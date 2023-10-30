Prime Cocktail Menu

Signature Drinks

Margarita
$13.00
Red Earl Martini
$14.00
Chica Facil
$17.00
Besame
$17.00
Red or White Sangria
$15.00
Pornstar Martini
$17.00
La Viuda Negra
$14.00
Pina Colada
$13.00
Pina Colada Creme Brulee
$22.00
Coconut & Strawberry daiquiri
$13.00
Saltamonte
$14.00
Mezcalita Negra
$14.00
El pepino
$13.00
New Your Sour
$15.00
Pisco Sour
$13.00