ELE PIZZA
SPECIALS
2 Large One Topping Pizzas
Enjoy 2 Large Pizzas with your favorite topping in our delicious 1-Topping Special. Satisfy your cravings today!
Large One Topping, 8 Wings, Breadsticks
Indulge in a Large 1-Topping Pizza, 8 Wings, and Breadsticks - a savory trio bursting with flavor!
Large One Topping, Pasta, Breadsticks
Delight in a Large One-Topping Pizza, a hearty serving of Pasta, and a side of mouthwatering Breadsticks – the ultimate combination for a satisfying and delicious meal!
1 Large 1 Topping, Family Pasta, Cinnamon Sticks & 2 Liter Soda
"Feast with family and friends! Enjoy 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza, a generous serving of Family Pasta, a sweet treat with Cinnamon Sticks, and quench your thirst with a 2-Liter Soda. Perfect for sharing!"
2 Large Specialty Pizzas, 8 Wings & 2 Liter Soda
"Elevate your gathering with 2 Large Specialty Pizzas, a delightful side of 8 Wings, and a refreshing 2-Liter Soda. A feast that's sure to satisfy every craving!"
2 Large 1 Topping, Large Pasta, Breadsticks & Cinnamon Sticks
Experience the ultimate Italian feast with 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, a hearty serving of Large Pasta, accompanied by flavorful Breadsticks and sweet Cinnamon Sticks – a perfect combination for a satisfying meal!
XL PIZZA 16"
XL Cheese Pizza
Your favorite cheese pizza, with your choice of crust covered in classic marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, or create your own pizza with your choice of toppings.
XL Pepperoni Pizza
You literally can't go wrong with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Classic for a reason.
XL Beef Pizza
Indulge in our Beef Pizza. Tender beef and melty mozzarella cheese combine for a deliciously satisfying experience.
XL Sausage Pizza
Delight in our Sausage Pizza. Savory sausage and melty mozzarella cheese create a perfect harmony of flavors.
XL Canadian Bacon Pizza
Treat yourself to our Canadian Bacon Pizza. With savory Canadian bacon and melty mozzarella cheese, it's a tasty choice that hits the spot.
XL Veggie Pizza
Delight in the freshness of our Veggie Pizza! A medley of colorful, garden-fresh vegetables atop a delectable crust, smothered in rich tomato sauce and melted cheese. A burst of flavors in every bite!
XL Hawaiian Pizza
Escape to a tropical paradise with our Hawaiian Pizza. Sweet pineapple, savory Canadian bacon, and melty mozzarella cheese come together for a delicious slice of paradise.
XL Taco Pizza
Embark on a flavor-filled adventure with our Taco Pizza. Bursting with taco seasoning, lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheese, each bite is a fiesta for your taste buds
XL Margherita Pizza
Taste the essence of Italy with our Margherita Pizza. Topped with basil, cherry tomatoes, and melted mozzarella combine for a truly authentic and delightful experience.
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Savor the perfect blend of tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella on our BBQ Chicken Pizza. It's a mouthwatering delight that will leave you craving for more
XL Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Experience the deliciousness of our Spinach Pizza. Creamy alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, and melted mozzarella cheese create a perfect blend of flavors in every bite.
XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Savor the indulgent combination of creamy Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and melted mozzarella on our Chicken Alfredo Pizza. It's a slice of pure deliciousness that will leave you wanting another bite.
XL Meat Lovers Pizza
Indulge in a carnivore's delight with our Meat Lovers Pizza. Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, and melted mozzarella, it's a meaty masterpiece that will satisfy your cravings.
XL Supreme Pizza
Packed with pepperoni, beef, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese, it's a flavor explosion that will satisfy all your cravings.
LARGE PIZZA 14"
MEDIUM PIZZA 12"
SMALL PIZZA 10"
PERSONAL PIZZA 8"
Personal 8" Cheese Pizza
Your favorite cheese pizza, with your choice of crust covered in classic marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, or create your own pizza with your choice of toppings.
Personal 8" Pepperoni Pizza
You literally can't go wrong with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Classic for a reason.
WINGS
6pc Wings
Take flight with our delectable Wings! Choose bone-in or bone-out, and explore our 10 irresistible flavors. From tangy BBQ to fiery Buffalo, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving. Finger-licking goodness awaits!
8pc Wings
Take flight with our delectable Wings! Choose bone-in or bone-out, and explore our 10 irresistible flavors. From tangy BBQ to fiery Buffalo, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving. Finger-licking goodness awaits!
12pc Wings
Take flight with our delectable Wings! Choose bone-in or bone-out, and explore our 10 irresistible flavors. From tangy BBQ to fiery Buffalo, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving. Finger-licking goodness awaits!
20pc Wings
Take flight with our delectable Wings! Choose bone-in or bone-out, and explore our 10 irresistible flavors. From tangy BBQ to fiery Buffalo, there's a flavor to satisfy every craving. Finger-licking goodness awaits!
CHICKEN TENDERS
3pc Chicken Tenders
Indulge in tender perfection with our mouthwatering Chicken Tenders. Crispy, golden-brown on the outside, and juicy on the inside. The ultimate comfort food for all ages! Dip them in your favorite sauce for an extra burst of flavor.
5pc Chicken Tenders
Indulge in tender perfection with our mouthwatering Chicken Tenders. Crispy, golden-brown on the outside, and juicy on the inside. The ultimate comfort food for all ages! Dip them in your favorite sauce for an extra burst of flavor.
PASTA
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Authentic Spaghetti & Meatballs with a garlic breadstick. A classic Italian delight that satisfies!
Lasagna
Indulge in our flavorful Lasagna. Layers of pasta and melted cheese in a delightful blend. An Italian favorite!
Chicken Alfredo
Feast on our generous portion of Chicken Alfredo, big enough to satisfy two! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo topped with tender chicken, a delectable blend of flavors that will leave you craving for more. Share the joy and indulge together!
Fettuccine Alfredo
Indulge in creamy decadence with our Fettuccine Alfredo, served with a delightful garlic breadstick. Silky fettuccine coated in a luscious Alfredo sauce, a perfect blend of butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese. Choose between a small or large
Spaghetti Marinara
Savor the simplicity of our Spaghetti Marinara. Al dente spaghetti tossed in a rich and tangy marinara sauce, infused with the finest tomatoes and herbs. A timeless Italian classic that satisfies the soul! Choose between small or a large
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli
Savor spinach ricotta ravioli, a blend of creamy ricotta & fresh spinach in delicate pasta pockets. Serve with Alfredo for indulgence or marinara for zest. Delight in every bite!
Shrimp Alfredo
Plunge into a sea of flavors with our Shrimp Alfredo Pasta. Succulent shrimp sautéed to perfection, nestled in a velvety Alfredo sauce crafted from rich cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Tossed with fettuccine pasta, this dish is a symphony of indulgence that will leave your taste buds singing. A true Italian-American classic.
SUBS
9" Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Sliced steak, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, all smothered in melted cheese and served on a soft sub roll. Includes bag of Lay's Potato Chips
9" Chicken Philly Sub
Tasty chicken Philly: Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayo, melted cheese on a hoagie roll. Satisfy your cravings! Served w/ bag of Lay's Potato Chips
9" Chicken Parmesan Sub
Tender chicken breast smothered in rich marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all served on a fresh sub roll. Includes bag of Lay's Potato Chips
9" Meatball Sub
Succulent meatballs smothered in homemade marinara, topped with melted cheese, all served on a fresh sub roll. Includes bag of Lay's Potato Chips
9" Buffalo Chicken Sub
Juicy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, all nestled in a soft sub roll. Includes bag of Lay's Potato Chips
Meatball Calzone
Indulge in our Meatball Calzone! Savory meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese nestled inside a golden, flaky crust. Served with zesty marinara for dipping. Satisfaction guaranteed!
SALADS
Garden Salad
Enjoy the freshness of our Garden Salad. Crisp lettuce, vibrant vegetables, tossed to perfection. A healthy and delightful choice that's bursting with flavors and nutrients!
Crispy Chicken Salad
Indulge in a Crunchy Chicken Salad. Crispy, golden-brown chicken strips on a bed of fresh lettuce, topped with colorful veggies. A delightful combination of flavors and textures!
Grilled Chicken Salad
Savor the Grilled Chicken Salad. Juicy, tender grilled chicken atop a bed of crisp lettuce, paired with a medley of fresh veggies. A healthy and satisfying choice for a delicious meal!
SIDES
Garlic & Cheese Breadsticks
Savor our Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks. Loaded with melty mozzarella cheese and savory garlic. A flavor-packed delight!
Onion Rings 8pcs
Enjoy our crispy and savory Onion Rings - a delicious order of 8 pieces! The perfect appetizer or side dish to complement your meal. A delightful treat for onion lovers!
Jalapeño Poppers 6pcs
Enjoy our 6-piece Jalapeño Poppers, a delightful combination of crispy and spicy! Filled with creamy cheese and served with a cool and tangy ranch dipping sauce. A burst of flavors that will keep you coming back for more!
Garlic Breadsticks
Enjoy our delectable Garlic Breadsticks - 6 pieces topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a side of zesty Marinara sauce. A perfect blend of flavors that will leave you craving for more!
Parmesan Bread Bites
Delight in our Parmesan Bread - bite-sized morsels of bread generously coated with Parmesan. Served with a side of zesty Marinara dipping sauce. A perfect harmony of flavors that will satisfy your cravings!
Mozzarella Sticks 6pcs
Indulge in our 6-piece Mozzarella Sticks, crispy on the outside and oozing with melted cheese on the inside! Served with a side of zesty Marinara dipping sauce for a perfect blend of flavors.
Seasoned Fries
Indulge in our Flavorful Seasoned Fries - a mouthwatering order of crispy fries seasoned to perfection. A delightful side that elevates your meal experience!
DESSERTS
Cheesecake Slice
Silky smooth, pure delight awaits in every bite of our classic plain cheesecake slice. Experience creamy perfection!
Turtle Cheesecake Slice
Take a delectable journey with our Turtle Cheesecake! Creamy cheesecake topped with caramel, chocolate, and pecans. Irresistibly indulgent!
Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice
Indulge in pure chocolate ecstasy with our Chocolate Mousse Cake slice. Rich, velvety mousse atop a moist cake base. A chocolate lover's dream!
Nutella Pizza
Experience Nutella paradise with our mouthwatering Nutella Pizza! A delectable creation made from a golden crust, spread with creamy Nutella, drizzled with white icing, and dusted with powdered sugar. Pure bliss on a plate!
Tiramisu Cake Slice
Take a delightful trip to Italy with our Tiramisu Slice. Layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone, and a dusting of cocoa. An espresso-infused bliss!
Red Velvet Slice
Experience a slice of luxury with our Red Velvet Cake. Moist, crimson-hued cake layered with luscious cream cheese frosting. A perfect blend of flavors!
Cinnamon Sticks
Savor the sweet delight of our Cinnamon Breadsticks – a perfect treat to satisfy your cravings!
KIDS MENU
Kids Spaghetti
A delightful serving of spaghetti topped with marinara sauce, accompanied by a refreshing apple juice.
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Chicken Tenders with crispy fries, and a refreshing apple juice. A yummy and satisfying choice specially crafted for young taste buds!
Kids Pizza 8"
Delight your little ones with our Kids 8" Pizza! They can choose between classic Cheese or tasty Pepperoni toppings. It's the perfect size for their little appetites, and it comes with a refreshing apple juice.