El Taco Dorado
APPETIZERS
TATER TOTS
HASHBROWN PATTY
CHIPS AND SALSA
Crispy, golden tortilla chips paired with our homemade salsa
CHIPS AND QUESO
Crispy chips paired with creamy and cheesy queso sauce.
FRIES
Basket of golden crispy fries.
CARNE ASADA FRIES
Tender carne asada on a bed of fries topped with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese.
NACHOS CARNE ASADA
Tender carne asada topped with melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
BURRITOS
BEAN AND CHEESE
Refried beans with cheese.
CARNE ASADA
Grilled marinated carne asada with beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
CALI ASADA BURRITO
French fries, carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese wrapped in a tortilla.
DELUXE CARNE ASADA
Refried beans topped with succulent slices of carne asada, rice, cheese, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream
AL PASTOR
Pork marinated meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo.
DELUXE AL PASTOR
Refried beans topped with al pastor, rice, cheese, guacamole, spicy pico de gallo, and sour cream.