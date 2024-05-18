El Tesoro Mexican Grill 6118 Farrington Road Suite G
FOOD MENU
TACOS
- AL PASTOR TACO$3.50
- CARNE ASADA TACO
steak taco "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa$3.50
- TINGA TACO$3.50
- POLLO ASADO TACO
grill chicken taco "Con Todo"- cebolla, cilantro, guacamole, salsa$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKCARNITAS TACO
Carnitas Taco "Con Todo"- cebolla,cilantroOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKCECINA TACOOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- BIRRIA TACO
Beef Birria Taco "Con Todo" cilantro, onions$3.50
- BARBACOA TACO
Beef Barbacoa Taco "Con Todo"- cebolla,cilantro$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKTACO DE CANASTAOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- CHORIZO TACO$3.50
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
- CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
Tinga, guacamoles, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream$12.00
- GRILL CHICKEN BURRITO
Grilled Chicken , guacamole, rice, beans, cheese lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream$13.00
- STEAK BURRITO
Grilled Chicken, guacamole, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream$13.00
- BARBACOA BURRITO
Beef Barbacoa, guacamole, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo$13.00
- VEGETARIAN BURRITO
Mixed veggies, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole$13.00
- AL PASTOR BURRITO$13.00
ACP'S
QUESADILLAS
SOUPS (CALDO)
CALIFORNIA BOWL
MEXICAN SNACKS
DESSERTS (POSTRES)
GUISO DEL DIA
- OUT OF STOCKMENUDOOUT OF STOCK$13.99
- OUT OF STOCKPOZOLE ROJO DE PUERCOOUT OF STOCK$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKHUEVOS EN SALSA ROJA (EGGS WITH RED SALSA) MILDOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- OUT OF STOCKBISTEK CON PAPA
STEAK, POTATOES, TOMATO SALSA, RICE, REFRIED BEANS, HANDMADE TORTILLASOUT OF STOCK$13.99
- OUT OF STOCKMole Ranchero
Comes with a thick and savory chile and chocolate sauce . Served with chicken ,rice and handmade tortillasOUT OF STOCK$13.99
- CHICHARRON CON NOPALES
Pork Rinds, Cactus, Salsa Roja, RIce, beans, tortillas$13.99
- OUT OF STOCKCOSTILLAS DE PUERCO EN SALSA ROJAOUT OF STOCK$13.99