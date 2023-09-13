MAIN MENU

Family Packs To Go (Serves Two)

Cinco de Mayo Theme

$38.00

1 Order of Guacamole & Chips 2 Tacos al Pastor 2 Shrimp Tacos 1 Elote off the Cobb 1 Order Empanadas (2 pieces) 1 Perros Calientes

Closer to Home Combo

$32.00

1 Order Salsa & Chips 1 Cheeseburger 1 Chicken & Waffle Cone 1 Poutine

Across the Pond Combo

$35.00

1 Hummus (Pita & Veggies) 1 Currywurst 1 Ensalada Verde 1 Arancini

End in the East #1

$35.00

1 Scallion Pancake 1 Bulgogi 1 Summer Roll 1 Fried Tofu

End in the East #2

$39.00

1 Fried Noodles 1 Banh Mi 1 Goi Du Du 1 Sate Sapi

The Spread Combo

$52.00

1 Jerk Patty 1 Cubano 1 Thai Yum Woon Sen 1 Croquetas de Bacalao 1 Cobb Salad

ALL TOGETHER

2d Curso

Closer to Home

Arepa

Arepa

$13.00

braised pork, avocado, queso fresco, red onion, salsa verde

Birria Tacos

$18.00

slow-braised brisket with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions and au jus dipping sauce

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

catch of the day with red onion, cilantro, citrus juice and olive oil

Chicken & Waffle Cone

$14.50
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.50

seared marinated chicken with pico de gallo

Tostones & Salsa

Tostones & Salsa

$7.50

crispy fried plantains & house salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.50
Churrasco

Churrasco

$17.50

seared steak skewer with chimichurri sauce

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.50

romaine, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles and spicy mustard. Served with tostones

Double Cheese Burger

$16.50
Elotes

Elotes

$7.50

grilled corn on the cob with lime aioli, cotija cheese and smoked chili powder

Empanadas

Empanadas

$8.50

shredded chicken filling with red salsa

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Fried Shrimp Taco

Fried Shrimp Taco

$6.50

tempura battered and fried shrimp with purple cabbage, unagi sauce and chipotle cream

Guacamole & Chips

$11.50
Jerk Patty

Jerk Patty

$8.50

beef patty with scotch bonnet & pickled onion relish

Mofongo Con Chicharon

Mofongo Con Chicharon

$16.00

mashed plantains with crispy pork skin and braised pork

Perros Calientes

Perros Calientes

$8.00

bacon wrapped beef hot dog with diced onion, jalapeño and tomato chutney with spicy yellow mustard

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Pinchos

$15.00

marinated chicken and steak skewers with roasted tomatoes, peppers & onions and salsa verde

Poutine

Poutine

$8.00

hand cut fries, brown gravy, cheese curds

Pupusa

Pupusa

$11.00

beans and mozzarella filled, topped with pickled cabbage & carrots served with tomato sauce

Queso Frito

$12.50

Single Birria Taco

$6.50
Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos Al Pastor

$5.00

spit carved marinated pork with grilled pineapple, fresh cilantro and onion, and arbòl sauce on a corn tortilla

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$4.00

potatoes, peppers, onions, green beans, pico de gallo

Across the Pond

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

ground beef and vegetable stuffed rice ball with mozzarella

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.50

Crepes

$13.00
Croquetas De Bacalao

Croquetas De Bacalao

$11.00

salt cod and potato croquettes served with saffron aioli

Currywurst

Currywurst

$13.50

pan-seared German pork sausage with curry tomato sauce served with mayo fries

Ensalada Verde

Ensalada Verde

$12.00

asparagus, avocado, green beans, scallions, sugar snap peas, red onion, iceberg lettuce and manchego cheese with a sherry vinaigrette

Fish & Chips

$16.00
Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

puréed chickpeas with cumin, smoked paprika and olive oil served with soft pita chips

Latkes

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Pierogis

$12.00

Pizza Rolls

$9.50

Shepherd's Pie

$13.00
Souvlaki

Souvlaki

$13.00

chicken pita with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion

Spam Sandwich

Spam Sandwich

$7.50

seared Spam with caramelized onions and mustard on a potato roll

Spanikopita

$12.50

End in the East

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$15.00

braised pork sandwich with pickled daikon and carrots, pork pâté, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers and cilantro

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$16.50

sautéed Asian pear marinated ribeye with green onions, sesame oil over white rice

Crab Rangoon

$12.00
Fried Noodles

Fried Noodles

$17.50

shrimp, green onions, carrots, chili paste and soy sauce

Pork Dumplings

$9.00
Sate Sapi

Sate Sapi

$11.50

soy and tamarind marinated chicken skewer with pickled spicy cucumbers

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$8.50

served with ginger soy dipping sauce

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$13.50

rice paper wrapped tuna, cucumber, carrot and daikon with a spicy soy mayo dipping sauce

Specials

Pork Belly Taco

$5.50Out of stock

Coca-Cola glazed pork belly | radishes | pickled onions | garlic aioli & cilantro

Spicy Edamame

$9.00Out of stock

Sautéed whole soy beans with Tajin & Lemon juice

Tlayuda

$14.00Out of stock

Big corn tortilla topped with mashed beans, pork belly' chorizo, lettuce, sour cream & queso fresco

Lomo Saltado

$15.00Out of stock

Sautéed steak strips | onions | French fries | cilantro | sriracha mayo & pepper jack cheese

Sweet Chili Sake Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Served with ranch & blue cheese dipping sauce

Rice Crispy Treats

$10.50Out of stock

Froot Loops | M&M's | chocolate | ice cream & whipped cream

Crab rangoons

$12.00Out of stock

Sauteed steak strips with roasted tomatoes, onions & red peppers, mozzarella cheese over white rice

Lomo Saltado Tacos

$4.50Out of stock

Steak Strips, onions, peppers, tomato and French Fries

Korean Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Passionfruit BBQ Pork Belly, kimchi, chipotle cream on lettuce cups

Sweet Chili Chicken Wings

$14.00Out of stock

marinated sweet chili-sake- sauce chicken wings, served with Ranch dipping sauce

Cheese & Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Queso Frito over tortilla chips with Sriracha aioli

Al Pastor Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

marinated braised pork, mozzarella, caramelized onions, pineapple, BBQ sauce & fresh cilantro

Dessert

Churro Sundae Swirl

Churro Sundae Swirl

$9.00Out of stock

vanilla & chocolate soft serve, pecans, dulce de leche

Un Churro

Un Churro

$3.00Out of stock

one churro cut in four with dulce de leche

Flan

Flan

$8.00Out of stock

traditional Mexican custard, coconut

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$9.00

batter dipped, powdered sugar

Dessert Nachos

$10.00

Banana Split

$12.00

SPARKLE

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

cheddar, brioche bread, fries, includes soft drink

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

fries, includes soft drink

Cheeseburger

$12.00

cheddar, fries, includes soft drink

Hot Dog

$12.00

fries, includes soft drink

Spaghetti

$12.00

choice of marinara or butter & cheese, includes soft drink

Kid Quesadilla

$12.00

Salchipapa

$12.00

Stay Driven

FOOD SPECIALS

Korean Crepes

$15.00

Tortilla Espanola

$15.00

French Toast Sticks

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

BEVERAGES

Segundo Drink List

Add Floater

$3.00

Amelia

$12.00

Blood Orange Marg Special

$7.00

Boo Radley

$13.00

Booty Sweat

$12.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Custer’s Last Stand

$12.00

Dos Besitos

$13.00

Down Under

$12.00

East Coast Mai Tai

$12.00

Espolon Marg Special

$7.00

Floradora

$11.00

Fozen Guava Daiquiri

$13.00

Frose

$13.00

Frozen Guava Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Mango Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Passionfruit Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Passionfruit Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Raspberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Raspberry Mudslide

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Frozen Strawberry Mudslide

$13.00

Frozen Watermelon Daiquiri

$13.00

Frozen Watermelon Margarita

$13.00

Green Lady

$12.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Italian Ice

$12.00

Jungle Juice Grande

$11.00

Jungle Juice Pequeño

$8.00

Lucky-Rita

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Old Pal

$11.00

Passion Before Accion

$13.00

Pearl Necklace

$12.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Pineapple Kush

$13.00

S&M

$12.00

Shamrock Shot

$3.00

Sideways in Reverse

$12.00

Singapore Sling

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

The Real Zo

$12.00

Watermelon Rose Paloma

$12.00

West Coast Mai Tai

$12.00

Can Beer

Tecate

$5.00

Modelo

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Two Roads Lil' Heaven Ipa

$9.00Out of stock

NE Sea Hag IPA

$8.00

Space Cat IPA

$9.00

Two Juicy IPA

$11.00

Hoegarden

$8.00

Foster's Oil Can

$9.00

Guinness Pub Can

$8.00

Stateside Pineapple

$8.00

Stateside Orange

$8.00

Stateside Lemon Cumber Mint

$8.00

Downeast Original

$7.00

Downeast Seasonal

$8.00

Sono Brew Co. DIPA

$11.00Out of stock

Special Beer

$8.00Out of stock

UFO White 12 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Spacecat Gose

$10.00

Surfside Hard Tea

$8.00

Focal Banger 'The Alchemist'

$11.00

Surfside Peach Tea

$8.00

Baby Leprechauns IPA

$9.00

Viva Tequila Grapefruit

$8.00

Viva Tequila Eldeberry

$8.00

Viva Tequila Huckleberry

$8.00

Protocol Spiked Orange

$8.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf Pale Ale

$8.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Imperial

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Dos XX Amber

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Sol

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Sol

$7.00

NYF Root Beer

$7.00

Bud Light Next

$6.00Out of stock

Glass Wine

Ozeki Hana Awaka Sparkling

$13.00

Ozeki One Cup Junmai

$12.00

Sunday Special

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Gls House Sparkling

$8.00

Gls Villa Jolanda

$10.00

Gran Baillard Rose

$10.00

13 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Vicolo Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Gls Alto Pinot Noir

$11.00

Gls Piedra Malbec

$10.00

Gls Maddalena Cabernet

$12.00

Bottle Wine

BTL House Sparkling Brut

$28.00

BTL Villa Yolanda Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Gran Baillard Rose

$40.00

BTL 13 Degrees Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Vicolo Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Cartlidge & Brown Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Alto Tierruca Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Piedra Malbec

$40.00

BTL Maddalena Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Fanta Grape

$4.00Out of stock

Poland Spring Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

SD Soda / Juice

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Small French Press

$3.50

Large French Press

$5.50

Small Decaf French Press

$3.50

Large Decaf French Press

$5.50

Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

SD Coffee / Tea

$5.00

Draft Beer

Snappy Lager

$7.00

FAT TUESDAY SPECIALS

FOCAL BANGER IPA

$11.00

HURRICANE

$10.00

MARDI GRAS JELLO SHOTS

$3.00

AREPA WEDNESDAY ALL DAY

AWA Choice

AWA Pork

$5.00

mini arepa stuffed with pork, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde

AWA Chicken

$5.00

mini arepa stuffed with chicken breast, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde

AWA Steak

$5.00

mini arepa stuffed with seared steak, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde

AWA Veggie

$5.00

mini arepa stuffed with thick cut tomato, red onion, queso fresco, avocado & salsa verde

RETAIL

Apparel & Sauces, etc

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Mason Jar Soy Mayo

$7.00

Mason Jar Salsa Verde

$7.00

Mason Jar Mucho Macho

$7.00

Mason Jar Chilli de Arbol

$7.00

EVENTS

SUPER BOWL

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Taco Pack 6 PPL

$60.00Out of stock

Taco Pack 12 PPL

$120.00Out of stock

Taco Pack 30 PPL

$300.00Out of stock

Pack 1

$26.00

Pack 2

$66.00

Pack 3

$96.00

Margarita Batch

$50.00Out of stock

Shake and pour. Comes with salt and limes. Serves about 13-15 4 oz drinks.

Red Sangria Batch

$30.00Out of stock

Comes with chopped fruit. Pack glass with ice and pour sangria over. Top with fruit.

Corona Tallboys 6 Pack

$19.00Out of stock

Comes with salt and limes

Modelo Especiale Tallboys 6 Pack

$19.00Out of stock

Comes with salt and limes

SD Wing Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

SD Blue Cheese

$1.00Out of stock

The Hive Food Drive

Tickets

The hive Food Drive Tickets

$10.00

Donation $1

$1.00

Donation $2

$2.00

Donation $5

$5.00