Elena's Estiatorio Bar & Lounge Elena's Estiatorio Bar & Lounge
Catering & Family Style Packages
- Elena's Family Package
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Shish Kebab, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 10 Authentic Appetizers ( Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Appetizer, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni & Sarma) ,Side of Rice and 1 Main Salad (Armenian Salad) , served family Style. Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
- Elena's Veggie Collection
2 Types of Veggie Entree ( Stuffed Eggplant Moussaka & Veggie Sarma) , 7 Authentic Appetizers ( Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Appetizer, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara & Labni) , Side of Rice and 1 Main Salad (Cabbage Salad) , served family Style.
- Ultimate Dinner Package
3 Kebabs (Chicken Breast, Chicken Lula or Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 1 Specialty Kebab ( Choice of Laban Kebab or Pork Chops ) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( , Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Shrimp Appetizer, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Sarma and Chikofta ) , 2 side dishes ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf), 2 main salads ( Cabbage & Armenian Salad) , served Family Style. Kebabs 8 oz. Per Person.
- Celebration Dinner PackageOut of stock
3 Kebabs (Chicken Shish Kebab, Chicken or Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 1 Specialty Kebab ( Choice of Laban Kebab or Pork Chops ) , 13 Authentic Appetizers ( , Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Basterma Fingers, Soujouk with Tomatoes & Choice of Liver Sautee or Onion Filet Sautee ) Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni , Sarma, Eech & Chikofta) , 2 side dishes ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf), 2 main salads ( Cabbage & Fattoush) , served Family Style. Kebabs 8 oz. Per Person.
- Express Lunch Package
Choice of 2 Pita Wraps (Chicken Sandwich, Beef Lula, Chicken Lula, Falafel or Beef Filet) 6 Authentic Mezas ( Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Mezza, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh and Jajek) and a Main Salad ( Cabbage Salad ) (Minimum for 4 people and multiples of 2) (Picture does not portray items included in this package)
Cold Appetizers
- Hammos$6.00+
Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Chipotle Hammos$7.50+
A twist to your traditional hammos. Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, chipotle peppers. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Herb Veggie Hammos$7.50+
A twist to your traditional hammos. Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, Fresh cilantro & Armenian Zaatar. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Curry Tandoori Hammos$7.50+
A twist to your traditional hammos. Garbanzo (Chickpeas) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, Curry and Tandoori flavors with an Indian Kick. Vegetarian item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Chi-Kofta (Armenian Steak Tartar)$10.00+Out of stock
A traditional Armenian Dish. Minced filet mignon mixed with cracked wheat bulgur, onions, tomatoes and parsley with flavorful spices. (Mild to Spicy). * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 * Can be Prepared (Skhma Style) rounded balls by hand.
- Fried Liver$13.00Out of stock
Tender Beef liver, pan fried to perfection and served with a lemony onion salad mix.
- Moutabell$6.00+
Eggplant Dip. Roasted eggplant, mixed with garlic, oil, tahini and lemon juice. Veggie Item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Tabbuleh$6.00+
Chopped parsley, cracked wheat, tomatoes, onion, lemon juice & oil. Veggie item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Muhammara$7.00+
A special dip of crushed walnuts, a mild peppery paste with pomegranate molasses. Veggie item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Labni$6.00+
Armenian Yogurt Cheese. Choice of plain, tomatoes & mint, with jalapeños or with fresh garlic. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Jajek (Tzatziki)$6.00+
Traditional Greek & Armenian yogurt with a mixture of diced cucumbers, mint, dill and a light garlic. Veggie item. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Veggie Stuffed Grape Leaves (Sarma)$5.00+
Elena's secret recipe. Traditional stuffed grape leaves, made with rice and vegetables. (min 4 pieces) Veggie item: * Serving Recommendation 1 Pieces Per person (Pictured is the Sarma Plate. Sarma Appetizer does not come with Yogurt Sauce)
- Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves (Sarma)$7.00+
Elena's secret recipe. Traditional stuffed grape leaves, made with rice, ground beef and vegetables. (min 4 pieces) * Serving Recommendation 1 Pieces Per person. Served Heated.
- Moussaka$7.00+
Traditional Greek baked eggplants with onions, tomatoes and peppers. Veggie item. Can be served cold or hot. * Small Serves 2 to 3 * * Large Serves 4 to 5 *
- Greek Cheese Plate$13.00
Traditional Greek & Armenian cheese platter. Slices of Feta cheese, fresh cucumber, tomatoes, marinated olives and mint.
- Eech (Armenian Bulgur Salad)$7.00+
Traditional Armenian Bulgur Salad made with Sautéed onion, tomatoes and herb spices.
- Eggplant Salad (Vegan Baba Gannuj)$7.00+
Smokey Roasted eggplants mixed with fresh cut veggies and lemony oil dressing
- Basturma (Proscuitto)$15.00Out of stock
Seasoned air-dried cured beef, sliced into thin rolls.
- Shinklish Salad (Lebanese Blue Cheese)$13.50Out of stock
Aged Lebanese (blue cheese), mixed with citrus flavors, spices, onions, tomatoes & olive oil
Hot Appetizers
- Chicken Shawerma Appetizer$14.00
Specially marinated chicken, cut and served with lettuce, tomatoes and Elena's garlic sauce.
- Beef Shawerma Appetizer$14.00
Marinated tender beef try-tip, cut and served with onion parsley mix and tahini sauce.
- Mantee$13.00
Mini meat pies, oven baked and topped with tomato broth & light garlic yogurt sauce.
- Fool Mudammas Appetizer$12.00Out of stock
Veggie Fava Bean stew mixed with garlic, which peas and lemon, topped with tomatoes , parsley and olive oil
- Falafel Appetizer$9.00
A popular middle eastern dish made of a mixture of chickpeas (fava beans), fresh herbs, and spices. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini. Veggie item. * Serves 4 to 5 *
- Liver Sautee$14.50Out of stock
Tender Beef liver, cubed into small pieces sauteed with onions and served with an onion parsley mix and topped with cumin.
- Cheese Boreg (Borek)$5.50+
A crispy light turnover (borek), stuffed with a mixture of different cheeses. Veggie item.
- Beef Kofta (Kibbeh)$5.50+
A mixture of bulgur cracked wheat, onions, and ground beef forms a hollow shell for a delicious stuffing made with grounded beef and sautéed onion mix.
- Spinach Boreg (Spanakopita)$5.50+
A popular Greek/Armenian savory pie, handmade dough with a comforting filling of spinach and feta cheese nestled in.
- Basturma Fingers$5.50+Out of stock
Seasoned air-dried cured beef, with Elena’s cheese blend in a thin eggroll dough.
- Shrimp Appetizer$15.00
An assortment of Grilled barbecued marinated shrimp with a special white wine buttery sauce. (8 pieces)
- Calamari Appetizer$13.00
Strips of fresh calamari grilled to perfection and served with lemon.
- Quail Appetizer$10.00+
Fire grilled marinated quail (Lore) cut into bite size pieces. (2 Whole Quails)
- Grilled Halloumi Cheese$12.00
Thick cut fresh Halloumi cheese, pan grilled to a golden crisp perfection. (4 pieces)
- Onion Filet Sautee$16.00Out of stock
Tender Filet Mignon sauteed with caramelized onions & tomato sauce & served with onion parsley salad.
- Armenian Lahmajeen (Arayes)$11.00Out of stock
Middle Eastern Pita stuffed with seasoned minced beef & grilled till crispy.
- Mediterranean Wings$14.00Out of stock
Specially marinated Chicken wings. -grilled & served with Garlic sauce or -Fried & sauteed with a citrus cilantro sauce. Comes with potato fries.
- Soujouk With Tomatoes$13.00Out of stock
Special House - Made Armenian sausage, sauteed with garlic, tomatoes and spices.
- Octopus With Potatoes (Xtapodi)$20.00Out of stock
Greek Style grilled octopus with potatoes sauteed with authentic spices in a tasty mediterranean recipe.
Kebab Plates
- Beef Lula Kebab Plate$16.50
Elena's special recipe, grounded beef Lula kebab. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Chicken Lula Kebab Plate$15.50
Grounded chicken Lula kebab. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Chicken Shish Kebab Plate$16.50
Choice of chicken thigh or breast kebab meat, marinated and grilled. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Beef Shish Kebab Plate$18.00
A very tender and moist selection of beef shish filet, grilled. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Lamb Shish Kebab Plate$20.00
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Liver Kebab Plate$15.50Out of stock
Tender Beef liver, cubed & seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with an onion parsley mix and topped with cumin.
- Elenas' Combo Kebab Plate$17.00
A selection of two authentic kebabs or specialties. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
Kebab By the Pound
- Beef Lula by the Pound$19.50
Elena's special recipe, grounded beef Lula kebab. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
- Beef Shish Filet by the Pound$21.00
A very tender and moist selection of beef shish filet, grilled. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 Pound serves 2 people *
- Chicken Lula by the Pound$18.50
Grounded chicken Lula kebab. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 Pound serves 2 people *
- Chicken Kebab by the Pound$19.50
Choice of chicken thigh or breast kebab meat, marinated and grilled. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 Pound serves 2 people *
- Lamb Shish Kebab by the Pound$25.00
A tender selection of center choice Lamb shish filet, grilled. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 Pound serves 2 people *
- Liver Kebab by the Pound$18.50Out of stock
Tender Beef liver, cubed & seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with an onion parsley mix and topped with cumin. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Specialty Plates
- Laban (Yogurt) Kebab Plate$19.50
Elena’s Special ground beef lula kebab topped with lightly dashed garlic yogurt, butter, sumac and roasted almond, atop a bed of pita chip crackers.
- Banadura (Spiced Tomato) Kebab Plate$19.50
Elena’s Special ground beef lula kebab topped with a flavorful spiced tomato & pepper mix dashed with fresh garlic.
- Chicken Shawerma Plate$18.50
Specially marinated chicken, cut and served with lettuce, tomatoes and Elena's garlic sauce.
- Beef Shawerma Plate$18.50
Marinated tender beef try-tip cut and served with onion parsley mix and tahini sauce.
- Beef Gyro Plate$19.00
Traditional tender and flavorful, Beef Greek Gyro plate. Served with homemade Tzatziki Sauce and traditional thick Gyro bread. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Baby Back Pork Spare Ribs Plate$17.50
Tender Baby back pork ribs, marinated in Elena's secret recipe, flame grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Pork Chops Plate$17.50
A hefty serving of our delicious bone-in pork chops, marinated in Elena's special recipe and flame-grilled to perfection. (2 pieces) Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Lamb Chops Plate$23.00
A delicious Primal Cut of Australian Lamb chops, marinated in Elena's special spices and flamed-grilled to perfection. (4 pieces) Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Urfa Kebab Plate (Seasonal)$19.50Out of stock
Fresh cut Italian eggplants sandwiched between our special ground beef kebab. served with spiced broiled tomatoes.
Specialties by the Pound
- Pork Chops by the pound$20.50
A hefty serving of our delicious bone-in pork chops, marinated in Elena's special recipe and flame-grilled to perfection. (4 pieces) Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Lamb Chops by the pound$30.00
A delicious Primal Cut of Australian Lamb chops, marinated in Elena's special spices and flamed-grilled to perfection. (6 pieces) Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 pound serves 2 people *
- Baby Back Pork Spare Ribs by the pound$20.50
Tender Baby back pork ribs, marinated in Elena's secret recipe, flame grilled to perfection. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 pound serves 2 people *
- Beef Gyro by the pound$24.00
Traditional tender and flavorful, Beef Greek Gyro plate. Served with homemade Tzatziki Sauce and traditional thick Gyro bread. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage. * 1 pound serves 2 people *
- Chicken Shawerma by the Pound$23.50
Specially marinated chicken, cut and served with lettuce, tomatoes and Elena's garlic sauce.
- Beef Shawerma by the Pound$23.50
Marinated tender try-tip cut and served with onion parsley mix and tahini sauce.
- Urfa Kebab By the Pound (Seasonal)$24.50Out of stock
Fresh cut Italian eggplants sandwiched between our special ground beef kebab. Served with spiced broiled tomatoes.
- Laban (Yogurt) Kebab by the Pound$24.50
A pound of Elena’s Special ground beef lula kebab topped with lightly dashed garlic yogurt, butter, sumac and roasted almonds, atop a bed of pita chip crackers.
- Banadura (Spiced Tomato) Kebab by the Pound$24.50
A pound of the Elena’s Special ground beef lula kebab topped with a flavorful spiced tomato & pepper mix dashed with fresh garlic.
Veggie & Seafood Plates
- Falafel Plate$16.00
A popular middle eastern dish made of a mixture of chickpeas (fava beans), fresh herbs, and spices. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with pita and pickled cabbage.
- Stuffed Eggplant Plate$17.00
Elena's flavorful aromatic recipe. A mixture of red and green pepper, onion, garlic, zucchini , celery layer upon a grilled eggplant. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Sarma (Grape Leaves) Plate$17.50
Elena's secret recipe. Traditional stuffed grape leaves, made with a choice of meat or rice and vegetables mix. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Elena's Vegi Mix Plate$16.00
A vegetarian's masterpiece. An assortment of dips, includes Hammos, Moutabell, Muhammara, Tabbuleh and 2 pieces of Sarma (veggie grapes leaves). Served with a choice of 1 sides dishes. Comes with pita and pickled cabbage.
- Grilled Salmon Plate$23.00
Fresh grilled salmon, marinated with Elena's special spices. Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with, Lemon, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Grilled Shrimp Plate$18.50
Special marinated golden shrimps grilled to perfection (8 pieces). Served with a choice of 2 sides dishes. Comes with Lemon, onion-parsley mix, pita and pickled cabbage.
- Whole Fish Red Snapper Plate$27.00
Whole Red Snapper (bone-in) Pan-fried, prepared and served Armenian style. Served with tartar (tahini and parsley) sauce and fried pita bread. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Comes with fresh cut lemons and pickled cabbage.
- Whole Fish SeaBass Plate$27.00
Whole Mediterranean Sea-Bass (bone-in) Pan-fried, prepared and served Armenian style. Served with tartar (tahini and parsley) sauce and fried pita bread. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Comes with fresh cut lemons and pickled cabbage.
- Fish & Chips Plate$19.00
Traditional Fish and chips with a twist. Battered Fish Filet served with Tartar (Tahini and parsley) sauce, and pita wafers. Served with a choice of 2 side dishes. Comes with Lemons and pickled cabbage.
- Fool Mudammas Plate$16.00Out of stock
Fava Bean stew with chich peas, garlic, parsley, tomatoes, olive oil & lemon juice. Served with tomatoes, peppers, onion and mint.
- Jumbo Fattoush Salad$14.00
Double serving or our Fattoush Salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, fresh mint and tarragon with our special Fattoush dressing topped with traditional pita chips. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Armenian Salad$11.00
Double serving or our Armenian salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce with a spiced citrus vinaigrette dressing. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Cabbage Salad$10.00
Double serving or our Cabbage salad, thin slices of Green Cabbage mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes and mint lemon-citrus dressing. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Greek Salad$12.00
Double serving or our Famous Greek salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce with a spiced citrus vinaigrette dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta Cheese and sliced Kalamata olives. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Fattoush Salad w/ Protein$14.00
Double serving or our Fattoush Salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, fresh mint and tarragon with our special Fattoush dressing topped with traditional pita chips. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Armenian Salad w/ Protein$11.00
Double serving or our Armenian salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce with a spiced citrus vinaigrette dressing. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Cabbage Salad w/protein$10.00
Double serving or our Cabbage salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and cabbage with a lemon-citrus dressing. Choice of protein. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Jumbo Greek Salad w/protein$12.00
Double serving or our Famous Greek salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce with a spiced citrus vinaigrette dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta Cheese and sliced Kalamata olives. Choice of protein. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
Seafood by the Pound
Soup Sides & Salads
- Elena's Famous Lentil Soup$5.50+
Elena's famous hearty lentil soup (since 1976) . Packed with aromatic spices. Just like mom makes it. Small served 1 to 2 Large servs 2 to 3
- Rice Pilaf$4.50
Traditional Armenian Rice pilaf. * 1 order serves 2 people *
- Bulgur Wheat Pilaf$4.50Out of stock
- Potato Fries$6.00
Fresh hand-cut kennebec steak potato fries. * 1 order serves 1 to 2 people *
- Batata Harra (Spicy Potatoes)$7.00Out of stock
- Batata Kazbara (Sauteed Potatoes)$7.00Out of stock
- Fattoush Salad$8.00
Our famous Fattoush Salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce, fresh mint and tarragon with our special Fattoush dressing topped with traditional pita chips. (Jumbo order can be served as a main meal or for 3 people)
- Cabbage Salad$5.50
Thin slices of Green Cabbage mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes and mint lemon-citrus dressing. * 1 order serves 1 to 2 people *
- Armenian Salad$6.00
Fresh Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce with a spiced citrus vinaigrette dressing. * 1 order serves 1 to 2 people *
- Greek Salad$7.50
Our Famous Greek salad with Sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and lettuce with a spiced citrus vinaigrette dressing. Topped with crumbled Feta Cheese and sliced Kalamata olives. * 1 order serves 1 to 2 people *