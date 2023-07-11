El Sombrero G'ville (Browns Bridge)

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$7.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Bean & Queso Dip

$8.00

Queso Con Carne

$9.50

Beef and cheese dip

Chori-Queso

$11.00

Mexican chorizo and queso with flour tortillas

Guacamole Mexicano

$12.00

Made to order fresh avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice

Tres Amigos Dip

$12.00

Our famous queso dip topped with grilled steak chicken and shrimp served with side of pico and flour tortillas

Ceviche

$13.50

Chus marinated fish and shrimp with cilantro, tomato, and red onions topped with avocado served with house made tostadas

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

Golden fries topped with came asada, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico, and jalapenos

Esquite

$8.00

Of the cob grilled corn, mayonnaise, chile powder, and parmesan cheese

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Grilled Chihuahua cheese with roasted poblano and mushrooms. Served with tortillas. Add chorizo 2

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.00

Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with lettuce, sour cream guacamole, and salsa

Flautas

$10.00

Sopes Mexicanos

$10.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lettuce topped with grilled chicken, tomato, queso fresco, avocado, and pickled red onion

Neto's Sombrero Salad

$14.00

Tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, tomato, black olives, red onions, avocado, and queso

Taco Salad

$10.00

Tortilla boiled with bears and your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Faja Taco Salad

$14.00

Tortilla Bowl filled with beans, Grilled chicken steak, shrimp, grilled onions, and bell pepper. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, queso, and pico

Sunset Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach topped with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, caramelized onions, tomato and avocado. Served with avocado lime

Cantina Bowl

$13.00

A bed of Mexican rice with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, and queso fresco

Cuban Bowl

$13.00

A bed of cilantro lime rice, pulled pork carnitas, black beans, pickled red onion, avocado, fried plantain and chimichurri sauce

Caldo De Pollo

$7.00

Our signature home-made chicken soup made with pulled chicken, tomato, cilantro, onion, avocado, and rice. Served tortillas upon request

Guaca Salad

$5.00

Nachos

1/2 Nachos Queso

$7.00

Nachos Queso

$8.00

1/2 Nachos frijol

$8.00

Nachos Frijol

$9.00

1/2 Nachos Carne

$9.00

Nachos Carne

$10.00

1/2 Nachos Pollo

$9.00

Nachos Pollo

$10.00

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat

Fajita Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips topped with grilled onion, bell pepper, and choice of meat

Nachos Barbacoa

$13.00

Slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork, roasted corn, and black beans. Topped with shredded melted cheese and jalapenos

Baja Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, pico, roasted corn, queso, sour cream, and jalapeños

Quesadillas

1 Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

o/ Cheese Quesadillas

$6.00

1 Bean Quesadilla

$4.50

o/ Bean Quesadillas

$9.00

1 Beef Quesadilla

$5.00

o/ Beef Quesadillas

$10.00

1 Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

o/ Chicken Quesadillas

$10.00

1 Spinach Quesadilla

$4.50

o/ Q Espinaca/Spinach

$9.00

1 Q Hongos/mushroom

$4.50

o/ Mushroom Quesadillas

$9.00

1 Steak Quesadilla

$6.00

o/ Steak Quesadillas

$12.00

1 Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

o/ Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

1 Pork Quesadilla

$6.00

o/ Pork Quesadillas

$12.00

1 Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.00

o/ Grilled Shrimp Quesadillas

$16.00

Faja Quesadilla Dinner

$12.00

A fried flour tortilla filled with grilled bell pepper, onion, cheese, and your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans

Quesadilla Dinner

$10.00

A fried flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and choice of Mexican rice or beans

Quesadilla Veg Dinner

$9.50

Especialidades

Steak a La Mexicana

$14.00

Grilled sliced steak cooked in salsa ranchera, onion, tomato, jalapenos, and cilantro served with Mexican rice and beans

Chicken a La Mexicana

$14.00

Shrimp a La Mexicana

$16.00

Steak Ranchera

$15.00

Grilled 8 oz rib-eye steak with tomato, bell peppers, and onions. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Steak & Pollo Loco

$18.00

8 oz rib-eye steak and chicken breast, topped with salsa ranchera and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Chicken & Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice

Fish & Shrimp

$18.00

Carne Asada

$17.00

Thinly sliced flank steak on a bed of sauteed onions served with grilled cactus, chile toreado, Mexican rice, and beans

Pollo a La Ranchera

$14.00

Grilled chicken breasts, topped with sautéed mushrooms delos, queso and a side of beans

Sal's Special

$13.00

Strips of grilled chicken cooked with onions, mushrooms, and our own jalapeno crema sauce. Served with Mexican rice

Carnitas Dinner

$14.00

Slow-cooked pork simmered in dark beer on a bed of sautéed onions. Served with chille toreado, Mexican rice and beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$16.00

Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy diabla sauce. Served with cilantro Lime rice

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Chile Verde

$14.00

Tender sliced steak or slow-cooked pork in a salsa verde. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Pollo Con Rajas

$14.00

Grilled chicken breasts, topped with roasted poblano peppers and roasted corn. Sauced in our queso crema sauce and a side Mexican rice

Choripollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso. Served with Mexican rice

Chicken Tequila Pasta

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed in our jalapeno crema sauce with grilled chicken, onion, mushrooms, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro

Molcajete

$28.00

Mexico's traditional lava rock filled with salsa ranchera, sizzling steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, Grilled cactus, chile toreado, and queso fresco. Served with charro beans and corn or Flour tortilla

Desserts

Flan

$4.50

Mexican custard

Chimi-Cheesecake

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$4.00

Churros

$6.00

Sopapilla

$4.00

Deep-fried tortilla chips with honey, cinnamon, and butter

Tres Leches

$6.00

Vanilla cake, soaked in a sweet blend of milks, with a topping of luscious fresh whipped cream, and powder cinnamon

Choco Flan

$6.00

Kids Menu

PN 1

$6.00

PN 2

$6.00

PN 3

$6.00

PN 4

$6.00

PN 5

$6.00

PN 6

$6.00

PN 7

$6.00

PN 8

$6.00

PN 9

$6.00

PN 10

$6.00

PN 11

$6.00

Create Your Own Combo

2 Items Create Your Own Combo

$11.00

Served with rice and beans

3 Items Create Your Own Combo

$13.00

Served with rice and beans

El Emperador

$11.00

One cheese, chille poblano, rice, and beans

El Combo

$16.00

One chalupa, one chille relleno, one enchilada, one taco, one burrito, rice and beans

Fajitas

Fajita

$15.00

Steak or grilled chicken

Fajitas For 2

$28.00

Steak or grilled chicken

Faja Mixed

$15.00

Faja Mixed For 2

$28.00

Faja Texana

$16.00

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp

Faja Texana For 2

$30.00

Steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp

Faja Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

Faja Shrimp For 2

$32.00

Hawaiian Fajita

$16.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese

Hawaiian Faja For 2

$30.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grilled onion, pineapple, and shredded cheese

Special Parrilla For 2

$34.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, pork carnitas, and chorizo

El Som Favorites

La Classica Chimi

$12.00

One large flour tortilla deep fried with your choice filling. Topped with queso served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of Mexican rice

Papa Rellena

$11.00

Baked potato spud stuffed with Grilled chicken and Chorizo topped with queso, jalapenos, and sour cream

Chimichanga

$12.00

Two flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken Deep fried. Topped with burrito sauce, queso, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, and side of beans

Sincronizada

$14.00

Two grilled flour tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, and pico. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, sliced jalapenos, tomato, and a side of Mexican rice

Mexican Chilaquiles

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips tossed in salsa ranchera or salsa Verde. Topped with shredded chicken or shredded beef, crema, and pickled red onion. Served with beans, guacamole, salad, and Mexican rice

Chile Poblano Dinner

$12.00

One large roasted poblano pepper lightly battered and fried stuffed with mozzarella cheese and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with salsa de tomato, queso fresco, and pickled red onion. Served with guacamole salad Mexican rice

1 Acapulco Cheese Stk

$10.00

2 Acapulco Cheese Stk

$14.00

Agave Special

$14.00

Regular Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Steamed shrimp mixed with pico, avocado, and sour cream, and tomato juice. Served with salted crackers

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.00

Tamales Verdes

$13.00

1 Sombrero Cheese Stk

$10.00

2 Sombrero Cheese Stk

$14.00

Agave Camaron

$16.00

Enchiladas

1 Enchilada

$3.50

o/ Enchiladas

$10.00

Enchiladas Trio

$12.00

Three enchiladas: one chicken with mole sauce, spinach with queso, one shredded beef with salsa verde. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato & Mexican rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Three enchiladas: two chicken & one cheese, topped with cheese, salsa verde, crema and cilantro served with a guacamole salad and Mexican rice

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.00

Four enchiladas: one cheese, one chicken, one bean, one shredded beef. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole. Choice of Mexican rice or beans

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.00

Two cheese enchiladas served with pulled pork carnitas, grilled onions and pepper. Choice of Mexican rice or beans

Enchiladas Del Mar

$14.00

Three enchiladas filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, pico and roasted corn. Topped with queso, drizzled chipotle sauce, and a side of Mexican rice

Tacos

1 Taco

$2.50

o/ Tacos

$7.50

1 Taco Suave

$2.50

o/ Taco Suave

$7.50

1 Grilled Taco

$3.00

o/ Grilled Tacos

$9.00

1 Taco Azado

$4.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

Three soft core tacos Filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, or pork carnitas. Accompanied with cilantro, onions, and salsa Verde. Add rice & beans 2

1 Taco Al Pastor

$4.50

o/ Tacos Al Pastor

$13.00

Three soft corn tacos filled with sliced adobo pork and grilled pineapple. Accompanied with cilantro, onion, and salsa Verde

1 Shrimp Taco

$4.00

o/ Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tender Tacos

$12.00

2 chicken tender Tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, shredded chicken, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of Mexican rice

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Two grilled Tilapia taco on a flour or corn tortilla topped with cilantro Lime slaw, avocado, and a side of cilantro Lime rice

Shrimp Tempura Tacos

$13.00

Two shrimp tempura tacos on flour tortilla topped with pico, lettuce, avocado, chipotle aioli, and a side of cilantro lime rice

2 Fried Taquitos

$4.50

o/ Fried Taquitos

$9.00

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.00

Four fried chicken corn taquitos with chicken and two shredded beef topped lettuce, guacamole, tomato, queso fresco, and crema

Burritos

1 Burrito

$5.00

o/ Burritos

$10.00

1 Burrito Deluxe

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato

|o Burrito Deluxe

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with burrito sauce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato

1 Burrito Tapatio

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole

|o Burrito Tapatio

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked in salsa ranchera topped with sour cream, pico, and guacamole

1 Burrito De La Roqueta

$9.00

Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans

|o Burrito De La Roqueta

$14.00

Flour torta filled with stove-cooked pork or grilled chicken topped with queso, salsa ranchera, pico, and choice of Mexican rice or beans

1 Burrito Mexicano

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

|o Burrito Mexicanos

$13.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

1 Grilled Burrito

$9.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice

|o Grilled Burritos

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken. Topped with queso and a side of Mexican rice

Burrito Del Mar

$16.00

10" flour tortilla filled with grilled tilapia, shrimp, and pico. Topped with queso, salsa ranchera, avocado, and a side of Mexican rice

Baja Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, and pico. Topped with queso sour cream, and a side of Mexican rice

El Bandido

$14.00

10" flour tortilla Filled with Mexican rice, black beans, and choice of steak, grilled chicken or pork carnitas. Topped with queso, salsa Verde, avocado, and drizzled with crema

Burrito Loco

$15.00

10" flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, and shrimp. Sauced with burrito sauce and salsa Verde. Served with guacamole salad

Side Orders

/o Aguacate

$3.00

/o Beans

$2.75

/o Bellpepper

$1.25

/o Black Beans

$2.75

/o Camaron

$9.95

/o Carne M

$4.95

/o Cebolla

$1.25

/o Cebolla Azada

$1.50

/o Cebolla Escabeche

$1.25

/o Chorizo

$6.00

/o Cilantro

$0.99

/o Espinachas

$1.95

/o Grilled Pollo

$5.95

/o Grilled Steak

$6.50

/o Hongos

$1.75

/o Jalap Asado

$1.25

/o Jalap Fresco

$1.25

/o Jalepenos

$1.25

/o Lechuga

$1.50

/o Limon Verde

$0.35

/o Papas Fries

$4.00

/o Planto Maduro

$2.50

/o Pollo

$4.95

/o Queso Fresco

$1.50

/o Rice

$2.75

/o Rice & Beans

$3.95

/o Salsa Tomatillo

$0.75

/o Salsa Verde

$0.75

/o Sautéed Veggies

$4.25

/o Shredded Cheese

$1.50

/o Sour Cream

$1.95

/o Tocino/Bacon

$1.75

/o Tomate Asado

$1.75

/o Tomatoes

$1.25

/o Tortillas

$1.50

6x Camaron

$5.50

Charro Beans

$3.25

Chiles Toreados

$2.50

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Italian Dressing

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Grilled Nopal

$1.99

Olivos

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Queso Adado

$1.50

Ala Carte

/o Chalupas

$8.50

/o Chile Rellenos

$10.50

/o Mix Tostaguacs

$11.00

/o Nacho Tostadas

$10.00

/o Tamales

$10.50

/o Tostadas

$9.00

/o Tostaguacs

$10.00

1 Chalupa

$4.25

1 Chile Poblano

$6.00

1 Chile Relleno

$4.00

1 Mixed Tostaguac

$5.95

1 Tamale

$4.25

1 Tostada

$4.50

1 Tostada QN

$5.00

1 Tostaguac

$5.25

Vegeterian

Veg A

$11.00

Veg B

$11.00

Veg C

$11.00

Veg D

$11.00

Veg E

$11.00

Veg F

$11.00

Veg G

$11.00

Veg H

$11.00

Soft Drinks

Agua

Club Soda

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

$2.99

Coffee Cup

$2.99

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Juices

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Pibb

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Squirt

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tamarindo

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bar

Margaritas

Marg Reg

$7.00+

Marg Tex

$8.00+

Marg Azul

$7.50+

Margarona

$13.00+

La Española

$10.00

House frozen lime margarita with a twist of Carlo Rossi sangria

La Catrina

$12.00

Banhez mezcal, agave nectar, lime, and hibiscus

El Guapo

$12.00

Tres agaves Blanco, ancho Reyes, spicy pineapple, lime, and agave nectar

La Skinny

$12.00

Tres agaves Blanco, lime, and agave nectar tres agaves organic mix

Chica Fresa

$12.00

Espolon Blanco, contreau, basil, strawberry, lime, and agave nectar

El Tamarindo

$12.00

Tres agaves reposado, tamarindo, lime, agave nectar, and tres agaves organic mix

Cucumber Chile

$12.00

21 seeds jalapeño tequila, cucumber, agave nectar, lime, and tajin

Playa Del Carmen

$12.00

Tres agaves reposado, rum, piña colada, fresh orange, and strawberry lime

Jolly Rancher

$12.00

Tres ágaves Blanco, watermelon liqueur, apple pucker, and tres agaves organic mix

Noche De Pasión

$12.00

Tres agaves Blanco, passoa, lime, agave Nectar, and tres agaves organic mix

Irish Margarita

$11.00

Cocktails

Buenos Dias

$12.00

Absolute vanilla, prosecco, grand marnier, and orange juice

Cuban Daze

$12.00

Bacardi, blue curaca, lime, orange juice, and Cuban bitters

El Cantarito

$12.00

Jimador reposado, grapefruit soda, lime, grapefruit, oranges, and tajin

El Viejo "Old Fashion"

$13.00

Our exclusive tres agaves añejo single barrel reserve, sombra mezcal, agave nectar, and Aztec chocolate bitters

La Cazuela

$15.00

Jimador reposado, grapefruit soda, lime, grapefruit, oranges, and tajin

La Maria "Bloody Mary"

$12.00

Hanson habanero organic vodka, tres agaves bloody Mary mix, lime, bacon, and tajin

La Mula "Mule"

$12.00

Sombra mezcal, ancho Reyes, lime, and ginger beer

La Toxica

$12.00

Tanteo habanero, cointreau, pineapple, Lime, angostura, and cilantro

Summer of Matador

$12.00

Tres agaves Blanco , campari, passao, cherry bitters, and grapefruit

Tequilapolitan

$12.00

Tres agaves Blanco, lime, ancho Reyes, cranberry, and agave nectar

Rosa Negra

$12.00

Paloma Negra

$12.00

Casa Nova

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Daiquiri

Reg Daiquiri

$8.00

Lg Daiquiri

$12.00

Pitcher Daiquiri

$22.00

Virgin Daiquiri 12oz

$4.00

Mixed Drinks

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

lemon Drop

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Long Island Top shelf

$14.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Mini Beers

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Shooter

$9.00

Strawberry Martini

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Sex On the Beach

$9.00

Screw Driver

$9.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Madres

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Martini

$9.00

Beer

Terrapin Los Bravos 16 oz

$4.50

Corona Premier 16 oz

$4.50

XX Larger 16 oz

$4.50

Pacifico 16 oz

$4.50

Modelo Especial 16 oz

$4.50

XX Amber 16 oz

$4.50

Mango Cart 16 oz

$4.50

Dos X* Amber 23 Oz

$7.00

Modelo Especial 23 Oz

$7.00

Pacifico 23 Oz

$7.00

Dos X* Larger 23 Oz

$7.00

Corona Premier 23 Oz

$7.00

Terrapin Los Bravos 23 Oz

$7.00

Mango Cart 23 oz

$7.00

XX Amber Pitcher

$13.50

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$13.50

Pacifico Pitcher

$13.50

XX Larger Pitcher

$13.50

Corona Premier Pitcher

$13.50

Terrapin Los Bravos Pitcher

$13.50

Mango Cart Pitcher

$13.50

Budwiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Miller Light

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Corona Extra

$4.50

Sol

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Estrella

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Carta Blanca

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Michelada Pacifico

$10.00

Michelada Modelo

$10.00

Michelada Corona

$10.00

Michelada XX Larger

$10.00

Michelada XX Amber

$10.00

Michelada Mango Cart

$10.00

Wine

Bieler White Zin

$5.00

Joel Gott Cabernet

$5.00

Madra Sangria

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Seaglass Chardonnay

$5.00

Seaglass Pinot

$7.00

Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Prosseco

$5.00

Sombrero Sangria Carafe

$25.00

Tequilas

1800 Cristalino

$16.00

3 Agaves Reserve Anejo

$10.00

3 Agaves Blanco

$8.00

3 Agaves Repo

$9.00

Addictivo 5th Anniversary

$16.00

Addictivo Extra Anejo

$17.00

Addictivo Reposado

$13.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$11.50

Casa Noble Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul Rep

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 70th

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

El Mayor Anejo

$11.00

21 Seeds Jalap

$8.00

Espolon Repo

$10.00

Espolon Silver

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Jimador Anejo

$10.00

Jimador Reposado

$9.00

Jimador Silver

$9.00

Marques Casa Nobel

$30.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Reserva Fam Extra Anejo

$30.00

Reserva Fam Reposado

$20.00

Siempre Anejo

$12.00

Siempre Silver

$10.00

Tanteo Habanero

$8.00

Tequila 8 Repo

$11.00

Tequila 8 Silver

$10.00

Whiskey

Buchanan's 12yrs

$12.00

Buchanans Pineapple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentlemens Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Mezcal

Vago Mezcal

$10.00

Monte Lobo Mezcal

$10.00

Silencio Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal

$9.00

ToGo Items

32oz Salsa de Burro

$8.00

32oz Salsa

$8.00

5oz Salsa

$0.75

5oz Salsa de Burro

$0.75

5oz Salsa Tomatillo

$0.75

5oz Salsa Verde

$0.75

Pint Pico

$5.00

Pint Salsa

$4.00

Pint Salsa de Burro

$4.00

Catering

Catreing

1/2 Pan Black Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Cilantro Lime Rice

$30.00

1/2 Pan Refried Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Rice

$30.00

Add On Cheese Dip

$25.00

Add On Guac Mexicano

$26.00

Add On Guacamole

$25.00

Add On Mexican Churros

$3.00

Add On Pico De Gallo

$10.00

El Som Tres Agave Anejo

$80.00

Faja Bar Hawaiian

$16.00

Fajita Bar Steak/Chicken

$15.00

Fajita Bar Veggie

$12.00

Mexican Street Corn

$40.00

Nacho Bar Beef/Chicken

$12.00

Taco Bar Add Rice/Beans

$2.00

Taco Bar Beef/Chicken

$9.75

Taco Bar Steak/Chicken

$11.25

Featured Menu

Featured Cocktails

Rosa Negra

Silencio mezcal espadín, grapfruit chambord, fresh lime, and black salted rim

Casa Nova

Spiced rum, fresh lemon, egg white rosemary, pineapple ginger, and agave

Noche De Pasión*

Tres agaves Blanco, passion fruit liqueur, agave, and fresh Lime

Sombrero Sangria for 2

A carafe of tradicional red or white moscato sangria with fresh fruit

Featured Appetizer

Sopes Mexicanos

Corn flour sope, bean, sour cream, pickled onion, avocado, and queso fresco. Choice of steak or chicken

Flautas

Chicken flautas, salsa Verde, crema, red picked onion, cilantro, and queso fresco

Featured Desserts

Tres Leches

Vanilla cake, soaked in a sweet blend of milks, with a topping of luscious fresh whipped cream, and powder cinnamon