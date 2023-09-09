El Pueblo Carmel Valley 59665 Village Way Ste E107
Breakfast
Breakfast Plate
Chilaquiles
Red or Green salsa, tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, onion, cilantro, sour cream & cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Fried eggs over a fried tortilla w/ salsa & cheese
Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled eggs, ham & cheese
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs, bell pepper, onion, tomato & cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Lunch/Dinner
Soft Tacos
Hard Tacos
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesdilla
Cheese on Flour Tortilla
Carne Asada Quesdilla
Carne Asada and Cheese on Flour Tortilla
Pollo Asado Quesdilla
Pollo Asada and Cheese on Flour Tortilla
Shrimp Quesdilla
Shrimp and Cheese on Flour Tortilla
Adobada Quesdilla
Adobada and Cheese on Flour Tortilla
Shredded Chicken Quesdilla
Spicy Shredded Chicken and Cheese on Flour Tortilla
Veggie Quesdilla
Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce ,& Sour Cream
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Tortas
Carne Asada Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Pollo Asado Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Adobada Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Carnitas Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Ham & Cheese Torta
Ham and cheese
El Pueblo Torta w/ Fries
Carnitas, enchilada sauce, avocado slices, tomatoes & lettuce servce w/ fries
Chorizo Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Machaca Torta
w/ beans, guac & lettuce
Shredded Chicken Torta
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Beans, Guacamole & Lettuce
Beef Torta
Shredded Beef, Beans, Guacamole & Lettuce
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & cheese
California Burrito
Choice of meat, fries, pico, & cheese
Carne Asada Burrito
w/ Guac & pico
Pollo Asado Burrito
w/ Guac & pico
Conga Burrito (Any meat)
choice of meat, rice & beans
Carnitas Burrito
w/ Guac & pico
Surf & Turf Burrito
Carne asada, shrimp, guac, sour cream & rice
Shrimp Burrito
w/ rancherra sauce, rice & soure cream
Chile Relleno Burrito
w/ beans
Supreme Burrito (Veggie)
Beans, rice, pico, sour cream & cheese
Fish Burrito
w/ Chipotle sauce, cabbage & pico
Fajitas Burrito
Choice of meat, tomato, onion, bell peppers & guac
Chimichanga
Deep fried burritio w/ shredded beef OR chicken, beans & cheese; topped with shredded lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico, & cheese
Adobada Burrito
w/ Guac, onion & cilantro
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken w/ rice OR beans
Lengua Burrito
w/ Guac, onion & cilantro
Beef Burrito
Shredded beef & ranchera sauce
Mixed Burrito
Shredded beef w/ ranchera sauce & beans
Taquito Burrito Chkn
Taquito Burrito Beef
Tostadas
Enchiladas
Combonation plates
Combonation Plate #1
Beef taco & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans
Combination Plate #2
Beef tostada & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #3
Two enchiladas (cheese or chicken) w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #4
Two beef or chicken tacos w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #5
Beef burrito & cheese enchilada w/ rice & beans
Combonation Plate #6
Chicken taco & chicken burrito w/ rice & beans
2 Fish Taco Combo
Dinner plates
#7 Carne Asada Plate
Carne asada or Pollo asada w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#8 Machaca Plate
Machca w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#9 Chorizo Plate
Chorizo w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#10 Carnitas Plate
Carnitas w/ rice, beans, lettuce, guac, salsa & choice tortilla
#11 Chile Relleno Plate
Poblano pepper stuffed w/ Jack cheese and topped with eggs
#12 Fajitas Plate
Fajitas w/ choice of carne asada or pollo asado
Chips & Fries
Chips and Salsa
Chips w/ salsa
Chips w/ Guac
Chips w/ shredded cheese & guac
1/2 Order Chips
Nachos Supreme
Chips w/choice of meat, beans, cheese, guac & sour cream
Protein Fries
Fries w/ choice of meat, cheese, guac, & sour cream
Veggie Fries
Fries w/ guac, cheese, sour cream & pico
Shrimp Fries
Fries w/shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream
Surf & Turf Fries
Fries w/ carne asada, shrimp, cheese, guac & sour cream
Veggie Nachos
Bowls
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs w/ potatoes, cheese, rice, beans & cilantro
Super Breakfast Bowl
Everything in breakfast bowl + choice of ham, bacon, chorizo or machaca
Protein Bowl
Choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobada, or carnitas w/ rice, beans, pico & lettuce
Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp w/ ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, rice & beans
Surf & Turf Bowl
Shrimp and carne asada w/ lettuce, guac, sour cream, rice & beans
Side Orders
Party Packs
Chips & Salsa Full Tray
Chips w/ 64 oz salsa
Quesadilla Party Tray (12)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Rolled Tacos (50)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Enchiladas (25)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Make Your Own Tacos (20)
Choice of carne asada, polloa asado, carnitas or adoada 32oz guac, 32oz pico, 40 corn tortillas or 20 flour tortillas w/ 32 oz salsa
Side Dishes Serves 20 (rice, beans, or sour cream)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Guacamole (Half Tray)
w/ 32 oz salsa
Sour Cream (Half Tray)
w/ 32 oz salsa