips

- FAMOUS TACOS -

STREET STYLE Four tacos topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and garnished with grilled green onions,radishes, limes and avocado.
- PLATILLOS FUERTES (MAIN DISHES) -

Carne De Puerco Con Calabacitas

$19.00

Chunks of pork slow simmered with zucchini, corn, and panela cheese. Served with refried beans and tortillas.

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with cream cheese and served with black beans.

Chilaquiles w/Carne de Puerco

$18.00

Tortilla Chips tossed in your choice of green or red salsa, topped with crispy pork, cream, cheese and served with black beans.

Enchiladas De Puya

$20.00Out of stock

Three tortillas rolled around two cheeses, doused with spicy salsa of chile de puya and cream. Served with salad and black beans.

Hongos Guisados

$17.00

Mushrooms in butter with poblano chile and epazote topped with cream. Served with rice and black beans

Puerco con Nopales En Chile Verde

$18.00

Quesadilla

$11.00
Quesadilla w/Pollo

$17.00
Sopes Con Huevo

$17.00

Two masa cakes topped with beans, two eggs and green salsa, dolloped with cream, cheese and salsa fresca.

Sopes Con Platano

$18.00

Two masa cakes topped with black beans and fried plantains, dolloped with cream, cheese and salsa fresca.

- LOS SIDES & EXTRAS -

Machaca

$5.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Arroz y Refritos (rice & refried beans)

$6.00
Frijol Negro (black beans)

$4.00
Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00
Nopales (cactus)

$4.00
Salsa

$2.00
- POSTRES (DESSERTS) -

PLATANOS Azucar y Canela

$6.00Out of stock
PANTRY

FRIJOLES

Frijoles Negros 32oz

$10.00

Frijoles Refritos 16oz

$6.00

Frijoles Refritos 32oz

$10.00

MISCELLANEOUS

Cafe De Olla 8oz

$10.00

Chorizo

$15.00

Cotija 8oz

$8.00

Lard

$5.00

Lighthouse Coffee lb.

$16.50

SALSAS

Bucerias 16oz

$10.00

Mole Negro 16oz

$10.00

Mole Negro 8oz

$5.00

Puya 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Bucerias 8oz

$5.00

Salsa Puya 8oz

$5.00

Salsa Ranchera 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Ranchera 8oz

$5.00

Salsa Verde 16oz

$10.00

Salsa Verde 8oz

$5.00

MERCHANDISE

Clay Mug -Taza de Barro-

Taza para Chocolate

$10.00

Taza para Café

$8.00

Clay Plate -Plato de barro-

Deep dish 7” dish clay plate. Imported from Mexico.

Hand made clay plates imported from Mexico.

Platter -Platon-

$18.00
4.5” side clay plate. Hand painted. Imported from Tlaquepaque Mexico.

Dia de Los Muertos Stuff

Handpainted Clay Skulls

$12.00

Sugar Skull

$2.00

Pan de Muerto Candle

$8.00

El Moose Adult Hoodie (charcoal grey)

Adult Hoodie Small

$35.00

Adult Hoodie Medium

$35.00

Adult Hoodie Large

$35.00

Adult Hoodie Extra Large

$35.00

El Moose Bag Tote

Cotton Tote

$6.00

El Moose Holographic sticker

Holographic sticker

$2.00

El Moose Kids T-Shirt

Small (5-6)

$15.00

Medium (8)

$15.00

Large (10-12)

$15.00

El Moose Onesie (black)

El Moose Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$15.00

El Moose Unisex T-shirt (charcoal gray)

El Moose Youth Hoodie (charcoal grey)

Margarita Glass -Azul-

Margarita Glass

$12.00

