El Sombrero G'ville (Browns Bridge)
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Queso Dip
Guacamole
Bean & Queso Dip
Queso Con Carne
Beef and cheese dip
Chori-Queso
Mexican chorizo and queso with flour tortillas
Guacamole Mexicano
Made to order fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice
Tres Amigos Dip
Our famous queso dip topped with grilled steak chicken and shrimp served with side of pico and flour tortillas
Ceviche
Chus marinated fish and shrimp with cilantro, tomato, and red onions topped with avocado served with house made tostadas
Carne Asada Fries
Golden fries topped with came asada, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico, and jalapenos
Esquite
Of the cob grilled corn, mayonnaise, chile powder, and parmesan cheese
Queso Fundido
Grilled Chihuahua cheese with roasted poblano and mushrooms. Served with tortillas. Add chorizo 2
Quesadilla Mexicana
Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with lettuce, sour cream guacamole, and salsa
Flautas
Sopes Mexicanos
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and pickled red onion
Neto's Sombrero Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomato, black olives, red onions, avocado, and queso
Taco Salad
Tortilla boiled with bears and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Faja Taco Salad
Tortilla Bowl filled with beans, Grilled chicken steak, shrimp, grilled onions, and bell pepper. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, queso, and pico
Sunset Salad
Fresh spinach topped with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, caramelized onions, tomato and avocado. Served with avocado lime
Cantina Bowl
A bed of Mexican rice with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and queso fresco
Cuban Bowl
A bed of cilantro lime rice, pulled pork carnitas, black beans, pickled red onion, avocado, fried plantain and chimichurri sauce
Caldo De Pollo
Our signature home-made chicken soup made with pulled chicken, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado, and rice. Served tortillas upon request
Guaca Salad
Nachos
1/2 Nachos Queso
Nachos Queso
1/2 Nachos frijol
Nachos Frijol
1/2 Nachos Carne
Nachos Carne
1/2 Nachos Pollo
Nachos Pollo
1/2 Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat
Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat
Nachos Barbacoa
Slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork, roasted corn, and black beans. Topped with shredded melted cheese and jalapenos
Baja Chicken Nachos
Grilled chicken, black beans, pico, roasted corn, queso, sour cream, and jalapeños
Quesadillas
1 Cheese Quesadilla
o/ Cheese Quesadillas
1 Bean Quesadilla
o/ Bean Quesadillas
1 Beef Quesadilla
o/ Beef Quesadillas
1 Chicken Quesadilla
o/ Chicken Quesadillas
1 Spinach Quesadilla
o/ Q Espinaca/Spinach
1 Q Hongos/mushroom
o/ Mushroom Quesadillas
1 Steak Quesadilla
o/ Steak Quesadillas
1 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
o/ Grilled Chicken Quesadillas
1 Pork Quesadilla
o/ Pork Quesadillas
1 Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
o/ Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas
Faja Quesadilla Dinner
A fried flour tortilla filled with grilled bell pepper, onion, cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Quesadilla Dinner
A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
Quesadilla Veg Dinner
Especialidades
Steak a La Mexicana
Grilled sliced steak cooked in salsa ranchera, onion, tomato, jalapenos, and cilantro served with Mexican rice and beans
Chicken a La Mexicana
Shrimp a La Mexicana
Steak Ranchera
Grilled 8 oz rib-eye steak with tomato, bell peppers, and onions. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Steak & Pollo Loco
8 oz rib-eye steak and chicken breast, topped with salsa ranchera and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice
Fish & Shrimp
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced flank steak on a bed of sauteed onions served with grilled cactus, chile toreado, Mexican rice, and beans
Pollo a La Ranchera
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with sautéed mushrooms delos, queso and a side of beans
Sal's Special
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, and our own jalapeno crema sauce. Served with Mexican rice
Carnitas Dinner
Slow-cooked pork simmered in dark beer on a bed of sautéed onions. Served with chille toreado, Mexican rice and beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with cilantro Lime rice
Chile Colorado
Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Chile Verde
Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Pollo Con Rajas
Grilled chicken breasts, topped with roasted poblano peppers and roasted corn. Sauced in our queso crema sauce and a side Mexican rice
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso. Served with Mexican rice
Chicken Tequila Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in our jalapeno crema sauce with grilled chicken, onion, mushrooms, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro
Molcajete
Mexico's traditional lava rock filled with salsa ranchera, sizzling steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, Grilled cactus, chile toreado, and queso fresco. Served with charro beans and corn or Flour tortilla
Desserts
Kids Menu
Create Your Own Combo
Fajitas
Fajita
Steak or grilled chicken
Fajitas For 2
Steak or grilled chicken
Faja Mixed
Faja Mixed For 2
Faja Texana
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp
Faja Texana For 2
Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp
Faja Grilled Shrimp
Faja Shrimp For 2
Hawaiian Fajita
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese
Hawaiian Faja For 2
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese
Special Parrilla For 2
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork carnitas, and chorizo
El Som Favorites
La Classica Chimi
One large flour tortilla deep fried with your choice filling. Topped with queso served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of Mexican rice
Papa Rellena
Baked potato spud stuffed with Grilled chicken and Chorizo topped with queso, jalapenos, and sour cream
Chimichanga
Two flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken Deep fried. Topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of beans
Sincronizada
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, and pico. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, tomato, and a side of Mexican rice
Mexican Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa ranchera or salsa Verde. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef, crema, and pickled red onion. Served with beans, guacamole, salad, and Mexican rice
Chile Poblano Dinner
One large roasted poblano pepper lightly battered and fried stuffed with mozzarella cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with salsa de tomato, queso fresco, and pickled red onion. Served with guacamole salad Mexican rice
1 Acapulco Cheese Stk
2 Acapulco Cheese Stk
Agave Special
Regular Shrimp Cocktail
Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers
Arroz Con Pollo
Tamales Verdes
1 Sombrero Cheese Stk
2 Sombrero Cheese Stk
Agave Camaron
Enchiladas
1 Enchilada
o/ Enchiladas
Enchiladas Trio
Three enchiladas: one chicken with mole sauce, spinach with queso, one shredded beef with salsa verde. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & Mexican rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three enchiladas: two chicken & one cheese, topped with cheese, salsa verde, crema and cilantro served with a guacamole salad and Mexican rice
Enchiladas Rancheras
Four enchiladas: one cheese, one chicken, one bean, one shredded beef. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of Mexican rice or beans
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Two cheese enchiladas served with pulled pork carnitas, grilled onions and pepper. Choice of Mexican rice or beans
Enchiladas Del Mar
Three enchiladas filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, pico and roasted corn. Topped with queso, drizzled chipotle sauce, and a side of Mexican rice
Tacos
1 Taco
o/ Tacos
1 Taco Suave
o/ Taco Suave
1 Grilled Taco
o/ Grilled Tacos
1 Taco Azado
Street Tacos
Three soft core tacos Filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or pork carnitas. Accompanied with cilantro, onions, and salsa Verde. Add rice & beans 2
1 Taco Al Pastor
o/ Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tacos filled with sliced adobo pork and grilled pineapple. Accompanied with cilantro, onion, and salsa Verde
1 Shrimp Taco
o/ Shrimp Tacos
Chicken Tender Tacos
2 chicken tender Tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, shredded chicken, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of Mexican rice
Fish Tacos
Two grilled Tilapia taco on a flour or corn tortilla topped with cilantro Lime slaw, avocado, and a side of cilantro Lime rice
Shrimp Tempura Tacos
Two shrimp tempura tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, and a side of cilantro lime rice
2 Fried Taquitos
o/ Fried Taquitos
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried chicken corn taquitos with chicken and two shredded beef topped lettuce, guacamole, tomato, queso fresco, and crema
Burritos
1 Burrito
o/ Burritos
1 Burrito Deluxe
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
|o Burrito Deluxe
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato
1 Burrito Tapatio
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole
|o Burrito Tapatio
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole
1 Burrito De La Roqueta
Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
|o Burrito De La Roqueta
Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans
1 Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
|o Burrito Mexicanos
Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
1 Grilled Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice
|o Grilled Burritos
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice
Burrito Del Mar
10" flour tortilla filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, and pico. Topped with queso, salsa ranchera, avocado, and a side of Mexican rice
Baja Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, and pico. Topped with queso sour cream, and a side of Mexican rice
El Bandido
10" flour tortilla Filled with Mexican rice, black beans, and choice of steak, grilled chicken or pork carnitas. Topped with queso, salsa Verde, avocado, and drizzled with crema
Burrito Loco
10" flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Sauced with burrito sauce and salsa Verde. Served with guacamole salad
Side Orders
/o Aguacate
/o Beans
/o Bellpepper
/o Black Beans
/o Camaron
/o Carne M
/o Cebolla
/o Cebolla Azada
/o Cebolla Escabeche
/o Chorizo
/o Cilantro
/o Espinachas
/o Grilled Pollo
/o Grilled Steak
/o Hongos
/o Jalap Asado
/o Jalap Fresco
/o Jalepenos
/o Lechuga
/o Limon Verde
/o Papas Fries
/o Planto Maduro
/o Pollo
/o Queso Fresco
/o Rice
/o Rice & Beans
/o Salsa Tomatillo
/o Salsa Verde
/o Sautéed Veggies
/o Shredded Cheese
/o Sour Cream
/o Tocino/Bacon
/o Tomate Asado
/o Tomatoes
/o Tortillas
6x Camaron
Charro Beans
Chiles Toreados
Extra 1000 Island
Extra Balsamic
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Italian Dressing
Extra Ranch
Grilled Nopal
Olivos
Pico De Gallo
Queso Adado
Ala Carte
Soft Drinks
Agua
Club Soda
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
Coffee Cup
Cup of Ice
Diet Coke
Fanta
Half & Half Tea
Horchata
Jamaica
Juices
Lemonade
Mexican Coke
Milk
Pibb
Powerade
Sprite
Squirt
Sweet Tea
Tamarindo
Topo Chico
Unsweet Tea
Bar
Margaritas
Marg Reg
Marg Tex
Marg Azul
Margarona
La Española
House frozen lime margarita with a twist of Carlo Rossi sangria
La Catrina
Banhez mezcal, agave nectar, lime, and hibiscus
El Guapo
Tres agaves Blanco, ancho Reyes, spicy pineapple, lime, and agave nectar
La Skinny
Tres agaves Blanco, lime, and agave nectar tres agaves organic mix
Chica Fresa
Espolon Blanco, contreau, basil, strawberry, lime, and agave nectar
El Tamarindo
Tres agaves reposado, tamarindo, lime, agave nectar, and tres agaves organic mix
Cucumber Chile
21 seeds jalapeño tequila, cucumber, agave nectar, lime, and tajin
Playa Del Carmen
Tres agaves reposado, rum, piña colada, fresh orange, and strawberry lime
Jolly Rancher
Tres ágaves Blanco, watermelon liqueur, apple pucker, and tres agaves organic mix
Noche De Pasión
Tres agaves Blanco, passoa, lime, agave Nectar, and tres agaves organic mix
Irish Margarita
Cocktails
Buenos Dias
Absolute vanilla, prosecco, grand marnier, and orange juice
Cuban Daze
Bacardi, blue curaca, lime, orange juice, and Cuban bitters
El Cantarito
Jimador reposado, grapefruit soda, lime, grapefruit, oranges, and tajin
El Viejo "Old Fashion"
Our exclusive tres agaves añejo single barrel reserve, sombra mezcal, agave nectar, and Aztec chocolate bitters
La Cazuela
Jimador reposado, grapefruit soda, lime, grapefruit, oranges, and tajin
La Maria "Bloody Mary"
Hanson habanero organic vodka, tres agaves bloody Mary mix, lime, bacon, and tajin
La Mula "Mule"
Sombra mezcal, ancho Reyes, lime, and ginger beer
La Toxica
Tanteo habanero, cointreau, pineapple, Lime, angostura, and cilantro
Summer of Matador
Tres agaves Blanco , campari, passao, cherry bitters, and grapefruit
Tequilapolitan
Tres agaves Blanco, lime, ancho Reyes, cranberry, and agave nectar
Rosa Negra
Paloma Negra
Casa Nova
Paloma
Mixed Drinks
Green Tea Shot
lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Long Island Top shelf
Mexican Candy Shot
Mini Beers
Mocktail
Ranch Water
Raspberry Lemon Drop
Shooter
Strawberry Martini
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Sex On the Beach
Screw Driver
Apple Martini
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Madres
Tequila Sunrise
Mojito
Martini
Beer
Terrapin Los Bravos 16 oz
Corona Premier 16 oz
XX Larger 16 oz
Pacifico 16 oz
Modelo Especial 16 oz
XX Amber 16 oz
Mango Cart 16 oz
Dos X* Amber 23 Oz
Modelo Especial 23 Oz
Pacifico 23 Oz
Dos X* Larger 23 Oz
Corona Premier 23 Oz
Terrapin Los Bravos 23 Oz
Mango Cart 23 oz
XX Amber Pitcher
Modelo Especial Pitcher
Pacifico Pitcher
XX Larger Pitcher
Corona Premier Pitcher
Terrapin Los Bravos Pitcher
Mango Cart Pitcher
Budwiser
Bud Light
Blue Moon
Coors Light
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Corona Extra
Sol
Victoria
Estrella
Tecate
Negra Modelo
Carta Blanca
Heineken
Modelo
Michelada Pacifico
Michelada Modelo
Michelada Corona
Michelada XX Larger
Michelada XX Amber
Michelada Mango Cart
Wine
Tequilas
1800 Cristalino
3 Agaves Reserve Anejo
3 Agaves Blanco
3 Agaves Repo
Addictivo 5th Anniversary
Addictivo Extra Anejo
Addictivo Reposado
Casa Noble Blanco
Casa Noble Reposado
Clase Azul Rep
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Silver
El Mayor Anejo
21 Seeds Jalap
Espolon Repo
Espolon Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Silver
Jimador Anejo
Jimador Reposado
Jimador Silver
Marques Casa Nobel
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Reserva Fam Extra Anejo
Reserva Fam Reposado
Siempre Anejo
Siempre Silver
Tanteo Habanero
Tequila 8 Repo
Tequila 8 Silver
Whiskey
Mezcal
Catering
Catreing
1/2 Pan Black Beans
1/2 Pan Cilantro Lime Rice
1/2 Pan Refried Beans
1/2 Pan Rice
Add On Cheese Dip
Add On Guac Mexicano
Add On Guacamole
Add On Mexican Churros
Add On Pico De Gallo
El Som Tres Agave Anejo
Faja Bar Hawaiian
Fajita Bar Steak/Chicken
Fajita Bar Veggie
Mexican Street Corn
Nacho Bar Beef/Chicken
Taco Bar Add Rice/Beans
Taco Bar Beef/Chicken
Taco Bar Steak/Chicken
Featured Menu
Featured Cocktails
Rosa Negra
Silencio mezcal espadín, grapfruit chambord, fresh lime, and black salted rim
Casa Nova
Spiced rum, fresh lemon, egg white rosemary, pineapple ginger, and agave
Noche De Pasión*
Tres agaves Blanco, passion fruit liqueur, agave, and fresh Lime
Sombrero Sangria for 2
A carafe of tradicional red or white moscato sangria with fresh fruit