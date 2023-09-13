APPETIZERS

TATER TOTS

$1.50

HASHBROWN PATTY

$1.50
CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.89

Crispy, golden tortilla chips paired with our homemade salsa

CHIPS AND QUESO

$3.89

Crispy chips paired with creamy and cheesy queso sauce.

FRIES

$3.99

Basket of golden crispy fries.

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$10.99

Tender carne asada on a bed of fries topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.

NACHOS CARNE ASADA

$10.99

Tender carne asada topped with melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST CHOICE

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

SAUSAGE BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.99

MEXICAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.89

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.99

BURRITOS

BEAN AND CHEESE

$5.49

Refried beans with cheese.

CARNE ASADA

$6.49

Grilled marinated carne asada with beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

CALI ASADA BURRITO

$10.32

French fries, carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

DELUXE CARNE ASADA

$8.99

Refried beans topped with succulent slices of carne asada, rice, cheese, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream

AL PASTOR

$6.49

Pork marinated meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.

DELUXE AL PASTOR

$8.99

Refried beans topped with al pastor, rice, cheese, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream.

BIRRIA

$6.99

QUESADILLA

SENCILLA CHEESE

$5.99

ASADA QUESADILLA

$7.49

QUESA BIRRIA

$8.49

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$7.49

BURGERS

GREEN CHILE HATCH BURGER

$10.49

CHEESE BURGER SINGLE

$10.49

CHEESE BURGER DOUBLE

$12.49

DOUBLE BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.99

TACOS

ASADA STREET TACOS

$11.49

AL PASTOR STREET TACOS

$11.49

TRIPITA STREET TACOS

$11.49

BIRRIA STREET TACOS

$12.49

FLAUTAS

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$13.49

BEEF FLAUTAS

$13.49

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$5.99

BEEF FLAUTAS

$5.99

ASADA NACHOS

$5.99

ASADA TACOS

$5.49

AL PASTOR TACOS

$5.49

BIRRIA TACOS

$5.49

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.49

SIDES

RICE

$1.50

BEANS

$1.50

RICE AND BEANS

$2.50

ASADA TACO SINGLE

$2.98

AL PASTOR TACO SINGLE

$2.98

BIRRIA TACO SINGLE

$3.25

TRIPITA TACO SINGLE

$2.98

CHICKEN FLAUTA SINGLE

$3.37

BEEF FLAUTA SINGLE

$3.47

GROUND BEEF TACO DORADO SINGLE

$3.37

SHREDDED BEEF TACO DORADO SINGLE

$3.37

POTATO TACO DORADO SINGLE

$3.37

WEEKEND

MENUDO

$13.99

POZOLE ROJO

$13.49

POZOLE VERDE

$13.49

BIRRIA BOWL

$14.99

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

SPRITE (32 OZ)

$3.25

COCA-COLA (32 OZ)

$3.25

DR. PEPPER (32 OZ)

$3.25

SPRITE (16 OZ)

$2.99

COCA-COLA (16OZ)

$2.99

DR. PEPPER (16 OZ)

$2.99

BOTTLED DRINKS

COCA-COLA (20 OZ BOTTLE)

$2.99

SPRITE (20 OZ BOTTLE)

$2.99

DR. PEPPER (20 OZ BOTTLE)

$2.99

COCA-COLA ZERO (20 OZ BOTTLE)

$2.99

FANTA ORANGE (20 OZ BOTTLE)

$2.99

DIET COKE (20 OZ BOTTLE)

$2.99

LEMONADE MINUTE MAID

$2.99

MEXICAN COKE (500 ML GLASS)

$3.49

MEXICAN FANTA ORANGE (500 ML GLASS)

$3.49

MEXICAN SPRITE (500 ML GLASS)

$3.49

AGUAS FRESCAS

HORCHATA (32 OZ)

$3.99Out of stock

JAMAICA (32 OZ)

$3.99Out of stock

HORCHATA (16 OZ)

$2.99Out of stock

JAMAICA (16 OZ)

$2.99Out of stock

COFFEE

COFFEE REGULAR

$2.75

COFFEE DECAF

$2.75

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

RED BULL

RED BULL

$2.98

DESSERTS

CARAMEL FILLED CHURRO (1CT)

$1.69

APPLE CINNAMON CHURRO (1CT)

$1.69

CARAMEL FILLED CHURROS (3CT)

$4.56

APPLE CINNAMON CHURRO (3CT)

$4.56