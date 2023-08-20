Main Menu

Starters and Ala carte

El Tapatio Dip

$5.99

Seasoned Ground Beef, pico de gallo, smothered in queso

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Chorizo grilled and mixed with pico de gallo and queso

Chunky Guacamole

$7.99

Made Fresh Daily, ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and freshly squeezed lime juice

Smooth Guacamole

$4.29

Queso Dip

$4.29

Burrito

$4.99

Bean Burrito

$3.99

Grilled Enchilada

$2.99

Ala Carte Chimichanga

$5.99

Grilled Chimi Ala Carte

$6.99

Tamal

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Chalupa

$3.59

Tostada

$3.59

Flauta (1)

$1.99

Taco

$2.29

Taco Deluxe

$3.29

Taco Supremo

$2.99

Enchilada (1)

$2.99

Enchilada (3)

$7.99

Grilled Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Grilled Enchilada (3)

$9.99

Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Grilled Quesadilla

$6.99

Taco Mexicano

$3.29

Tortillas

$1.29

Cheesy Rice

$4.99

Mexican Rice

$2.29

Refried Beans

$2.29

Refried Beans & Mexican Rice

$4.29

Sour Cream

$1.29

Avocado Slices

$2.29

Veggie Mix

$2.59

French Fries

$1.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$1.99

Tomatoes

$0.99

Lettuce

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Diced Onions

$1.59

Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.59

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Pico De gallo

$1.49

Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.59

Jalapenos

$1.49

Grillen Chicken Breast

$5.99

Grilled Steak

$6.99

Side of grilled Chorizo

$3.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Bean dip

$5.99

To Go Dips & Salsas

Queso Dip Small

$4.29

Queso Dip Medium

$8.99

Queso Dip Family

$13.99

Smooth Guacamole Small

$4.29

Smooth Guacamole Medium

$8.99

Smooth Guacamole Family

$13.99

Chunky Guacamole Regular

$7.99

Chunky Guacamole Family

$13.99

Small Salsa

$0.89

Medium Salsa

$3.99

Family Salsa

$4.99

Family Bag of Chips

$5.99

Small Chips

$1.29

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Monterrey

$10.99

a flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken and mushrooms, covered in queso. Served with your choice of mexican rice or fries

Quesadilla Al Carbon

$9.99

a flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken covered in Queso

Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99

Grilled chicken cooked with sauteed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese Quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$9.99

a cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of grilled veggies, Covered in Queso. Served with rice

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

a flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken covered in Queso

Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled Quesadilla

$6.99

QuesaBirria

$10.99

A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, birria cilantro, onion, and a side of consomme for dipping

Soups & Salads

Mexican Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and grilled chicken, Ranch or French Dressing on the side

Taco Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad Fajita

$10.99

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro and avocado

Shrimp Soup

$12.99

Chunks of Shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & avocado

Nachos

Nachos El Tapatio

$10.99

Cheese Nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Nachos El Roble

$10.99

Cheese Nachos topped with grilled chicken and Sour Cream

Nachos Fajitas

$10.99

Cheese Nachos topped with Grilled Chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Ala Carte Nachos

$8.99

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served With Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortilla

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served With Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortilla

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served With Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortilla

Mixed Fajitas

$15.99

Steak and Grilled Chicken

Fajitas El Tapatio

$17.99

Steak, Grilled Chicken and Shrimp

Fajitas Mexicanas

$17.99

Steak, Grilled Chicken and Chorizo covered in queso

Fajitas Tropicanas

$18.99

Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, and Shrimp topped with Pineapple

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots

Burri, Enchi, Chimi

Burrito Loco

$8.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, covered in queso

El Tapatio Fajita Burrito

$10.99

Flour Tortilla Stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream

Burrito California

$10.99

A burrito stuffed with beef tips or Shredded Chicken and covered in queso, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole

Giant Burrito Ranchero

$11.99

A Huge Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Covered in queso

Yolandas

$10.99

Three Enchiladas With your choice of beef or chicken covered in queso. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Mexican Flag Combo

$10.99

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, red sauce, and queso. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchiladas Acapulco

$11.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sauteed onions, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce pico de gallo & guacamole

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.99

Three grilled chicken enchiladas coveredin queso and green salsa, topped with cilantro, diced onions, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo lettuce and guacamole

Chimichanga

$10.99

A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of meat, deep fried to a golden brown and covered in queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Chimichanga Supremas

$11.99

Four Mini Chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean, and one shrimp. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chimichanga Fajita

$11.49

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies. Deep fried until golden brown & covered in queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo

Especialidades El Indio

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips, or shredded chicken and deep fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo

Torta

$10.99

Mexican sandwhich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapenos, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with French Fries

Jalisco Special

$13.99

Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served over a bed or rice and covered with our queso

Chiles Poblanos

$12.99

Two Poblano Peppers stuffed with white mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried, topped with green salsa, served with rice, beans & flour tortillas

Chile Colorado

$11.99

Grilled Chicken cooked in our special ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and flour tortillas

El Numero Tres

$11.99

Two Tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso

Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.99

Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and beans

Arandas Cheese Steak

$12.99

Three flour tortillas filled with steak strips, cooked with pico de gallo and topped with our special queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice

Tacos Pastor

$10.99

Three corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice or rice or beans

Tacos Yucatan

$11.99

Three soft corn tortillas, filled with grilled fish, topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and salsa

Tacos De Birria

$10.99

Three soft corn tortillas filled with mariniated beef birria, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro and lime. served with your choice of rice or beans

Plates

La Gaviota

$10.99

A bed of rice with juicy marinated chicken and covered in queso

Chicken Fiesta

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip

Pollo Feliz

$10.99

Juicy and tender grilled chicken covered in queso. Served with rice and beans

Camaron A La Diabla

$14.99

Grilled shrimp with out secret spicy sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chile Verde

$11.99

Shredded pork cooked with our special green salsa, served with rice an beans. Comes with flour tortillas

Carnitas

$12.99

Pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$13.99

Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.

Pick 3 Combo

$11.99

Pick 2 Combo

$10.99

Durango Special

$13.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast covered with melted queso. Served with Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Guacamole, and pico de gallo

Desserts

Flan

$5.99

Rich sweet custard topped with whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

A scoop of vanilla ice cream with a crunchy coating made from vanilla wafers, cornflakes and cinnamon sugar, with caramel, chocolate syrup, whipped cream & sprinkles

Sopapilla

$6.99

Fried Pastry topped with cinnamon sugar and honey, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & whipped cream

Cheesecake Xangos

$7.99

Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with real butter caramel within a flaky pastry tortilla, comes with ice cream topped with chocolate syrup & whipped cream

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99

An ultra light cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture, served on top of a strawberry puree and topped with whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$7.99

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Mini Nachos

$7.99

Sunday Specials

Jumbo 20oz Flavored Margarita

$8.00

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Jarrito Mandarina

$3.49

Coffee

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Jarrito Pina

$3.49

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.49

Jarrito Fresa

$3.49

Mexican Bottled Coke

$3.49

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.49

Horchata Agua Fresca

$3.49

Margaritas

Jumbo 20oz House Margarita Lime

$8.99

Pitcher House Margarita Lime

$20.99

Jumbo 20oz Flavored Margarita

$9.99

Pitcher Flavored Margarita

$23.99

Jumbo 20oz Top Shelf Margarita

$10.99

Jumbo 20oz Premium Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo 20oz Spicy Margarita

$10.99

Jumbo 20oz Skinny Margarita

$10.99

Jumbo 20oz Azul Margarita

$10.99

Jumbo 20oz Margarona

$12.99

Beer

Michelada

$7.99

Corona

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

XX Lager

$3.99

XX Amber

$3.99

Modelo Especial

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Select

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Cabernet

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99