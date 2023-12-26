Electric Burrito Chelsea 307-309 West 17th St
Burritos
- California Burrito$12.00
Protein of choice with fries, cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Conga Burrito$12.00
Protein of choice with rice, beans, pico de gallo and crema.
- Bean n' Cheese$8.00
Refried Beans and cheese!
- Portobello Burrito$13.00
Chipotle portobello, rice, beans, cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Ranchero shrimp, rice, beans, crema, and pico de gallo.
- Johnny Utah$16.00
Carne asada, ranchero shrimp, pico de gallo, beans, rice, and crema.
Breakfast Burritos
- Classic Breakfast$10.00
Eggs, beans, cheese and fries.
- Lunch Burrito$12.00
Eggs, bacon, cheese, beans, and fries.
- Chorizo Burrito$13.00
Chorizo, eggs, cheese, beans, and fries.
- Veggie Breakfast$12.00
Eggs, chipotle portobello, cheese, beans, and fries.
- The Hotrod$14.00
Carne Asada, Bacon, Eggs , Cheese, Beans, Fries, and Crema.
Tacos
- Shrimp Taco$5.00
Ranchero Shrimp, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Fermented Cabbage, Cotija, Orange Sauce
- Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Carne Asada, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Fermented Cabbage, Cotija, Orange Sauce
- Carnitas Taco$4.00
Crispy Carnitas, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Fermented Cabbage, Cotija, Orange Sauce
- Pollo Asado Taco$4.00
Pollo Asado, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Fermented Cabbage, Cotija, Orange Sauce
- Portobello Taco$4.00
Chipotle Portobello, Corn Tortilla, Guacamole, Fermented Cabbage, Cotija, Orange Sauce
Others
Dope Stuff
- Burrito Bowl$11.00
Bowl with your choice of protein, beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, fermented cabbage, and cotija, topped with orange sauce.
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
French Fries topped with Melted Cheese, Carne Asada, Guacamole, Cotija and Orange Sauce
- Nachos$11.00
Fresh Homemade Tortilla Chips with Queso Blanco, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cotija and Orange Sauce
- Quesadilla$11.00
Melted cheese in a toasted tortilla. Add Protein if you'd like! Served with Crema and Pico de Gallo on the side.