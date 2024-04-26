El Viejon Seafood Restaurant #4 Viejon #4
Comida
Appetizer
- Caldo Cantinero$9.99
- Leche de tigre$8.99
Spicy shrimp broth with lime Condiment, topped with cilantro And cucumber.
- El señor de los cielos$37.95
Shrimp, fresh octopus, oysters, Fish ceviche, fresh cucumbers, tomato, Topped with special house sauce.
- Pulpo a La parrilla$28.95
Grilled octopus marinated and grilled To perfection served on a bed of red Onion & bell peppers with Guacamole and corn tortillas.
- Camarones mazatlán$21.95
12 Whole shrimp marinated and Grilled in a house dressing.
- La reina del sur$35.99
Total of 20 shrimp & 5 different sauces. 1. A la diabla: Spicy Mexican red sauce. 2. Salsa Verde: Spicy Mexican green sauce. 3. Al ajillo: Sauteed in fresh minced garlic And onion. 4. Rellenos y fritos: Filled with cheese, Fried garlic and onion. 5. A la parrilla: Wrapped in bacon and grilled.
- Aguacates rellenos$18.95
2 half avocados filled with Fish and shrimp ceviche toped with Red onion, serrano peppers, cucumbers & Tomatoes.
- Botana mixta$26.50
Fried shrimp, fish fillet, Fries and hushpuppies.
- Nachos$17.95
10 Nacho chips made in house, With refried beans, your choice of Grilled shrimp, fajita or chicken with Guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Aguachile verde$21.95
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly Cooked in a spicy lime juice served With cucumbers & avocado, topped With chile powder.
- Aguachile rojo$21.95
Fresh butterflied shrimp slightly Cooked in a spicy lime juice served With cucumbers & avocado, topped With chile powder.
- Ceviche de camarón$15.95
Fresh shrimp cooked in lime juice, Tomato, cucumber, red onion, Cilantro and avocado on a tostada Made in house.
- Ceviche de pescado$13.95
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice, Tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano p Eppers and cucumbers.
- Ceviche rojo$14.50
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice with Cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, Cilantro, serrano peppers And tomato juice
- Ceviche tropical$14.95
Fresh fish cooked in lime juice, mango, pineapple, tomato, red Onion, cilantro and avocado.
- Ceviche el viejón$21.95
Fresh fish, octopus, and shrimp with cucumber, Tomato, red onion, avocado, cilantro and serranoPeppers in a shrimp and tomato juice.
- 6 ostiones en su concha$14.95
- En Su concha: Fresh oystersOn half shell.
- 12 ostiones en su concha$18.95
- En Su concha: Fresh oystersOn half shell.
- 6 ostiones preparados$19.95
-Preparados: Fresh oysters onShell with shrimp,Pico de gallo, avocado& A black sauce.
- 12 Ostiones Preparados$25.99
Molcajete Frio
- Molcajete viagra$25.95
Fresh shrimp, octopus, oysters, scallops, Habanero peppers, tomato, red Onion, cilantro in a house juice.
- Molcajete agasajo$25.95
Fresh shrimp and scallops with tomato, Red onion, avocado, cucumbers, cilantro and Serrano peppers with a house sauce.
- Molcajete maleficio$25.95
Shrimp cooked in lime Juice, octopus, scallops, Cucumber, serrano Peppers in a Shrimp juice.
- Molcajete mitotero$25.95
Shrimp cooked in Lime juice, Cooked shrimp, cooked Ctopus, scallops in a Sauce of the house, Cucumber and Red onion.
Platillos especiales
- Molcajete Azteca$25.95
Skirt steak, chicken, sausage, grilled cactus, stuffed yellow banana peppers on top of hot sauce with a side of rice, beans, corn or flour tortillas.
- Molcajete El viejön$25.95
Grilled ahrimp, fried shrimp, fried stuffed shrimp, grilled stuffed shrimp, fried fish fillet, El Viejon stew, melted cheese with a side of rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas.
- Mariscada$21.95
A Stew with fish, octopus, shrimp, crab legs, scallop, in a red salsa sauce.
- Tour por El viejón$26.95
Fish Ceviche, small fish and shrimp soup, tostada El Viejon, 3 stuffed and grilled shrimp.
- Filete relleno$19.95
Fish Fillet stuffed grilled or fried with a seasoned shrimp, side of rice, French fries & salad.
- Cielo, mar y tierra$25.95
Steak skirt, chicken, grilled shrimp, over a bed of grilled onion, bell peppers with a side of rice, beans & flour or corn tortillas.
- Tour por sinaloa$26.95
3 Oysters prepared in its shell, Shrimp cocktail, red sauce And aguachile shrimp
- Huachinango$21.95
Deep fried whole Red snapper.
- Mojarra frita$15.50
Deep fried whole tilapia, Served with rice French Fries and a toasted bread.
- Chicharron Rib-Eye$32.50
- Chicharron Pulpo$29.95
- Chicharron Atun$29.95
- Salmon a la Parrilla$22.95
Pa' el antojo
- Tostada El viejón$8.50
Octopus, Shrimp & Scallops cooked in butter, arbol peppers, served on a tostada with cheese.
- Tostada de ceviche de pescado$7.50
Fresh Fish cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
- Tostada de ceviche de camaron$7.50
Fresh Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
- Tostada de camarón$7.50
Fresh shrimp, tomato, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
- Tostada de Pulpo$9.50
- Tostada del Chapo$18.95
Fresh Scallops, shrimp cooked in lime juice, octopus, surimi fish paste, ceviche, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers in a house prepared juice.
- Tostada de callo de acha$10.50
Scallops, shrimp, octopus, ceviche, surimi fish paste, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro, avocado, serrano peppers in a house prepared juice.
- Tostada de Aguachile$10.50
- Tacos El viejón$17.50
3 Tacos on a corn tortilla with Cheese crust, octopus, shrimp, And scallops cooked in Butter & arbol Peppers.
- Tacos gobernador$17.50
Shrimp sauté in butter, green Bell pepper, tomato, red onion Served on a corn or flour tortilla With cheese crust served with a Side of rice.
- Tacos de camarón$15.50
3 lightly hand-buttered shrimp Served on a corn tortilla topped With a house dressing with a side Of rice
- Tacos de pescado$15.50
3 lightly hand-buttered fried Fish served on a corn Tortilla toped with and a House dressing with a Side of rice.
- Tacos de arrachera$15.50
3 Mexican skirt steak Tacos with veggies and a Side of rice.
- Tacos de pollo$15.50
3 chicken tacos seasoned and Grilled on a corn tortilla with Veggies and a side of rice.
- Torre del cabo chica$27.95
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, Shrimp cooked in lime juice, Octopus, oysters, scallops, Cucumbers, red onion, jicama In a black sauce.
- Torre tropical chica$27.95
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, shrimp Cooked in lime juice, octopus, Scallops, cucumbers, red Onion, jicama, pineapple, Mango, and a special House juice.
- Torre del cabo grande$34.95
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, Shrimp cooked in lime juice, Octopus, oysters, scallops, Cucumbers, red onion, jicama In a black sauce.
- Torre tropical grande$34.95
Fish ceviche, fresh shrimp, shrimp Cooked in lime juice, octopus, Scallops, cucumbers, red Onion, jicama, pineapple, Mango, and a special House juice.
- Shot de Ostion$3.00
Platillos
- Camarones El viejon$21.95
Bacon wrapped shrimp with a thin slice of bell pepper, side of rice, french fries, toasted bread and a small salad.
- Camarones rellenos$20.95
5 Large shrimp stuffed with cheese & a thin slice of bell pepper wrapped in bacon and fried with a sideof French fries, rice, salad, and toasted bread.
- Camarones a la diabla$18.95
Shrimp diablo style in a spicy hot sauce served with a side of rice, fresh fries, and a toasted bread.
- Camarones en salsa verde$18.95
Shrimp in a spicy Mexican green sauce served with a side of french fries, toasted bread and a small salad.
- Camarone al ajillo$18.95
Shrimp sautéed in a minced garlic and onion sauce, served with a side of rice, fresh fries, and a toasted bread.
- Camarones a la plancha$18.95
Grilled shrimp served with a side of rice, french fries, toasted bread and small salad.
- Filete de pescado a la diabla$18.50
- Filete e pescado ranchero$18.50
- Filete de pescado a la plancha$17.50
Cocteles
- Copa viagra$21.95
Fresh shrimp, octopus, oysters, Scallop, habanero peppers, Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, Cilantro, in a house made juice.
- Copa mitotera$19.95
Ceviche, shrimp cooked in lime Juice, cooked shrimp, octopus, Scallops in a house made black Sauce withcucumber, tomatoes, Red onion, jicama and toped With chili pepper.
- Copa agasajo$19.95
Ceviche, shrimp cooked in Lime juice, cooked shrimp, Octopus and scallops.
- Copa sinaloa$19.95
Fresh peeled shrimp, ceviche, Octopus, scallops, serrano peppers. Avocado, red onion, cucumbers, Cilantro, in a shrimp juice.
- Coctel campechano$21.95
Fresh peeled shrimp, oysters, Octopus, tomatoes, avocado, Red onion in our cocktail sauce.
- Coctel vuelve a la vida$21.95
Fresh peeled shrimp, oysters, Tomatoes, avocado and red onion.
- Coctel de camarón grande$18.50
Fresh peeled shrimp, cucumber, Tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, Cilantro, and our special sauce.
- Coctel de camarón chico$14.50
- Coctel Pulpo$23.95
Ensaladas
Los Viejoncitos (Kids menu)
Fried Baskets
Botana por libra
Bebidas sin alcohol
Sin alcohol
- Agua fresca$4.50
- Agua Fresca Ninos$2.50
- Agua Fresca Refill$2.75
- Agua Mineral Topo Chico Preparada$4.50
- Agua Mineral TopoChico$3.50
- Botella de Agua$1.99
- Coca Cola Lata$2.99
- Coca Cola mexicano$3.99
- Coca Light Lata$2.99
- Dr Pepper Lata$2.99
- Jarrito Mandarina$3.50
- Jarrito Pina$3.50
- Jarrito Ponche$3.50
- Jarrito Tamarindo$3.50
- Margarita Sin Alcohol$7.50
- Pina Colada Sin Alcohol$7.50
- Lady Sin Alcohol$9.99
- Sprite Lata$2.99
- Tea$3.75
- CAFE$3.50
- Red Bull$3.50
Extras
- 1 Camaron Frito$2.00
- 1 Camaron Relleno$3.00
- 1 Chile Azteca$3.25
- 1 Filete Catfish$5.50
- 1 Nopal$2.00
- 1 Salsa Ahogados$2.50
- 1 Taco Arrachera$5.50
- 1 Taco Camron$5.50
- 1 Taco Gobernador$6.50
- 1 Taco Pescado$5.50
- 1 Taco Pollo$5.50
- 1 Taco Viejon$6.50
- Aderezo Ranch$0.50
- Arrachera Extra$5.50
- Chile Toreado (2)$0.99
- EXTRA AGUACATE$2.99
- Extra Ostion Coctel$4.50
- Extra Ostion Concha$2.50
- Extra Pollo$4.50
- Extra Pulpo 4 oz.$6.50
- Guacamole$4.25
- Hush Puppies$3.25
- Mantequilla$0.99
- Orden de Arroz$3.50
- Orden Ensaladita Viejon$4.50
- Orden Frijoles$2.50
- Orden Limones$0.99
- Orden Pan$1.25
- Orden Papas Fritas$3.95
- Orden Queso Fresco$1.49
- Orden Tortillas Harina$2.25
- Orden Tortillas Maiz$1.50
- Orden Tostadas (2)$0.75
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Salsa Verde$0.99
- Side 2 oz Camaron$3.00
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Ensalada Lechuga$3.25