El Quetzal Grill Culpepper
Comida/Food Menu
Aperitivos/Appetizer
- Alitas de Pollo (8) wings$12.99
8 juicy chicken wings coated with your choice of BBQ sauce, Salsa Picante or Plain
- Enchiladas Guatemaltecas$3.50
Crispy corn tortilla topped with a mix of vegetables and chicken, cabbage and beats, tomato sauce, hard boiled egg, & parmesan cheese
- Enchiladas Salvadoreñas (3) chicken/pollo$11.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with vegetables Carne/Beef or Pollo/Chicken, cabbage and beets, tomato sauce, hard boiled egg, onion & parmesan cheese
- Enchiladas Salvadoreñas (3)carne/beef$13.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with vegetables Carne/Beef or Pollo/Chicken, cabbage and beets, tomato sauce, hard boiled egg, onion & parmesan cheese
- Garnacha (1)$2.25
Fried crunchy tortillas topped with your choice of Carne/Beef or Pollo/Chicken, onion, cilantro, homemade cabbage slaw,tomato sauce & parmesan.
- Garnachas (5)$12.95
Fried crunchy tortillas topped with your choice of Carne/Beef or Pollo/Chicken, onion, cilantro, homemade cabbage slaw,tomato sauce & parmesan.
- Nachos Supreme$10.99
Tortilla Chips topped with chicken, steak, or chili, refried beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream
- Pastelitos de Papa (1)$2.95
This savory pastry is a deep fried tortilla with potato filling served with homemade cabbage slaw, tomato sauce, and parmesan cheese
- Pastelitos de Papa (4)$13.25
This savory pastry is a deep fried tortilla with potato filling served with homemade cabbage slaw, tomato sauce, and parmesan cheese
- Plato Tipico$14.95
The typical platter includes 2 tacos dorados, 2 garnachas, 1 guatemalan enchilada, & 2 pastelitos de papa
- Quetzalito$9.99
Includes 3 tacos dorados & 3 garnachas
- Tacos Dorados (1)$1.99
Fried corn tortilla filled with a potato & chicken mix, topped with homemade cabbage slaw, tomato sauce & parmesan cheese
- Tacos Dorados (4)$8.95
Fried corn tortilla filled with a potato & chicken mix, topped with homemade cabbage slaw, tomato sauce & parmesan cheese
- Yuca$9.95
Yuca frita o Sancochada con Chicharrones
- Yuca con chicharones$10.99
Fried or steamed yuca topped with homemade cabbage slaw, tomato sauce, & crispy fried pork
Burritos & Quesadillas
- Burrito de Carne/steak$12.95
Steak burrito served with a side of sour cream, lettuce & pico de gallo
- Burrito de Pollo/chicken$11.75
Chicken burrito served with a side of sour cream, lettuce & pico de gallo
- Quesadilla carne/steak$11.95
Served with a side of Romain lettuce ,pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
- Quesadilla pollo/chicken$10.99
Served with a side of Romain lettuce ,pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
- Quesadilla Queso/Cheese$8.99
Served with a side of Romain lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
Desayuno/breakfast
- Baleada Regular$9.75
Traditional Honduran dish of a flour tortilla filled with scrambled egg, refried beans, sour cream, avocado & fresh homemade cheese
- Baleada de Pollo$10.99
Traditional Honduran dish of a flour tortilla filled with chicken, scrambled egg, refried beans, sour cream, avocado & fresh homemade cheese
- Baleada de Carne$11.99
Traditional Honduran dish of a flour tortilla filled with steak,scrambled egg, refried beans, sour cream, avocado & fresh homemade cheese
- Baleada mixa pollo y carne$12.95
Traditional Honduran dish of a flour tortilla filled with chicken & steak, scrambled egg, refried beans, sour cream, avocado & fresh homemade cheese
- Baleada chorizo$11.99
Traditional Honduran dish of a flour tortilla filled with pork sausage scrambled egg, refried beans, sour cream, avocado & fresh homemade cheese
- Desayuno Tipico$12.99
2 eggs of your preferred style served with beans, plantains, cheese, sour cream, & homestyle potatoes
- Desayuno Ranchero$12.99
2 Eggs of your preferred style topped with tomato sauce and served with beans, cheese, plantains, sour cream, & homestyle potatoes
- Desayuno Huevos con Chorizo$13.99
2 eggs of your preferred style with pork sausage served with beans, cheese, plantains, sour cream, & homestyle potatoes
- Desayuno Steak & Eggs$13.99
5oz steak & 2 eggs of your preferred style served with beans, cheese, plantains, sour cream, & homestyle potatoes
- Waffles$7.99
- Chicken & Waffles$12.95
- Omelette$11.95
Chorizo/Sausage or Jamón/Ham omelette topped with our signature salsa felipe served with homestyle potatoes
Ensaladas/Salads
- El Quetzal salad camarones/shrimp$16.99
Romaine lettuce topped with a fresh combination of vegetables including, corn, cucumber, radish, chayote squash, pico de gallo, ranch dressing & your choice of protein
- El Quetzal salad carne/steak$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with a fresh combination of vegetables including, corn, cucumber, radish, chayote squash, pico de gallo, ranch dressing & your choice of protein
- El Quetzal salad combo (chicken & steak)$17.99
Romaine lettuce topped with a fresh combination of vegetables including, corn, cucumber, radish, chayote squash, pico de gallo, ranch dressing & your choice of protein
- El Quetzal salad pescado/fish$16.99
Romaine lettuce topped with a fresh combination of vegetables including, corn, cucumber, radish, chayote squash, pico de gallo, ranch dressing & your choice of protein
- El Quetzal salad pollo/chicken$12.99
Romaine lettuce topped with a fresh combination of vegetables including, corn, cucumber, radish, chayote squash, pico de gallo, ranch dressing & your choice of protein
- Ensalada de Casa$8.99
Our house salad includes romaine lettuce topped with fresh vegetables including cucumber, radish, chayote squash, & pico de gallo served with the dressing of your choice Ranch, Caesar, or Italian dressing
Extra & Sides
- 1 Chorizo(pork sausage)$3.35
- 1 Egg$1.50
- Aguacate (Avocado)$2.50
- Arroz (Rice)$2.75
- Chile Relleno$7.00
- Chips & salsa$3.99
- Chismol (Grilled Tomato Sauce)$2.20
- Crema/sour cream$1.95
- Ensalada Rusa(potato salad )$2.75
- Escabeche$3.20
- Frijoles (Refried Beans)$2.75
- Guacamole$2.99
- tortilla$0.50
- Jalapeño$1.25
- Limón$0.75
- Papas Fritas (French fries)$4.20
- Pastelito de Papa$2.95
- Pico de Gallo$2.20
- Plátanos Fritos (Fried Plantains)$6.75
- Queso (Homemade Cheese)$3.20
- Salsa de Tomate$2.20
- Salsa verde picante/green spicy sauce$0.50
- Side of pollo/chicken$7.99
- Side of carne/steak$8.99
- Tortilla de baleada$4.00
- bolsa de crema$3.75
Kids
Pastas & Chaomin
- Chaomin Camarones/Shrimp$16.99
Guatemala style pasta mixed with vegetables
- Chaomin Carne/Steak$15.99
Guatemala style pasta mixed with vegetables
- Chaomin Combo$18.75
Guatemala style pasta mixed with vegetables
- Chaomin Pollo/Chicken$14.99
Guatemala style pasta mixed with vegetables
- Pasta Alfredo Camaron y pollo/Shrimp & Chicken$18.99
Fettuccine alfredo pasta
- Pasta Alfredo camarone/jumbo shrimp$18.99
Fettuccine alfredo pasta
- Pasta Alfredo pollo/chicken$14.99
Fettuccine alfredo pasta
Platos principales/Entree
- Adobada (pork/puerco)$15.99
Meat marinated in smoky adobo sauce served with rice, beans, chopped romaine lettuce, homemade, avocado, & cheese
- Bistec Encebollado$18.99
10oz N.Y. Steak covered in sauteed onions served with rice, refried beans, salad, & 2 homemade tortillas
- Camarones a la Plancha$17.99
Jumbo grilled shrimp served with rice, refried beans, salad, avocado, homemade cheese, & 2 homemade tortillas
- Camarones en Crema$18.99
Creamy Jumbo shrimp served with rice, refried beans, salad,avocado, homemade cheese, & 2 homemade tortillas
- Camarones Entomatados$18.99
Jumbo shrimp topped with tomato sauce, served with rice, refried beans, salad,avocado, homemade cheese, & 2 homemade tortillas
- Camarones Picantes$18.99
Spicy Jumbo shrimp served with rice, refried beans, salad,avocado, homemade cheese, & 2 homemade tortillas
- Carne Guisada$15.99
Guatemalan spiced beef stew mixed with potato & carrot served with homemade sauce and a side of rice & potato salad
- Ceviche de Camarones$19.99
Ceviche with chopped tomato, onion, cucumber and radish (shrimp off)
- Chile Relleno (1)$13.99
Chile quajillo dipped in egg white and served with rice, beans, purple cabbage, and homemade cheese
- Churrasco$17.99
Grilled marinated flank steak served with rice, refried beans, potato salad,, avocado, homemade cheese & 2 homemade tortillas
- Costilla Asada$18.99
Country style beef ribs marinated in smoky adobo served with rice, beans, salad, homemade cheese, & avocado
- Fajita Combo (Carne, Pollo, Camarones)$20.99
Combination fajita on a skillet with a mix of steak, chicken, & shrimp served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese, jalapeño & 2 homemade tortillas
- Fajita de Camarones$19.99
Shrimp fajita on a skillet served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese, jalapeño & 2 homemade tortillas
- Fajita de Carne$18.99
Steak fajita on a skillet served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese, jalapeño & 2 homemade tortillas
- Fajita de Pollo$17.99
Chicken fajita on a skillet served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese, jalapeño & 2 homemade tortillas
- Fajita de Salmon$23.99Out of stock
Salmon fajita on a skillet served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mixed cheese, jalapeño & 2 homemade tortillas
- Gallina Guisada$13.99
Guatemalan spiced hen stew mixed with potato & carrot served with a homemade sauce and a side of rice & potato salad
- Lengua Guisada$13.99
Sauteed beef tongue stew served with rice, beans and salad
- Pacayas forradas (2)$13.99
Pacaya dipped in egg white served with rice, beans ,potato salad, avocado & homemade cheese
- Pechuga en Champiñones$13.95
Chicken breast covered in creamy sauce & mushrooms served with rice, romaine lettuce, homemade cheese, & avocado
- Pechugas Asadas$12.95
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, refried beans, salad, avocado,homemade cheese,& 2 homemade tortillas
- Pescado Frito$17.99
Fried tilapia served with a side of rice, refried beans, and chopped romaine lettuce, avocado, and homemade cheese
- Plato Mixto$20.95
A mix of grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & pork served with rice, refried beans, plantains & homemade cheese
- Tilapia Scampi$21.99
Grilled tilapia served with 3 jumbo shrimp and a side of rice, romaine lettuce, vegetables, and avocado
- Tortilla de Harina carne/steak$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & salsa amarilla
- Tortilla de Harina pollo/chicken$11.95
Flour tortilla filled with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & salsa amarilla
Pupusas
- Arroz Pupusa Loca (incluye todo)$4.00
Crazy Pupusa includes all the fillings Queso/Cheese, Puerco/Pork, Frijoles/Refried beans & Loroco/Central American herb
- Maíz Pupusa Loca (incluye todo)$3.75
Crazy Pupusa includes all the fillings Queso/Cheese, Puerco/Pork, Frijoles/Refried beans & Loroco/Central American herb
- Pupusa de Arroz$3.00
Rice flour homemade pupusa with your choice of filling: Queso/Cheese - Revueltas/Pork & cheese - Pollo/Chicken -Frijoles/Refried
- Pupusa de Maíz$2.75
Corn flour homemade pupusa with your choice of filling: Queso/Cheese - Revueltas/Pork & cheese - Pollo/Chicken -Frijoles/Refried beans - Frijol con queso/Refried beans & cheese - Loroco/Central American herb
Sandwiches
- Chicken Wrap$10.99
Torilla wrapped with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, ranch, and mix cheese with side of fries
- Hamburguesa (Cheeseburger)$12.99
8 oz of ground beef, served w/American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo with side of fries
- Pan con Gallina$11.75
Hen stew sandwich topped with homemade coleslaw, purple cabbage, radish, cucumber, & a slice of beet with side of fries
- Philly Sandwich de Carne con Queso (Philly Steak & Cheese)$12.99
With sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella & mayo with side of fries
- Philly Sandwich de Pollo con Queso (Philly Chicken & Cheese)$11.99
With sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella & mayo with side of fries
- Sandwich de Pollo (Chicken Sandwich)$10.99
Grilled chicken sandwich served in kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato & mayo with side of fries
- Torta de Carne Asada$11.95
Beans, guacamole, homemade hot sauce, and pico de gallo with side of fries
- Torta de Pollo$10.99
Lettuce,Beans, guacamole, homemade hot sauce, and pico de gallo with side of fries
Sopas/Soups
- Mini Sopa de Gallina$9.75
Mini Guatemalan style chicken soup with cream served with a side of rice
- Sopa de Gallina$14.95
Guatemalan style chicken soup served with a side of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo and rice
- Sopa de Marisco$18.85
Seafood soup with a mix of shrimp, crab shell, & fish
- Sopa de Pata$16.99
A traditional beef foot soup served with a side of rice
- Sopa de Res$15.99
Guatemalan style beef soup served with a side of rice
Tacos
Bebedas/Drinks Menu
Drinks
- Atole de Elot$3.50
- Atole de Piña$3.50
- Ponche$4.00Out of stock
- Chocolate caliente$2.99
- Coffee$3.00
- hot tea$3.00
- Ensalada de Frutas - Mix Fruit$3.45+
- Flor de Jamaica-Hibiscus$3.00+
- Horchata$3.00+
- Marañon-Cashew$3.00+
- Piña-Pineapple$3.00+
- Tamarindo- Tamarind$3.00+
- Naranjada$7.45
- Licuados-milkshake$6.45
- Piña colada$7.45
- Can drinks$2.25
- Fountain drinks$3.25
- Jarritos$3.75
- jugo de ninos$1.95
- Water bottle (agua)$1.50
- Coke Botella$3.75