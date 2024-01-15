El Nopal Family INC 617 E Loockerman st
Tacos
- Pork Taco$3.50
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. MEXICAN STYLE: with cilantro & onion. AMERICAN STYLE: with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese or CRISPY TORTILLA: with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
- Cow Tongue Taco$4.50
- Steak Taco$3.50
- Ground Beef Taco$3.50
- Chicken Taco$3.50
- Chorizo Taco$3.50
- Shrimp Taco$4.50
- Birria Taco$3.50
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. Corn tortilla with Beef, cilantro, onion and consome de birria
- Vegetable Taco$3.50
- Quesabirria$3.50
Our delicious handmade tacos are the best in town. Corn tortilla with beef, cilantro, onion, mozzarella cheese and consome de birria
- Carnitas Tacos$3.50
Fajitas
- Beef Fajita$14.50
Delicious Beef Fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Chicken Fajita$14.50
Delicious Chicken Fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Fajita Mixta$16.50
Delicious Chicken, Beef and Shrimp fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Beef & Chicken Fajita$14.50
Delicious Chicken and Beef fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Shrimp and Asada Fajita$16.50
Delicious Shrimp and Beef fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Chicken and shrimp fajita$16.50
Delicious Shrimp and Chicken fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Shrimp fajita$18.00
Delicious Shrimp fajita with vegetables. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
Single Orders
- Burritos$6.00
Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and sour cream
- Sopes$4.00
Fried tortilla topped with meat of your preference, beans, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese and sour cream
- Tortas$7.50
Mexican bread stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño. (With chicken or beef milanesa)
- Quesadilla Regular$6.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat with mozzarella cheese, accompanied by salad.
- Tostadas$4.00
Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, sour cream and meat of your choice
- Torta Cubana$10.00
Mexican bread with chorizo, cheese, ham sausage, tomato, chiles in vinegar, avocado and mayonnaise.
- Esquites Pequeño$3.00
Delicious corn with cheese mayonnaise and chile
- Esquite Grande$6.00
Delicious corn with cheese mayonnaise and chile
Combinations
- Bistec Ranchero$13.00
Mexican cowboy steak with Jalapeño, onions and tomato served with rice, beans, salad and 3 tortillas
- Platillo De Asada$13.00
Grilled Mexican style steak served with rice, beans, salad, roasted onion and 3 tortillas
- Mole$13.00
Pork covered with Mexican sauce, served with rice, beans, salad and 3 tortillas
- Arrachera Mexicana$15.00
Delicious Beef, served with rice, beans, salad and 3 tortillas
- Molcajete el Nopal$16.00
Delicious flank steak, Nopales, chorizo, peppers, mozzarella cheese, served with rice, beans, salad and 3 tortillas
- Shrimp Platter$14.00
Mexican cowboy style shrimp with jalapeño, onions and tomato. Served with rice, salad, beans and 3 tortillas
- Quesadilla Dinner$12.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, Mozzarella cheese, served with rice, beans and salad
- Enchiladas$13.50
Corn tortilla with your choice of meat, served with rice, salad and beans. (4) enchiladas
House Specialties
- Grilled Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken with broused onion served with beans, rice, salad, and 3 tortillas
- Tamales$3.50
Tasty fresh corn meal stuffed with pork meat and cooked in a banana leaf
- Menudo$14.50
Mexican beef tripe soup with 3 tortillas
- Caldo de Res$14.50
Mexican beef stew soup with 3 tortillas
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
- Gorditas de Chicharron$3.50
Mexican patty filled with pork rind accompanied by salad or beans and Mexican cheese
- Birria Soup$14.50
Beef, cilantro, onion, caldo de birria with 3 tortillas
- Chicken flautas$11.00
Toasted tortilla filled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cream and Mexican cheese. (4) Flautas, served with rice and beans
- Pozole$14.50
Pork meat soup accompanied with lettuce, radish, lemon and jalapeño
Meat and Side Orders
- Chorizo$1.00
Indicate us in the special request in which dish you want this side
- Pork$1.00
- Ground Beef$1.00
- Chicken Taco$3.00
- Cow Tounge$1.00
- Shrimp$1.00
- Rice$2.50
- Rice + Beans$3.50
- Flour Tortillas$1.00
- Guacamole$5.00
- Pico de Gallo$3.50
- Chips + Sauce$2.50
- Corn Tortilla$1.00
- Ensalada de Nopales$3.50
Delicious dip of nopales accompanied by Chips, onion, cheese, cilantro and tomatoes
- Avocado$1.00
- Source Cream 4onz$1.50
- Mozarella 4onz$1.50
- Cheddar cheese$1.50
- Consome$1.00
- Beans$2.50
- Sour Cream 2onz$0.50
- Chile Toreado$1.00
- Cebolla Y Cilantro$1.00