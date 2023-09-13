El Segundo Sono
Family Packs To Go (Serves Two)
Cinco de Mayo Theme
1 Order of Guacamole & Chips 2 Tacos al Pastor 2 Shrimp Tacos 1 Elote off the Cobb 1 Order Empanadas (2 pieces) 1 Perros Calientes
Closer to Home Combo
1 Order Salsa & Chips 1 Cheeseburger 1 Chicken & Waffle Cone 1 Poutine
Across the Pond Combo
1 Hummus (Pita & Veggies) 1 Currywurst 1 Ensalada Verde 1 Arancini
End in the East #1
1 Scallion Pancake 1 Bulgogi 1 Summer Roll 1 Fried Tofu
End in the East #2
1 Fried Noodles 1 Banh Mi 1 Goi Du Du 1 Sate Sapi
The Spread Combo
1 Jerk Patty 1 Cubano 1 Thai Yum Woon Sen 1 Croquetas de Bacalao 1 Cobb Salad
ALL TOGETHER
2d Curso
Closer to Home
Arepa
braised pork, avocado, queso fresco, red onion, salsa verde
Birria Tacos
slow-braised brisket with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions and au jus dipping sauce
Ceviche
catch of the day with red onion, cilantro, citrus juice and olive oil
Chicken & Waffle Cone
Chicken Taco
seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo
Tostones & Salsa
crispy fried plantains & house salsa
Chips & Salsa
Churrasco
seared steak skewer with chimichurri sauce
Cobb Salad
romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing
Cubano
roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles and spicy mustard. Served with tostones
Double Cheese Burger
Elotes
grilled corn on the cob with lime aioli, cotija cheese and smoked chili powder
Empanadas
shredded chicken filling with red salsa
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Shrimp Taco
tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream
Guacamole & Chips
Jerk Patty
beef patty with scotch bonnet & pickled onion relish
Mofongo Con Chicharon
mashed plantains with crispy pork skin and braised pork
Perros Calientes
bacon wrapped beef hot dog with diced onion, jalapeño and tomato chutney with spicy yellow mustard
Philly Cheesesteak
Pinchos
marinated chicken and steak skewers with roasted tomatoes, peppers & onions and salsa verde
Poutine
hand cut fries, brown gravy, cheese curds
Pupusa
beans and mozzarella filled, topped with pickled cabbage & carrots served with tomato sauce
Queso Frito
Single Birria Taco
Tacos Al Pastor
spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla
Veggie Taco
potatoes, peppers, onions, green beans, pico de gallo
Across the Pond
Arancini
ground beef and vegetable stuffed rice ball with mozzarella
Bavarian Pretzel
Crepes
Croquetas De Bacalao
salt cod and potato croquettes served with saffron aioli
Currywurst
pan-seared German pork sausage with curry tomato sauce served with mayo fries
Ensalada Verde
asparagus, avocado, green beans, scallions, sugar snap peas, red onion, iceberg lettuce and manchego cheese with a sherry vinaigrette
Fish & Chips
Hummus
puréed chickpeas with cumin, smoked paprika and olive oil served with soft pita chips
Latkes
Meatball Sub
Pierogis
Pizza Rolls
Shepherd's Pie
Souvlaki
chicken pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion
Spam Sandwich
seared Spam with caramelized onions and mustard on a potato roll
Spanikopita
End in the East
Banh Mi
braised pork sandwich with pickled daikon and carrots, pork pâté, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers and cilantro
Bulgogi
sautéed Asian pear marinated ribeye with green onions, sesame oil over white rice
Crab Rangoon
Fried Noodles
shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce
Pork Dumplings
Sate Sapi
soy and tamarind marinated chicken skewer with pickled spicy cucumbers
Scallion Pancake
served with ginger soy dipping sauce
Summer Roll
rice paper wrapped tuna, cucumber, carrot and daikon with a spicy soy mayo dipping sauce
Specials
Pork Belly Taco
Coca-Cola glazed pork belly | radishes | pickled onions | garlic aioli & cilantro
Spicy Edamame
Sautéed whole soy beans with Tajin & Lemon juice
Tlayuda
Big corn tortilla topped with mashed beans, pork belly' chorizo, lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco
Lomo Saltado
Sautéed steak strips | onions | French fries | cilantro | sriracha mayo & pepper jack cheese
Sweet Chili Sake Wings
Served with ranch & blue cheese dipping sauce
Rice Crispy Treats
Froot Loops | M&M's | chocolate | ice cream & whipped cream
Crab rangoons
Sauteed steak strips with roasted tomatoes, onions & red peppers, mozzarella cheese over white rice
Lomo Saltado Tacos
Steak Strips, onions, peppers, tomato and French Fries
Korean Taco
Passionfruit BBQ Pork Belly, kimchi, chipotle cream on lettuce cups
Sweet Chili Chicken Wings
marinated sweet chili-sake- sauce chicken wings, served with Ranch dipping sauce
Cheese & Chips
Queso Frito over tortilla chips with Sriracha aioli
Al Pastor Pizza
marinated braised pork, mozzarella, caramelized onions, pineapple, BBQ sauce & fresh cilantro
Dessert
Churro Sundae Swirl
vanilla & chocolate soft serve, pecans, dulce de leche
Un Churro
one churro cut in four with dulce de leche
Flan
traditional Mexican custard, coconut
Fried Oreos
batter dipped, powdered sugar
Dessert Nachos
Banana Split
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, brioche bread, fries, includes soft drink
Chicken Tenders
fries, includes soft drink
Cheeseburger
cheddar, fries, includes soft drink
Hot Dog
fries, includes soft drink
Spaghetti
choice of marinara or butter & cheese, includes soft drink
Kid Quesadilla
Salchipapa
BEVERAGES
Segundo Drink List
Add Floater
Amelia
Blood Orange Marg Special
Boo Radley
Booty Sweat
Caipirinha
Custer’s Last Stand
Dos Besitos
Down Under
East Coast Mai Tai
Espolon Marg Special
Floradora
Fozen Guava Daiquiri
Frose
Frozen Guava Margarita
Frozen Mango Daiquiri
Frozen Mango Margarita
Frozen Passionfruit Daiquiri
Frozen Passionfruit Margarita
Frozen Raspberry Daiquiri
Frozen Raspberry Margarita
Frozen Raspberry Mudslide
Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
Frozen Strawberry Mudslide
Frozen Watermelon Daiquiri
Frozen Watermelon Margarita
Green Lady
Hurricane
Irish Mule
Italian Ice
Jungle Juice Grande
Jungle Juice Pequeño
Lucky-Rita
Margarita
Old Pal
Passion Before Accion
Pearl Necklace
Pina Colada
Pineapple Kush
S&M
Shamrock Shot
Sideways in Reverse
Singapore Sling
Spicy Margarita
The Real Zo
Watermelon Rose Paloma
West Coast Mai Tai
Can Beer
Tecate
Modelo
Corona
Two Roads Lil' Heaven Ipa
NE Sea Hag IPA
Space Cat IPA
Two Juicy IPA
Hoegarden
Foster's Oil Can
Guinness Pub Can
Stateside Pineapple
Stateside Orange
Stateside Lemon Cumber Mint
Downeast Original
Downeast Seasonal
Sono Brew Co. DIPA
Special Beer
UFO White 12 oz
Spacecat Gose
Surfside Hard Tea
Focal Banger 'The Alchemist'
Surfside Peach Tea
Baby Leprechauns IPA
Viva Tequila Grapefruit
Viva Tequila Eldeberry
Viva Tequila Huckleberry
Protocol Spiked Orange
Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
Bottle Beer
Glass Wine
Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling
Ozeki One Cup Junmai
Sunday Special
Mimosa
Gls House Sparkling
Gls Villa Jolanda
Gran Baillard Rose
13 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc
Vicolo Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
Gls Alto Pinot Noir
Gls Piedra Malbec
Gls Maddalena Cabernet
Bottle Wine
Cold Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Club Soda
Iced Tea
Ginger Ale
Orange Juice
Tonic Water
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Mocktail
Virgin Mojito
Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Fanta
Fanta Grape
Poland Spring Water
Red Bull
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
Small Pellegrino
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Strawberry
Topo Chico
SD Soda / Juice
Hot Beverages
Draft Beer
FAT TUESDAY SPECIALS
AREPA WEDNESDAY ALL DAY
AWA Choice
AWA Pork
mini arepa stuffed with pork, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde
AWA Chicken
mini arepa stuffed with chicken breast, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde
AWA Steak
mini arepa stuffed with seared steak, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde
AWA Veggie
mini arepa stuffed with thick cut tomato, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde
EVENTS
SUPER BOWL
Guacamole & Chips
Taco Pack 6 PPL
Taco Pack 12 PPL
Taco Pack 30 PPL
Pack 1
Pack 2
Pack 3
Margarita Batch
Shake and pour. Comes with salt and limes. Serves about 13-15 4 oz drinks.
Red Sangria Batch
Comes with chopped fruit. Pack glass with ice and pour sangria over. Top with fruit.
Corona Tallboys 6 Pack
Comes with salt and limes
Modelo Especiale Tallboys 6 Pack
Comes with salt and limes