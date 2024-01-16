Delivery has a 200 minimum
El Pollote SOHO
Main
- Bonesless Guava Glazed (Gf, Df)
Fried chicken coated in sweet guava glazed sauce, topped with spicy habanero mayo, served with soft corn tortillas and corn salad£16.00
- Half Chicken - Hot chilli pepper
Fried chicken coated in sweet guava glazed sauce, topped with spicy habanero mayo and served with house pickles£18.00
- Chicharron (Gf+Df)
pork belly, tamarind glazed, spring onion and chilli lime salt£18.00
- Buffanero Cauliflower (Gf+V)
Buωalo and habanero sauce, queso fresco£16.00
Small Plates
- Dulce de leche wings
caramel sauce, parmesan cheese, chicken skin, chilli dust£11.00
- Buffanero Wings (Gf)
buωanero and habanero sauce, queso fresco£11.00
- Crispy wings£11.00
- Empanadas (Gf)
ask for the όlling of the day£9.00
- Tequeños (V)
three venezuelan cheese sticks, guava sauce£8.00
- Avocado Arepa (Gf)
fried chicken thigh mixed with avocado salad served in three mini venezuelan cornbread£12.00
Buns
- Fried Chicken Doughnut
chicken thigh, dulce de leche sauce, parmesan cheese, chicken skin, chilli dust, pickles in a vanilla glazed doughnut£16.00
- Choriburger£15.00
- Peligrosa
chicken thigh dipped in hot chilli pepper, spring onion mayo, coleslaw, pickles in an American glazed bun£14.00
- Buffanero
chicken thigh,buωalo & habanero sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, pickles in an American glazed bun£13.00
- Tropical
chicken thigh, tropical mayo, lettuce, pickles in an American glazed bun£13.00
- Vegan Chick'n burger
chicken thigh, grilled chorizo, smoky cheese sauce, habanero mayo, lettuce, pickles in an American glazed bun£13.00
Side & Dips
Sides
- Skinny Fries (Gf,V)
Fresh and crispy£5.00
- Cheesy fries£6.00
- Yuca Fries (Gf,V)
cassava chips, avocado and coriander sauce, feta cheese£8.00
- Street Corn (Gf,V)
Queso fresco, feta, chilli salt£7.00
- Avocado Salad (Gf,Ve)
chunky avocado salad, tomato, coriander£7.00
- House Slaw (Gf,V)
cabbage, apples, herbs, cider vinegar and mustard dressing£5.00