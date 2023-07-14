El Taxqueño Taqueria
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Plates
Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla strips tossed in red chile guajillo salsa or spicy green serrano salsa, topped with onions, queso fresco, and crema, served with a side of re-fried beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs, over easy, topped with spicy salsa, side of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and choice of three white corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs sautéed with tomatoes, onions, & serrano peppers; served with side of refried beans, lettuce & tomatoes and three tortillas.
Scrambled Eggs & Chorizo Plate
Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo; served with side of refried beans, lettuce & tomatoes, and three tortillas.
Scrambled Eggs & Ham Plate
Scrambled Eggs & Potato Plate
Scrambled Eggs & Bacon
MAIN
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Pork with pineapple.
Beef Fajita Taco
Chicken Taco
Brisket Taco
Tripas Taco
Beef tripe.
Barbacoa de Borrego Taco
Lamb Barbacoa
Fish Taco
Tilapia.
Chorizo Taco
Chicharron Taco
Pork rind in spicy green salsa.
Calabazitas Taco
Mexican zucchini sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and yellow corn.
Lengua Taco
Plates
Taco Plate
Three (3) tacos on double yellow corn tortillas. Includes limes, onion/cilantro mix, side of rice & refried beans.
Fish Taco Plate
Three Tilapia fish tacos, served with a side of rice and beans. Tacos garnished with iceberg lettuce and pico de gallo.
Chicken Flautas
Four (4) Chicken flautas; topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Served with a side of rice and refried beans.
Bistek a la Mexicana
Enchiladas Rojas de Queso Fresco
Three Enchiladas filled with queso fresco. Topped with onions, crema, & queso fresco; served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Rojas de Pollo
Enchiladas Verdes de Queso Fresco
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo
Carne Asada
Beef Fajitas
7 oz. Beef fajitas mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers; served with choice of three (3) tortillas, side of rice & refried beans, garnished with dollop of guacamole & pico de gallo, lime wedge and lettuce.
Chicken Fajitas
7 oz. Chicken fajitas mixed with grilled onions and bell peppers; served with choice of three (3) tortillas, side of rice & refried beans, garnished with dollop of guacamole & pico de gallo, lime wedge and lettuce.
Porkchop En Salsa
Asado Verde
Asado Rojo
Gorditas & Sopes
Gorditas
Order of two (2); filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
Gordita
One (1) Gordita; filled with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
Sopes
Order of two (2); topped with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
Sope
One (1) Sope; topped with refried beans, choice meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & crema. Avocado optional.
Quesadillas
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema.
Chicken Quesadilla
Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema
Cheese Quesadilla Plate
Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema; side of rice and refried beans.
Beef Fajita Quesadilla Plate
Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema; side of rice and refried beans.
Chicken Quesadilla Plate
Served with a dollop of guacamole, pico de gallo, & crema; side of rice and refried beans.
Platillo- Quesadilla Al Pastor
Kids Small Quesadilla
Caldos
Sides & Extras
Elote (Small)
12 oz. corn in a cup. Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, & lime wedge.
Elote (Large)
16 oz. corn in a cup. Corn, mayo, cotija cheese, & lime wedges.
Elote (Rosted)
Side Refried Beans
4. oz.
Side Rice
6 oz.
French Fries
Breakfast Papas
Extra Orden Flour Tortillas
Three (3) extra flour tortillas.
Extra Orden White Corn Tortillas
Three (3) extra homemade corn tortillas.
(1) Extra Tortilla Maiz
(1) Extra Tortilla Harina
Cebolla Asada (Grilled Onions)
4 oz.
Chile Toreado
Jalapeño
8 oz. Spicy serrano peppers.
Extra Green Salsa
Spice level: Medium.
Extra Red Salsa
Spice level: Hot.
Chips & Guacamole
6 oz. Made with ripe avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime, garlic, salt.
Chips & Salsa
4 oz.
Chips & Queso
6 oz. Made from scratch. (Includes beef)
Salsa De Chips
Taxqueño Chiles En Vinagre
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Pico
Dessert
Burrito
DRINKS
Drinks
Coca Mexi Grande
Half Liter
8 oz Mex coke
Coca-Cola (16oz)
Coca-Cola (Can)
COKE Zero 16oz
Fanta Medio- Litro
Diet Coca-Cola (16oz)
Diet Coca-Cola (Can)
Sprite (Can)
Sprite (16oz)
Sprite de Mexico
12 oz. Lime Soda
Bottle Water
Topo Chico 12oz
12 oz. Mineral water.
Topo Chico - Lime 12 Oz
16 oz. Mineral Water
Topo Chico - Lime (16oz)
Sangría Señorial
12 oz. Grape Soda
Canada Dry
Squirt Plastico
Squirt Can
Squirt Mexicana
Dr. Pepper (Can)
Dr. Pepper (16oz)
Apple Juice
10 oz.
Orange Juice
10 oz.
Jarritos - Pina
12 oz. Pineapple Soda
Jarritos - Toronja
Jarrito- Limon
Jarritos - Mandarina
12 oz. Mandarin Soda
Jarrito- Guava
Jarritos - Tamarindo
12 oz. Tamarind Soda
Coca-Mex 355ml
Coffee 12oz
12 oz.
Juice Smoothie (10oz.)
Gatorade- Orange
Small Gatorades
Gatorade- Fruit Punch
Mexican Fanta 355 mL
Half Liter
Champurrado 16oz
Champurrado 12oz
Sidral
16oz Coffee
Coca- Cola (20oz)
Peach Tea
Aguas Frescas
Aguas Frescas - Horchata
Made in-house rice water, flavored with cinnamon, sweetened condensed milk, and granulated sugar.
Aguas Frescas - Limon
Made in-house Lemonade.
Aguas Frescas - Jamaica
Made in-house Hibiscus water.
Aguas Frescas - Pina
Made in-house Pineapple water.
Aguas Frescas - Sandia
Made in-house Cantaloupe water.
Aguas Frescas - Pepino/limon/menta
Made in-house, sweet and tart Tamarind water.