El Patron North 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
ALL DAY
APPETIZERS
- NACHOS$13.50+
Tostadas layered with chile con queso, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, black beans, jalapeño, tomato, onion. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- CHILE CON QUESO APP$11.95
Signature blend of melted cheeses, serrano, hatch chile, jalapeño and tomato. Served with crispy tostadas
- GUACAMOLE SALAD$12.50
Avocado, jalapeño, tomato, onion and lime. Served crispy tostadas
- TAQUITOS APP$9.25
Four fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of braised beef, chicken or cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
- QUESADILLA APP$11.50
Over sized flour tortilla filled with Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with guacamole and sour cream
- CHILE BBQ RIBS$12.50
Three slow roasted-Southwest cured pork ribs slathered with our red chile BBQ sauce
- BUFFALO WINGS$13.95
Crispy wings tossed in our signature sauce. Served with blue cheese, carrots and celery
SOUP & SALAD
- GREEN CHILI STEW$9.00
Ask your server or check out our Instagram!
- POSOLE$9.00
- CHILE CON CARNE$9.75
Red or green chile with seasoned beef, your choice of with or witout pinto beans
- TACO SALAD$14.50
Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with choice of seasoned beef or braised chicken, black beans, onion, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Topped with sour cream, guacamole and Red Chile Ranch
EL PATRON FAVORITES
- TAMALE PLATE$15.75
Two home made pork tamales topped with red or green chile and cheese
- TAQUITO PLATE$14.50
Five hand rolled seasoned beef or braised chicken taquitos. Served with lettuce, tomato, gucamole and sour cream
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$12.50
Two over easy eggs served atop flour or corn tortillas, red or green chile and cheese. Served with hash browns and pinto beans
- ENCHILADA CASSEROLE$16.50
- CARNE ADOVADO PLATE$17.95
Red chile braised pork shoulder. Served with flour tortillas
- CHILE RELLENOS$19.95
Two green chiles naked or battered, stuffed with jalapeño jack. Topped with cheese, serrano cream or chile serrano cream or chile
- INDIAN TACO PLATE$13.75
- GREEN CHILE CHICKEN LASAGNA$16.50
Braised chicken, sautéed mushrooms, blend of cheeses and serrano cream
COMBINATIONS
- #1 COMBINATION$18.00
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, cheese enchilada and chile relleno. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #2 COMBINATION$18.75
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, cheese enchilada and tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #3 COMBINATION$18.75
One chile relleno, cheese enchilada and tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #4 VEGETARIAN COMBINATION$17.95
One cheese enchilada, chile relleno and veggie tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese. Served with calabacitas and beans
- #5 COMBINATION$18.75
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, chile relleno and tamale. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- #6 COMBINATION$21.50
One braised chicken or seasoned beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, chile relleno and a side of carne adovado. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
ENCHILADAS
- ENCHILADAS$14.95
Three rolled or flat corn tortillas layered with cheese. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS$14.95
Two flat blue corn tortillas layered with cheese. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- CARNE ADOVADA ENCHILADAS$18.75
Two flat corn tortillas with red chile braised pork shoulder. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- SEAFOOD & CALABACITAS ENCHILADAS$19.25
Two rolled corn tortillas filled with shrimp, white fish and calabacitas. Topped with cheese and serrano cream
- VEGETARIAN BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS$16.50
Two flat blue corn tortillas layered with cheese, mashed beans, sautéed onions, mushrooms, tomato. Topped with red or green chile. Served with beans and calabacitas
TACOS
- EL PATRON TACOS$13.95
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- BAJA FISH TACOS$15.75
Three flour tortillas with blackened white fish, chipotle aioli, spicy slaw and pico de gallo
- SHRIMP TACOS$15.75
Grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers, jalapeño and onion. Topped with lettuce, avocado and chipotle aioli
- CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$15.25
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
- STEAK TACOS$15.75
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three soft corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
- TOSTADAS$14.50
Two fried corn tortilla served with your choice of beef, chicken or beans. Topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheese and jalapeño