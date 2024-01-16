El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Gretna
Food
Appetizers
- Guacamole$6.49+
- Bean Dip$6.49
- Cheese Dip$5.99+
- Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Nachos$8.99
Choice of beef, chicken or bean
- Nachos Supreme$12.49
Nachos Supreme come with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of either ground beef or chicken.
- Flour Chips$2.99
- Texas Cheese Dip Pollo$10.99
steak, chicken and shrimp mixed with cheese dip.
- Tossed Salad$3.49
- Salsa Cup (32oz) (Take Out)$8.00
- Salsa Cup (16oz) (Take Out)$4.50
- Large Chips (Take Out)$9.00
- Medium Chips (Take Out)$6.00
- Small Chips (Take Out)$3.00
- Guacamole Salad$6.25
- Queso Fundido$9.99
Chorizo mixed with cheese dip.
- Texas Dip Shrimp$10.99
- Texas Dip Steak$10.99
- Texas Dip 3$10.99
- Tostada De Ceviche$6.49
- Order Ceviche$16.25
- Mex Salad$7.99
- Texas Dip Pollo$10.99
- Spinach dip$8.99
Children's Plates
- #1 Burrito & Taco (Kids)$6.99
- #2 Enchilada & Taco (Kids)$6.99
- #3 Enchilada w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)$6.99
- #4 Taco w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)$6.99
- #5 Hamburger & Fries (Kids)$6.99
- #6 Chicken Nuggets & Fries (Kids)$6.99
- # 7 Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans (Kids)$6.99
- #8 Corn Dog & Fries (Kids)$6.99
- #9 Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)$6.99
Quesadillas Rellenas
- Quesadilla Gringa$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with pork tips. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla Roja$11.25
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and a choice of either ground beef, chicken, beef tips, or beans. Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our supreme sauce.
- Quesadilla Ranchera$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef, onions and mushrooms. Served beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Quesadilla Supreme$11.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ground beef and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla Fajita$15.50
Big flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla Grilled$13.99
Two steak or two grilled chicken quesadillas stuffed with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and pico de Gallo.
- Quesadilla Shrimp$16.25
Big flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
Vegetarians' Plates
- Vege A$11.00
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and rice.
- Vege B$11.00
One chalupa, one bean burrito, and one cheese quesadilla.
- Vege C$11.00
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada topped with cheese dip, and one cheese quesadilla.
- Vege D$11.00
Two bean burritos topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
- Vege E (Chimi)$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with spinach, onions, and tomatoes and topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Vege F (Poblano)$14.99
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese topped with special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Vege G (Fajita)$15.99
A light combination of mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
- Vege H (Spin Chila)$13.99
Corn tortillas cooked with spinach and our own special red sauce topped with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
- Vege I (Spin Quesa)$12.25
Quesadilla stuffed cheese, spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- Vege J (Enchi)$12.99
Three cheese enchiladas with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and tossed salad.
- Vege K (Quesa)$11.99
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with rice and tossed salad.
- Vege L (Taco Salad)$13.99
Large crispy tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Vege M (Bto Grande)$13.25
One large tortilla filled with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, onions, and tomatoes topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Vege N (Chila)$13.99
Corn tortillas cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash and our own special sauce. Topped with cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Vege O (Spin Bto)$12.99
Large tortilla filled with spinach topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
A la carte
- S/Fried Flour Taco$4.25
- S/ Fried Beans$4.25
- S/ Mexican Rice$4.25
- S/Flour Soft Taco$4.00
- S/Hard Shell Taco$3.50
- S/Tostada$4.50+
Ground beef, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and sour cream on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
- S/ Chalupa$4.50
Beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole on top a flat corn tortilla shell.
- S/ Tamal$4.99
- S/ Chile Poblano$4.99
- S/ Enchilada$4.25
- S/Fried Burrito$4.99
- Beef Burrito & Nacho Cheese$6.50
- Mixed Tostaguac w/ Beef & Beans$5.99
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
- S/Special Burrito$7.50
- S/Beef & Cheese Tostada$4.99
Ground beef and cheese on top of a flat corn tortilla shell.
- S/ Cheese Quesadilla$4.25
- S/ Quesadilla$5.99
- S/ Burrito Deluxe$7.25
One burrito with meat choice and beans inside. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Corn Tortillas$1.50
- Flour Tortillas$1.50
- French Fries$3.99
- S/ Chimichanga$5.50
- S/ Burrito$5.50
- S/Jalapeños$1.49
- S/Shredded Cheese$2.99
- S/Sour Cream$1.49
- S/Pico de Gallo$2.49
- S/Lettuce$1.99
- Chile Toriados$1.99
- S/Salsa Tomatillo$1.60
- S/ Taco Carne Azada$4.50
- S/ Taco Pollo Asado$4.50
- S/ Taco Carnitas$4.50
- S/ Taco Pescado$4.50
- S/ Taco Camaron$4.50
- S/ Taco Chorizo$4.50
- Orden De Pollo Asado$5.99
- S/ Vallarta Cheese Steak Taco$4.50
- Side Shrimp 6$5.99
- Side Grilled Steak$5.99
- S/ Aguacate$3.99
- S/ Cilantro$0.99
- S/jalapenos Frescos$0.75
- S/ Salsa Verde$1.25
- S/ Cebolla$0.99
- S/ Taco Birria$4.50
- Quesadilla Birria$4.99
- Tomate$0.99
- Veg Grill$2.50
- Black beans$4.25
Seafood
- Orange Shrimp$16.99
Onions, tomatoes, cactus, and jalapeño slices topped with sautéed shrimp in orange juice. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.99
Shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Served in a goblet in its own juices with lime and crackers.
- Shrimp Nachos$15.99
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes on top of tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip.
- Fried Shrimp Chimichanga$15.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell pepper topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$16.25
Shrimp sautéed in garlic flakes, and olive oil. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Diabla$16.25
Grilled shrimp cooked in very Hot sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Camarones El Vallarta$16.99
Shrimp and bacon with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Tilapia Frita$15.99
Deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, lime and tortillas.
- Shrimp & Rice$15.49
Grilled shrimp, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, red and yellow bell peppers, topped with cheese dip over a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.
- Arroz con Mariscos$17.99
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Camarón Yucatan$16.49
Grilled marinated shrimp, green, red, and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, onion, and yellow zucchini over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
- Pescado Yucatan$16.49
Grilled marinated tilapia cooked with yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Steaks
- Steak Vallarta$21.99
T-bone steak topped with shrimp and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo and tortillas.
- Steak Mexicano$19.50
T-bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Steak Ranchero$19.50
T-bone steak grilled with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Texas Steak$19.00
T-bone steak served with fries and tossed salad.
- Carne Asada$16.99
Two pieces of skirt steak grilled. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Ranchero Chef's Special$16.99
Two pieces of skirt steak grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, one chicken enchilada, beans and tortillas.
- Steak Jalisco$19.99
T-bone steak topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos
- Tacos de Carne Azada$13.25
Three soft tacos filled steak. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
- Tacos San Jose$13.50
Three soft tacos filled with steak, chorizo and grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce.
- El Vallarta Cheese Steak Tacos$13.50
Three soft tacos filled steak, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Fish Tacos$14.25
Three soft tacos filled grilled tilapia. Served with rice, beans, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
- Tacos de Carnitas$13.00
Three soft tacos filled with pork carnitas. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
- Tacos de Pollo$13.25
Three soft tacos filled with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo, and spicy tomatillo sauce.
- Tacos Chorizo$13.50
Three soft tacos filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, pico de Gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
- Shrimp Tacos$14.25
Three soft tacos filled with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese.
- Tacos De Birria$14.00
- Street Tacos$13.00
- Tacos al pastor$13.50
Chicken
- Pollo Salad$10.99
Grille chicken breast topped with shredded cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes over a bed of lettuce.
- Pollo Fundido$14.99
Grille chicken breast topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Pollo Borracho$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onions covered with our special sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Jalisco$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Pollo Loco$14.49
Grilled chicken breast with our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and tortillas.
- Pollo Yucatan$15.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast with yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Spinach Pollo$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- Choripollo$15.99
- Pollo a la crèma$15.99
- Hawaiian chicken$15.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.25
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$14.25
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Supremas$14.25
Four different enchiladas: ground beef, chicken, cheese and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
- Enchilada El Vallarta$15.99
Three crab and shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Enchiladas Super Rancheras$15.50
Five different enchiladas: ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, bean and cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Fajitas
- Fajitas for One$17.25
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
- Fajitas for Two$32.50
Choice of steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas
- Texas Fajitas$18.95
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
- Double Texas Fajitas$34.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
- Fajitas Vallarta$20.99
Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
- Pineapple Fajita$19.99
Served in half of a pineapple. Choice of Steak, chicken, or mix. Grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
- Fajitas Vallarta for Two$37.99
Grilled shrimp and scallops with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita$19.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
- Double Shrimp Fajita$36.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
- Fajita Pescado$17.99
Grilled marinated tilapia, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
- Fajitas de Chorizo con Pollo$18.50
Grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage), onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
- Fajita salad$7.99
Burritos
- Steak Burrito Dinner$15.25
Two burritos filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Burrito Deluxe$13.99
Two burritos: one chicken & beans and one ground beef & beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Super Burrito$15.25
Large burrito with your choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito California Dinner$14.99
12" flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- Burrito Tapatio$13.49
Two burritos filled with pork tips topped with cheese dip, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Burrito El Vallarta Dinner$14.99
12" Tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- 7 Seas Burrito$14.99
12" tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crabmeat, and rice topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
- Burrito Verde$12.99
Tortilla filled with choice of pork, steak, chicken, or mix topped with green salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- 12" Grand Burrito$14.99
12" tortilla filled with choice of steak or chicken, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, sour cream and lettuce topped with cheese dip.
House Specials
- Alambre$16.99
Tender skirt steak, bacon, onions, poblano peppers topped with cheese dip and spicy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- El Cazuelon$16.99
Steak, chicken breast, onions, and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Chile Verde$14.99
Tender pieces of pork tips mixed with our special green salsa. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$14.99
Tender pieces of pork tips mixed with our special Colorado salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chiles Poblanos Combo$14.99
Two breaded poblano peppers topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Molcajete$24.99
One piece of skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo, nopales (cactus). Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, and tortillas.
- Mar y Tierra$19.99
Two pieces of skirt steak, grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
- Chimichanga Dinner$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
- "El Grande"$22.50
One chalupa, one taco, one Chile relleno, one burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans.
- Flautas$12.99
Four deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
- Carnitas Dinner$14.99
Pork tips. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, pico de Gallo, and tortillas.
- Chili Autentico$14.99
Whole poblano pepper with choice of steak or chicken topped with green salsa. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Birria Platter$15.99
- Birria Soup$14.99
- Chicken Soup$11.99
- Chicken tortilla soup$11.99
- Sopa mariscos$19.99
Served Anytime
- Chicken on the Beach$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
- Mexican Chilaquiles$13.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce topped with cheese and choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Three grilled eggs topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Huevos con Chorizo$12.99
Three grilled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Fajita Nachos$14.99
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes topped with cheese dip over tortilla chips.
- Taco Salad Fajita$15.49
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
- Taco Salad$12.49
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
- Fajita Chicken on the Beach$14.49
Choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served over a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.
- Loaded cheese steak fries$13.99
Desserts
- Sopapillas$5.99
Four pieces of puffy tortilla pastry with cinnamon, honey and chocolate syrup on top.
- Flan$5.99
Mexican custard with chocolate syrup and whip cream on top.
- Fried Ice Cream$6.49
Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, cinnamon and sugar. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with whip cream, honey, and chocolate syrup.
- Churros$4.99
- Cheesecake$6.99
- Sopapilla Con Nieve$6.39
- Churros Con Nieve$7.99
- Chocoflan$7.99
- Tres leches$7.99
Drinks
Beverages
- Pepsi$3.25
- Diet Pepsi$3.25
- Sierra Mist$3.25
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Rootbeer$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Milk$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Virgin Daiquiris$4.99
- Horchata$4.99
- Melon$4.99
- Piña$4.99
- Jamaica$4.99
- Orange Crush$3.25
- Chocolete Milk$2.99
- Flavor Lomonade$2.99
- Soda Water$1.25
- Jugo De Tomate$2.00
- Jarritos$2.99
- Coke 500ml$3.50
- Apple juice$2.50
Margaritas
- Lime Margarita$6.99+
- Strawberry Margarita$7.99+
- Mango Margarita$7.99+
- Piña Colada$8.25+
- Margarona$10.99+
- Blue Margarita$7.99+
- Top Shelf$9.50+
- Jalapeno Margarita$11.99+
- Tamarindo Margarita$11.99+
- Mangonada$11.99+
- Margarita Flight$11.99
- Tower Margaritas$45.00
- Marg special$2.99
- Pama Rita$7.99+
- Melon margarita$7.99+
- Italian margarita$11.49
- Gran platinum marg$23.99+
- Hipnotiq margarita$7.99+
- MONSTER Margarita$20.99
- Marg Esp 20oz$6.99