- Carne Asada Dinners$18.00
Traditional marinated grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Carne Adobada Dinners$18.00
Braised pork shoulder in a Chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Pollo A La Plancha$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Molcajete$36.00
Flavorful dish that includes steak, ribs, pork, chicken, shrimp, cheese, nopal, onion, and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and warm tortillas.
- Pollo En Crema$16.00
Tender chicken cooked in a creamy sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Fajitas$18.00
Your choice of grilled meat, served on a sizzling hot skillet along with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Fajitas De Camaron$18.00
Grilled shrimp mixed with onions and peppers on a sizzling hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Fajitas Mixtas$21.00
Combo Fajitas with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, along with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans. salad, and warm tortillas.
- Quesadilla Americana$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with a side of rice, beans, salad, and guacamole.
- Chimichanga$16.00
Deep fried burrito filled with your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese. Topped with melted cheese. Serviced with salad, Pico de Gallo, and guacamole.
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. (Guacamole - add $2)
- Chicken Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. (Guacamole - add $2)
- Adobada Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around our marinated pork, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. (Guacamole - add $2)
- Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla wrapped around grilled shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. (Guacamole - add $2)
Side Orders
Desserts
Kids Menu
Tortas
- Steak Torta/Torta De Res$14.00
Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll. Filled with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, refried beans, cheese, and steak.
- Chicken Torta/Torta De Pollo$14.00
Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll. Filled with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, refried beans, cheese, and chicken.
- Pork Torta/Torta De Adobada$14.00
Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll. Filled with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, refried beans, cheese, and marinated pork.
- HamTorta/Torta Cubana$15.00
Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll. filled with chicken, ham, franks, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, refried beans, cheese, and fried egg.
Seafood
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Deep fried 10ct wings. Tossed in mild or buffalo sauce, served with option of celery or carrots, and ranch or blue cheese.
- Chicken Tenders$8.50
3 ct breaded chicken tenders served with a side of french fries.
- Nachos$14.00
tortilla chips, layered with lettuce, avocado, tomato, refried beans, queso blanco, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos.
- Guacamole in Molcajete$7.50
- Cheese Fries$8.00
- Loaded French Fries$13.00
French fries topped with combination of cheese, choice of steak or chicken, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh jalapenos.
- Queso Blanco in Molcajete$6.50
Tacos
Specialty Dinners
- Pipian Verde$18.00
rice, beans, and tortillas
- Pipian Rojo$18.50
rice, beans, and tortillas
- Higado A La Mexicana$16.00
Braised beef liver with a side of rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- El Serranito Special$19.00
Our special platter including one enchilada, steak, flauta, short rib, roasted jalapeno, rice, beans, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Bistec A La Mexicana$17.50
Tender beef fillet with a side of beans, rice, salad, and warm tortillas.
- Enchiladas$17.00
Three warm tortillas wrapped around chicken, and cooked in your choice of sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Flautas$16.00
Deep fried tortilla stuffed with chicken. Served with rice, beans, salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Mexicana$17.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, onion, peppers, and your choice of Tinga or Mushroom. Served with a side or rice, beans, salad, and guacamole.
- Chile Relleno$16.00
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of beef, cheese, or shrimp, then coated in an egg batter. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
- Quesabirria$18.00
Birria-style cooked beef, folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with broth. (Quantity - 3)
Burrito Bowls
- Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$14.00
Steak, Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, salsa, Pico de Gallo, grilled corn, avocado, sour cream, and cheese - scooped inside of a bowl.
- Chicken Burrito Bowl$14.00
Grilled chicken, Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, salsa, Pico de Gallo, grilled corn, avocado, sour cream, and cheese - scooped inside of a bowl.
- Seafood Burrito Bowl$17.00
Shrimp or Salmon, Mexican rice, pinto or black beans, salsa, Pico de Gallo, grilled corn, avocado, sour cream, and cheese - scooped inside of a bowl.
- Vegetarian Burrito Bowl$11.00
Veggies, white rice, pinto or black beans, salsa, Pico de Gallo, grilled corn, avocado, sour cream, and cheese - scooped inside of a bowl.