El Texano
Birria Lovers
- Birria tacos (order of 3)$15.99
corn tortilla,shredded birria,onion cilantro.
- Quesa tacos (order of 3)$16.99
corn tortilla,shredded birria,Monterey jack cheeseonion cilantro.
- Ramen Noodle Soup$13.99
Ramen Noodles filled with shredded birria beef, beef cosome, onion cilantro and side of lime wedge
- Cheese ramen noodle soup$14.99
Ramen Noodles , monterey jack cheesefilled with shredded birria beef, beef cosome, onion cilantro and side of lime wedge
- Birria Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla, shredded birria,rice, pinto beans,montereBirria loversy jack cheese, side of consome
- Dirty Birria Fries$14.99
Hot fresh fries,our famous queso, monterey jack cheese,pinto beans,pico de gallo,signature crema,home made chipotle and birria beef
- Loaded birria nachos$14.99
Hot fresh corn chips, our famous queso,, topped mexican cheese,pinto beans, pico de gallo, signature crema,home made chipotleand brirria beef
- Quesa taco platter(order of 2)$15.99
Two quesa beef tacos with side rice,pinto beans and beef consome
- Tinga (chicken)birria tacos (order of 3)$13.99
Corn tortilla, stewed chicken tinga, topped with cilantro and onion, served with a side of beef consome
- Tinga (chicken)Quesa birria tacos (order of 3)14.99$14.99
Corn tortilla, monterey jack cheese, stewed chicken tinga, topped with cilantro and onion, served with a side of beef consome
- Birria Quesadilla$14.99
12 inch flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, shredded birria, side of consome
- Birria pizza(12inch)$24.99
2 of 12 inch flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, shredded birria, side of consome
- Birria Philly$14.99
8 inch bread,shredded birria,onion,cilantro,monterey jack cheese, side of consome
- friday special platter$11.99
- 3 birria pupusas$16.99
quesadillas
- cheese quesadilla$11.99
12 inch flour tortilla,monterey jack cheese,served with a bed of lettuce, mexican blend,pico de gallo,guac and signature crema
- Classic Quesadilla$14.99
12 inch flour tortilla,monterey jack cheese,served with a bed of lettuce, mexican blend,pico de gallo,guac and signature crema
- Chipotle veggie quesadilla$14.99
12 inch flour tortilla,sauteed mix green pepper,onion,yellow squash, monterey jack cheese,served with a bed of lettuce, mexican blend,pico de gallo,guac and signature crema
- Hawaiian Shrimp quesadilla$15.99
12 inch flour tortilla,Grilled shrimp, fired roasted pineapples,monterey jack cheese,served with a bed of lettuce, mexican blend,pico de gallo,guac and signature crema
- Deluxe Tinga quesadilla$14.99
12 inch flour tortilla,Braised chicken,cotija cheese,pickled red onion,monterey jack cheese,served with a bed of lettuce, mexican blend,pico de gallo,guac and signature crema
- gorditas$5.50
- hh quesadilla ck$8.99
signature tacos
- Asada Taco (grilled steak)$4.25
double
- Chorizo taco$4.50
corn tortilla mexican chorizo, onion cilantro lime
- Al pastor$4.25
coirn tortilla,grilled pork marinated,mexican spices and fired roasted pineapples
- Tinga(chicken) taco$3.95
Braised shredded chicken,topped with cotija cheese pickled red onion
- Carnitas tacos$3.95
corn tortilla,marinated slow cooked pulled pork in traditional mexican spices
- Vegetarian taco$4.25
Corn tortilla,sauteed mix of green pepper,onion,yellow squash and tomatoes
- El Texano taco$4.95
flour tortilla layered wth a grilled-burnt monterey jack cheese, premium grrilled chicken,cotija cheese,pickled red onions,side of lemon wedge.
- El Gobernador taco$4.95
corn tortilla layered with melted jack cheese,filled with fire grilled shrimp cooked on a tomate base sauce with onions,poblano peppers topped with onios,cilantro and lime wedge
- Fried Fish Taco$4.95
flour tortilla, crispy fried fish in housemade batter served with coleslaw,pico de gallo,topped with homemade chipotle side f lemon wedge
- Fried shrimp taco$4.95
flour tortilla, crispy fried shrimp in housemade batter served with coleslaw,pico de gallo,topped with homemade chipotle side f lemon wedge
- grilled shrimp guac taco$4.95
corn tortilla,shredded lettuce,grilled shrimp topped with cotija cheese and pico de gallo side of lemon wedge
- breakfast taco$4.95
flour tortilla,cheddar scrambled eggs,mexican chorizo,cotija cheese,pickled red onions and signature crema sauce.
- grill ck taco$4.25
- taco tuesday$2.49
- pupusa tacos$5.00
cheesy lovers tacos
- Cheesy Asada Tacos (Order of 3)$13.99
- Cheesy Grilled Chicken Tacos (Order of 3)$13.50
- Cheesy Chicken Tinga Tacos (Order of 3)$13.50
- Cheesy Al Pastor Tacos (Order of 3)$13.99
- Cheesy Carnitas Tacos (Order of 3)$13.99
- Cheesy Shrimp Tacos (Order of 3)$16.99
- Cheesy Surf n Turf Tacos (Order of 3)$17.99
- add beef consomme$3.00
burritos
- pakos special Burrito$14.00
12 in flour tortilla wth grilled steak,tater tots,queso,pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese,creama and chipotle sauce.
- tinga burrito$14.00
12 in flour tortilla,with braised shredded chicken, rice, pinto beans,cotija cheese,pickled red onions,cilantro,crema sauce and ranch cilantro
- Classic burrito$14.00
12 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, rice,pinto beans white cheese,jack cheese,pico de gallo,signature crema
- santa fe burrito$14.00
- burrito gordo$14.00
pupusas
house special
enchiladas
- Enchiladas order of 2$13.99
corn tortilla with your choice of filling,topped with our salsa verde, melted mexican blend cheese, drizzled with our signature crema sauce and cilantro.served with a side rice and beans
- Enchiladas order of 3$16.99
orn tortilla with your choice of filling,topped with our salsa verde, melted mexican blend cheese, drizzled with our signature crema sauce and cilantro.served with a side rice and beans
appetizers
fajitas
cheesesteak
salads
desserts
sides
NA Beverages
- pineapple jarrito$3.50
pineapple
- lime jarrito$3.50
lime
- mandarin jarrito$3.50
mandarin
- grape fruit jarrito$3.50
grape fruit
- Tamarind jarrito$3.50
Tamarind
- coke mexican drink$3.75
coke
- sprite mexican drink$3.75
sprite
- fanta mexican drink$3.75
fanta
- bottle coke$3.50
coke
- bottle sprite$3.50
sptite
- Bottle diet coke$3.50
diet coke
- Cola champagne$4.00
cola champagne
- bottle of water$2.00
bottle of water
- Sangria Senorial$3.50
Sangria
- horchata 20 oz$4.00
horchata 20 oz
- Tamarindo$4.00
tamarindo 20 oz
- Flor de jamaica$4.00
jamaica 20 oz
- can coke$2.50