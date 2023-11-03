El Patron 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast
ALL DAY
SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
- NACHOS$13.50+
Tostadas layered with chile con queso, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, black beans, jalapeño, tomato, onion. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- CHILE CON QUESO$11.95
Signature blend of melted cheeses, serrano, hatch chile, jalapeño and tomato. Served with crispy tostadas
- GUACAMOLE SALAD$12.50
Avocado, jalapeño, tomato, onion and lime. Served crispy tostadas
- TAQUITOS$9.25
Four fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of braised beef, chicken or cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
- QUESADILLA$11.50
Over sized flour tortilla filled with Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- CHILE BBQ RIBS$12.50
Three slow roasted-Southwest cured pork ribs slathered with our red chile BBQ sauce
- BUFFALO WINGS$13.95
Crispy wings tossed in our signature sauce. Served with blue cheese, carrots and celery
SOUP & SALAD
- SOUP OF THE DAY$7.00+
Ask your server or check out our Instagram!
- POSOLE$7.00+
- CHILE CON CARNE$7.75+
Red or green chile with seasoned beef, your choice of with or witout pinto beans
- TACO SALAD$14.50
Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with choice of seasoned beef or braised chicken, black beans, onion, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and Red Chile Ranch
EL PATRON FAVORITES
- TAMALE PLATE$15.75
Two home made pork tamales topped with red or green chile and cheese
- TAQUITO PLATE$14.50
Five hand rolled seasoned beef or braised chicken taquitos. Served with lettuce, tomato, gucamole and sour cream
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.50
Two over easy eggs served atop flour or corn tortillas, red or green chile and cheese. Served with hash browns and pinto beans
- ENCHILADA CASSEROLE$16.50
- CARNE ADOVADO PLATE$17.95
Red chile braised pork shoulder. Served with flour tortillas
- CHILE RELLENOS$19.95
Two green chiles naked or battered, stuffed with jalapeño jack. Topped with cheese, serrano cream or chile serrano cream or chile
- INDIAN TACO PLATE$13.75
- GREEN CHILE CHICKEN LASAGNA$16.50
Braised chicken, sautéed mushrooms, blend of cheeses and serrano cream
COMBINATIONS
- #1 COMBINATION$18.00
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, cheese enchilada and chile relleno. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #2 COMBINATION$18.75
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, cheese enchilada and tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #3 COMBINATION$18.75
One chile relleno, cheese enchilada and tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #4 VEGETARIAN COMBINATION$17.95
One cheese enchilada, chile relleno and veggie tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese. Served with calabacitas and beans
- #5 COMBINATION$18.75
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, chile relleno and tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #6 COMBINATION$21.50
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, chile relleno and a side of carne adovado. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS$14.95
Three rolled or flat corn tortillas layered with cheese. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS$14.95
Two flat blue corn tortillas layered with cheese. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- CARNE ADOVADO ENCHILADAS$18.75
Two flat corn tortillas with red chile braised pork shoulder. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- SEAFOOD & CALABACITAS ENCHILADAS$19.25
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shrimp, white fish and calabacitas. Topped with cheese and serrano cream
- VEGETARIAN BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS$16.50
Two flat blue corn tortillas layered with cheese, mashed beans, sautéed onions, mushrooms, tomato. Topped with red or green chile. Served with beans and calabacitas
TACOS
- EL PATRON TACOS$13.95
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- BAJA FISH TACOS$15.75
Three flour tortillas with blackened white fish, chipotle aioli, spicy slaw and pico de gallo
- SHRIMP TACOS$15.75
Grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers, jalapeño and onion. Topped with lettuce, avocado and chipotle aioli
- CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$15.25
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
- STEAK TACOS$15.75
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three soft corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
- TOSTADAS$14.50
Two fried corn tortilla served with your choice of beef, chicken or beans. Topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese and jalapeño
SEAFOOD
BURRITOS, STUFFED SOPAS & CHIMIS
FROM THE GRILL
ALA CARTE
- BURRITO
One of big fat burritos with your choice of filling and chile
- SOPAPILLA$1.75
- TACO
A crispy corn tortilla filled with your choice of protein, topped with lettuce and tomato
- ENCHILADA ROLLED
Choose your protein and chile
- ENCHILADA FLAT
Flat corn tortilla topped with you choice of protein and chile
- CHILE RELLENO$7.95
Choose whether you want you chile to be battered or naked!
- TAMALE$7.95
- TAQUITOS
Choose beef or chicken
- BURGER PATTY$8.35
SIDES
NA BEVERAGE
SODA
JUICE/OTHER
FAMILY MEAL TRAY
FAMILY TRAY
BULK
BULK TRAYS
- 5# FAJITA TRAY
Choose your protein to be prepared with sautéed onions, peppers. 1 Pint of Salsa 1 Pint of Sour Cream 1 Pint of Guacamole 1 Quart of Spanish Rice 1 Quart of Beans
- NM COMBO DINNER$199.99
12 Tamales 12 Chile Rellenos 12 Enchiladas 2 Quarts of Beans 2 Quarts of Spanish Rice 2# of Freshly Made Chips 1 Quart of House Made Salsa 15 Sopapillas
- GREEN CHILE CHICKEN LASAGNA
Braised Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach and Serrano Cream Sauce. This house favorite requires 24 hour notice to prepare for you.
- GREEN CHILE CHICKEN CASSEROLE
Corn Tortillas, Braised Chicken, Sautéed Mushrooms, Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, Serrano Cream. This house favorite is spicy and requires 24 hours notice to prepare.
- ENCHILADA TRAY
- TAMALE TRAY
House made with locally sourced masa. Choose your flavor. Served with Spanish Rice, Beans and Chile.
- TACOS TRAY$36.00+
Crisp corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein. Served with Spanish Rice, Beans and Salsa.
- TACOS BY THE DOZEN
Crisp corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein and a pint of salsa.
- TAQUITOS BY THE DOZEN$12.00+
Crispy corn tortilla wrapped seasoned beef or braised chicken.