Pitaya 497 Richie Hwy Ste 2D
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 4 Oz Cup Cheese Dip$5.50
- 10 Oz Bowl Cheese Dip$11.50
- Guacamole 4 Oz Cup$5.50
- Bean Dip$9.50
- Choriqueso$12.50
Melted cheese with chorizo (Mexican sausage)
- Ceviche$14.50
Fish & shrimp cooked in lime juice, mixed with avocado and pico de gallo
- Molcajete De Guacamole$14.50
Large bowl of authentic fresh guacamole made to the order
- Cocktail De Camaron$14.50
Shrimp in spicy tomato sauce. Served cold, garnished with avocado, and pico de gallo
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$9.50
- Chicken Nachos$11.50
Shredded chicken
- Beef Nachos$11.50
Ground beef
- Chorizo, Bean & Cheese Nachos$13.50
- Nachos Supreme$13.50
Ground beef, shredded chicken and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole
- Vegetarian Nachos$13.50
Chips with melted cheese, grilled onions, bell pepper mushrooms, squash, and zucchini
- Nachos Fajita$16.50
Chips spread with beans, steak or grilled chicken, onions and peppers with guacamole & sour cream
- Sampler$17.50
Chicken flautas, chicken fajita nachos and chicken fajita quesadilla or choice of beef. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Salads
- Avocado Salad$13.50
Strips of grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, cucumbers and carrots
- Ensalada De La Casa$7.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, onions and carrots
- Grilled Chicken and Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.50
- Grilled Chicken Salad$13.50
Strips of grilled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.50
Grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers
- Taco Salad$14.50
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with beans topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Soup
- Cup Caldo De Pollo$8.99
Cup of chicken soup and vegetables with two taquitos on the side
- Bowl Caldo De Pollo$10.99
Cup of chicken soup and vegetables with two taquitos on the side
- Cup Sopa Azteca$7.99
Traditional tortilla soup. Chicken broth garnished with crisp tortilla strips, fresh cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Bowl Sopa Azteca$10.99
Traditional tortilla soup. Chicken broth garnished with crisp tortilla strips, fresh cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Cup Pozole$7.99
Traditional Mexican soup of hominy corn, pork, onion, and oregano
- Bowl Pozole$7.99
Traditional Mexican soup of hominy corn, pork, onion, and oregano
Combos
- Combo 22$14.50
Beef enchilada, beef taco, cheese chile relleno & rice
- Combo 23$14.50
Beef taco, beef enchilada & chicken quesadilla & rice
- Combo 24$14.50
Beef enchilada, one chicken enchilada, rice & beans
- Combo 25$14.50
Beef enchilada, beef taco rice & beans
- Combo 26$14.50
Beef enchilada, cheese chile relleno, rice & beans
- Combo 27$14.50
Beef enchilada, chicken tamale, rice & beans
- Combo 28$14.50
Two beef flautas, guacamole, rice & beans
- Combo 29$14.50
One beef taco, one chicken taco, rice & beans
- Combo 30$14.50
Beef burrito, beef enchilada, beef taco & rice
- Combo 31$14.50
Beef burrito, cheese chile relleno, rice and beans
- Combo 32$14.50
Beef burrito, beef enchilada, chicken tamale and rice
- Combo 33$14.50
Beef burrito, beef taco rice & beans
- Combo 34$14.50
Beef taco, cheese chile relleno, beef burrito & rice
- Combo 35$14.50
Beef enchilada, beef taco, chicken tamale & rice
- Combo 36$14.50
Beef burrito, beef enchilada, rice & beans
- Combo 37$14.50
Chicken tamale, cheese chile relleno, rice & beans
Fajitas
- Hawaiian Fajitas$26.50
Chicken shrimp & chorizo grilled with bell pepper, onions & pineapple topped with cheese dip
- Fajitas Del Mar$29.50
Shrimp, red snapper fish, and scallops fajitas cooked with peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served with beans, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken Fajita$22.50
Tender sliced chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served w/lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
- Beef Fajita$22.50
Tender sliced beef cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
- Fajitas Mixed$23.50
Tender beef, chicken, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
- Parrillada Mixed$23.50
Beef, chicken & shrimp
- Parrillada Seafood Only$29.50
Red snapper fish, shrimp & scallops. Grilled and cooked with green onions, cactus and jalapeños, served with fresh guacamole & black beans
- Pork Fajitas$21.50
Pork marinated and grilled with onions & peppers served with beans, sour cream, and guacamole
- Dinner for Two La Delicia$41.50
Arrachera, grilled chicken, pork, shrimp, grilled green onions, cactus and jalapeños served with queso fundido, fresh guacamole, rice and beans
- Fajitas Vegetarian$17.50
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, served with lettuce, sour cream and beans
- Shrimp Fajitas$26.50
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & beans
Side Orders
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Rellena$14.50
Two cheese quesadillas with choice of beef tips, ground beef, chicken or beans. With sour cream & guacamole on the side
- Quesadilla a La Plancha$16.50
Slices of quesadilla with cheese, grilled steak or chicken with guacamole & sour cream on the side
- Quesadilla De Fajitas$18.50
Two quesadillas with tender beef or chicken. Grilled onions and bell pepper. With guacamole & sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$20.50
Two shrimp quesadillas with cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, sour cream & rice
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$18.50
One quesadilla stuffed with cheese, marinated pork, grilled with red onions and pineapple, served with slices of avocado, radish and cucumbers
- Quesadilla De Chorizo$15.50
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese and Mexican sausage, served with rice, sour cream, and guacamole
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$14.50
Slices of cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash & zucchini. Served with sour cream & guacamole
Child's Plate
Vegetarian
- Veggie Fajitas$17.50
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, squash, zucchini, served with lettuce, sour cream and beans
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.50
Slices of cheese quesadilla with grilled onions, bell peppers. Mushrooms, squash & zucchini. Served with sour cream & guacamole
- Spinach Quesadilla
Served with guacamole & sour cream
- Veggie Combo$13.50
Bean burrito topped with cheese sauce, bean tostada topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese, bean taco with lettuce and cheese, cheese quesadilla
- Veggie Burrito$14.50
Grill vegetables, onions, zucchini, squash and mushrooms, beans, sour cream and avocado all inside
- Burritos De Frijoles$12.50
2 bean burritos, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices
Dinner Special
Tacos
- Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos Tacos Ensabanados$27.50
Three soft flour fish tacos battered, topped with grilled red onions and avocado served with black beans and rice
- Tacos De Carne Asada$20.50
Three soft corn steak tacos, served with beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo on the side
- Tacos De Fajitas$20.50
Three soft flour tacos with grilled beef or chicken, grilled onions, and bell peppers served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans
- Tacos Al Pastor$20.50
Three soft corn tacos with marinated pork, grilled with pineapple, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
- Tacos De Carnitas$20.50
Three soft corn tacos with fried pork, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
- Tacos De Chorizo$20.50
Three soft corn tacos with chorizo, grilled with pico de gallo and red onions, served with black beans, rice, and special sauce on the side
- Tacos De Pescado$22.50
Three soft corn tacos with rice and beans
- Tacos De Mariscos$23.50
Two soft flour tacos with grilled shrimp, fish & scallops topped with pico de gallo (tomatoes, avocado, cilantro, green, red and yellow peppers)
- Tacos De Camaron$25.50
Three soft flour shrimp tacos with lettuce and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Street Tacos$20.50
Four small tacos, your choice: steak, al pastor, carnitas, or chicken served with rice and beans on the side cilantro and onions on top with cucumber and radish and tomatillo sauce on the side
Burritos
- Burrito Tricolor$19.50
Shredded beef, black beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo all inside topped with three different kinds of salsa
- Burrito Campesino$18.50
Two burritos (1 chicken & beans, 1 beef tips & beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & side of rice
- Shrimp Burrito$21.50
Shrimp burrito with beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole all inside
- Burrito De Chorizo$19.50
One burrito served with Mexican sausage, rice, beans, guacamole pico de gallo, and sour cream all inside
- Burrito De Carne Asada$19.50
Steak, beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole all inside
- 1 Beef, 1 Chicken Burrito Especial$18.50
Two burritos topped with chile, carne & rice
- Pork Burrito De Carnitas$19.50
Tender chunks of pork, beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and gucamole all inside
- Burrito Al Pastor$19.50
Marinated pork, beans and rice all inside
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas with green sauce, rice and beans
- Enchiladas Dinner$19.50
Three enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese) topped with Chile con carne, rice, and beans on the side
- Enchiladas Poblanas$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas with tradicional mole poblano (dark red sauce) mixed with red pepper, peanuts and chocolate. Topped with onions, rice and beans on the side
- Enchiladas Rojas$19.50
Three enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 cheese) topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Suizas$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream, green sauce and melted Swiss cheese. Served with black beans and rice
- Enchiladas Hidalguenses$20.50
Three enchiladas filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage) cooked in red sauce mixed with onions, tomatoes & peppers, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and fresh Mexican cheese, served with black beans & rice
- Spinach Enchiladas$19.50
Three spinach enchiladas, served with rice and black beans
Dinner Menu
- Milanesa Rellena$23.50
Thin breaded chicken breast, filled with ham, Mexican and Cheddar cheese, served with rice and avocado salad
- Flautas$19.50
Three fried corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, rice and beans on the side
- Pollo Arriero$22.50
Grilled marinated chicken with ranchero sauce. Grilled onions and mushrooms, melted cheese, served with rice and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Pollo Al Chipotle$22.50
Slice chicken marinated and cooked in creamy chipotle sauce, served over rice
- Pollo Al Chorizo$22.50
Chicken breast topped with cheese, chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with rice and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Pescado en Salsa Verde$24.50
Fresh tilapia marinated and grilled, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese and green sauce, served with grilled vegetables and rice
- Pescado a La Mexicana$29.50
Fresh red snapper fish marinated and grilled with onions and bell pepper, served with rice and beans
- Camaron Al Ajo$24.50
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and butter. Served with rice and avocado salad
- Camaron a La Plancha$24.50
Grilled shrimp cooked with green and yellow peppers, served with rice and beans
- De Queso Chiles Rellenos$16.50
Two anaheim peppers stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans
- Sopes Doña Gloria$21.50
Three hand made corn tortillas stuffed with 1 grilled chicken, 1 steak and 1 al pastor (marinated pork) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and side of sour cream, served with rice
- Camaron Al Patron$24.50
Shrimp marinated in patron tequila and orange juice, sautéed with garlic, onions and peppers. Served with avocado salad and rice
- Camaron Al Chipotle$24.50
Shrimp cooked with cream chipotle sauce, served with rice and vegetables
- Carne Adobada$26.50
Pork chops marinated with guajillo pepper, olive oil, garlic, and black pepper, topped with grilled onions and slices of pineapple, served with rice & black beans
- Shrimp Chimichanga$23.50
One soft chimichanga with grilled shrimp, onions, and peppers topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, served with rice and beans
- Arrachera$26.50
Traditional dish from queretaro. Slices of skirt steak, marinated in lime juice and Mexi can beer, grilled with green onions, cactus and jalapeños, served with fresh guacamole & black beans
- Bistec a La Mexicana$23.50
Thin slices of flank steak marinated and sautéed with garlic, green onions, cactus, and tomato sauce, served with slices of avocado, black beans and rice
- Carne Asada$23.50
Tender ribeye topped with green onions, cactus and jalapeños served with fresh guacamole, rice and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Steak Querétaro$23.50
T-bone steak marinated topped with green onions, red peppers and cactus, served with rice, tortillas and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Carnitas$23.50
Tender chunks of pork, served with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onions, jalapenos, tortillas and choice of pinto beans or black beans
- Tamales De Puerco$17.50
Two pork tamales with green sauce, rice and beans
- Tamales De Pollo$15.50
Two chicken tamales with red sauce rice and beans
- Combinación De La Casa$25.50
One pork tamale, cheese chile relleno, enchilada chicken chimichanga and bean sope (hand-made corn tortilla) served with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles Rojos$16.50
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce, topped with chicken and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and rice
- Chilaquiles Verdes$16.50
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special green sauce, topped with chicken and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, guacacmole, sour cream and rice
- Chimichanga$19.50
Two fried flour tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole & beans
Torta Dinner
Specials
Lunch Specials
Lunch
- Lunch 1$10.99
Cheese Chile relleno, beef taco, beans
- Lunch 2$10.99
Beef burrito, rice and beans
- Lunch 3$10.99
Beef enchilada, beef taco, rice and beans
- Lunch 4$11.99
Cheese Chile relleno, beef taco, rice and beans
- Lunch 5$10.99
Beef burrito, beef taco and rice
- Lunch 6$10.99
Chimichanga beef or chicken, topped with sour cream and guacamole rice and beans
- Lunch 7$10.99
Tamale, burrito and beans
- Lunch 8$10.99
Chicken quesadilla, beef taco and rice
Fajitas Lunch
- Carne Asada Lunch$14.99
Tender ribeye topped with green onions, cactus and jalapeños served with fresh guacamole, rice
- Beef Fajitas Lunch$12.99
Marinated and grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacacmole
- Chicken Fajitas Lunch$12.99
Marinated and grilled with onions and bell peppers, served with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacacmole
- Fajitas Mixed Lunch$13.99
Beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream, and a side order of beans
- Fajitas De Camaron Lunch$14.99
Shrimp cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole and tortillas
- Fajitas Vegetarian Lunch$11.50
Grilled onions, bellpeppers, mushrooms, squash and zucchini. Served with guacamole, sour cream & beans
- Hawaiian Fajitas Lunch$14.99
Chicken shrimp & chorizo grilled with bell pepper, onions & pineapple topped with cheese dip
- Huevos Rancheros Lunch$11.99
Two fried eggs topped with ranchero sauce with rice, beans and tortillas. Add 2.50 for dinner
- Huevos Con Chorizo Lunch$11.99
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Enchiladas Lunch
- Pollo Arriero lunch$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken with ranchero sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms and melted cheese, served with beans and rice
- Pollo Al Chorizo Lunch$12.99
Chicken breast topped with cheese, chorizo (mexican sausage) served with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles Rojos Lunch$11.99
Fried tortillas chips blended with our special ranchero sauce, topped with chicken and melted cheese, sour cream
- Chilaquiles Verdes Lunch$11.99
Fried tortillas chips blended with our special green sauce, topped with chicken and melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole and rice
- Enchiladas Especial Lunch$11.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with Chile con carne, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Poblanas Lunch$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas with traditional mole poblano (dark red sauce) mixed with red pepper, peanuts and chocolate. Topped with onions. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Verdes Lunch$11.99
Two enchiladas topped with green sauce, choice of chicken, beef or cheese, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rojas Lunch$11.99
Two enchiladas, one cheese, one chicken, topped with red sauce, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Suizas Lunch$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas, topped with sour cream, green sauce, melted Swiss cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Spinach Enchiladas Lunch$11.99
Two cheese and spinach enchiladas, rice and beans
Tacos Lunch
- Fried Pork Tacos Carnitas Lunch$12.99
- Steak Tacos Carne Asada Lunch$12.99
- Marinated Pork Tacos Al Pastor Lunch$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Tacos Lunch$12.99
- Mexican Sausage Tacos De Chorizo Lunch$12.99
Two soft corn tacos with guacamole, pico de gallo, served with rice & beans
- Fresh Tilapia Fish Tacos Lunch$14.99
Two soft corn fish tacos, with rice and beans
- Street Tacos Lunch$10.99
3 small corn sof tacos. Your choice: steak, chicken, al pastor, carnitas, served with cucumber, cilantro, onions, radish and tomatillo sauce on the side
- Shrimp Tacos Lunch$14.99
2 soft flour shrimp tacos topped with lettuce and cheese, rice and beans on the side
Burritos Lunch
Torta
Brunch Menu
Omelettes
- Lobster Omelet$19.99
Indulge in sumptuous three-egg omelette enriched with delicately sautéed lobster and melt-in-your mouth brie cheese
- Fajita Omelet$13.99
A trio of perfectly whisked eggs, harmoniously paired with your choice of succulent chicken or tender beef, mingled with aromatic onions and bell peppers
- Carnivore's Delight$15.99
A tantalizing trio of eggs, expertly blended with spicy Mexican sausage, savory ground beef, and crispy bacon. This dish is crowned with a luscious white cheese dip
- Al Estilo Bravo$12.99
Three delicately cooked eggs mingled with corn, black beans, cilantro and spicy jalapeños, topped off with our flavorful homemade tomato salsa and a dollop of sour cream. A robust meal celebrating the flavors of Mexico
- Omelet a La Huerta$11.99
A healthful medley of sautéed mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, asparagus, and caramelized onions encased in three free-range eggs. A hearty feast for the vegetarian palate
Abuelita Breakfast
- Tacos De Harina$11.99
Three flour tortillas filled with a delicious mix of chorizo, sausage, bacon, and scrambled eggs, topped with pico de gallo and avocado. Served with home-style potatoes or fruit
- Steak & Eggs$12.99
Succulent strips of carne asada served alongside a duo of fluffy scrambled eggs. Choose between fresh fruit or our home-style potatoes
- Chilaquiles Divorciados$12.99
A duo of fried eggs elegantly presented over traditional chilaquiles, bathed in both green and red sauces, and garnished with creamy avocado, fresh cheese, cilantro, and sour cream
- Migas$12.99
A pair of fluffy scrambled eggs intermingled with crunchy tortilla, and delicious carne asada accompanied by smooth refried beans, fresh avocado slices, and authentic, crumbled mexican cheese
- Shrimp & Grits$11.99
Taste succulent shrimp grilled to perfection, accompanied by a medley of sausage, bacon, green peppers, garlic, and onions, all simmered in a rich tomato sauce. Paired with creamy, cheese-infused grits and topped with an egg cooked to your preference
- Huevos a La Mexicana$10.99
Enjoy a pair of eggs, lightly scrambled, sauteed with tomato, onions, and jalapeños. Served alongside creamy refried beans, ripe avocado, and garnished with fresh cheese
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Two fried eggs with ranchero sauce served with refried beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño and fresh cheese served on a crispy tostada
- Abuelita Manuela Almuerzo$12.99
Enjoy a duo of lightly scrambled eggs and carne asada, smothered in a spicy green sauce. Served alongside creamy avocado, authentic fresh cheese, and savory refried beans
- Oaxaca Quesadilla$12.99
Corn tortilla enveloping a hearty mix of chorizo and potatoes, with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and creamy guacamole. Served with a side of tangy sour cream and zesty tomatillo hot sauce
Benedicts
- Alebrije Benedict$16.99
Two impeccably poached eggs nestled atop succulent sautéed crab and Swiss cheese on a toasted English muffin, all lavishly cloaked in a classic hollandaise sauce
- Lobster Sunrise Benedict$19.99
Ortilla, deans, two poached eggs paired with delicately sautéed lobster and soft brie resting on a toasted English muffin and drizzled with our classic hollandaise sauce
- Mar Benedict$13.49
Two poached eggs atop a bed of smoked salmon, served on multi-grain toast spread with cream cheese. Garnished with a sprinkle of red onions and capers
- Classic Benedict$13.49
Enjoy two flawlessly poached eggs paired succulent ham, served atop a toasted English muffin. Complemented by your selection of fresh fruit or our signature potatoes
Sandwiches
- Torta Latina$10.99
A sandwich brimming with your choice of pork or chicken milanesa, refried beans, mayonnaise, creamy avocado, ripe tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño
- Reuben Sandwich$10.99
Relish our marbled rye bread sandwich stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
- Avocado Toast$10.99
Savor toasted bread served with smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro complemented by your choice of fruit or potatoes
El Rayo De Sol
- Hombre Ambriento$11.49
Two eggs, cooked to your preference, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage accompanied by a fluffy pancake
- Bonita Señorita$11.49
Enjoy two eggs prepared to your taste, along side your choice of crispy bacon, succulent ham, or seasoned sausage. A perfectly toasted, golden-brown waffle completes the plate
Pancakes & Waffles
- Dulce De Leche Pancakes$9.99
Two cloud-like pancakes served with, caramelized grilled plantains. The crowning glory is a generous drizzle of dulce de leche sauce
- Lemon-Berry Ricotta Pancakes$9.99
Three fluffy pancakes adorned with fresh blueberries and a dollop of creamy, lemon-infused ricotta cheese
- Banana-Berry Nut Waffles$9.99
A trio of crispy waffles lavished with fresh strawberries, ripe bananas, and crunchy, earthy walnuts
- Banana Split Waffles$9.99
A triumvirate of airy waffles adorned with fresh strawberries, juicy pineapple, and ripe bananas, crowned by a drizzle of decadent chocolate sauce
French Toast
Ensaladas
- Cobb Salad$10.99
Crisp greens mixed with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and creamy avocado. Topped with blue cheese and hard-boiled eggs and cherry tomatoes, all tossed in our balsamic-avocado-lime vinaigrette
- Fiesta Mexicana Salad$10.99
Freshly chopped romaine hearts paired with sweet, earthy beets and crisp tortilla strips. Sliced ripe avocado and Monterey jack cheese add richness, while our fresh pico de gallo provides a vibrant kick. Served with a tangy side of our pomegranate-blueberr
- Beetroot Bliss Salad$10.99
A vibrant assembly of roasted beets and fresh, peppery arugula, garnished with juicy orange slices, creamy goat cheese, and crunchy walnuts. Accented with thin slices of red onion and ripe avocado, and finished with a drizzle of our house-made fig balsamic
Los Pequeños Héroe
- Superhéroe$6.99
A fluffy pancake paired with a choice of bacon or sausage, accompanied by a single egg cooked to their liking
- Chocolate Dream$6.99
Two delicious chocolate chip pancakes, accompanied by your choice of crispy bacon or savory sausage
- Petit Paris$6.99
Two slices of delightfully golden french toast, served alongside crispy bacon or savory sausage
Crepas Savory
Crepas Sweet
- Crepa a La Naranja$6.75
Succulent crepe in an exquisite sauce, made from fresh orange juice, rich brown sugar, a hint of triple sec, and smooth butter
- Strawberry Nutella$6.75
A delightful crepe filled with fresh strawberries, creamy Nutella, and ripe, sweet bananas
- Crepa De S'mores$6.75
A sweet crepe filled with gooey marshmallow and rich Nutella, reminiscent of classic s'mores