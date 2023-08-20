El Tapatio
Starters and Ala carte
El Tapatio Dip
Seasoned Ground Beef, pico de gallo, smothered in queso
Queso Fundido
Chorizo grilled and mixed with pico de gallo and queso
Chunky Guacamole
Made Fresh Daily, ripe avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos and freshly squeezed lime juice
Smooth Guacamole
Queso Dip
Burrito
Bean Burrito
Grilled Enchilada
Ala Carte Chimichanga
Grilled Chimi Ala Carte
Tamal
Chile Relleno
Chalupa
Tostada
Flauta (1)
Taco
Taco Deluxe
Taco Supremo
Enchilada (1)
Enchilada (3)
Grilled Quesadilla (1)
Grilled Enchilada (3)
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla (1)
Grilled Quesadilla
Taco Mexicano
Tortillas
Cheesy Rice
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Refried Beans & Mexican Rice
Sour Cream
Avocado Slices
Veggie Mix
French Fries
Cilantro
Hot Sauce
Tomatoes
Lettuce
Grilled Onions
Diced Onions
Grilled Bell Peppers
Grilled Mushrooms
Pico De gallo
Grilled Shrimp
Chiles Toreados
Jalapenos
Grillen Chicken Breast
Grilled Steak
Side of grilled Chorizo
Shredded Cheese
Bean dip
To Go Dips & Salsas
Queso Dip Small
Queso Dip Medium
Queso Dip Family
Smooth Guacamole Small
Smooth Guacamole Medium
Smooth Guacamole Family
Chunky Guacamole Regular
Chunky Guacamole Family
Small Salsa
Medium Salsa
Family Salsa
Family Bag of Chips
Small Chips
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Monterrey
a flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, grilled chicken and mushrooms, covered in queso. Served with your choice of mexican rice or fries
Quesadilla Al Carbon
Quesadilla Fajita
Grilled chicken cooked with sauteed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers stuffed into a cheese Quesadilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Quesadilla Vegetariana
a cheese quesadilla stuffed with mushrooms and a mix of grilled veggies, Covered in Queso. Served with rice
Cheese Quesadilla (1)
Quesadilla
Grilled Quesadilla
QuesaBirria
A large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, birria cilantro, onion, and a side of consomme for dipping
Soups & Salads
Mexican Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and grilled chicken, Ranch or French Dressing on the side
Taco Salad
Taco Salad Fajita
Chicken Soup
Chunks of chicken with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro and avocado
Shrimp Soup
Chunks of Shrimp with rice, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & avocado
Nachos
Nachos El Tapatio
Cheese Nachos topped with beef, chicken & beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Nachos El Roble
Cheese Nachos topped with grilled chicken and Sour Cream
Nachos Fajitas
Cheese Nachos topped with Grilled Chicken, cooked onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Cheese Nachos
Ala Carte Nachos
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served With Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortilla
Chicken Fajitas
Cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served With Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortilla
Steak Fajitas
Cooked with sauteed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served With Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans & flour tortilla
Mixed Fajitas
Steak and Grilled Chicken
Fajitas El Tapatio
Steak, Grilled Chicken and Shrimp
Fajitas Mexicanas
Steak, Grilled Chicken and Chorizo covered in queso
Fajitas Tropicanas
Steak, Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, and Shrimp topped with Pineapple
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed Mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, and carrots
Burri, Enchi, Chimi
Burrito Loco
Large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, covered in queso
El Tapatio Fajita Burrito
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with grilled chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and sour cream
Burrito California
A burrito stuffed with beef tips or Shredded Chicken and covered in queso, served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo & guacamole
Giant Burrito Ranchero
A Huge Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Covered in queso
Yolandas
Three Enchiladas With your choice of beef or chicken covered in queso. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Mexican Flag Combo
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with our special green sauce, red sauce, and queso. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchiladas Acapulco
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, bell peppers, tomatoes, sauteed onions, and your choice of red ranchero sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce pico de gallo & guacamole
Enchiladas Suizas
Three grilled chicken enchiladas coveredin queso and green salsa, topped with cilantro, diced onions, and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo lettuce and guacamole
Chimichanga
A stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of meat, deep fried to a golden brown and covered in queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Chimichanga Supremas
Four Mini Chimis, one chicken, one beef, one bean, and one shrimp. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chimichanga Fajita
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled fajita chicken & veggies. Deep fried until golden brown & covered in queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole & pico de gallo
Especialidades El Indio
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with beef tips, or shredded chicken and deep fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
Torta
Mexican sandwhich with grilled chicken, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapenos, tomato and fresh avocado. Served with French Fries
Jalisco Special
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served over a bed or rice and covered with our queso
Chiles Poblanos
Two Poblano Peppers stuffed with white mexican cheese, dipped in egg whites & fried, topped with green salsa, served with rice, beans & flour tortillas
Chile Colorado
Grilled Chicken cooked in our special ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
El Numero Tres
Two Tacos, one enchilada & chile con queso
Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three corn tortillas stuffed with steak. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, and beans
Arandas Cheese Steak
Three flour tortillas filled with steak strips, cooked with pico de gallo and topped with our special queso. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice
Tacos Pastor
Three corn tortillas filled with marinated pork, onion, cilantro, house-made tomatillo salsa and lime. Served with your choice or rice or beans
Tacos Yucatan
Three soft corn tortillas, filled with grilled fish, topped with lettuce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and salsa
Tacos De Birria
Three soft corn tortillas filled with mariniated beef birria, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro and lime. served with your choice of rice or beans
Plates
La Gaviota
A bed of rice with juicy marinated chicken and covered in queso
Chicken Fiesta
Grilled Chicken with broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots & cheese dip
Pollo Feliz
Juicy and tender grilled chicken covered in queso. Served with rice and beans
Camaron A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp with out secret spicy sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chile Verde
Shredded pork cooked with our special green salsa, served with rice an beans. Comes with flour tortillas
Carnitas
Pork tips, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced steak served with rice, beans, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with flour tortillas.
Pick 3 Combo
Pick 2 Combo
Durango Special
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast covered with melted queso. Served with Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Guacamole, and pico de gallo
Desserts
Flan
Rich sweet custard topped with whipped cream
Fried Ice Cream
A scoop of vanilla ice cream with a crunchy coating made from vanilla wafers, cornflakes and cinnamon sugar, with caramel, chocolate syrup, whipped cream & sprinkles
Sopapilla
Fried Pastry topped with cinnamon sugar and honey, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
Cheesecake Xangos
Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with real butter caramel within a flaky pastry tortilla, comes with ice cream topped with chocolate syrup & whipped cream
Tres Leches Cake
An ultra light cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture, served on top of a strawberry puree and topped with whipped cream