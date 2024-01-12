El Patron Cantina 11211 Iron Bridge Road
DINNER MENU
APPETIZER
- CHEESE DIP$5.50
- BEAN DIP$5.75
refried beans with cheese dip
- CHORI QUESO DIP$7.00
choriso with mexican sausage
- FRESH GUACAMOLE$7.00
fresh made daily guacamole
- EL PATRON DIP$6.50
ground beef with cheese dip
- CANTINA WINGS (6)$9.00
chipolte honey bbq or buffalo
- CANTINA WINGS (10)$14.00
chipolte honey bbq or buffalo
- CARNE ASADA FRIES$14.00
a bed of crispy french fries topped with grill steak, our house made queso, scallions and cilantro
- MEXICAN STREET CORN$5.99
corn on the cop topped with tajin,mayo,and cotija cheese
- TABLE SIDE GUACAMOLE$11.99
NACHOS
- NACHOS A LA DIABLA$15.00
grilled chicken, choriso, queso, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and crushed red pepper
- NACHOS CANTINA$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- FAJITA NACHOS$14.00
grilled chicken, steak, grilled onions
- FIESTA NACHOS$12.00
shredded chiken, beef, cheese, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- TEJANO NACHOS$16.00
grill chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled onions and bell peppers
- BIRRIA NACHOS$14.00
beef birria, refried beans, cheese, cilantro and onions
- NACHOS DE POLLO$9.99
- NACHOS CARNE MOLIDA$9.99
TEX MEX COMBO
- ONE ITEM COMBO$11.00
make your own tex mex combo. choose from burrito, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, tostada
- TWO ITEM COMBO$13.00
make your own tex mex combo. choose from burrito, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, tostada
- THREE ITEM COMBO$15.00
make your own tex mex combo. choose from burrito, taco, enchilada, quesadilla, tostada
ACPS
- ARROZ CON POLLO$12.49
grilled chicken, rice, and topped with melted queso
- ACP TEXANO$14.99
grilled chicken, shrimp, steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes. rice and melted queso
- SHRIMP WITH RICE$13.99
grilled shrimp, rice and melted queso
- ACP CON PINA$17.99
grilled chicken, bacon, choriso, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. rice and queso
BURRITOS & CHIMIS
- BARBACOA BURRITO$17.00
beef barbacoa, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa verde and roja. topped with queso. served with esquite
- CARNITAS-CHIMI$16.00
carnitas, grilled onions, rice, black beans, and poblano pepper. topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, queso, salsa verde and salsa ranchera
- BURRITO CHIPOTLE$16.00
grilled chicken, bell peppers and rice. topped creamy chipotle, corn, sour cream and pico de gallo
- BURRITO CALIFORNIA$17.00
grilled steak, choriso, rice, fries, topped with queso and pico de gallo
- BURRITO TRES SALSAS$16.00
steak and chorizo,grilled onions, black beans and cheese. topped with cheese sauce, mole sauce and salsa verde
- BURRITO DELUX$14.00
two burritos one chickenand one beef with refried beans. Topped with tex mex red salsa, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes
- BURRITO OR BOWL$13.99
burrito bowl or burrito wrap. choice of protein , green poblano rice, black beans, corn, lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes and avacado.
- CHIMICHANGAS$13.00
two chimichangas filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
- BURRITO GRANDE$14.99
- BURRITO JALISCO$14.99
- BURRITO MEXICANO$14.99
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS MUCHO BUENO$15.99
three grill chicken enchiladas stuffed with potatoes and choriso. topped with salsa verde, queso fresco and crema salad. Served with rice
- ENHILADAS POBLANAS$13.50
four shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, onions, queso fresco, sour cream. side of rice and beans
- ENCHILADAS VERDES$13.50
three beef or chicken enchiladas. topped with salsa verde, cheese. served with sour cream salad, rice and beans
- ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$14.99
four enchiladas. one beef, one chicken, one bean, one cheese. topped with crema salad
- ENCHILADAS ROJAS$13.50
- ENCHILADAS CARNITAS$13.99
- ENCHILADAS BLANCAS$13.99
- ENCHILADAS CHIPOTLE$13.99
- ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS$13.99
CANTINA FAVORITES
- CARNITAS DON MANUEL$15.99
Michpacan style por carnitas. served with rice, beans, pickled jalapeno and tortillas
- BARBACOA DE RES$15.99
slow-cooked marinated beef, served with rice, beans, cilantro and tortillas
- FLAUTAS$11.99
four fried corn chicken flautas. topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. served with rice and beans
- CHILE RELLENOS$16.49
two chile relleno. filled with cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef.served with rice and beans
- PLATANO RELLENO$18.99
sweet plantain, topped with grill steak, cheese, guacamole, salsa verde on topped of green poblano rice
- SOUTERN GRILL$14.99
- CHESTER GRILL$17.99
- MEXICAN TORTA$14.99
QUESADILLAS
- SINCRONIZADA$17.00
flour tortillas sandwich, choice of protein, cheese, and topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce.
- QUESADILLA FAJITA$17.00
large flour tortilla, cheese, choice of protein, sauteed peppers and onions. lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- QUESADILLA CAMARON$19.00
shrimp quesadilla, served with lettuce sour cream, and tomatoes
- QUESADILLA TEXANA$19.50
steak, grill chicken, shrimp, cheese, fajita veggies. served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream
- QUESADILLA LA RANCHERO$15.99
- QUESADILLA VEGETARIANA$14.99
SALADS & SOUP
- CANTINA SALAD$14.00
grill shrimp and grill chicken, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, picode gallo, avacodo, tomatoes, and cheese
- FAJITA TACO SALAD$13.00
grill chicken or steak. beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream
- TACO SALAD$12.00
ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, letuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
- POLLO SALAD$12.50
grill chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and cheese
- SOPA DE POLLO$11.00
shredded chicken, fresh avacado, cilantro, onions and rice
- SPICY CHICKEN SOUP$11.25
shredded chicken, fresh avacado, cilantro, onions, rice and chipotle
- POSOLE$16.00
house made mexican posole.
CRAFT TACOS
- TACOS CHUPA CABRAS$16.99
three tacos with chicken, steak and choriso
- TACOS MONTERREY$16.99
three tacos with grill chicken, sauteed veggies, and queso monterrey
- LA FLACA SHRIMP TACOS$16.99
three grill shrimp tacos, cramy shipotle, pico de gallo and avacado
- AVACADO CHICKEN TACOS$15.99
three grill chicken tacos, avacado, queso fresco, crema fresca
- PORK BELLY TACOS$16.99
three tacos with pork belly, topped with cilantro and onions
- TACOS DEL RANCHO$15.99
two carne asada tacos, mixed with choriso, black beans, nopales, onions and cilatro
- TACOS DE LENGUA$14.99
two tongue tacos, cilantro, onions in corn tortillas
- TACOS AL PASTOR$15.99
three marinated pork tacos, cooked with pineapple and topped with cilantro and onions
- QUESABIRRIA TACOS$15.99
beef birria with coen or flour tortillas, cheese, served with rice and consome. cilantro and onions. no side
- LORES SHRIMP TACOS$16.99
three grilled shrimp tacos with choriso, and cheese
- Street Tacos$14.00+
- Gringo Tacos$14.00+
- SOUTHERN TACOS$14.99
VEGETARIAN
- JALISCO PLATE$10.99
cheese enchilada, bean burrito, and one cheese quesadilla
- TULUM PLATE$10.99
spinach enchilada, cheese quesadilla, and refried bean burrito
- QUESADILLA OAXACA$12.99
grande quesadilla, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach and nopales, served with guacamole salad
- TORTA DE AGAUCATE$11.00
the mexican avacado toast sandwich. beans, avacado, oaxaxa cheese and pico de gallo
CHICKEN
- CHORI POLLO$15.50
grilled chicken topped with choriso and melted queso. served with rice, beans, salad, pico de gallo
- POLLO TAPATIO$15.00
grilled chicken, topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, spinach, and onions. served with rice and beans
- POLLO FELIZ$13.75
strips of grilled chicken, zucchini, peppers, melted queso over rice
- POLLO AL FOGON$17.00
grilled chicken topped with shrimp, peppers, and melted queso. served with rice and salad
- POLLO TROPICAL$15.50
grilled chicken, topped with onions, mushrooms, pineapple, and special cheese blend. served with rice and vegi mix brocoli, squash, and zucchini
- MILANESA$14.50
country fried chicken breast, served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and avacado slices
- MOLE POBLANO$14.99
- POLLO CHIPOTLE$15.99
- POLLO SUPREMO$15.99
STEAK
- STEAK A LA MEXICANA$19.50
steak cut in pieces grilled fresh spicy jalapeno peppers and onions. served with rice and beans
- CARNE ASADA$18.25
grilled steak served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeno, and tortillas
- TRES COMPADRES$19.25
grilled chicken, bacon, carne asada, shrimp. topped with grilled onions, and queso. served with rice and beans
- MOLCAJETE$30.00
carneasada, grilled chicken, mexican chorizo, nopales, chile relleno, grill spring onions, jalapeno and queso fresco. on lava rock. served with rice, beans and guacamole
- LA PARRILLADA$54.99
- STEAK PICADO$14.99
- EL CARNICERO$20.99
FAJITAS
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$16.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- CHICKEN FAJITAS FOR TWO$25.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- STEAK FAJITAS$17.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- STEAK FAJITAS FOR TWO$26.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS$17.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS FOR TWO$26.00
sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- TEXAS FAJITAS$18.00
steak, grill chicken, and shrimp. ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- TEXAS FAJITAS FOR TWO$29.00
steak, grill chicken, and shrimp. ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$20.00
ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- SHRIMP FAJITAS FOR TWO$29.00
ssauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- VEGETARIAN FAJITAS$14.75
mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- VEGETARIAN FAJITAS FOR TWO$20.00
mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- FAJITAS EL PATRON$19.00
steak, grill chicken, mexican choriso, carnitas, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
- FAJITAS EL PATRON FOR TWO$28.00
steak, grill chicken, mexican choriso, carnitas, sauteed bell peppers, onions. served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and tortillas
SEAFOOD
- CAMARONES EL PATRON$16.50
shrimp, bacon, with creamy chipotle sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas
- CAMARONES CANCUN$16.00
shrimp, onions, pineapple and zucchini. topped with our cheese blend. served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO$18.00
shrimp sauteed with mushrroms garlic and spices. served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- COCTEL DE CAMARON$16.00
traditional mexican shrimp cocktail
- CEVICHE$15.00
traditional mazatlan style srimp ceviche
- MOJARRA FRITA$17.00
deep fried tilapia. served with rice, lettuce, sliced avacodo, cucumber, onions and limes
- Tierra Y Mar$22.99
- Tierra Y Mar Como Antes$24.99
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$17.99
A LA CARTA
SIDES
- BLACK BEANS$3.99
- RICE$3.99
- REFRIED BEANS$3.99
- BROCOLI$4.49
- FRENCH FRIES$4.99
- EXTRA MELTED QUESO$2.99
- FLOUR TORTILLAS$1.25
- CORN TORTILLAS$1.99
- NOPALES$3.99
- o/ Bacon$3.99
- o/ Sour Cream$1.25
- O/ AGUACATE PICADO$2.99
- O/ TOMATE$1.25
- O/ CEBOLLA$1.25
- O/ GRILL ONIONS$1.99
- O/ GRILL PEPPERS$1.99
- O/ HONGOS$2.99
- O/ STEEM VEGIES$6.99
- O/ CAMARON$12.00
- 1/2 CAMARON$6.00
- O/ GRILL STEAK$4.50
- O/ GRILL CHICKEN$3.99
- STEAK RYBEYE$8.00
- O/ CEBILLINES$2.99
- CHILES TOREEADOS (3)$2.99
- O/ SCALLOPS$8.00
- Extra Lemon$1.00
- Salsa Roja Small$1.00
- SALSA ROJA LARGE$4.25
- Salsa Blanca Small$1.00
- Salsa Blanca Large$4.25
- Small Chips$2.99
- Large Chips$5.25
- O/ Melted Cheese$1.00
- Pico De Gallo
KIDS MENU
- Kids Burrito Y Taco$6.99
One Beef Burrito and One Beef Taco
- Kids Beef Taco$6.99
One Beef Taco rice and beans
- Kids Enchilada$6.99
One Beef Enchilada and Side rice and beans
- Kids Burrito$6.99
One Beef Burrito with side of rice and beans
- Kids Hamburger$6.99
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$6.99
- Kids Mac-Cheese$6.99
- Kids Hot Dog$6.99
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Cheese quesadilla with rice and beans
- Kids ACP$6.99
DESSERTS
LUNCH MENU
LUNCH EGGS
- HUEVOS CON CHORISO$8.25
two eggs cooked with choriso, served with rice, beans and torullas
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.25
two corn toastadas, scrambled eggs and homade salsa
- SUNRISE SKILLET$8.99
choriso, potatoes, and bell peppers. cooked with two eggs. served with rice and beans
- BRUNCH BURRITO$8.25
scrambled eggs, tomatoes, choriso. homade fries, peppers and onions. house salad
- BRUNCH TACOS$8.25
two corn tortillas tacos, choriso, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo. served with rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIALS
- L-ARROZ CON POLLO$8.99
chicken, onions, peppers, queso
- L-TACO SALAD$8.25
beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
- L-ARROZ TEXANO$8.99
Grilled chicken, beef, and shrimp strips served with rice, cheese dip, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, salad, and tortillas
- L-CARNITAS$8.99
carnitas served with rice, beans, jalapeños, guacamole salad and tortillas
- L-TIERRA Y MAR$8.99
Shrimp, scallops, yellow squash and zucchini served with rice and cheese dip on top
- L-FRIED CHIMICHANGA$8.99
One beef tip or chicken chimi fried and covered with queso, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans
- L-SOFT CHIMICHANGA$8.99
One beef tip or chicken chimi soft and covered with queso, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Served with beans
- L-CARNE ASADA$10.99
A true Mexican tradition! Tender rib-eye steak specially seasoned to perfection
- L-NACHOS SUPREME$8.99
queso, refried beans, chicken, beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, cheese
- L- Fajitas$10.25
LUNCH QUESADILLAS
- L- QUESADILLA FAJITA$8.99
Chicken and steak with tomatoes, peppers and onions. Served with beans and rice
- L- QUESADILLA DELUX$8.25
cheese and shredded chicken with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- L- QUESADILLA TEXANA$10.99
Shrimp, steak and chicken cooked with fajita veggies and topped with creamy queso
LUNCH ENCHILADAS
- L- ECHILADAS SUPREME$8.50
One ground beef and one chicken enchilada. Served with rice and house salad
- L- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$8.99
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken and topped with cheese sauce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, and Mexican Parmesan cheese. Served with rice and house salad*
- L- ENHCHILADAS CHIPOTLE$8.75
One chicken, one ground beef and one shredded beef. Topped with creamy chipotle and served with rice
- L- ENCHILADAS MUCHO BUENO$8.99
Two chicken enchiladas stuffed with potatoes and chorizo. Topped with salsa verde, crema fresca and queso fresco. Served with rice
LUNCH BURRITOS
- L- BURRITO GRANDE$9.25
An 8-inch flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled steak or chicken. Topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and lettuce
- L- FAJITA BURRITO$9.99
One burrito with grilled beef or chicken, covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and salad
- L- BURRITO LOCO$9.50
An 8-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes. All covered in cheese dip and served with rice
- L- BURRITO POSO SECO$9.25
Chicken or beef, Mexican sauce, rice and beans. Topped with queso and pico de gallo
LUNCH COMBOS
- SPEEDYS COMBO$7.99
Beef taco and chicken enchilada with rice and beans
- RAPIDO COMBO$7.99
Chicken burrito and beef enchilada with rice and beans
- DOS AMIGOS$7.99
Two beef tacos with rice and beans
- ANDALE COMBO$7.99
Chicken taco and beef burrito with rice and beans
- EL VEGETARIAN$7.99
Mushroom burrito and spinach enchilada with rice and beans
- EL MAS CHINGON$7.99
Tamal, chile relleno, rice , beans