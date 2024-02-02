El Patron 3019 Atlantic Avenue
Food
Side Orders
- Arroz$3.50
Yellow or White Rice
- Frijoles$3.99
Refried Beans
- Cebollitas Cambray$3.99
Fried salted onions
- Guacamole$5.99
- Pico de Gallo$3.99
Chopped tomato, cilantro, onions, salt & jalapenos
- 3 Tortillas$3.99
handmade tortilla
- 5 Tortillas$5.49
handmade tortilla
- Chiles Toreados$3.00
salted & fried jalapenos, onions, salt & lemon
- Nopales Asados$4.99
- Queso Fundido$5.99
- salsa 16 oz$5.99
- French fries$4.99
- Guacamole con chips$10.00
- Chips con salsa$4.99
Alambres
- Alambre Clasico$19.99
Combination or steak, ham, bacon, peppers, chicken, onions and Mexican cheese
- Alambre Norteno$19.99
Combination of Pork chops. ham. bacon. onions, peppers and Mexican cheese.
- Trailer Pack$20.99
Combination or steak, spicy pork ham. bacon onions. peppers, avocado and Mexican cheese
- Alambre El Sarape$19.99
Combination of Spicy pork with fried onions and pineapple, bacon, peppers, and Mexican Cheese
- Alambre el Albanil$19.99
Combination of chicken, ham, bacon, hot peppers, cactus and Mexican cheese
- Alambre Brazada de Pollo$19.99
Combination of chicken, ham, bacon, mushrooms, pineapple, peppers, onions and Mexican cheese
- Alambre Campechano$19.99
Combination of Mexican sausage and steak w/onions, peppers and mexican cheese
- Alambre de Granja$19.99
Combination of mushrooms, peppers, onions, zucchini, cauliflower, scramble egg and Mexican Cheese
Little Amiguitos
- Chicken Tender$7.99
3 pieces served with fries
- Pollo Asado kids$7.99
grilled chicken served with rice or french fries
- Cheese Quesadilla kids$7.99
our homemade tortilla stuffed with quesillo cheese topped with fresh cheese & sour cream.
- Burger Quesadilla$7.99
Half quesadilla half burguer. .. an crsoy con.
- Sopa de Fideo$7.99
Sopes
- Pollo Sopes$13.99
Chicken; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Bistek Sopes$14.99
Beef; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Pastor Sopes$16.99
Spicy pork with pineapple; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Carnitas Sopes$14.99
Pork; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Chorizo Sopes$15.99
Mexican sausage ; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- C Enchilada Sopes$15.99
Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Cabeza de Res Sopes$17.99
Beef head; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Lengua Sopes$19.99
Beef tongue; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Chivo Sopes$18.99
Goat; Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Tripas Sopes$19.99
Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
- Mixto Sopes$18.99
Served with beans. lettuce romanos. onions. sour cream. Cheese avocado
Postres/Desserts
Platillos Mexicanos
- Molcajete$49.99
Big mexican stone topped with grill steak, spicy shrimps, spicy pork, gril chicken, mexican sausage, cactus, hot peppers, grill cheese, served with rice and beans. With your choice of two liter soda, michelada pitcher or homemade mexican water pitcher.
- Carne Tampiquena$21.99
Grill steak served w/ 3 enchiladas w/ red sauce, rice, salad, cactus & fried jalapeno w/ onions
- Super Platillo el Patron$29.99
Mexican plate with steak, spicy pork, mexican sausage, salted steak served with rice, salad, cactus and fried jalapenos w/ onions.
- Cesina$18.99
Salted steak w/ rice, salad and spicy cactus salad.
- El Ranchero$24.99
Mexican plate with grill steak, spicy shrimps, rice, salad, with mash potato w/ Mexican sausage in a Mexican style.
- Pollo a la Mexicana$16.99
Grill chicken sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice and beans with handmade tortillas.
- Lengua a la Mexicana$23.99
Beef tongue sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans and handmade tortilla.
- Bistek a la Mexicana$18.99
Beef Steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, rice, beans and handmade tortilla.
- Barbacoa de Chivo$19.99
MexIcan style goat served with rice, beans and handmade tortillas
- Barbacoa de Res$19.99
Served with rice and fried beans
- Bistek Asado$18.99
Grill steak with rice. beans. salad and handmade tortillas
- Pollo Asado$16.99
Grilled chicken with rice. beans. salad and handmade tortillas
- Chicken Enchiladas$17.99
Served w/ rice & beans. tooped w/ lettuce. relish. cheese. onions & sour cream
- Steak Enchiladas$18.99
Served w/ rice & beans. tooped w/ lettuce. relish. cheese. onions & sour cream
- Chicken Chilaquiles$17.99
Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
- Steak Chilaquiles$18.99
Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
- Egg Chilaquiles$12.99
Topped with onions, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
- Chile Relleno$19.99
Hot pepper stuffed w/ melted cheese, served W/ rice, beans & handmade tortilla
- Chicken Enmoladas$17.99
Served with rice and beans topped with fresh cheese, onions and sour cream
- Steak Enmoladas$19.99
Served with rice and beans topped with fresh cheese, onions and sour cream
- Tacos Dorados$13.99
Four roll fried tortillas with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Burrito$14.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, shredded cheese, rice, beans topped with sour cream and cheese
- Fajitas$16.99+
3 flour tortillas served with sauteed onions, green and red peppers along with rice, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
- Milanesa Platillo$17.99
Breaded chicken or steak served with rice, beans, salad and homemade tortillas
- Costillas en Salsa Verde$18.99
Fried ribs topped with green sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
- Costillas en Chile y Ajo$18.99
- Pollo con Mole$18.99
Chicken drums with mole sauce oaxaqueno poblano, served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas
- 1/2 Pollo Rostizado$17.99
Come with rice, beans, salad and tortilla
- Burrito Campechano$16.99
Grill steak w/ Mexican sausage, potato, cactus, hot peppers, rice & Mexican cheese
- Chuletas Fritas$17.99
Two pork fried chops served with rice and salad
- Chuletas en Salsa$18.99
Two pork fried chops with your choice of salsa (green or red) served with rice and salad
- Chuletas a la mexicana$18.99
Two pork fried chops sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno served with rice and beans
- Chicharron en Salsa Verde$18.99
Pork skin sauteed with green sauce served with rice and beans.
- Brochetas de Camaron$21.99
Shrimps sticks with onions and peppers served with rice and salad
- Brochetas de Pollo$18.99
ChIcken sticks with peppers and onions served with rice and salad
- Brochetas de al Pastor$19.99
Spicy pork sticks with onions, pineapple served with rice an salad
- Enfrijoladas Steak$18.99
Served wIth rice and beans topped with sour cream and cheese
- Enfrijoladas Chicken$17.99
Served wIth rice and beans topped with sour cream and cheese
Antojitos/Appetizers
Ensaladas/Salads
Caldos/Soup
Mariscos/Seafood
- Camarones a la Diabla$20.99
Shrimp cooked with onion in a very spic sauce. served with rice and salad
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$20.99
Garlic sauteed shrimp. served wince an salad
- Camarones a la Mexicana$20.99
Shrimp cooked with onion, tomato and jalapenos served with rice and beans.
- Camarones Mariposa$20.99
breaded large shrimp served with salad, rice and salad
- Camarones al Ajillo$20.99
Shrimp sauteed with ajillo pepper and garlic, served with rice and salad
- Ceviche de Camaron$19.99
Shrimp "cooked" in a marinade of lemon, lime and celery juices spiked with fresh cilantro and cucumber, tomato and red onions
- Ceviche Mixto$23.99
Shrimp, fluke, and octopus are "cooked" in a marinade of lemon, lime and celery juices spiked with fresh cilantro, cucumber, tomato and red onions.
- Tilapia a la Mexicana$21.99
Boneless tilapia sauteed with steamed vegetables and pineapple
- Salmon$21.99
Salmon with garlic sauce sauteed with steamed vegetables and pineapple.
- Aguachile$19.99
Fresh raw shrimp, cucumber, red onion, lime juice and chilies
- Vuelvea la Vida$23.99
Seafood poached shrimp and squid, raw clams and oysters, and snapper ceviched swimming in a sauce of tomato juice, ketchup, and a spicy pico de gallo.
- Mojarra Frita$25.99
Whole fried fish served with rice & salas
- Filete Empanizado$21.99
Breaded fish filet. served with rice and salad
- Filete a la Mexicana$21.99
al isn sauteeo with tomatoes. onions and jalapenos served with rice and beans
- Filete Asado$21.99
Grill fish with rice and salad
- Filete al Mojo de Ajo$21.99
Grill fish with sauteed with garlic sauce served with rice and salad
- Paella mexicana$23.99
Combination of seafood, mixed peppers and onions over rice
- Botana de Camaron$22.99+
grill shrimp with spicy sauce served with avocado and tomato
- Ostiones$24.99+
over lettuce with lime on the side
- Camarones Acapulco$20.99
Shrimp sauteed with house tomato sauce served with rice and salad
- Cocktail de Camarones$20.99
Tacos
Tortas
- Torta Al pastor$13.99
- Torta Cubana$13.99
- Torta Hawaiina$13.99
- Torta Russa$13.99
- Torta Mixta$14.99
- Torta de Bistek Encebollado$13.99
- Torta de milanesa de res$13.99
- Torta de Milanesa de pollo$13.99
- Torta Chilanga$13.99
- Torta de Pollo azado$13.99
- Torta de bistek Azado$13.99
- Super Torta El patron$14.99
- Torta de huevo con Chorizo$13.99
- Torta de Jamon con Quesillo$13.99
- Torta de Carne al gusto$14.99
Tostadas
Huaraches
Bar Menu
Cerveza
- Corona$4.56
- Heineken$5.48
- Modelo Especial$4.56
- Modelo Negra$5.48
- Victoria$5.48
- Pacifico$5.48
- Dos XX$4.56
- Michelob ultra$4.56
- Coors Light$4.11
- Bud light$4.11
- Blue Moon$4.11
- Miler Lite$4.11
- Yuenglin Layer$4.11
- Budweiser$4.11
- Mikes$4.56
- Smirnoff$4.56
- Seagrams$4.56
- Cubeta de Corona$22.80
- Cubeta de Heneken$27.37
- Cubeta de Modelo Special$22.80
- Cubeta de Modelo Negra$27.37
- Cubeta de Victoria$27.37
- Cubeta de Pacifico$27.37
- Cubeta de XX$22.80
- Cubeta de Michelob Ultra$22.80
- Cubeta de Coors$20.52
- Cubeta de Bud$20.52
- Michelada$13.00