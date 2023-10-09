El Patron - De Soto 34429 West 91st Street
Drink Menu
Soft Drinks
Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Pacifico
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Dos Equis (XX) Amber
Dos Equis (XX) lager
Agua mineral prepa
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Busch Light
64oz Pitcher
12oz Mug
32oz Mug
Michelada
Prepared with special mix, El Patron Style
Margaritas
27oz Margarita
Gold Margarita
Tropical Margarita
Sangria Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
De Soto Margarita
Lime margarita with coronita
Bahama Mama
Orange juice, pineapple juice, Malibu banana rum, Malibu coconut rum, and grenadine
Daiquiri (27oz)
Virgin Daiquiri (16oz)
Skinny Margarita
Pitcher lime 64oz
Pitcher flavor 64oz
Monster marg
House Margarita
Paloma
Gold monster
Canterito
Valadors
small bahama
small gold
small tropical
Cocktails
Menu
Appetizers
White Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamole Mexicano
Mixed avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro and jalapenos
Spinach Dip
Golden Yellow Cheese Dip
Choriqueso
Mexican sausage served on a bed of beans and topped with cheese and pico de gallo
Tortilla soup
Nachos
wings
Bean dip
Burrito # 1
Burrito # 2
Burrito # 3
A La Carte
Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Grilled Chicken Enchilada
Steak Enchilada
Pork Enchilada
Shrimp Enchilada
Fish Enchilada
Al Pastor Enchilada
Chorizo Enchilada
Shredded Beef Enchilada
Beef Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Bean Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito
Pork Burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
Shrimp Burrito
Fish Burrito
Chorizo Burrito
1 Tamale
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Pork Quesadilla
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Chorizo Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
quesdilla queso grande
Bean Tostada
Ground Beef Tostada
Tostaguac Tostada
Grilled Chicken Tostada
Steak Tostada
Pork Tostada
Shrimp Tostada
Tostada ceviche
Shredded Beef Tostada
Al Pastor Tosatada
Shredded Chicken Tostada
Chorizo Tostada
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Pork Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Steak Chimichanga
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Al Pastor Chimichanga
Shrimp Chimichanga
Fish Chimichanga
Chorizo Chimichanga
1 Chile Relleno
Hard Ground Beef Taco
Hard Shredded Chicken Taco
Hard Shredded Beef Taco
Hard Grilled Chicken Taco
Taquito mex carta
Soft Ground Beef Taco
Soft Shredded Chicken Taco
Soft Shredded Beef Taco
Soft Shrimp Taco
Soft Fish Taco
Soft Bean Taco
Ground Beef Deep Fried Taco
Shredded Chicken Deep Fried Taco
Steak Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Chorizo Taco
Carnitas (Pork) Taco
Grilled Chicken Taco
Tacos al carbon
Taco lengua
Tacos de cabeza
quesabirria
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, and seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with cheese sauce, steak or grilled chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Super Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, black beans, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and toasted tortilla slices
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese and mushrooms
Chicken
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast strip covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Tropical
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce and mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice & beans
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tomatoes, guacamole salad, tomatoes, rice and beans
Choripollo
Grilled chicken strips, chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tortilla Soup
Shredded seasoned chicken soup, topped with shredded cheese, diced avocado and fried tortilla strips
Pollo Cicero
Grilled chicken breast strips covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo DESOTO
Grilled chicken strips with shrimp and chorizo, covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Texas
Burritos
Burrito De Soto
A California style steak, fries and house special sauce. Wrapped around a large homemade flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado.
Burrito Real
Burrito pork
Pork burrito toped with white cheese sauce, green sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice.
Burrito Patron
A large flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce.
Burrito Gigante
A California flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce.
Burrito Chipotle
A large flour tortilla filled with sauteed shredded chicken and mushrooms covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Mexicano
Pork burrito, cooked with onions, bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Burrito Special
Beef burrito covered with sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Burrito Bowl
Grilled chicken or steak served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and sliced avocado.
Burrito seman
Burrito fajita
burrito de casa
Specialties
Vegas Fries
Grilled chicken or steak served on a bed of French fries, covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Molcajete El Patron
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo, served in a traditional Molcajete bowl with fresh cheese, cebollitas cambrai, cactus. Served in a special chipotle sauce. Accompanied with tortillas and a side of rice and beans
Nachos Supreme
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Nachos Fajita
Nachos served with chicken, beef or both. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
El Patron Plate
Grilled steak, chicken breast strip and shrimp, served on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce
Chimichanga plate
Deep fried burrito (chicken or beef cooked with onions and bell peppers) topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Super Chimichanga
Large deep fried burrito stuffed with chicken, chorizo, shrimp and rice. Topped with Monterey melted cheese and cheese dip. Served with rice and black beans
Trio Chimichanga
Three chimichangas (shredded chicken, beef and pork) topped with spinach dip, CCQ dip, enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo, rice & beans
Grande Chimichanga
Tamle Plate
Chile Rellenos Plate
Nachos Grande
Steak chimichanga
Fajitas
Golden Fajitas
Steak, chicken, carnitas and shrimp, with jalapeno toreado and green onions covered with golden cheese
Especial El Patron
Chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak
Fajitas
Steak, chicken or mixed
Fajitas Jalisco
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp
Fajitas Pacifico
Shrimp, fish and imitation crab
Shrimp Fajitas
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms
Poblano fajitas
Tacos
Taquitos Mexicanos
Three corn taquitos (chicken, beef or pork) with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans
Taquiza
Flour soft corn tacos: al pastor, grilled steak, grilled chicken and carnitas, served with onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce
Taco Platter
Three deep fried tacos filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Tacos Al Carbon
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with sauteed steak, tomatoes, onions, anaheim chile peppers and crispy bacon. Topped with pico de gallo, cheese, and fresh avocado. Served with rice and black beans
Tacos Carne Asada
Three grilled steak or chicken soft tacos served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and your choice of beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tacos filled with marinated pork, served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and beans
Fish Tacos
Two tilapia fish tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans
Shrimp Tacos
Two shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and cabbage. Served with rice and black beans
Taco tuesday
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak or chicken fajita. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesabirrias
Three corn tortilla folded with birria beef style and melted cheese. Served with a side of consome for dipping with cilantro, onions and special sauce
Quesadilla Hawaiiana
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ham, chorizo and pineapple. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Rellena
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken. Stuffed with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Parmesan Quesadilla
A parmesan toasted tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, avocado and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Quesadilla Special
Chipotle flour tortilla stuffed with grilled corn, steak and spinach. Covered with chipotle sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, parmesano cheese and guacamole.
Quesadilla paramesan
quesadilla chipotel
Quesadilla el patron
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Chipotle
Two corn tortillas filled with sizzling steak and covered with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Supremas
One of each: beef, chicken, cheese and bean covered with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Enchiladas El Patron
Four chicken enchiladas covered with cheese, tomatillo sauce, sour cream and topped with pineapple
Enchiladas Verdes
Three grilled chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and rice
Enchiladas Cabos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach, covered with creamy white sauce. Topped with sour cream and served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
One of each: beef, chicken and cheese enchilada, covered with green sauce, red sauce, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Seafood Enchiladas
Two enchiladas stuffed with a buttery mix of shrimp, crab and cheese. Topped with creamy green sauce and served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Cancun
Two flour tortilla; one filled with seasoned ground beef covered with chipotle sauce and one filled with grilled chicken covered with creamy white sauce. Both are topped with sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Trio
One steak, one grilled chicken and one seafood enchilada topped with creamy white sauce, creamy green sauce and chipotle sauce served with rice and beans
Enchiladas constanza
enchildas de soto
Seafood
Filete de Pescado con Camarones
Tilapia fillet with shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Camarones El Patron
Shrimp cooked with garlic and dried red peppers, served on a bed of rice. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes and sliced avocado.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with our special hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked with our special garlic sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice and beans
Shrimp Nachos Fajita
Nachos accompanied with marinated shrimp, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Tostadas de Ceviche
Fresh tilapia fish chopped and cooked in fresh squeezed lime juice, mixed with pico de gallo, and sliced avocado. Served with 3 hard corn tortilla
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup prepared with fresh vegetables. Served with rice.
Shrimp Cocktail
Large shrimp in our special recipe. Served with tomato sauce, fresh onions, cilantro and avocado.
seafood chim
camaron
Shrimp fajitas chimichanga
Steaks
Alambre
Grilled steak, ham and bacon topped with melted cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Juicy steak served with rice, beans, onions and guacamole salad
Steak El Patron
Grilled Steak Served with rice and beans
Chile Colorado
Sliced Steak with red sauce, served with rice and beans.
Pork
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Steak Nachos
Shredded Beef Nachos
Beef and Bean Nachos
Steak and Grilled Chicken Nachos
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Al Pastor Nachos
Fish Nachos
Chorizo Nachos
Bean Nachos
Supreme Nachos
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Rice & Beans
Mexican Rice
Beans
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Shredded Lettuce
French Fries
Pico de Gallo
Sliced Jalapenos
Chopped Onions
Chopped Cilantro
Chopped Tomatoes
Tortillas
Hot salsa
Chiles toreados
Togo salsa 32oz
Togo salsa 3.5 oz
Avocado
Carne asada
guac
Agucate rebanodas
Una rebanada de aguacate
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, pineapple and mushrooms
Vegetarian Burrito Bowl
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and sliced avocados
Vegetarian Combination
Create your way El Patron Veggie Combo. Choose any three items below for only $11.75 -Cheese Enchilada -Cheese Quesadilla -Bean Burrito -Bean Toastada -Chile Relleno -Rice & Beans