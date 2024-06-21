El Salpicon
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Fresh Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, salt and lime$9.55
- Empanadas De Camarón
Ground shrimp, onion, serrano chile, salt, black pepper. Mariscos and suave$8.99
- Ostiones en Su Concha
Plain fresh oysters. Seafood and raw$12.99
- Ostiones Pal Patrón
Fresh oysters, shrimp, octopus, imitation crab, tomatoes and cucumbers. Seafood and raw$16.99
- Camarones al Vapor
Fresh cook shrimp, served with our house green sauce, tomatoes and cucumbers. Mariscos and suave$18.65
- Botanero Shrimp
Fresh cook shrimp with our home spices and garlic butter. Mariscos$17.95
- Mejillones estilo Nayarit
Mussels, garlic butter, spices. Mariscos and suave$17.99
- Chicharron de Pescado$11.95
Botanas
- Small Salpicón
Extra picante and mariscos. Shrimp, octopus with our very spicy red sauce, tomatoes, onions and Serrano pepper$10.50
- Large Salpicón
Extra picante and mariscos. Shrimp, octopus with our very spicy red sauce, tomatoes, onions and Serrano pepper$16.99
- Small Surimi
Suave and mariscos. Crab imitation with tomatoes, cucumbers and Serrano pepper$9.55
- Large Surimi
Suave and mariscos. Crab imitation with tomatoes, cucumbers and Serrano pepper$14.50
- Small Ceviche Jalisco
Raw, suave and pescado. Raw fish marinated in lime with onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers$9.55
- Large Ceviche Jalisco
Raw, suave and pescado. Raw fish marinated in lime with onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers$15.50
- Ceviche De Camarón
Mariscos and raw. Cooked shrimp, raw and marinated in lemon with Serrano pepper$16.99
- Small Ceviche Nayarit
Raw and pescado. Raw fish marinated in lemon with onions, cucumber, carrots and tomatoes$9.55
- Large Ceviche Nayarit
Raw and pescado. Raw fish marinated in lemon with onions, cucumber, carrots and tomatoes$15.50
- Botana De Camarón
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp cooked with tomato, onion, lemon and cucumber$16.99
- Botana Ejecutiva
Raw, pescado and mariscos. Combination of four ceviches with shrimp and octopus$17.25
- Botana De Pulpo
Mariscos and suave. Cooked octopus with onion, tomato, lemon and cucumber$17.95
Tostadas & Galletas
- Tostada De Camarón
Shrimp cooked with tomato, onion, cucumber and avocado. Mariscos$4.99
- Tostada Nayarit
Fish ceviche with carrot and avocado. Raw$4.25
- Tostada Salpicón
Cooked shrimp with octopus, tomato and red sauce. Mariscos$4.95
- Tostada Campechana
Fish, shrimp and octopus ceviche, surimi. Mariscos, suave, and raw$5.99
- Tostada Camaron Y Pulpo
Shrimp and octopus, cucumber, tomato and onion. Mariscos, suave$5.99
- Tostada Jalisco
Raw fish marinated in lemon with jalapeño. Raw and suave$4.25
- Tostada Aguachile
Raw shrimp marinated with lime and serrano chili. Mariscos and raw$5.99
- Tostada Pulpo
Octopus with cucumber, tomato and onion. Mariscos and suave$5.99
- Galletas
Served with cucumber, tomato, onion and avocado. Mariscos and suave$5.25
Cocktails & Aguachiles
- Medium Shrimp Cocktail
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato and lime$14.50
- Large Shrimp Cocktail
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato and lime$19.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato and lime$21.00
- Medium Shrimp and Octopus Cocktail
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp and octopus cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato and lime$15.50
- Large Shrimp and Octopus Cocktail
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp and octopus cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato and lime$20.50
- Jumbo Shrimp and Octopus Cocktail
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp and octopus cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato and lime$23.00
- Medium Vuelve a La Vida Cocktail
Raw, mariscos and suave. Shrimp and octopus cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato, lemon, ceviche and oysters$16.50
- Large Vuelve a La Vida Cocktail
Raw, mariscos and suave. Shrimp and octopus cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato, lemon, ceviche and oysters$20.50
- Jumbo Vuelve a La Vida Cocktail
Raw, mariscos and suave. Shrimp and octopus cooked with tomato, cucumber, onion, clamato, lemon, ceviche and oysters$24.50
- Torre De Mariscos
Raw and mariscos. Cooked shrimp, octopus, raw shrimp, ceviches, scallops and vegetables$25.95
- Piña Suprema
Raw and mariscos. Pineapple stuffed with raw and cooked shrimp, octopus, salpicón, lemon and cucumber$19.95
- Botana Marisquera
Raw and mariscos. Cooked shrimp, octopus, scallops, cucumber, onion and Nayarit style black sauce$22.95
- Aguachile$16.50
- Molcajete 5 de Mayo$25.95
Hot Dishes
- Langostinos
Mariscos and suave. Cooked shrimp, onion, garlic butter, spices$19.75
- Shrimp Rancheros
Mariscos. Shrimp, pico de gallo, butter$18.65
- Shrimp in Green Sauce
Mariscos. Shrimps in green sauce with zucchini$18.65
- Shrimp in Huichol Style
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp, butter, house sauce$18.65
- Shrimp a La Diabla Style
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp with garlic butter and red sauce$18.65
- Shrimp Salpicon Style
Mariscos and extra picante. Shrimp, garlic butter, onion and extra hot sauce$18.65
- Breaded Shrimp
Mariscos and suave. Breaded shrimp with pink sauce$18.65
- Shirmp a La Cuca
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp, garlic butter, lemon and red sauce$18.65
- Jessie's Plate
Mariscos. Shrimp, rice, bell bell pepper, breaded shrimp, mussels$18.65
- Del Mar Dream
Mariscos and suave. Mixed seafood, shrimp, mussels, octopus, garlic butter$21.99
- Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp, garlic butter, onion, spices$18.65
- Piña Gratinada
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp, octopus, green pepper, onion, tomatoes, pineapple and cheese$23.65
Caldos & Pescados
- 7 Mares
Mariscos. Soup with vegetables, carrot, chayote, potato, seafood mixed$23.99
- Molcajete De Mariscos
Mariscos and suave. Shrimp, octopus, scallops, mussels, crab legs$29.99
- Pescado Empanizado
Pescado and suave. Breaded fish served with salad and avocado$15.95
- Mojarra Frita
Pescado. Whole tilapia fried with rice, tortillas and salad$15.99
- Filete Ranchero
Pescado. Tilapia fillet, pico de gallo, spicy red sauce. Served with french fries and rice$17.95
- Caldo de Camaron Grande$22.50
- Caldo de Camaron pequeno$17.50
- Caldo de Pescado pequeno$15.50
- Caldo de Pescado Grande$19.50
Tacos & Más Al Carbón
- Molcajetazo De Carnes
Mariscos and suave. Beef, chicken, charcoal-grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp, beans, queso fresco and onions$29.95
- Fajitas Mix
Suave and mariscos. Shrimp, chicken, grilled meat, bells peppers$20.95
- Fajitas
Suave and mariscos. Shrimp only, bells peppers$18.65
- Carne en Su Jugo
Meat. Grilled meat, bacon, beans, cilantro, onion and tortillas$14.65
- Tacos
Meat and chicken. Steak or chicken, tortillas, pico de gallo, beans
- Burrito Bowl
Chicken and meat. Meat of your choice, beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and sauce with corn tortillas$12.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Chicken, meat and suave. Cool tortilla, meat of your choice, steak or chicken, fresh cheese and green sauce$10.50
Zarandeados on the Grill
Charolas & Más
- Pal Jefe
Mariscos. Two styles of shrimp served with rice, salad and bread$44.95
- Half Tray Charola Patas De Jaiba
Mariscos and suave. Crab legs, shrimp, octopus and butter sauce$45.95
- Full Tray Charola Patas De Jaiba
Mariscos and suave. Crab legs, shrimp, octopus and butter sauce$89.95
- Mega Charola Familiar
Chicken, meat and mariscos. Shrimp, langostinos, octopus, mussels, chicken, steak, bells peppers, sausage, green onion, accompanied by bread, french fries and tortillas$180.00
- Charola Trio
Mariscos. Zarandeado shrimp, cuca shrimp, a la diabla shrimp, accompanied by bread, salad and rice$99.95
- Half Tray Charola Vuelve a La Vida
Mariscos and suave. Crab legs, langostinos, mussels, shrimp, octopus$45.95
- Full Tray Charola Vuelve a La Vida
Mariscos and suave. Crab legs, langostinos, mussels, shrimp, octopus$99.95
- Langosta Rellena
Mariscos and suave. Stuffed with shrimp, octopus, mussels and imitation crab meat$79.95
- Pal Patron$99.95
Kids Menus
Dessert
Extras
Charolas To-Go
Bar Menu
Cervezas
- Cerveza Preparada$6.95
- Bud Light - Bottled$5.00
- Budwiser - Bottled$5.00
- Corona Extra - Bottled$5.00
- Corona Familiar - Bottled$5.00
- Dos Equis - Bottled$5.00
- Estrella Jalisco - Bottled$5.00
- Ultra - Bottled$5.00
- Negra Modelo- Bottled$5.00
- Pacifico - Bottled$5.00
- Victoria - Bottled$5.00
- Modelo especial$5.00
- Corona premier$5.00
- Corona light$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- 00Heineken$5.00
- Coronita$5.00
- Miller$5.00
- White claw$5.00
- Tecate Light$5.00
- Tecate Red$5.00
- Corona - Can$5.00
- Modelo - Can$5.00
- Pacifico - Can$5.00
- Bud Light - Can$5.00
- Budwiser - Can$5.00
- Tecate Rojo - Can$5.00
- Tecate Light - Can$5.00
Cubetazo
House Menu Drinks
Tequilas y Mas
- 7 Leguas Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- Don Julio Reposado$11.00
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00
- Don Julio 10$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$21.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- 7 Leguas Blanco$10.00
- 7 Leguas Reposado$11.00
- 7 Leguas Anejo$12.00
- Tapatio Reposado$10.00
- Tapatio Anejo$11.00
- Corraleja Reposada$9.00
- Cazadores Reposado$9.00
- Centenario Reposado$9.00
- Jimador Reposado$9.00
- Horitos Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco Bottle$160.00
- Don Julio Reposado Bottle$180.00
- Don Julio Anejo Bottle$200.00
- Don Julio 10 Bottle$240.00
- Don Julio 1942 Bottle$450.00
- Patron Silver Bottle$160.00
- Patron Reposado Bottle$180.00
- Patron Anejo Bottle$200.00
- 7 Leguas Blanco Bottle$160.00
- 7 Leguas Reposado Bottle$180.00
- 7 Leguas Anejo Bottle$200.00
- Tapatio Reposado Bottle$160.00
- Tapatio Anejo Bottle$200.00
- Corraleja Reposada Bottle$140.00
- Cazadores Reposado Bottle$135.00
- Centenario Reposado Bottle$140.00
- Jimador Reposado Bottle$130.00
- Horitos Reposado Bottle$120.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado Bottle$140.00
- Buchanan's 12$9.00
- Buchanan's 15$10.00
- Buchanan's 18$13.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Chivas Real 12$12.00
- Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey$8.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Green$14.00
- Buchanan's 12 Bottle$180.00
- Buchanan's 15 Bottle$220.00
- Buchanan's 18 Bottle$290.00
- Crown Royal Bottle$140.00
- Crown Royal Apple Bottle$140.00
- Chivas Real 12 Bottle$180.00
- Jack Daniel's Bottle$140.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey Bottle$140.00
- Fireball Bottle$100.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Bottle$180.00
- Johnnie Walker Green Bottle$200.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$9.00
- Remy Martin 1738$14.00
- Hennessy VS$9.00
- Hennessy VSOP$14.00
- Martell VSOP$9.00
- Remy Martin VSOP Bottle$180.00
- Remy Martin 1738 Bottle$260.00
- Hennessy VS Bottle$180.00
- Hennessy VSOP Bottle$260.00
- Martell VSOP Bottle$180.00
- Ciroc Redberry$8.00
- Ciroc Coconut$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Belvedere$8.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Three Olives$8.00
- Ciroc Redberry Bottle$160.00
- Ciroc Coconut Bottle$160.00
- Grey Goose Bottle$160.00
- Belvedere Bottle$160.00
- Tito's Bottle$160.00
- Absolut Bottle$160.00
- Three Olives Bottle$160.00
- Torres 15$9.00
- Torres 20$12.00
- Presidente$9.00
- Torres 15 Bottle$160.00
- Torres 20 Bottle$190.00
- Presidente Bottle$160.00
- Malibu Coconut$8.00
- Capitan Morgan$8.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Bacardi Limon$8.00
- Malibu Coconut Bottle$140.00
- Capitan Morgan Bottle$140.00
- Bacardi Bottle$120.00
- Bacardi Limon Bottle$120.00
- Bombay Dry$8.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Beefeater Dry$8.00
- Sambuca$8.00
- Gran Marnier$10.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Tequila Rose$8.00
Cantaritos y Mas
Micheladas
Wine & Champagne
Drinks Charolas
Balazos con Alcohol
- Don Julio Reposado$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$13.00
- Don Julio 70$16.00
- Patron Silver$11.00
- Patron Reposado$12.00
- Patron Anejo$13.00
- 7 Leguas Blanco$11.00
- 7 Leguas Reposado$12.00
- 7 Leguas Anejo$13.00
- Tapatio Reposado$12.00
- Tapaatio Anejo$13.00
- Corralejo Reposado$10.00
- Cazadores Reposado$10.00
- Centenario Reposado$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$10.00