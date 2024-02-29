El Rincon Oaxaqueño 2614 Brownsville Road
Main Menu
Appetizer
Main Course
- Huaraches$13.95
Corn dough topped with refried black beans, cactus leaves, cheese, cilantro, onions, and sour cream
- Tacos$12.00
3 pieces. Soft corn tortilla topped with cilantro, chopped onions and lime
- Quesadillas$13.95
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, tomato lettuce, onions, cilantro, and sour cream
- Burritos$13.95
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, onions, tomato, sour cream and cilantro
- Enchiladas$13.95
Three corn tortillas filled with chicken in mole sauce or green sauce, topped with onions, cilantro, sour cream and cheese with a side of rice and beans
- Tacos Dorados # 3$11.00
3 pieces. Chicken fried tacos topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, cheese, and radish
- Tostadas$4.95
Crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, and mayonnaise
- Nachos$13.95
Corn chips tortilla topped with melt Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro, sour cream and fresh cheese
- Taco Dorado # 1$3.50
- Quesadilla cheese plain$7.00