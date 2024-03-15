Rocoto Cerritos 2.0 11433 South St.
MENU ( TOAST ONLINE )
CEVICHES
TIRADITOS | SASHIMI
ANTICUCHOS
CAUSAS
SOPAS
- CHUPE CAMARONES small$16.00
creamy shrimp chowder, corn, cheese, egg, fish
- CHUPE CAMARONES large$26.00
creamy shrimp chowder, corn, cheese, egg, fish
- SUSTANCIA BEEF small$13.00
beef noodle soup
- SUSTANCIA BEEF large$18.00
beef noodle soup
- SUSTANCIA POLLO small$13.00
chicken noodle soup
- SUSTANCIA POLLO large$18.00
chicken noodle soup
- PARIHUELA small$17.00
peruvian seafood aji panca soup
- PARIHUELA large$26.00
peruvian seafood aji panca soup
- MINUTA BEEF small$14.00
beef cream angel noodle soup, toasted bread
- MINUTA BEEF large$21.00
beef cream angel noodle soup, toasted bread
- MINUTA POLLO small$14.00
chicken cream angel noodle soup, toasted bread
- MINUTA POLLO large$21.00
chicken cream angel noodle soup, toasted bread
CLASICOS
- JALEA CLASICA$28.00
fried fish, seafood, salsa criolla, tartar sauce, cancha
- PIQUEO ROCOTO$42.00
ceviche mixto, causa crab, fried calamari, pulpo parilla
- CONCHAS PARMESANA (SEASONAL)$22.00
scallops, wine, parmesan cheese
- ALMEJAS AJI AMARILLO$22.00
manilla clams, steamed aji amarillo creamy broth, toasted bread
- PAPA RELLENA$15.00
potato croquettes stuffed meat, salsa criolla, salsa aji
- PULPO PARILLA$21.00
grilled octopus, aji limo, celery, tigers milk, chimichurrri
- CHICHARRON CALAMAR$17.00
fried calamari, salsa criolla, tartar sauce
- TAMAL$15.00
chicken or pork tamal, salsa criolla
- ENSALADA MIXTA$16.00
spring mix, corn, quinoa, queso fresco, maracuya dressing
- PAPA HUANCAINA$15.00
sliced potatoes, aji amarillo-feta, cheese sauce
PLATOS CRIOLLOS
- LOMO SALTADO$24.00
stir fry tenderloin angus, fried potatoes, onions, tomatoe, rice
- POLLO SALTADO$21.00
stir fry abf chicken, fried potatoes, onions, tomatoe, rice
- AJI GALLINA$23.00
shredded abf chicken, walnut creamy aji amarillo, potatoes
- SECO CARNE$29.00
braised beef short rib, cilantro beer sauce, canario beans, salsa criolla
- QUINOTTO LOMO$28.00
stir fry tenderloin angus, onions, tomatoes, corn quinoa huancaina sauce
- MALAYA C/ OCOPA$27.00
braised skirt angus steak, aji panca sauce, potatoes, ocopa, salsa criolla
- CARNE ENCEBOLLADA$28.00
grilled ribeye angus steak, onions and tomatoes
- CARNE POBRE$30.00
grilled ribeye angus steak, fried potatoes, egg, plantain, chimichurri, huancaina
- POLLO POBRE$28.00
grilled abf chicken breast, fried potatoes, egg, plantain, chimichurri, huancaina
- TACU ESPECIAL$29.00
stir fry tenderloin angus, onions, rice mixed mashed canario beans, eggs, plantain, salsa criolla
- POLLO ENCEBOLLADO$26.00
grilled chicken breast, onions and tomatoes
- SECO CORDERO$29.00
braised lamb shank, cilantro beer sauce, canario beans, salsa criolla
- MORE CRIOLLO
SIDES
PASTAS
- TALLARIN VERDE POLLO APANADO$23.00
pesto spagetti, abf chicken breaded
- TALLARIN VERDE BISTECK APANADO$23.00
pesto spagetti, beef breaded
- FETTUCCINE HUANCAINA CARNE$29.00
stir fry tenderlion angus, mushroom, huacaina fettucine
- TALLARIN SALTADO CARNE$26.00
spagetti stir fry tenderloin angus, snow peas, onions, tomatoes
- OXTAIL FETTUCINE$29.00
tender braised oxtail, creamy fettucine, mushroom
- TALLARIN TROZOS POLLO$23.00
abf chicken oriental chow mein
VEGETARIANO
PESCADO Y MARISCOS
- PESCADO MACHO$29.00
seafood aji amarillo creanmy sauce, fish
- PESCADO FRITO$24.00
fried fish, salsa criolla, salad, rice
- PESCADO SUDADO$25.00
pouched fish, onions, tomatoes, aji apanca wine sauce, salsa criolla
- SECO PESCADO$28.00
fish and shrimp stew in cilantro beer sauce, yucca, salsa criolla
- PESCADO VAPOR$24.00
steam fish, shitake mushroom, ginger, bok choi, sesame oil, soy sweet sauce
- MARISCOS PARILLA$28.00
grilled seafood, aji panca huacatay beef sauce
- CAMARON AJO$29.00
jumbo shrimp, butter wine garlic sauce
- TACU TACU MARISCOS$29.00
seafood aji amarillo creamy sauce, rice mixed mashed canario beans, salsa criolla
- PICANTE MARISCOS$27.00
seafood aji panca creamy sauce
- ARROZ CAMARON$29.00
rice simmered saffron wine sauce, shrimp only
POSTRES | DESSERT
HALF TRAY CATERING
- PAPA HUACAINA HALF$45.00
sliced potatoes, aji amarilla-feta, cheese sauce
- CEVICHE MIXTO HALF$85.00
halibut, shrimp, octopus, squid, tigers milk
- CAUSA POLLO HALF$70.00
chicken, avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo aioli
- CAUSA LIMENA HALF$80.00
crab meat, avocado, Rocoto aioli
- LOMO SALTADO HALF$105.00
stir fry tenderloin angus, fried potatoes, onions, tomatoe, rice
- POLLO SALTADO HALF$75.00
stir fry abf chicken, fried potatoes, onions, tomatoe, rice
- TALLARIN VERDE HALF$85.00
pesto spagetti, abf chicken breaded or beef
- ARROZ CON POLLO HALF$95.00
rice cooked cilantro sauce, chicken, salsa criollla, papa huancaina
- PESCADO MACHO HALF$125.00
seafood aji amarillo creanmy sauce, fish
- TALLARIN SALTADO CARNE HALF$105.00
spagetti stir fry tenderloin angus, snow peas, onions, tomatoes
- TALLARIN SALTADO POLLO HALF$95.00
spagetti stir fry tenderloin chicken, snow peas, onions, tomatoes
- SALTADO VEGETABLES HALF$80.00
stir fry vegetables, fried potato, rice
- CHAUFA ESPECIAL HALF$95.00
wok oriental friend rice, chicken, beef, pork, egg, scallion
- CHAUFA POLLO HALF$80.00
wok oriental fried rice, chicken
- CHAUFA CARNE HALF$90.00
wok oriental fried rice, beef
- AJI DE GALLINA HALF$95.00
shredded abf chicken, walnut creamy aji amarillo, potatoes
- CREMA VOLEADA$40.00
creme caramel
- SOUFFLE DE DURANZO$60.00
souffle cake, peach, caramel
- ALFAJOR$3.50
shortbread cookie, manjarblanco $3.50 each
FULL TRAY CATERING
- CAUSA POLLO FULL$140.00
chicken, avocado, salsa criolla, aji amarillo aioli
- CAUSA LIMENA FULL$160.00
crab meat, avocado, Rocoto aioli
- PAPA HUANCAINA FULL$90.00
sliced potatoes, aji amarillo-feta, cheese sauce
- CEVICHE MIXTO FULL$200.00
halibut, shrimp, octopus, squid, tigers milk
- POLLO SALTADO FULL$150.00
stir fry abf chicken, fried potatoes, onions, tomatoe, rice
- LOMO SALTADO FULL$200.00
stir fry tenderloin angus, fried potatoes, onions, tomatoe, rice
- TALL VERDE POLLO APANADO FULL$170.00
pesto spagetti, abf chicken breaded
- TALL VERDE BISTECK APANADO FULL$170.00
pesto spaghetti, beef breaded
- ARROZ CON POLLO FULL$190.00
rice cooked cilantro sauce, chicken, salsa criollla, papa huancaina
- PESCADO MACHO FULL$240.00
seafood aji amarillo creanmy sauce, fish
- TALLARIN CARNE FULL$210.00
spagetti stir fry tenderloin angus, snow peas, onions, tomatoes
- TALLARIN POLLO FULL$200.00
spagetti stir fry tenderloin chicken, snow peas, onions, tomatoes
- SALTADO VEGETALES FULL$160.00
stir fry vegetables, fried potato, rice
- CHAUFA ESPECIAL FULL$190.00
wok oriental friend rice, chicken, beef, pork, egg, scallion
- CHAUFA POLLO FULL$165.00
wok oriental fried rice, chicken
- CHAUFA CARNE FULL$185.00
wok oriental fried rice, beef
- AJI GALLINA FULL$190.00
shredded abf chicken, walnut creamy aji amarillo, potatoes