El Taco - Spruce St.
Main Food
El Taco
3 soft street tacos served with pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.
Crispy Taco
3 crispy corn tacos served with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.
El Burrito
Wrapped with a larger flour tortilla with black beans, cilantro rice (contains chicken stock), sour cream, and pico de gallo. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.
El Burrito Bowl
Served in a literal burrito bowl with black beans, cilantro rice (contains chicken stock), cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.
El Macho Burrito
Two burritos in one! Served with black beans, cilantro rice, sour cream and pico de gallo. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.
El Salad
Healthy meal in a bed of lettuce with black beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.
Junior Mexican Fries
Smaller version of the Mexican Fries
Junior Mexican Nachos
Smaller version of the Mexican Nachos
Mexican Fries
Served on a bed of french fries with black bean, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.
Mexican Nachos
Served on a bed of corn tortilla chips with black bean, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.
Cheesy Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla (large) served with cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Please choose your meat/veggie, and salsa.
BOX of Crispy Tacos
4 orders of crispy corn tacos (12 tacos total) served with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Please choose your meat/veggie and salsa.
Sides
Beef Empanada
Fried ground beef empanada with chimichurri salsa
Guac On The Spot
Tortilla chips with freshly-made guacamole
Salsa To-Go Bottles (4oz)
Salsas To Go Bottles, 4 oz
Side Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side Rice
Side of rice, contains chicken stock
Chips & Salsa
Freshly-made chips, with a choice of any Salsa
Fries & Salsa
Fries with a choice of any salsa.
Salsas On The Side
Toppings On The Side
Drinks
Bottles Water
Hibiscus
Mexican drink made with hibiscus flowers
Horchata
Mexican drink made with rice, flavored with cinnamon and sugar
Mexican Coca Cola
Glass bottled Mexican Coca-Cola
Pineapple Mango
Freshly made drink with real pineapple and mango
Can Soda
Jarrito
San Pellegrino
Desserts
Tres Leches
A light sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream
Apple Empanada
Made from scratch apple empanada with drizzled caramel
Churros
Delicious churro (1), choice of fillings
Flan
Caramel custard with a layer of clear caramel sauce