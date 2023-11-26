El Viejo Central American Kitchen
Breakfast
- Plato Tipico$11.00
scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with gallo pinto or refried beans, plantains, crema, queso duro, and two handmade corn tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.50
two fried eggs, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and ranchera sauce served with gallo pinto or refried beans, crema, queso duro, and two handmade corn tortillas
- Carne y Huevos$12.00
steak and two fried eggs served with gallo pinto or refried beans, and two handmade corn tortillas
- Pan Guanaco$6.00
bread roll stuffed with eggs, refried beans, cheese, and crema
- Baleada$3.00
flour tortillas stuffed with eggs, refried beans, cheese and crema
Lunch
- Pescado Frito$16.00
fried fish served with gallo pinto, chimol, and salad
- Steak Encebollado$13.00
steak topped with grilled onions served with gallo pinto and salad
- Steak al Caballo$14.00
steak topped with two fried eggs and ranchera salsa served with gallo pinto and salad
- Carne Asada$13.00
steak served with gallo pinto, chimol, and salad
- Camarones Entomatados$13.00
shrimp sauteed with onion, tomatoes, and peppers served with gallo pinto and salad
Small Bites
- Pupusas$2.75
- Platanos Fritos$7.50
fried plantains served with crema and refried beans
- Ceviche Mixto$14.00
fish and shrimp marinated with citrus and herbs. served with tajadas
- Enchiladas Salvadoreñas$7.00
two fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, cabbage salad, queso rallado, and ranchera salsa
- Taquitos Tostados$7.50
three shredded chicken taquitos topped with cabbage salad, crema, and queso rallado
- Yuca con Chicharron$10.00
fried yuca and pork served with chimol and salsa roja
- Tamal de Pollo$3.00
chicken tamal served with salsa verde
- Tamal de Elote$3.00
corn tamal served with sour cream
- Chuchito de Pollo$3.00Out of stock
Guatemalan-style chicken tamal
- Tamal Pisque$3.00