Mango Mercado 4650 Donald Ross Rd 110
BREAKFAST
MAINS
- BREAKFAST PIADINA
egg, bacon, cheddar cheese$9.00
- AVOCADO TOAST
sourdough, avocado smash, pickled onions, radish, sunflower sprouts, fried egg$15.00
- HAM & CHEESE$8.00
- BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES
maple syrup, fresh mango, vanilla butter$9.00
- MUSHROOM TOAST
sourdough, roasted mushrooms, sunflower sprouts, sunflower seeds$15.00
- MERCADO OMELETTE
roasted garlic, goat cheese$13.00
- EGG WHITE FRITTATA
broccoli, roasted peppers, goat cheese, mushrooms$4.00
- CONGEE
egg, bacon, kimchi, mushrooms, chili crunch$11.00
- QUICHE$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- DAILY QUICHE$12.00OUT OF STOCK
COLD BREAKFAST
LUNCH
SOUPS
SALADS
- QUINOA SALAD
spinach, pickled red onion, cucumber, beet, chickpeas, mangoes, turmeric-curry leaf vinaigrette$13.00
- CAESAR SALAD
romaine, parmesan, miso caeser, croutons, corn$12.00
- GREEK SALAD
romaine, cucumber, tomato, olives, feta, chickpeas, red wine vinaigrette$13.00
- BYOS TOGO$14.50/lb
- 1/2 CHIX & SALAD SPECIAL$19.00
- SIDE GREEK Salad$6.50
- SIDE QUINOA$6.50
- SIDE CAESAR$6.00
SANDWICHES
- WAGYU BEEF CARPACCIO
hoagie, tuna tonnato, arugula, pickled onions, fried capers, sherry shallot vinaigrette$18.00
- MERCADO BURGER
brioche, BLT, fancy sauce, cheddar$15.00
- ITALIAN
hoagie, sopressata, mortadella, coppa, provolone, tomato, lettuce, calabrian chili aioli$14.00
- CUBAN TIME
hoagie, pit ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, dijonnaise$14.00
- TURKEY CLUB
butter bread, BLT, cheddar cheese, avocado, pickled jalapenos, dijonnaise$16.00
- ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
hoagie, lettuce, avocado, greek dressing$15.00
- TUNA SALAD SANDO
seeded sourdough, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickled jalapenos$13.00
- THE CORONATION
seeded sourdough, curried chicken salad, lettuce, red onion$13.00
- BAHN MI
hoagie, pulled pork, chicken pate, cilantro, mint, pickled onions, carrots$14.00
- PROSCIUTTO PIADINA
prosciutto, mortadella, arugula, pesto, crescenza cheese$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- CHICKEN & CHEESE PIADINA
rotisserie chicken, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, basil pesto$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- CAPRESE PIADINA
mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- MUSHROOM PIADINA
swiss cheese, black truffle, arugula$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- SMOKED SALMON PIADINA
goat cheese, garlic confit, capers, pickled red onion$15.00
- SANDWICH OF THE DAY
Aioli Butter Bread, Smoked Gouda, American Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss$12.00
ROTISSERIE
KIDS MENU
SAUCES/SIDES
NA BEVERAGE
COFFEE
BOTTLES/CANS
RETAIL COFFEE/TEA
WINE BOTTLES
WHITE
- ALTA MORA
Sicily, Italy. Varietal: Carricante. Tasting notes: citrus, stone, pepper.$25.00
- BIN 5757
Sonoma County, California. Varietal: Chardonnay. Tasting notes: bright apple, lemon zest, flint.$21.00
- CHABLIS DDC
Burgundy, France Varietal: Chardonnay. Tasting notes: citrus, pear, saline.$25.00
- CROSSBARN
Sonoma Coast, California. Varietal: Chardonnay. Tasting notes: lemon zest, asian pear, apple.$26.00
- LES ALLIES
Languedoc-Roussillon, France. Varietal: Chardonnay. Tasting notes: pineapple, white flower, herbs.$15.00
- PACO & LOLA
Rias Baixas, Spain. Varietal: Albariño. Tasting notes: orange blossom, lychee, grapefruit.$21.00
- SANCERRE
Loire Valley, France. Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc. Tasting notes: citrus, apple, pear.$28.00
- TORRESELLA
Venezia, Italy. Varietal: Pinot Grigio. Tasting notes: stone fruit, white flowers, green apple.$14.00
- DOMÄNE WACHAU
Wachau, Austria. Varietal: Riesling. Tasting notes: peach, ripe apricot, apple.$35.00
- ALIGOTE DP
Burgundy, France. Varietal: Aligote. Tasting notes: lemon, ripe peach, pear.$19.00
- TAPI
Marlborough, New Zealand. Varietal: Sauvignon Blanc. Organic. Tasting notes: tropical fruit, elderflower, citrus.$18.00
- MACON DP
Macon, France. Varietal: Chardonnay. Tasting notes: yellow apples, lemon, crushed stone.$20.00
- RAATS
Western Cape, South Africa. Varietal: Chenin Blanc. Tasting notes: peach, pineapple, citrus blossom.$15.00
- THE VINCENT
Columbia Valley, Washington. Varietal: Chardonnay. Tasting notes: pineapple, pear, citrus.$18.00
RED
- LES ALLIES
Bourgogne, France. Varietal: Pinot Noir. Tasting notes: red cherry, raspberry, ripe strawberry.$15.00
- ALTESINO TUSCAN
Tuscany, Italy. Varietal: Sangiovese blend. Tasting notes: ripe berries, Forrest fruits.$22.00
- GIOVANNI NEBBIOLO
Piemonte, Italy. Varietal: Nebbiolo. Tasting notes: violets, cherries, raspberries.$26.00
- CAMPO ALLE NOCI
Brunello di Montalcino. Tuscany, Italy. Varietal: Sangiovese. Tasting notes: red fruits, lavender, sandalwood.$40.00
- CROSSBARN
Sonoma Coast, California. Varietal: Pinot Noir. Tasting notes: raspberry compote, tart cranberry.$40.00
- DV CATENA
Mendoza, Argentina. Varietal: Malbec. Tasting notes: pepper, dark fruit, vanilla.$18.00
- SAINT COSME
Cotes-Du-Rhône Rhône Valley, France. Varietal: Rhône blend. Tasting notes: sandalwood, violets, dark pepper.$17.00
- HANDPICKED SHIRAZ
McLaren Vale, Australia. Varietal: Shiraz. Organic. Tasting notes: raspberry, star anise, black cherries.$25.00
- ETNA ROSSO GIOVANNI
Sicily, Italy. Varietal: Nerello Mascalese. Tasting notes: cherry, strawberry compote, spices.$38.00
- RAMSPECK
Napa Valley, California. Varietal: Pinot Noir. Tasting notes: blackberry, raspberry, cocoa.$30.00
- SON OF A BUTCHER
Napa Valley, California. Varietal: 48% Tannat, 27% Cabernet Sauvignon, 22% Merlot and 3% Malbec Tasting notes: juicy plum, raspberry, cassis.$25.00
- CORVINA DOMINI VENETI
Veneto, Italy. Varietal: Corvina. Tasting notes: spices, vanilla, cherry.$15.00
- FREEMARK ABBEY
Napa Valley, California. Varietal: Cabernet Sauvignon. Tasting notes: black cherry compote, cocoa, herbs.$65.00