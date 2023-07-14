Popular Items

Bacon & Egg

$2.75
Chorizo & Egg

$2.75

Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.

Potato & Egg

Potato & Egg

$2.75

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Tacos

Chorizo & Egg

$2.75

Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.

Ham & Egg

$2.75
Potato & Egg

$2.75
Bacon & Egg

$2.75

Bean & Egg

$2.75

Beans & Cheese

$2.25

Chorizo Only

$2.99

Egg Only

$2.25

Sausage & Egg

$2.75

Bean & Papa

$2.75

Breakfast Plates

Chilaquiles

$6.99

Fried tortilla strips tossed in red chile guajillo salsa or spicy green serrano salsa, topped with onions, queso fresco, and crema, served with a side of re-fried beans, lettuce and tomatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Two eggs, over easy, topped with spicy salsa, side of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and choice of three white corn tortillas or flour tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.99

Scrambled eggs sautéed with tomatoes, onions, & serrano peppers; served with side of refried beans, lettuce & tomatoes and three tortillas.

Scrambled Eggs & Chorizo Plate

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo; served with side of refried beans, lettuce & tomatoes, and three tortillas.

Scrambled Eggs & Ham Plate

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs & Potato Plate

$7.99

Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$7.99

MAIN

Tacos

Individual tacos.
Al Pastor Taco

$3.00

Pork with pineapple.

Beef Fajita Taco

$3.00
Chicken Taco

$3.00

Brisket Taco

$3.50

Tripas Taco

$3.50

Beef tripe.

Barbacoa de Borrego Taco

$3.50

Lamb Barbacoa

Fish Taco

$3.25

Tilapia.

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Chicharron Taco

$3.00

Pork rind in spicy green salsa.

Calabazitas Taco

$3.00

Mexican zucchini sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and yellow corn.

Lengua Taco

$3.75

Plates

Taco Plate

$10.99

Three (3) tacos on double yellow corn tortillas. Includes limes, onion/cilantro mix, side of rice & refried beans.

Fish Taco Plate

$11.99

Three Tilapia fish tacos, served with a side of rice and beans. Tacos garnished with iceberg lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chicken Flautas

$9.99

Four (4) Chicken flautas; topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.

Bistek a la Mexicana

$10.99

Enchiladas Rojas de Queso Fresco

$9.99

Three Enchiladas filled with queso fresco. Topped with onions, crema, & queso fresco; served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes, rice and refried beans.

Enchiladas Rojas de Pollo

$9.99

Enchiladas Verdes de Queso Fresco

$9.99

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo

$9.99

Carne Asada

$15.99
Beef Fajitas

$15.99

7 oz. Beef fajitas mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers; served with choice of three (3) tortillas, side of rice & refried beans, garnished with dollop of guacamole & pico de gallo, lime wedge and lettuce.

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

7 oz. Chicken fajitas mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers; served with choice of three (3) tortillas, side of rice & refried beans, garnished with dollop of guacamole & pico de gallo, lime wedge and lettuce.

Porkchop En Salsa

$12.99Out of stock

Asado Verde

$11.99

Asado Rojo

$9.99Out of stock

Tortas

Torta

$8.99

Toasted telera bread, choice of meat, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, & tomatoes.

Gorditas & Sopes

Gorditas

$6.99

Order of two (2); filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.

Gordita

$3.99

One (1) Gordita; filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.

Sopes

$6.99

Order of two (2); topped with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.

Sope

$3.99

One (1) Sope; topped with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema

Cheese Quesadilla Plate

$10.99

Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema; side of rice and refried beans.

Beef Fajita Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema; side of rice and refried beans.

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

Chicken Quesadilla Plate

$11.99

Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema; side of rice and refried beans.

Platillo- Quesadilla Al Pastor

$11.99

Kids Small Quesadilla

$1.99

Caldos

Menudo

$12.99

32 oz. Includes choice of three (3) tortillas, oregano, limes, onions, & serrano peppers.

Caldo de Pollo

$10.99Out of stock

32 oz. Includes choice of three (3) tortillas, limes, onions, serrano peppers, and 4 oz. side of rice.

Caldo De Res

$12.99Out of stock

Albondigas

$12.99Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Elote (Small)

$3.50

12 oz. corn in a cup. Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, & lime wedge.

Elote (Large)

$4.50

16 oz. corn in a cup. Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, & lime wedges.

Elote (Rosted)

$5.50

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

4. oz.

Side Rice

$1.99

6 oz.

French Fries

$2.50

Breakfast Papas

$2.50

Extra Orden Flour Tortillas

$2.25

Three (3) extra flour tortillas.

Extra Orden White Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Three (3) extra homemade corn tortillas.

(1) Extra Tortilla Maiz

$0.75

(1) Extra Tortilla Harina

$0.75

Cebolla Asada (Grilled Onions)

$0.99

4 oz.

Chile Toreado

$0.50
Jalapeño

$0.75

8 oz. Spicy serrano peppers.

Extra Green Salsa

$0.25

Spice level: Medium.

Extra Red Salsa

$0.25

Spice level: Hot.

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

6 oz. Made with ripe avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, garlic, salt.

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

4 oz.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

6 oz. Made from scratch. (Includes beef)

Salsa De Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Taxqueño Chiles En Vinagre

$7.99

Guacamole

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Pico

$0.75

Dessert

Made in-house Bread Pudding.
Churro With Filling

$2.75

Churro- No Filling

$2.25

Capirotada

$4.99

Vanilla Mini Panettone Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Burrito

$10.00

DRINKS

Drinks

16.9 oz
Coca Mexi Grande

$3.75

Half Liter

8 oz Mex coke

$1.50

Coca-Cola (16oz)

$2.50

Coca-Cola (Can)

$1.99

COKE Zero 16oz

$2.50

Fanta Medio- Litro

$3.75

Diet Coca-Cola (16oz)

$2.50

Diet Coca-Cola (Can)

$1.99

Sprite (Can)

$1.99

Sprite (16oz)

$2.50
Sprite de Mexico

$3.75Out of stock

12 oz. Lime Soda

Bottle Water

$1.25
Topo Chico 12oz

$2.75

12 oz. Mineral water.

Topo Chico - Lime 12 Oz

$2.75

16 oz. Mineral Water

Topo Chico - Lime (16oz)

$3.75
Sangría Señorial

$2.75

12 oz. Grape Soda

Canada Dry

$1.99

Squirt Plastico

$2.50

Squirt Can

$1.99

Squirt Mexicana

$2.75

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$1.99

Dr. Pepper (16oz)

$2.50
Apple Juice

$1.99

10 oz.

Orange Juice

$1.99

10 oz.

Jarritos - Pina

$2.75

12 oz. Pineapple Soda

Jarritos - Toronja

$2.75

Jarrito- Limon

$2.75
Jarritos - Mandarina

$2.75Out of stock

12 oz. Mandarin Soda

Jarrito- Guava

$2.75
Jarritos - Tamarindo

$2.75

12 oz. Tamarind Soda

Coca-Mex 355ml

$2.75Out of stock

Coffee 12oz

$2.75

12 oz.

Juice Smoothie (10oz.)

$2.50Out of stock

Gatorade- Orange

$2.99Out of stock

Small Gatorades

$1.99Out of stock

Gatorade- Fruit Punch

$2.99Out of stock
Mexican Fanta 355 mL

$2.75Out of stock

Half Liter

Champurrado 16oz

$4.99Out of stock

Champurrado 12oz

$3.75Out of stock

Sidral

$2.25

16oz Coffee

$3.25

Coca- Cola (20oz)

Out of stock

Peach Tea

$2.25

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas - Horchata

$2.99+Out of stock

Made in-house rice water, flavored with cinnamon, sweetened condensed milk, and granulated sugar.

Aguas Frescas - Limon

$2.99+

Made in-house Lemonade.

Aguas Frescas - Jamaica

$2.99+

Made in-house Hibiscus water.

Aguas Frescas - Pina

$2.99+Out of stock

Made in-house Pineapple water.

Aguas Frescas - Sandia

$2.99+Out of stock

Made in-house Cantaloupe water.

Aguas Frescas - Pepino/limon/menta

$2.99+Out of stock

Made in-house, sweet and tart Tamarind water.

Unsweet Tea 32oz

$2.99