El Tequila, Sports Bar & Grill 2688 E High St
Appetizers
- La Botana$14.99
Taquitos, Wings, Quesadillas, & Guacamole Salad
- Choriqueso$7.99
Cheese Dip with Chorizo
- Cheese Dip$7.50
Regular
- Beans Dip$6.50
Regular
- Guacamole Dip$7.99
Served with Chips
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$6.99
Served with Chips
- Chunky Guacamole Dip$9.99
Served with Chips
- Queso Texano$9.99
Melted Cheese with Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp
- Chicken Wings$14.99
Order of 10 Wings with Side of Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
- Street Elote$5.99
Corn on the Cob, Topped with Mayonnaise, Cotija Cheese, Tajin, & Lime Juice
Side Order
Salads
- Tossed Salad$7.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Cucumbers
- Grilled Salad$14.99
Steak or Chicken on a Bed of Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Avocado Slices
- Nayarit Salad$15.99
Fresh Grilled Shrimp on a Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Avocado Slices
- House Salad$14.99
Fried Chicken Tenders on a Bed of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Avocado Slices with a Drizzle of Ranch Dressing
- Taco Salad$11.99
Crispy Flour Tortilla, Filled with Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, & Shredded Cheese
- Taco Salad Fajita$13.99
Grilled Steak or Chicken (or Your Choice of Meat Grilled), with Onions, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, & Shredded Cheese.
House Specials
- Sebastian Special$14.99
2 Soft Flour Tortillas Filled with Steak or Chicken & Grilled Onions, Covered with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans.
- Alambre$15.99
Strips of Steak, Ham, Bacon, Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers. Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, & Tortillas
- Sopes$6.99
Home-Style Corn Patties with Beans Topped with Your Choice of Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor, or Carnitas. Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Your Choice or Red or Green Sauce.
- Chile Colorado$14.99
Steak Strips in our Homemade Spicy Red Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
- Especial de la Casa$15.99
Grilled Shrimp with Grilled Chicken or Steak Strips. Served over Rice, Beans, & Tortillas.
- Asada Fries$14.99
French Fries with Grilled Steak, Topped with Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, & Guacamole
- Carnitas de Puerco$14.99
Roasted Pork Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Tortillas, Sour Cream, Guacamole
- Chimichanga$12.99
Crispy Burrito Stuffed with Shredded Chicken or Beef, Covered with Cheese Sauce. Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream, Rice, & Beans
- Chimichanga de la Casa$15.99
Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Steak or Shrimp, over Grilled Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms, Topped with Ranchero Sauce, & Cheese Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Pico de Gallo on a Sizzling Plate
- Sincronizada$14.99
Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Bacon, Onions, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Pineapple, & Cheese, Topped with Cheese Sauce. Served with Lettuce, tomato, & Sour Cream
- Molcajete$39.99
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Chorizo, Shrimp, Cactus, Grilled Jalapeño, Chambray Onions, Queso Fresco, & a Touch of Homemade Red Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole Salad, & Tortillas
- Torta$11.99
Mexican Sub Filled with Your Choice of Steak, Chicken, Ham, Carnitas, Tongue, Pastor, Pork Rinds, Barbacoa, Chorizo, or Cubana. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoe, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Jalapeños Onions, & Mayonnaise
- California Burger$12.99
Beef Patty with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Avocado Slices, Lettuce, & Tomato. Served with Fries
- Southwest Burger$12.99
topped with bacon, melted chedar, bbq sauce served with french fries
- cajun chedar ch burger$12.99
lett, tom, onions and chiplote mayo served with french fries
- mar y tierra$26.99
- patty melt$12.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas Monterrey$26.99
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Carnitas, & Chorizo. Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese
- Fajitas Especial Chicken$18.99
Chicken (or Your Choice of Meat)
- Tequilas Specialty Fajita$26.99
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, & Tilapia. Served in Half of Pineapple
- Texas Fajitas$23.99
Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp
- Fajitas Especial steak$19.99
- Fajita especial Mix$20.99
- Fajita Especial Shrimp$21.99
Chicken
- Pollo Chipotle$17.99
Chicken Breast in Chipotle Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Sour Cream, Salad, and Tortillas
- Pollo a la Crema$18.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Poblano Peppers, Onions, & Tomatoes in a Cream Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans
- Flautas de Pollo$15.99
3 Corn Tortillas Rolled with Chicken Inside & Deep Fried. Topped with Lettuce & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans
- Pollo Loco$17.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice & Beans
- Chilaquiles$15.99
Corn Tortilla Chips Topped with Homemade Green or Red Sauce. Topped with Shredded Chcken, Rice, & Salad
- Chori Pollo$18.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Cooked with Onions & Chorizo. Topped with Cheese Dip. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
- Pollo Ranchero$17.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Onions, Bell Peppers, & Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
Seafood
- Seafood Taco Salad$14.99
Shrimp, Tilapia, & Crab Meat Cooked with Mixed Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Beans & Guacamole Salad
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$18.99
12 Grilled Shrimp Laced with Garlic. Served on a Bed of Rice & Lettuce
- Seafood Tostada$12.99
Cooked Shrimp & Octopus, Topped with Pico de Gallo & Avocado Slices. Served on a Corn Tostada
- Ceviche$16.99
Shrimp Cooked with Fresh Lime, Pico de Gallo, & Cilantro with Your Choice of Saltine Crackers or Tostadas
- Camarones a la Diabla$19.99
12 Shrimp Cooked in Our Spicy Red Sauce. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream
- Acapulco Tilapia$19.99
Grilled Tilapia Topped with Shrimp & Cheese Dip. Served with Rice, Pico de Gallo, & Guacamole Salad
- Tilapia Veracruz$17.99
Grilled Tilapia Topped with Cheese Sauce & Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice & Beans
- Aguachile$23.99
15 Shrimp Mixed with Red Onions, Avocado, Green Sauce, & Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
- Mojarra Frita$18.99
Whole Fried Porgy Served with Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Avocado
- Fish Tacos$14.99
3 Tilapia Tacos on Flour Tortillas, Topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice & Beans
- Coctel de Camarones$16.99
Shrimp Cocktail Mixed with Avocado & Pico de Gallo in a Special Cocktail Sauce
- breaded shrimp$19.99
Steak
- Carne Asada$19.99
Ribeye Steak Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Tortillas
- Carne Asada Jalisco$21.99
Ribeye Steak Topped with Poblano Peppers & Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole Salad, Sour Cream, & Tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$21.99
Ribeye Steak Topped with Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Tortillas
A Little Taste of Italy
- Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Garlic & White Wine in Lemon Butter Sauce Served Over Pizza
- Shrimp Rustica$19.99
Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Asparagus & Sun Dried Tomatoes in Pink Vodka Sauce Served Over Pasta
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
Served Over Pasta
- Seafood Pescatore$22.99
Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Sautéed with Garlic, Fresh Basil, in a Homemade Tomato Marinara Sauce
- Chicken Francese$14.99
Chicken Breast Dipped in Egg, Sautéed with Garlic White Wine in Lemon Butter Sauce Served Over Pasta
- Homestyle Pasta$16.99
Sautéed with Broccoli, Fresh Tomatoes, & Garlic in Olive Oil
- Seafood Trio$22.99
Scampi or Alfredo, Shrimp, Scallops, & Crab Served Over Pasta
- CSSC$22.99
Chicken, Shrimp, Scallops, & Crab, in Pink Vodka Sauce Served Over Pasta
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$13.99
Plain (Medium)
- Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Pineapple & Ham (Medium)
- Taco Pizza$17.99
Ground Beef, Red Onions, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, & Cilantro with a Side of Sour Cream & Sauce (Medium)
- Chicken Bruschetta$17.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Garlic, Diced Tomatoes, & Cilantro with a Side of Sour Cream & Sauce (Medium)
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Diced Bacon, & Ranch Dressing Drizzle (Medium)
- Veggie Pizza$16.99
Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Broccoli, & Tomatoes (Medium)
- Meatball Pizza$16.99
Meatball (Medium)
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Hot Sauce Drizzled in Ranch Dressing (Medium)
- Margharita Pizza$17.99
Tomato Slices, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, & Fresh Basil (Medium)
- New Yorker Pizza$17.99
Italian Sausage, Red Onions, & Green Peppers (Medium)
- Tequilas Special$17.99
Refried Beans, Chorizo, Fried Onions, & Fresh Cooked Jalapeños, Topped with Oaxaca Cheese (Medium)
- 1/2 and 1/2 Spec
Street Taco
- Pollo/Chicken$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Asada/Steak$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Barbacoa/Pulled Beef$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Carnitas/Roasted Pork$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Chicharron/Pork Rinds$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Chorizo/Mexican Sausage$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Lengua/Beef Tongue$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Cachete/Beef Cheek$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Buche/pork$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
- Pastor/Marinated Pork with Pineapple$3.95
Served on Corn Tortillas & Topped with Cilantro & Onions
Tacos platter
Combos
- Combo #1 "Two Enchiladas"$11.99
Chicken or Beef Served with Rice & Beans
- Combo #2 "Chile Relleno, Chalupa, & One Hard Shell Taco"$11.99
Chile Relleno, Chalupa, & 1 Hard Shell Taco
- Combo #3 "Two Hard Shell Tacos"$11.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Beans
- Combo #4 "Burrito & Enchilada"$11.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Beans
- Combo #5 "Burrito & One Hard Shell Taco"$11.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken. Served with Rice & Beans
- Combo #6 "Burrito Enchilada & One Hard Shell Taco"$11.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken.
Nachos
- Nachos$8.99
With Cheese (or Add Beef, Beans, & Cheese. $11.99)
- Nachos with Cheese, Beef, Beans, & Cheese$11.99
With Cheese Topped with Beef, Beans, & Cheese
- Shredded Chicken or Beef Nachos$11.99
Topped with Cheese
- Shredded Chicken or Beef Nachos Supreme$13.99
Topped with Melted Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, & Sour Cream
- Texas Nachos$16.99
Grilled Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions. Topped with Melted Cheese
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Fajita Nachos$14.99
Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions Topped with Melted Cheese
- Grilled Chicken or Steak Fajita Nachos Supreme$16.50
Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions. Topped with Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, & Sour Cream
- Grilled Shrimp Fajita Nachos$16.99
Shrimp Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions. Topped with Melted Cheese
Veggie Combos
- Veggie Combo #1 "Bean Burrito & Cheese Enchilada"$11.99
Served with Rice & Beans
- Veggie Combo #2 "One Chalupa, One Bean Burrito, & One Cheese Quesadilla"$11.99
1 Chalupa, 1 Bean Burrito, & 1 Cheese Quesadilla
- Veggie Combo #3 "One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, & One Chalupa"$11.99
1 Bean Burrito, 1 Cheese Enchilada, & 1 Bean Burrito
- Veggie Combo #4 "One Cheese Chile Relleno, One Cheese Enchilada, & One Bean Burrito"$11.99
1 Cheese Chile Relleno, 1 Cheese Enchilada, & 1 Bean Burrito
- Veggie Combo #5 "Two Cheese Enchiladas"$11.99
Served with Rice & Beans
- Veggie Combo #6 "Fajitas"$14.99
Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Mushroom, Cauliflower, & Tomatoes. Served with Rice, Beans, & Tortillas
Burritos
- Tres Amigos$13.99
3 Burritos, 1 with Pork Topped with Green Sauce, 1 Chicken Topped with Cheese Dip, & 1 Ground Beef Topped with Red Sauce. Served with Rice & Guacamole
- Burrito de la Casa$13.99
Grilled Chicken or Steak with Bell Peppers & Onions. Topped with Cheese Sauce
- Fried Buffalo Burrito$12.99
Stuffed with Fried Chicken Tenders & Lettuce, Covered with Hot Buffalo Sauce Drizzled with Ranch Dressing.
- Burro Loco$13.99
Stuffed with Shredded Chicken or Beef, Rice, & Beans, Covered with Cheese Dip & Burrito Sauce, Served with Sour Cream
- Burrito California$14.99
Grilled Chicken or Steak Stuffed with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Pico de Gallo. Served with French Fries
- Burrito Verde$13.99
Shredded Pork Covered with Tomatillo Sauce. Served with Side of Rice & Beans
- Burrito Supreme$12.99
Shredded Chicken or Beef Topped with Cheese Dip, Burrito Sauce, Lettuce, Sour Cream, & Guacamole Salad
- Burrito Poblano$13.99
Shredded Chicken & Rice Topped with Mole Sauce
Quesadillas
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$11.99
Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions
- Steak Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions
- Texas Quesadilla$14.99
Shrimp, Chicken, & Steak Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.99
Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Spinach
- Shrimp Quesadilla$14.99
Cooked with Bell Peppers & Onions
- Quesabirria$15.99
Filled with Juicy Tender Pulled Beef Topped with Onions & Cilantro. Served with Consome Dipping Sauce
- Seafood Quesadilla$14.99
Shrimp, Tilapia, & Crab Meat
- Pastor Quesadilla$12.99
Topped with Onions & Cilantro
- mushroom quesadilla$0.89
- ground beef quesadilla$9.99
- spinach quesadilla$8.99
- mush\chix quesadilla$8.99
- carnitas quesadilla$12.99
- shredded chix quesadilla$9.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supremas$10.99
3 Beef, Chicken, or Cheese Enchiladas Topped with Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream
- Enchiladas de Casa$14.99
3 Grilled Shrimp Enchiladas Smothered with Cheese Dip & Grilled Spinach. Served with Rice & Guacamole Salad
- Enchiladas Suizas$10.99
3 Enchiladas (1 Chicken, 1 Beef, & 1 Cheese), Covered with Creamy Green Sauce & Shredded Cheese. Served with Guacamole Salad
- Green Enchiladas$10.99
3 Chicken Enchiladas Served with Guacamole Salad, Rice, & Queso Fresco
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Special #1 "Tequilas Special"$10.99
Grilled Shrimp & Chicken, Topped with Cheese Sauce. Served over Rice
- Lunch Special #2 "Burrito"$9.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Served with Rice & Beans
- Lunch Special #3 "One Enchilada with Rice"$8.99
1 Enchilada with Rice
- Lunch Special #4 "One Fried Burrito"$9.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Served with Rice & Beans
- Lunch Special #5 "Speedy Gonzalez"$10.99
1 Taco & 1 Enchilada Filled with Your Choice of Chicken or Beef. Served with Rice & Beans
- Lunch Special #6 "Burrito Supremo"$9.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken Topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, & Guacamole
- Lunch Special #7 "Lunch Fajitas"$11.99
Your Choice of Chicken or Steak. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, & Tortillas
- Lunch Special #8 "House Fajitas"$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Steak, & Shrimp. Served with Rice, Beans, Salad, & Tortillas
- Lunch Special #9 "Taco Salad"$9.99
Tortilla Bowl Filled with Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, Beans, & Salad
- Lunch Special #10 "Pollo Loco"$10.99
Grilled Chicken Covered in Cheese Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans
- Lunch Special #11 "One Chile Relleno, One taco, Refried Beans, & Guacamole Salad"$10.99
1 Chile Relleno, 1 Taco, Refried Beans, & Guacamole Salad
- Lunch Special #12 "Sebastian Special"$9.99
Soft Tortilla Filled with Steak or Chicken & Grilled Onions, Covered with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Sour Cream. Served with Rice & Beans
Desserts
Kid's
- Kid's Combo #1 "Taco"$7.99
Served with Rice & Beans
- Kid's Combo #2 "Enchilada$7.99
Served with Rice
- Kid's Combo #3 "Burrito"$7.99
Served with Rice
- Kid's Combo #4 "Quesadilla"$7.99
Served with Rice
- Kid's Combo #5 "Chicken & Rice"$7.99
Chicken & Rice
- Kid's Combo #6 "Macorni & Cheese"$7.99
Macaroni & Cheese
- Kid's Combo #7 "Chicken Fingers"$7.99
Served with French Fries
- Kid's Combo #8 "Cheeseburger"$7.99
Cheeseburger